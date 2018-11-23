Business News
Turns out that fully remote workers are more likely to quit
(BUSINESS) Employers are increasingly considering flexible remote options for their teams, but new studies indicate that there’s a downside to this practice.
Remote workers are driving the workforce. A new study suggests that 55 percent of the workforce works remotely, 100 percent of the time. CNBC reported on a Switzerland office that suggests 70 percent of professionals work remotely at least once a week. Telecommuting, another name for remote work, is a phenomenon. But does it work?
Telecommuting leaves workers disengaged.
Future Workplace and Virgin Pulse surveyed 2,000 managers and employees in 10 different countries. Despite wanting flexibility and the freedom to work from anywhere, the study found that two-thirds of the workers are detached from the company and their team.
Dan Schwabel, research Director at Future Workplace, writes, “Only 5% always or very often see themselves working at their company for their entire career, compared to almost a third that never work remotely.”
Remote workers can be more productive, but don’t expect them to stay in their job without serious face-time with others in the office.
Loneliness is one reason people quit. Some companies have done away with remote work – Yahoo, Bank of America and Best Buy have all taken moves to either limit or eliminate telecommuting.
I have worked for a company for four years whose main office is in Utah (I’m in Oklahoma). I’ve never been there, nor do I have plans to visit. I’d like to say I’m the exception to the rule, but I know of many others who have been with the company as long as me or even longer. Maybe my career trajectory is not average. I’m not interested in moving up in the corporate world. And in my little corner of Oklahoma, there aren’t many opportunities for writers. I’d say I’m in it for the long haul.
With a force of 150+ writers and editors from across the country, BKA has to be doing something right. I stay connected through a weekly email and a group on Facebook. We have excellent guides that give us details about each company we’re writing for. Managers and editors get back to us very quickly. This is what makes telecommuting work for me. If it didn’t work, I’d be trying to find another job.
Can telecommuting work for your company?
Employers take note – remote workers who aren’t connected to your organization aren’t going to be in it for the long haul.
Considering the cost of employee turnover, it’s something to really think about when you’re offering telecommuting as a benefit. We’ve long written about the advantages of a remote workforce, but new studies indicate there is a downside employers need to consider.
That said, consider how can you keep telecommuters connected to your mission and employees if you’re seeking to balance the advantages with the disadvantages.
We know what will finally end the scooter-pocalypse
(TECHNOLOGY) The scooter scourge has hit the streets of most cities and towns in America, and we think we know what will be the ultimate end.
If you’ve been in Austin (or any other major city) recently, you might have been witness to the invasion. They have appeared, as if overnight, in the gutters of South Lamar. Their drained, powerless bodies litter the trail around Ladybird Lake after they’ve been discarded by flippant users. They gather in lines, waiting: rental electric scooters.
Today’s #scooterfail now scooter idiots are pissing off dogs too #scooteridiots getting in everyone’s way including dogs #parkingfail pic.twitter.com/8gSzUphq4T
— Scooter Idiots (@scooteridiots) April 11, 2018
Although these machines are eyesores and potential safety hazards, no one can argue with their popularity. Based on data gathered by the City of Austin, they outstrip any other type of “dockless” mobile device by hundreds of thousands of trips per month. They’ve been hailed not only as a transportation innovation, but a newfound source of seemingly exponential profit.
While it seems likely that tourists and other out-of-towners will continue to utilize the scooters as short-term solutions to their need to get to the next taco joint or SXSW panel, if these scooters are indeed revolutionizing the way that people consistently get around town, doesn’t it seem likely that instead of giving $3 or $4 dollars each day to a rental company — you’d just get your own?
According to Spin, one of the original scooter companies, “every scooter that survives a month or so pays itself off.”
I imagine for local user that’s come to rely on the scooter as a way to get to/from work and maybe happy hour a few nights a week, that’s about $10 a day in transportation cost.
There’s only so long that it makes financial sense for habitual users of the rental scooters to rent.
I could be dreaming, but when the novelty wears off, who’s to say that people won’t buy their own scooters? Could they be so fun and useful that people start owning instead of renting?
As an Austinite, I’d welcome more private ownership. Not only would it lead to less cars on the road, more experienced scooterers (scooterists?) less likely to crash, but it might even take care of our zombie scooter apocalypse.
If someone owns their scooter, they aren’t likely to abandon it in a gutter.
PS: If you haven’t seen the South Park episode about the ridiculous scooter movement, take a break to soak it all in (full episode here).
Social media use, depression is a chicken and egg situation
(NEWS) Studies continue to link social media use and depression, but which came first? And how should we react?
Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania believe they have found evidence of a link between depression and social media use. Many studies have attempted to show that social media use can be detrimental to your mental health, but the parameters of these studies are often limited in scope or were unrealistic situations. The UPenn study collected usage data tracked by the phone rather than relying on self-reporting.
Psychologist Melissa G. Hunt, author of the published study, says the bottom line is: “Using less social media than you normally would leads to significant decreases in both depression and loneliness. These effects are particularly pronounced for folks who were more depressed when they came into the study.”
It should be noted that the study participants were college students who were randomly assigned to either use social media as they normally would or be in the experimental group that limited time on the three most popular platforms, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. Hunt doesn’t believe that it’s realistic not to use social networks at all, but it is important to find a way to manage your use to avoid negative effects.
Depression is a serious problem for Americans, but is social media responsible?
The CDC reports that between 2013 and 2016, 8.1 percent of Americans over the age of 20 experienced depression in a 2-week period. About 80 percent of these people had difficulty with daily activities due to depression. However, “over a 10-year period, from 2007–2008 to 2015–2016, the percentage of adults with depression did not change significantly.” On the other hand, social network use increased exponentially during this time.
There have been other studies that link social media use and depression. It might be that the more platforms accessed increase the risk for depression. Another study found that it was the way people used social media that increased depression. Using it to compare yourself to others or feeling addicted to social media increased the feelings of depression.
But it’s unknown whether depression or social media use came first. Studies haven’t quite agreed on whether it exacerbates existing problems, or creates them.
How should we approach social media use?
Last week, Ellen Vessels wrote “Silicon Valley created tech for your family that’s too addictive for theirs.”
Another report suggests that Facebook knew from the start that they were creating addictions. The people closest to tech believe that there are inherent risks for their children to be on social media. Scary? It should make you think about how and why you use tech.
If you find yourself having negative feelings after using social networks, consider limiting the amount of time you spend on those platforms. Get out and connect with others. Relationships can often reduce the risk of depression. Get involved in your community. It’s important to find balance in using social media and having connections with others. Spend time on what makes you feel better about your life.
There are still a lot of questions about social media use. Researchers are looking at how social networks and technologies affect society. In the meantime, pay attention to your how you use these sites, and be conscious of not getting sucked into the comparison trap.
If you are depressed and lonely, there is help available, and we ask you to make that difficult step and reach out – call the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text NAMI to 741741. You can also visit their website to find your local NAMI.
How to conduct a proper informational interview
(CAREER) Informational interviews comprise a technique in which you ask an employer or current employee to explain the details of their job to you. Try doing this before you transition into your next occupation!
At some point in your career, you may ask for someone’s time to do an informational interview — a process in which a job-seeker asks questions about a field, company, or position in hopes of receiving information which will inform both their decision to go into the field and their responses to the specific job’s actual interview. Since the power dynamic in an informational interview can be confusing, here are a few tips on how to conduct one. Not how to obtain one, but how to conduct one once both parties agree to connect.
The process of an informational interview typically starts with finding a person who works in your desired field (and/or location if you have a specific company in mind) and setting up a time during which you can ask them a few questions about things like their job responsibilities, salary, prerequisites, and so on. Once you’ve set up a time to meet in person (or via Skype or phone), you can proceed with putting together a list of questions.
Naturally, you should understand the circumstances under which asking for an informational interview is appropriate before requesting one. Your goal in an informational review should be to ask questions and listen to the answers, NOT pitch yourself as a potential hire. Ever. Nobody appreciates having their time wasted, and playing on your contact’s generosity as a way into their company is a sure way for your name to end up on their blacklist.
Once you’ve set up an informational interview, you should start the conversation by asking your contact what their typical day is like. This is doubly effective: your contact will most likely welcome the opportunity to discuss their daily goings-on, and you’ll be privy to an inside glance at their perspective on things like job responsibilities, daily activities, and other positive aspects of their position.
They’ll also probably detail some drawbacks to the position — things which usually aren’t explained in job postings — so you’ll have the opportunity to make a well-informed decision vis-à-vis the rigors of the job before diving head-first into the hiring process.
After your contact finishes walking you through their day, you can begin asking specific questions. However, unless they’ve been unusually brief in their description of their duties, your best course of action is probably to ask them follow-up questions about things they’ve already mentioned rather than asking targeted questions you wrote without context. This will both indicate that you were listening and allow them to expand upon information they’ve already explained, ensuring you’ll receive well-rounded responses.
You should save the most specific questions (e.g., the most easily answered ones) for the end of the interview. For example, if you want to know what a typical salary for someone in your contact’s position is or you’re wondering about vacation time, ask after you’ve wrapped up the bulk of the interview. This will prevent you from wasting the initial moments of the interview with technical content, and it may also keep the contact from assuming a strictly material motive on your part. And be willing to ask “what does someone with your job title typically earn in [city]?” instead of their specific take-home salary which might not be reflective of the norm (plus, it’s rude, and akin to asking someone their weight).
This is also a good time to ask for general advice regarding breaking into the field, though you may want to avoid this step if you feel like your contact isn’t comfortable discussing such a topic or if you’re intending to apply as someone with experience.
Of course, you won’t always be able to meet with your preferred contact directly, especially if they work in a dynamic field (e.g., emergency services) or have a security clearance which negates their ability to answer the bulk of your questions. If this happens, you have a couple of back-up options:
1. Send an email with a list of questions to the contact, or send them your phone number with a wide-open calling schedule. This is useful if your contact has a random or on-call schedule.
2. Ask your contact if there is someone else you could connect with (it could even be their assistant).
3. Speak to the company’s HR branch to see if you can request a company-specific job requirement print-out or link. These will usually be more particular than the industry requirements. But don’t ask for something you can find yourself on the company’s Careers page online.
Nothing beats an in-person interview over a cup of coffee, but — again — wasting someone’s time isn’t a good way to receive useful information about the position in which you’re interested.
Before transitioning to your next position or career field, consider conducting an informational interview. You’ll be amazed at the amount of insider information you can glean from simply listening to someone discuss their day in detail.
