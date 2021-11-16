Business News
Rivian IPO pops off in anticipation for new EVs: How are people reacting?
(NEWS) Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates for their IPO.
Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates during the kickoff of their IPO. At a market valuation of $86 billion and with shares up 29% by end of day, Rivian ended up being one of the biggest IPOs of the year.
Shares were priced at $78 pre-opening, then popped over 50% to an open of $106.75 per share. The implied valuation was $91 billion at opening, beating out the market cap of Ford at $77 billion and right now General Motors at $85 million, though Tesla is still the EV king at $1 trillion.
Even through the excitement, Rivian still has not established a full business model and expects no more than $1 million of revenue in the 1st quarter. In addition, they aren’t sure the impact of the global chip shortage and port issues on production.
Still, Amazon’s stake in Rivian is worth $17 billion as the two formed an alliance to provide EV fleet vehicles that run on renewable energy for delivery. Amazon even has exclusive rights to the battery-electric delivery vehicles for up to 4 years with an ongoing right of first refusal afterwards. Amazon’s current bill has racked up 10,000 vehicles to be delivered over the next 10 years with at least 10,000 being delivered in 2022.
Besides the fleet, Rivian’s most well-known product is its highly anticipated fully electric pickup truck R1T that has almost 56,000 preorders. They are also releasing a 7-passenger EV SUV named R1S coming in December. Rivian is looking to take on a market not-yet-tapped when it comes to EVs and focus on those who enjoy adventure, the outdoors, and off-roading vehicles. To match their market, the automaker plans to place charging stations near state or national parks, trails, campsites, and more.
A former Rivian executive accused the company of having a “toxic bro culture,” and after they terminated her employment there, she said it cost her “millions of dollars in unvested equity on the eve of the company’s IPO.” Consumers react from a similar place, comparing Rivian’s frat-style to “nerdy” GM and that their drink-of-choice would most certainly be trendy kombucha in comparison to the elegance of other EV brands like Lucid and Tesla.
Besides the jokes, one has to admit that as the EV race heats up, it allows for necessary competition in order to move markets, improve products, and employ people in a long-term, growing industry.
Business News
As if being on Zoom couldn’t be worse, they’re now testing ads
(BUSINESS) We already dread Zoom call meetings on our calendars, but now the platform is testing ads, even after sales jumped 169% during the pandemic.
It’s been said that “nothing in life is free.” Then it should come as no surprise that Zoom is rolling out an advertising program to its individual users who don’t pay for access to the platform’s products and services. According to a blog post by Janine Pelosi, Chief Marketing Officer of Zoom, the platform will be showing ads to basic-level users in “certain countries” on the browser page that is shown when the meeting ends. Ads won’t be shown during the meeting itself, but showing ads to basic tier users is a definite shift in their service.
Zoom during COVID-19
Zoom started in 2011, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that Zoom became one of the most popular video platforms. Its mission is to “deliver happiness by bringing people together.” In 2020, the BBC reported that sales jumped 169% in the quarter from the previous year. Zoom turned a profit of $27 million in one quarter of 2020, more than it had in its entire previous financial year. Even with all its profits from the pandemic, ads will help support investment in the basic-level platform to keep providing users with the capability to connect with friends, family, and colleagues.
Zoom Privacy Policy
After some privacy issues last year, the platform is careful to explain its stance on the advertising program. According to their Privacy Statement, content from the meeting or webinar will not be used to determine ad content. Users will be able to access a link that takes them to a cookie management tool to manage the ads they are shown.
Based on other platforms that started out offering basic services free, it’s likely that Zoom will continue to develop its advertising policy to add more ads to its interface. There are other video platform options that still offer free, no-ad services, though that may also change in the future.
Again, nothing in life is free, but it was nice while it lasted!
Business News
An anti-wage discrimination law has employers excluding CO residents
(BUSINESS) The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW), a law that cracks down on wage discrimination, has employers concerned about hiring workers from CO.
The pandemic changed how many companies view remote work. As the talent pool expanded, it meant businesses had to be concerned about where their employees are working as much as how they are working. Complying with state laws can make it more difficult to hire out-of-state talent. The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW), a Colorado law that cracks down on wage discrimination, has employers concerned about hiring workers from the Centennial State.
What is the EPEW?
The EPEW took effect on January 1 and the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act applies to businesses with at least one employee in Colorado. The EPEW outlines steps to help businesses achieve gender pay equity. Employers must disclose compensation and benefits in “each posting for each job.” The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment issued this Interpretive Notice & Formal Opinion (INFO #9) to help employers comply. However, rather than simply list salary and benefits in job postings, many employers are simply refusing to consider candidates from Colorado.
Are jobs really excluding candidates from Colorado?
ColoradoExcluded is a website created by Aaron Batilo to track companies that are refusing to post salary ranges to avoid violating the EPEW. IBM, Hallmark, and Shutterfly are just 3 well-known companies on the list that have job listings that exclude Colorado employees. While some of these companies may have updated their listings now, it’s worth examining whether your job listings would meet the standards of the EPEW, regardless of where the job will be done.
Employers, just post a salary range already
Posting salary range filters out those professionals who might decline an offer that was too low. You and job applicants can focus on the interview instead of worrying about the financial aspect of the arrangement. Let’s face it – regardless of what people say they want out of their career – many are in it for the salary, though your success is not defined by the money you make. Sharing salary ranges can ensure fair pay for new hires just as much as veterans in a field.
Take that detail out of consideration by posting the salary range. We could all use a little more trust these days.
Business News
Tesla is now worth $1 trillion after Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3s
(BUSINESS) It’s Wild $T1mes for Tesla as it joins the ranks of FAANG after Hertz makes the major investment of 100k EVs and at least a 20% electric fleet.
Tesla is now worth more than the 9 long-stranding, largest automakers by market cap combined.
After Hertz purchased order 100,000 Model 3s to rent to customers starting in November, Tesla crossed the threshold of $1 trillion market value. This brings the EV automaker – though the company is now considered a conglomeration of much more – into a select group of prestigious companies worth more than $1 trillion. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are the only other U.S. companies to reach this milestone, along with Facebook (now known as Meta), though the latter has had its share price retreat, stripping it from the title. FAANG is outdated and it needs a change.
In Elon fashion, he tweeted a response on Twitter Monday saying, “Wild $T1mes!”
Based on the typical price listings for the models purchased, the cost to Hertz would hit $4 billion, though most auto bulk orders have a discount. Musk tweeted Monday confirming, “cars sold to Hertz have no discount.” With this order, the Hertz fleet will be comprised of over 20% EVs and a major slice of Tesla’s annual production volume pie. Hertz is making the major investment after filing for bankruptcy mid-pandemic and returning under new ownership, who are focused on electrification, shared mobility, and the digital-first experience.
In less than 2 years, Tesla’s market value grew from $100 billion to $1 trillion, in comparison to say, Amazon, which took 8 years to do the same. Musk has grown his wealth to almost $300 billion alongside his ventures, making him the world’s wealthiest person. It’s easy to say Elon Musk is not just an EV automaker CEO. He also owns SpaceX, is the co-founder of PayPal through X.com, and avid Tweeter, an owner of crypto but more specifically (and uniquely), dogecoin, as well as being a literal genius, but somehow also relatable and charismatic. Part of his success has to be tied to his personality.
However, when it comes to Tesla, people may argue about its position as a business and what sector it may fall into. Yes, they produce electric vehicles, but they have entered an existing transportation ecosystem while paving their own path by creating a “value chain or stack” similar to how one may think of Apple’s suite of products. You can purchase a Tesla vehicle or two, then buy their wall charger mount, visit the expanding charging stations all over the U.S., and pair it with Tesla solar for your home. InsideEvs says,
“They’re part of a system, which includes renewable energy, storage, smart grid technologies, vehicle autonomy, and various software products to make It all work together.”
For many, the growth of Tesla is making a new era of sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation. The company is entering the game and playing fair while also setting their own rules by defining their own sport entirely.
Tesla, and Musk, are something to watch – no doubt about it.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
Why receiving big funding doesn’t guarantee startup success
-
Business Finance4 days ago
Under-representation of women in fintech: Let’s talk about it
-
Tech News4 days ago
UX design: If you don’t have it, get yourself an audit made easy
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Create a pandemic-friendly sign-in with this touchless technology
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
To attract the best talent, you’ll need to know these hidden traits
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Truth Social: Trump’s long-standing battle against Big Tech backfires
-
Business Finance5 days ago
TikTok users are making bank by copying Congress peoples’ investments
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Harsh but honest letter to HR: I just want to do my job, not kiss your a**