Tesla is now worth $1 trillion after Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3s
(BUSINESS) It’s Wild $T1mes for Tesla as it joins the ranks of FAANG after Hertz makes the major investment of 100k EVs and at least a 20% electric fleet.
Tesla is now worth more than the 9 long-stranding, largest automakers by market cap combined.
After Hertz purchased order 100,000 Model 3s to rent to customers starting in November, Tesla crossed the threshold of $1 trillion market value. This brings the EV automaker – though the company is now considered a conglomeration of much more – into a select group of prestigious companies worth more than $1 trillion. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are the only other U.S. companies to reach this milestone, along with Facebook (now known as Meta), though the latter has had its share price retreat, stripping it from the title. FAANG is outdated and it needs a change.
In Elon fashion, he tweeted a response on Twitter Monday saying, “Wild $T1mes!”
Based on the typical price listings for the models purchased, the cost to Hertz would hit $4 billion, though most auto bulk orders have a discount. Musk tweeted Monday confirming, “cars sold to Hertz have no discount.” With this order, the Hertz fleet will be comprised of over 20% EVs and a major slice of Tesla’s annual production volume pie. Hertz is making the major investment after filing for bankruptcy mid-pandemic and returning under new ownership, who are focused on electrification, shared mobility, and the digital-first experience.
In less than 2 years, Tesla’s market value grew from $100 billion to $1 trillion, in comparison to say, Amazon, which took 8 years to do the same. Musk has grown his wealth to almost $300 billion alongside his ventures, making him the world’s wealthiest person. It’s easy to say Elon Musk is not just an EV automaker CEO. He also owns SpaceX, is the co-founder of PayPal through X.com, and avid Tweeter, an owner of crypto but more specifically (and uniquely), dogecoin, as well as being a literal genius, but somehow also relatable and charismatic. Part of his success has to be tied to his personality.
However, when it comes to Tesla, people may argue about its position as a business and what sector it may fall into. Yes, they produce electric vehicles, but they have entered an existing transportation ecosystem while paving their own path by creating a “value chain or stack” similar to how one may think of Apple’s suite of products. You can purchase a Tesla vehicle or two, then buy their wall charger mount, visit the expanding charging stations all over the U.S., and pair it with Tesla solar for your home. InsideEvs says,
“They’re part of a system, which includes renewable energy, storage, smart grid technologies, vehicle autonomy, and various software products to make It all work together.”
For many, the growth of Tesla is making a new era of sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation. The company is entering the game and playing fair while also setting their own rules by defining their own sport entirely.
Tesla, and Musk, are something to watch – no doubt about it.
An anti-wage discrimination law has employers excluding CO residents
(BUSINESS) The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW), a law that cracks down on wage discrimination, has employers concerned about hiring workers from CO.
The pandemic changed how many companies view remote work. As the talent pool expanded, it meant businesses had to be concerned about where their employees are working as much as how they are working. Complying with state laws can make it more difficult to hire out-of-state talent. The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW), a Colorado law that cracks down on wage discrimination, has employers concerned about hiring workers from the Centennial State.
What is the EPEW?
The EPEW took effect on January 1 and the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act applies to businesses with at least one employee in Colorado. The EPEW outlines steps to help businesses achieve gender pay equity. Employers must disclose compensation and benefits in “each posting for each job.” The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment issued this Interpretive Notice & Formal Opinion (INFO #9) to help employers comply. However, rather than simply list salary and benefits in job postings, many employers are simply refusing to consider candidates from Colorado.
Are jobs really excluding candidates from Colorado?
ColoradoExcluded is a website created by Aaron Batilo to track companies that are refusing to post salary ranges to avoid violating the EPEW. IBM, Hallmark, and Shutterfly are just 3 well-known companies on the list that have job listings that exclude Colorado employees. While some of these companies may have updated their listings now, it’s worth examining whether your job listings would meet the standards of the EPEW, regardless of where the job will be done.
Employers, just post a salary range already
Posting salary range filters out those professionals who might decline an offer that was too low. You and job applicants can focus on the interview instead of worrying about the financial aspect of the arrangement. Let’s face it – regardless of what people say they want out of their career – many are in it for the salary, though your success is not defined by the money you make. Sharing salary ranges can ensure fair pay for new hires just as much as veterans in a field.
Take that detail out of consideration by posting the salary range. We could all use a little more trust these days.
Leadership versus management: What’s the difference?
(Business News) The two terms, leadership and management, are often used interchangeably, but there are substantial differences; let’s explore them.
Some people use the terms “leader” and “manager” interchangeably, and while there is nothing inherently wrong with this, there is still a debate regarding their similarities or differences.
Is it merely a matter of preference, or are there cut and dry differences that define each term?
Ronald E. Riggio, professor of leadership and organizational psychology at Claremont McKenna College, described what he felt to be the difference between the terms, noting the commonality in the distinction of “leadership” versus “management” was that leaders tend to engage in the “higher” functions of running an organization, while managers handle the more mundane tasks.
However, Riggio believes it is only a matter of semantics because successful and effective leaders and managers must do the same things. They must set the standard for followers and the organization, be willing to motivate and encourage, develop good working relationships with followers, be a positive role model, and motivate their team to achieve goals.
He states that there is a history explaining the difference between the two terms: business schools and “management” departments adopted the term “manager” because the prevailing view was that managers were in charge.
They were still seen as “professional workers with critical roles and responsibilities to help the organization succeed, but leadership was mostly not in the everyday vocabulary of management scholars.”
Leadership on the other hand, derived from organizational psychologists and sociologists who were interested in the various roles across all types of groups.
So, “leader” became the term to define someone who played a key role in “group decision making and setting direction and tone for the group. For psychologists, manager was a profession, not a key role in a group.”
When their research began to merge with business school settings, they brought the term “leadership” with them, but the terms continued to be used to mean different things.
The short answer, according to Riggio is no, not really; simply because leaders and managers need the same skills to be productive and respected.
This editorial was first published here in June of 2014.
Does Raising Cane’s have the secret to combatting restaurant labor shortages?
(NEWS) Fried Chicken Franchise, Raising Cane’s, has turned to an unusual source of front-line employees during the labor shortage- Their executives!
I wouldn’t call myself a fried chicken aficionado or anything, but since chains are designed to blow up everywhere, I have experienced Raising Cane’s.
I’m pretty sure the Cane’s sauce is just barbecue mixed with ranch, but hey, when you’ve got a good idea, keep with it.
In the further pursuit of good ideas, the company has resorted to an intriguing method of boosting staff in a world where the lowest paid among us are still steadily dying of Covid, and/or choosing to peace out of jobs that they don’t find worth the infection risk.
Via Nation Restaurant News: “This is obviously a very tough time, so it was a joint idea of everybody volunteering together to go out there and be recruiters, fry cooks and cashiers —whatever it takes,” said AJ Kumaran, co-CEO and chief operating officer for the Baton Rouge, La.-based quick-service company, from a restaurant in Las Vegas, where he had deployed himself.”
The goal of this volunteer mission, which involves 250 of the 500 executives deployed working directly in service roles, is to bolster locations until 10,000 new hires can be made in both existing locations and locations planned to open.
It’s obvious that this is a bandaid move – execs exist for good reason, and in terms of sheer numbers (not to mention location and salary changes), this is hardly tenable long-term. But I can say this as someone who’s gone from retail to office, and back (and then forth…and then back again) several times – if this doesn’t keep everyone at the corporate level humble, and much more mindful of employees’ needs, nothing will.
The fast-food world is notorious for wonky schedules only going up a day before the week begins, broken promises on hours (both over and under), horrendous pay, and little to no defense of employee dignity in the face of customers with rank dispositions. With the wave of strikes (Nabisco, John Deere, IATSE) making the news, and lack of hazard pay/brutal physical attacks over mask mandates still very fresh in workers’ minds, smart companies are hipping themselves to the fact that “low level” employee acquisition and retention needs to be much more than the ‘work here or starve’ tactics that have served since the beginning of decades of wage stagnation. The best way for that fact to stay front-of-mind is to go out and live the truths behind it.
In Raising Cane’s case, the company also announced that they’re upping wages at all locations — to the tune of an actually not totally insulting $2 per hour, resulting in a starting wage of $15 and a managerial wage of $18.
Ideally, paying people more to cook, clean, and customer service all in one job will actually attract people back to fast food work. Seriously consider the fact that the people cleaning fast-food toilets are the same people making the food that goes into your mouth. The additional fact is that it’s better for everyone’s health when they’re paid enough to care about what they’re doing and stay healthy themselves.
Of course, one does also need to consider how much inflation has affected the price of goods and housing since the ‘fight for $15’ began almost a decade ago in 2012. Now, raising wages closer to the end point of multiple goods still might not be enough!
AJ Kumaran continued, “The chicken prices are through the roof. Logistics are very hard. Shipping is difficult. Simple things cups and paper napkins — everything is in shortage right now. Some are overseas suppliers and others domestic suppliers. Just in poultry alone, we have taken significant inflation.”
That’s global disruption for ya.
It remains to be seen whether this plucky move can save Raising Cane’s dark meat, but I’m very pro regardless. Send more top-earning employees into the trenches! No more executives with 0 knowledge of how the sausage sandwich gets made.
No more leading from behind.
Why not? What are ya? Chicken?
