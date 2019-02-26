Connect with us

It’s time to break up the FAANG – most are no longer tech

(TECH NEWS) The majority of Americans have missed the evolution of FAANG companies away from tech – they’re now media.

Published

7 hours ago

on

faang stocks

Social media companies don’t want to be called “media” because the rules are different, but we have defined them in full to make it clear that several companies that started out as tech are now firmly in the media category.

Any company whose primary function is serving up content is a media company.

Any company whose primary function is hardware or software is a tech company.

Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google are referred to in one lump as the “FAANG,” particularly when discussing stocks. Companies in the FAANG grouping are blurring the lines between the tech and media categories despite their determination to remain tech-based organizations.

Why the desperation to be considered tech and not media? One word: regulations.

Media companies are held to a different standard because they are responsible for the content they create and distribute. However, FAANG companies that were founded to create/sell technologies and platforms are taking society into new territories indistinguishable between platform and content creation.

Whenever these companies make the tiniest movement, we all move with them whether we like it or not.

While FAANG companies may not be officially held to media company standards, it is up to analysts, talking heads on tv, Wall Street, and the public to reconsider what’s tech and what’s media.

One way we can make this distinction is how we treat FAANG stocks (and whether or not the acronym survives much longer).

One plaguing question is – if FAANG companies are slipping into areas of content creation and media, are their investors being misled?

The most prime example is Facebook. The past two years have shown us there is federal and international interest in regulation discussion after the issues of privacy and fake news. We’re feeling the consequences of social media, and whether or not judiciary bodies take action, Facebook will be forced to take a good hard look at itself. And where will this leave investors in the long-term?

Apple is, by definition, a tech company. No question.

Amazon is no media company, and while some may argue their primary function is retail (despite offering AWS, Echo, etc.), we would still classify them as tech.

Netflix is quite clearly a media company, a platform that serves up content (a glorified cable network only available off of cable).

Google ranks content based on an algorithm and decides what is most relevant and important to you, which is another way of saying they serve content. Alphabet is a tech company (for now), but just Google, the search engine, is not.

The FAANG stocks are based in strong ecosystems. They’ve grown exponentially in one or two decades. Are we going to overestimate their relevancy in the next 5-10 years? Is it possible that, in the future, FAANG investors will have their money in very different versions of these companies? As the discourse shifts towards regulation, the investment risk shifts as well.

FAANG stocks certainly have their appeal—like being a invited to the global party. Perhaps investors and cable news analysts will continue riding the hype train. But like in technology and economics, certainty isn’t guaranteed. It is better to look ahead and hold ourselves accountable as we’d like/hope these tech giants will do on their own.

Staff Writer, Allison Yano is an artist and writer based in LA. She holds a BFA in Applied Visual Arts and Minor in Writing from Oregon State University, and an MFA in Fine Art from Pratt Institute. Her waking hours are filled with an insatiable love of storytelling, science, and soy lattes.

Ultimate list of Austin women who can speak at your tech event

(TECH) Event organizers don’t always know where to look when hoping to improve diversity, so here are hundreds of Austin women ready to get involved!

Have you ever been to a tech event and were struck by the lack of women on panels? Not any of our events of course, but it happens, and in Austin, we don’t believe it is intentional. Yet it still happens.

Instead of complain and move on, we’re doing something about it by publishing a list of women that have raised their hands, ready to to get involved!

Click to tweet: “There are no more excuses for events without women speakers, here are several hundred in Austin tech ready to help!”

We intend on updating this list from time to time, so check back for more names, or add yours if you’re interested.

This isn’t any sort of speaker agreement, just a list of people that identify as female that are willing to step in to speak on their areas of expertise. Austin is a cool town to be involved in, and we’re proud to be headquartered here!!

The categories are: Business Development and/or Sales, Creative, Development and/or Engineering, Finance and/or Investing, IT and/or Programming, Marketing and/or Media, Non-Profit and/or Academia, Operations and/or Management, Security and/or Tech Law, UX/UI Research and/or Design.

It was difficult for each person to select only one category that describes them (for example, I tend to speak on marketing, but my title is COO, so I am listed under “Operations/Management”), so click around to find a good fit for your event.

Business Development and/or Sales

Allison Ramsey
CEO & Founder, Empire Life

Amber Gunst
CEO, Austin Technology Council

Christina Trapolino
Enterprise Solutions Engineer, Sprout Social

Cindy Goldsberry
Revenue & Relationships Partner, Investor, Author, Higher State Technology

Elisa Sepulveda
Evangelist, Galvanize

Irene Brinker
CEO/Founder, Devali

Janet Zaretsky
BS-to-Brilliance Master, Empowered Women Enterprises, LLC

Jennifer Archambeault
Broker/Owner

Jennifer Monk Lin
Principal Product Manager, IBM Cloud

Nicole Forbes
Sr Strategic Partner Manager, BigCommerce

Patti DeNucci
The Intentional Networker(tm)

Phoebe Nygren
Corporate Account Executive, Box

Rochelle Gonzalez
Senior Sales Executive, Shogun

Sabrina Wojtewicz
Regional Executive Director, Bunker Labs

Sloan Foster
CMO, Kuware

Teri Kelly
VP of Strategy and Business Development, Valkyrie Intelligence

Creative

Amy Weissgarber
Creative Director/Photographer

April Kling Meyer
Proprietor, ALKM.me

Emily Leach
Founder, The Freelance Conference

Kristen Dunn
Graphic Designer + Illustrator, Kristen Dunn Media

Liz Feezor
Founder and Principal, Liz Feezor Creative

Lizette Resendez
Associate Creative Director, Oracle

Melanie Sexton
Learning and Experience Designer, Sonatype

Dr. Mickra Hamilton
CEO, Apeiron Zoh Corporation

Roanna Flowers
Program Developer, Strategy & Story

Sarabeth Flowers Lewis
Freelance SaaS Copywriter, Lewis Commercial Writing

Sequoyah Johnson
Artist & Teacher

Sheana Firth
Principal, Breakaway Graphics LLC

Shannon Lea
Certified Coach, Strengths Strategy, Inc.

Vana Ash
Designer & Photographer, Vana Ash Creative

Development and/or Engineering

Annie Hsieh
Dev Lead, Square Root

Bindiya Mansharamani
Director of Engineering, Rigup

Candace Ohm
Senior Business Intelligence Developer, DOSH

Cheryl Tulkoff
Director of Corporate Quality, National Instruments

Claire Bingham
Software Engineer (Mobile Android), HomeAway

Dana Lachman
Front End Engineer, HomeAway

Emily Bartha
Senior Data Scientist, The Zebra

Giselle Valenzuela Aldridge
Founder, Colossians Consulting

Jamy Squillace
Director of Product Management, uShip

Katie McNeil
Software Engineer, Senseye

Kristen Beane
Product Manager, Rooster Teeth Games

Molly Mae Potter
Director – Client Engineering Operations, Dell

Olivia Hayes
Director of Product, Independent Contractor

Robin Dykema
UI Engineer, Taulia

Robin Reynolds
Director of Product, uShip & Founder, Roots and Revival

Sara Inés Calderón
Sr. React Native Engineer, Tribl & musx

Siobhan Burch
Software Engineer, HomeAway

Tasha McCarter
Manager of Development, SunPower Corporation

Tess Snider
Owner/Programmer, Hidden Achievement

Finance and/or Investing

Kerry Rupp
General Partner, True Wealth Ventures

Mari Ramirez
Owner/CPA

Meredith Butterfield
Principal Data Scientist, Valkyrie Intelligence


Tina Cannon
VP Government Relations, Austin Chamber of Commerc

IT and/or Programming

Emilie Yeager
Director of Product & Software Engineering, Curb

Emily Cogsdill
Senior Data Insight Analyst, HomeAway

Jessica Salimas
Content & Collaboration Manager, Cloudera

Magdalena Vial
Sr. Manager, IT Strategy & Business Operations, Forcepoint

Sara Hall
Advisor, Valkyrie Intelligence

Sasha Parsons
Associate Product Manager, Indeed

Spencer Unangst
IT Business Operations, Forcepoint

Marketing and/or Media

Alexis Davis
Founder, The Content Plug

Alicia Palomares
Digital Marketing Analyst, Kadence Digital

Amanda Powell
Acquisitions Manager, DigitalMarketer

Amy Lemen
Product Marketing Manager – Cloud, Blue Prism

Andrea Bridges-Smith
Global Product Marketing Manager, HomeAway

Angelica Erazo
Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator, Oracle

Ashley Jennings
Program Manager, Co-Owner, Spero Labs

Ashley Malcom
Social Media & Advertising Manager, uShip

Catherine Jewell
Head Coach, The Career Passion Coach

Caroline Gormley
Lifecycle Marketing Strategist, Freelance

Casey Taylor
Analytics Consultant

Cathy Tilton
Founder, Digital Creative

Christa Tuttle
CEO, Launch Marketing

Christina Linnell
Social Media Community Manager, Indeed

Christina Freeman
Director of Product (Marketing Growth), The Zebra

Christy Leger Kirby
Strategy Director, Spredfast-Lithium

Corina Kellam
Director, Omnichannel Strategy, W2O Group

Courtney Lowell
Head of Corporate Communications and PR, Silvercar

Dakota Lowe
Freelancer and Social Media Manager, Spredfast

Dana Marruffo
Freelance PR/Principal BuzzPR

Deanna Root
Owner, Marketing & Project Management Agency

Donnet Bruce
Integrated Marketing Manager, Freelance

Elisa Leichty
Owner and Digital Marketer, Heavy Fuel

Erin Wike
Career Coach & Lecturer, The University of Texas

Fran Harris
CEO, Fran Harris Enterprises, LLC

Haley Martis
Global Event Operations, Dell

Hope Ruiz
Marketing Specialist, SolarWinds

Hudaina Baig
Account Director, SocialWithin

Jenny Magic
Consultant, Convince & Convert

Jenny (Ryan) Ragusa
Head of Product Marketing, data.world

Jodi Holzband
Owner, Jodi Bart Holzband PR Consulting

Joleen Jernigan
Writer & Social Media Manager, Reach Social Media

Julie Niehoff
Founder, Distance Learning Media

Kelly Treybig
Videographer

Lisa O’Neill
Principal, Breakaway Public Relations

Kat Mandelstein
Director of Marketing, PwC

Kelly Rohm
Go to Market Manager, Dell Financial Services

Kelsey Hayenga
Marketing Events Manager, PostUp

Kim Carpenter
Founder, World Changing Women

Kristina Smith-Puerto
Social Selling Program Manager, NetSuite

Lani Dame
Agile Marketing Coach, IBM

Laura Furr
Owner, Lollipop Social Media

Laura Musa
Director of Channel Solutions, Adlucent

Laurie Felker Jones
Founder + CEO, JuceBox Hero

Lauren Mireles
Integrated Marketing Manager, Americas at National Instruments

Leslie Wingo
President/CEO, Sanders\Wingo

Lisa Boe
Senior Marketing Communications and Strategic Design Consultant

Lisa Friedrich
SEO Manager, uShip

LuAnn Glowacz
Owner, WordCove

Marcy Comer
VP Marketing, Dosh

Meagan Dobson
Coach, Consultant, Marketer and Evangelist, Future of Work

Megan Headley
VP of Research, TrustRadius

Melanie Wise
Principal, MW Marketing Consulting

Melina Moreno
Founder, Social Ads Made Simple

Melissa Lopez
Sr. Global Talent Acquisition Specialist, AMD

Michael Manning
President & Head of Marketing, Rocksauce Studios

Michelle Williams
Paid Media, Aceable

Monica Teredesai
Product Management, ObjectSolutions, Inc.

Nammy Sirur
Cofounder, The 9to5 MisFits and MisFit Communications

Nerissa Sardi
Founder, Marketing In the Wild

Nichele Lindstrom
Director of Digital, Whole Foods Market

Nicole Beck
PR Manager, The Zebra

Nicole Boynton
Director of Education, Texas National Title

Noreen Vincent
Marketing and Ecommerce Consultant

Pavi S Dinamani
Cofounder, The 9to5 MisFits and MisFit Communications

Piper LeMoine
Web Developer, AT&T Cybersecurity

Rachel Jamail
Site Lead, Facebook

Rachel Truair
Director of Global Enterprise Campaigns, Adobe

Rachelle McWright
Social Media Community Manager, Emerson

Samantha Rae Lopez
Social Media Strategist, Spredfast-Lithium

Sarah Boyd
Principal & Marketing Strategist, Confido Marketing

Sarah L Cook
Director of Marketing, Caringo Inc.

Shilpa Bakre
Communications Strategist, UT at Austin

Tracy Cooper
Drupal Digital Marketing, SEO, & Analytics, Volacci Marketing

Tzatzil LeMair
Senior Content Marketing Strategist, Sensis

Upasna Gautam
SEO Manager, Ziff Davis

Valerie Whitmore
Founder & Director of Marketing, CDKitchen, Inc.

Vickie Flaugher
Founder, Content Enterprises

Whitney Magnuson
Global Head of Social Media & Influencer Marketing, IBM

Non-Profit and/or Academia

Amenity Applewhite
Product Manager, City of Austin

Beverly Hamilton
Principal, Small But Mighty Consulting

Estefanita Jaselle Valdez
Instructional Designer, Aceable

Gina Helfrich
Communications Director &Program Manager for Diversity & Inclusion, NumFOCUS

Kelly Mayberry
Business Consultant, Ngage Live Chat

Leigh Petersen
Business Analyst, HomeAway

Patty Prado
Project Manager, Leadership Development & Assessment, Dell Medical School

Operations and/or Management

Alexandria Porter
Founder & CEO, Volumer & Underminer Studios

Alora Chistiakoff
President, Firebird Summit

Amanda Kirchem
Sr. Agile Project Manager, Cvent

Amber Bass
Vice President, Integreon

Anna Miller
Owner & President, Higher State Technology

Angela Melpolder
Human Resources Generalist, Cvent

Anita Tavakley
Client and Customer Success

Anna Dickerson
Director of Marketing and Operations, The Agent School

Ashley Connell
Founder, Prowess Project

Ashley Perryman
Director of Global Talent Management at Epicor Software

Barbary Brunner
CMO, Phunware

Brooke Olson
Recruiter, Rooster Teeth

Carla Carrasco
Strategy Analyst, Indeed.com

Chelle Honiker
CEO, Athenia Creative, LLC

Christine Bolaños
Freelance Journalist

Courtney Langdon
Knowledge Manager, Q2 eBanking

Elise Graham Kennedy
Honey & Vinegar, Founder

Jami Caruso
Director of Customer Happiness, uShip

Jennifer Haston
Founder, Haston Helping Hands

Jessica Miller-Merrell
CEO, Workology

Kaneisha Grayson
Founder & CEO, The Art of Applying

Katie Stephens
CEO & Founder, MakeCrate

Kelsi Cochran
Head of People, Personify

Kristin Steiner
Digital Lifecycle Services Manager, Emerson Automation Solutions

Lani Rosales
COO at The American Genius

Lauren Goldstein
Founder, Golden Key Partnership

Lav Chintapalli
Leadership Coach & Strategist, Pathway Power & Founder, Alcye

Lisa Besserman
CEO & Founder, Startup Buenos Aires

Mandalyn McDaniel
Data Analyst, FEMA

Melissa Arnett
Business Intelligence Program Manager, Oracle

Melissa Moloney
Senior Manager, Accenture

Mirrya Huszka
Director of Program Management, Entegris

Mojdeh Gharbi
Co-Owner/VP of Marketing & Operations, Certain Affinity

Nada Lulic
Director – Employee Success, Zenoss

Nancy Maxfield-Wilson
Chief Resilience Officer, MyMaxPerformance LLC

Renee Trudeau
Founder & President, Renee Trudea

Lisa Besserman
CEO & Founder, Startup Buenos Aires

Rachelle Oribio
CEO & Founder at ValorUp

Raechele Greenwald
Founder + CEO, Software Sandbox

Renée Hopkins
Head of Global Workforce Planning & Analytics, Facebook

Sarah Roche
Digital Project Manager, Charles Schwab

Shelley Delayne
Founder, Orange Coworking

Siri Chakka
Co-founder, Reset

Unji Udeshi
Director of Global Customer Marketing, HomeAway

Valerie Figlin
Program/Project Manager, Facebook

Vickie Sokol Evans
Founder, RedCape Co.

Victoria Sherman
Partner/Head of Global Operations, The Lonely Entrepreneur

Security and/or Tech Law

Cheska Lesaca
Paralegal

Laura Frederick
Senior Counsel, Tesla

Marissa E Palmer
IT Security Risk & Compliance Analyst, HomeAway

Reda Hicks
Founder, GotSpot, Inc.

UX/UI Design and/or Research

Abbey McCoy
CEO/CXO, AbbeyXD

Addy Ruth
Sr. Front End Web Design/Developer, Strive Logistics

Alyssa Hess
Lead Researcher, UX Measurement & Foundations, HomeAway

Annie Hardy
Founder and Managing Director, zeet insights

April Wright
UX Designer, Blackbaud

Emily Sue Tomac
Research Manager, TrustRadius

Hailey Farris
Experience Designer, HomeAway

Jenn Lindeman
UX Designer, Silvercar

Jennifer Houlihan
Freelance UX Designer & Researcher

Jess Moss
Sr. Experience Designer, projekt202

Jessica Sustaita
Senior UX Research, HomeAway

Joie Chung
Design Lead, HomeAway

Kati Presley
Head of UX, Rocksauce Studios

Laura Trujillo
Content Strategist, City of Austin

Leslie Harris
Visual Designer, T3

Marla Erwin
UX/UI Product Design Manager, Charles Schwab

Melissa Lau
UX Design, Self-employed

Sarah Kettles
Director of Research, The Zebra

Selina Martinez
Senior Product Owner, Quest Software

Sharon Brener
Director of User Experience, data.world

Tori Breitling
Product Designer, City of Austin

Zoha Shafiq
Experience Designer, HomeAway


Methodology Notes:
– We opted out of using pictures because this is not about appearances, rather skill.
– This is not an awards show, these are people who filled out a simple form indicating their interest.
– We asked for LinkedIn profiles rather than transient social media profiles or websites that may not remain up to date.

The fascinating future of technology in healthcare

(TECH NEWS) Technology in the world of healthcare has been lagging but things are changing, and quickly.

Tech in healthcare has been lagging

It’s undeniable that technology is playing a huge role in how we get around, how we interact with each other, and how we do business. But what about how healthcare is delivered and managed?

For many patients, interactions with the healthcare world can feel jarringly slow and disconnected, especially when it comes to communication between doctors and patients or between different healthcare providers.

Doctors and tech entrepreneurs acknowledge that in many ways, technology in healthcare has been lagging – but that’s about to change, and quickly. From the way hospitals are built to the way we visit doctors, get ready for some huge technology disruptions in the world of healthcare.

How patient data is shared

It may not seem like the sexiest part of the healthcare world, but it’s a critical aspect of how care is delivered: patient data.

“If you’re a patient, it’s difficult to track down your medical records,” says Kevin Grassi, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of PatientBank. “95% of medical info is exchanged by fax or by hand. In 2016 it’s ridiculous for faxing to be the main communication method, but faxing is HIPAA compliant, and it’s been the backbone of medical information exchange.”

Today, online fax services are the only easy way for patients to receive digital copies of their medical records.

There are health information exchanges in certain geographic areas, but they are limited to information like immunizations and prescriptions, Grassi says, and systems in different parts of the country aren’t set up to communicate with each other.

So if you’re a resident of New York who is seeing an oncologist in Texas, you’re on your own finding and conveying all the pertinent medical details, and you will likely have to navigate through several isolated patient portals.

That’s where Grassi hopes PatientBank will change things. PatientBank is a HIPAA-compliant service that can request medical records for you from multiple providers, and combines the information you choose to store into a summary that can be shared with doctors and family members.

Grassi hopes the technology will not only make it easier to safely share information, it will also increase patient engagement. That’s a crucial issue for doctors as well, since reimbursement models for physicians will change in 2017, from a fee-for-care model to a value-based system.

In an effort to improve patient outcomes, doctors will be required to do much more follow up care than they currently do.

“If a patient can give medical record access to their doctor, they’re empowered to look at that information, maybe even see where it isn’t correct – which is a big issue particularly in medication records,” Grassi says. “Engaged patients are healthier patients.”

It’s not just transmitting patient data that is difficult – sometimes just getting it in the first place is nearly impossible. That’s something Fahad Aziz, Co-Founder and CTO of CareMerge, learned firsthand when he got into a bicycle accident. He was treated in Seattle, then went back to San Francisco, where his doctor wanted to learn what had happened and how he’d been treated in order to give Aziz follow up care.

“I couldn’t get my medical records from the operation in Seattle. They put me in an endless loop of trying to get my records, and after two weeks I just gave up,” Aziz says. “That started me thinking differently about my company, and what we are doing.”

CareMerge builds coordination and communications technology specific to geriatric care that lets doctors share information with nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

If a doctor sends a patient from a hospital to a nursing care facility, for instance, that physician can use CareMerge to keep tabs on the patient’s progress and get alerts if there’s a change so that a doctor can visit at the nursing home.

That cuts down on patients being readmitted to hospitals, and improves patient outcomes, Aziz says. That’s a direction he sees a lot of healthcare technology going.

“There are close to 100,000 apps that area healthcare-related, but they are all isolated, none of them talk to each other,” Aziz says. “There’s been a lot of talk around building care coordination systems that talk to each other, but there wasn’t a driver to really make that take off until the shift to value-based reimbursements was finalized. All the entities responsible for providing patient care will have to talk to each other, and for the first time these systems are starting to get traction.”

Make way for AI

Aziz predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) is also going to lead to major changes in the healthcare industry.

“A lot of startups are working on technology that will read notes from your doctors, and based on intelligence like your own labs, or viral incidents in the area, will give you recommendations,” Aziz says. “That’s where the future is going to be. Five years from now, there is no doubt you and I will have an app that will give information about an episode happening to me, and what it means not just for me but for my whole family.”

That kind of machine learning will eventually replace many routine doctor’s visits, Aziz predicts.

AI will be able to coordinate data in a way that is currently not possible, he says, which could mean better, more coordinated treatment plans for complex health problems.

Smarter hospitals

That same unified coordination will also become a factor in the new hospitals being built.

Auron Priestley, MD, says that hospitals are under duress trying to solve the issues around patient handoff.

“Physicians today have no secure and efficient collaborative tool to share information at the end of shift changes,” Priestley says. “Believe it or not, they use Word documents to share information between each other at the end of shifts. Often written in short code and when physicians are exhausted, some information may be missed. Miscommunication in hospitals currently results in 80% of preventable patient deaths in the U.S. 250,000 preventable patient deaths occur each year.”

To combat this, Priestley worked with the American College of Surgeons (ACS) to create Kolkin SOS, a HIPAA-compliant app that makes it easy for doctors to collaborate on clinical workflow in real-time. It can work with or without Internet connectivity, and allows physicians to share clinical protocols and best practices. The ACS is working on getting the app integrated into hospital IT systems.

Grassi also thinks that technology in hospitals will change around the customer experience: remote checking in that can eliminate waiting rooms, or kiosks that will help shorten wait time.

In Austin, Texas, the new Dell Seton Medical Center is under construction, and will include smart screens in each patient room so that healthcare teams can access patients’ medical history and monitor their condition in real time. Because it is a teaching hospital, there will also be cameras in operating rooms, which will allow medical students to observe procedures from offsite.

Whether it’s sharing notes between doctors or more efficiently monitoring patients, technology in hospitals will streamline communications, something physicians hope will save time and improve safety and patient outcomes.

Conclusion:

Cutting edge technology has already led to huge advances in how our health care is delivered, from robotic surgery to advances in prosthetics. Now physicians and tech entrepreneurs are making inroads in how medical data is shared, both between patients and their providers and between physicians.

For physicians involved in piloting new technology, the hope is that those innovations could mean more efficient doctor’s visits, fewer medical errors, and greater patient satisfaction. With evolving challenges in the U.S. like aging and disease, that’s certainly welcome news to healthcare providers and patients alike.

#MedTech

For meetings that should be an email? There’s an app for that

(TECH NEWS) If you’re tired of having your precious work time taken up by useless meetings, there may be a solution.

Have you ever attended a meeting that turned out to be a waste of time and set you back on your work? I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume that every person reading this article is nodding in agreement.

Meetings, if executed appropriately (and sporadically,) can be effective. However, having weekly (or even daily) meetings that are designed to catch-up or give reports can add up to a ton of wasted time.

Across the board, meetings are generally geared towards productivity, and oftentimes they are counterproductive. So, how can you still get that need for touching-base with employees while still being productive? StandupMeet might just have the answer for that.

StandupMeet is a tool designed to make meetings more productive and agile. According to their statistics, more than $37 billion per year are being spent on unproductive meetings.

The main features include: the digitization of meetings, the instantaneous sharing of minutes, and the ability to assign actions and keep track of progress.

By making the meetings digital, you organize meeting points in one place. Decisions, actions, and key points can be logged in real time and accessed before the meeting.

This makes projects more agile and helps to increase critical success factors.

With instantaneous sharing of minutes, you can collaborate and share minutes of the meeting, key result areas, and action points. This is also done in real time and is shared with colleagues to make sure that each person is on the same page.

Finally, by assigning actions and keeping track of projects helps to ensure data integrity and provides accountability to each team member. Automated reminders are available so that you can spend your time on the more valuable tasks first.

In addition, StandupMeet also offers: project wised meeting, customized meeting types, organized agendas, shareable meeting minutes, accountability, reminders to ensure time is being appropriately applied, recurring meetings, conflict-free meeting scheduling, locations, automated follow ups, automatically tracked action points, and flexibility across time zones.

This can save time and increase productivity for on-site workers and can also be beneficial for teams that are remote.

