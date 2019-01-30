Social Media
The technical (and big) difference between a tech and a media company
(MEDIA) Social media companies don’t want to be called “media” because the rules are different – let’s define the differences between tech and media.
What’s the difference between a tech company and a media company? Here’s why we should care.
Facebook and others have long fought against being labeled as media companies because they’ll be regulated into oblivion. As a tech company, they can live in the Wild West, the grey area of regulation.
Their function is to bring people together from all over the world. Sure, they create the tools for us to build connections, and they want to place the rest of the moral responsibility our shoulders.
However, we must make the cultural distinction ourselves.
We categorize any company whose primary function is serving up content as MEDIA.
Likewise, we categorize any company whose primary function is hardware or software as TECHNOLOGY.
The argument is that social media companies float in this ambiguous space between both categories, but their global effects should make them subject to both consequences.
Social media companies, regardless of what kind of tools they make, are in the business of media, whether they like it or not.
This is how people get their news—this is how traditional media companies reach their audience. The vast majority of information traffic flows through their platforms.
Media also sits at a pivotal point between democracy and commerce. And when has social media not had an influence on either of those? *Ahem* stocks, elections, investing, consumer trends, op eds…*ahem*
This isn’t only limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (owned by FB), Tumblr, etc. For example, Zillow is also a media company. Despite owning tech companies, Zillow first and foremost serves housing content (although they may ultimately transition into being a service provider).
The social media companies do have the advantage of making their own rules first before a federal or international governing body makes those regulations for them.
If they aren’t yet officially classified as media, then they definitely can be from a cultural standpoint.
Social media companies can pull up their big kid pants and step up to the ethical/legal plate.
I believe Uncle Ben put it best: “With great power comes…” Oh, you know the rest. You’ve seen the social media memes.
Instagram account mocking repetitive posts is dead wrong
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Instagram is an aspirational place, filled with repetition and a homogenous aesthetic – one user mocks it, but we support you and your efforts.
There are no new ideas. There are iterations of old ideas and once in a blue moon, innovation and creativity align and we’re presented with a really good refreshed take on an old idea that feels brand new. We know this and it’s okay.
However some of us pretend we don’t know that. Some of us are inspired by other people’s ideas and are moved to replicate those ideas to a T.
So it should come as no surprise that a cheeky Instagram account should emerge showing us all how non-creative we all are. @insta_repeat currently boasts 271,000 followers and promises “Deja Vu Vibes.”
Scrolling through the feed, you’ll find pics of faceless longhaired girls wearing hats staring a foggy evergreens, a bunch of someones in bright red jackets solo canoeing on still lakes on misty mornings and white, disembodied hands holding out orange leaves against forests during golden hour.
On Instagram, imitation truly is the sincerest form of aspiration and as cheeky and eye roll inducing this account is, there’s something deeper behind it.
Here’s the thing – creative impulses have become more and more homogenous and this is because we have inspiration at our fingertips and in our pockets at all times. We no longer have to search for inspiration because it’s just a few scrolls and swipes away and this lends itself to hard replication.
For example, some of us remember a time before the Internet and certainly before social media, when if you wanted to find out about a new band thousands of miles away from your tiny town, you had to go to into the nearest city and find the weirder record store and search the stacks to find their album.
The same goes for fashion. A lot of us subscribed to magazines and literally waited out the month to get our next fix.
In that searching came waiting and during the waiting, came inspiration and time to create something new or at the very least, something informed by what we were taking in. But now, there is no waiting, there is only consuming. When content is free and easy to access, there is no digestion period. There is only more content and an increased urge to replicate the idea as closely to the original as possible.
The homogenization is seen in makers and crafts fairs all the time.
Go to any of them in Austin, for example, and you’ll find it hard to swing a dead cat and not hit succulents in whimsical pots, delicate thin metal jewelry, and rustic leather goods. We also see the same blue or pink cakes being cut into at gender reveal parties, and a lot of us went to weddings lit by fairy lights and were forced to drink out mason jars.
Trends become trends because they inspire replication because they are aspirational. And this is fine.
Not everyone can be punk rock. Not even punk rock.
Further, Google and Microsoft has spent exorbitant amounts of money to stitch together users’ “repetitive” pictures from across the globe to create interactive, multi-dimensional scenes you can explore online. But what do they know!?
So should @insta_repeat stop you from snapping a picture of the sun setting over the Grand Canyon or taking that pic of your bent legs on the beach that let’s everyone know you’re enjoying your trip to that resort in Tulum everyone goes to?
No, it shouldn’t, because at least you’re creating or trying to create and that’s more than what a lot of people do with their free time. So go out there, wrap yourself in a serape and see the world.
Hates gonna hate, but who cares? Not you, Hot Dog Legs.
Photographer’s ‘I quit’ letter to Instagram is epic, inspiring
(SOCIAL MEDIA) People whine about Instagram (or any social network) endlessly, but one photographer’s adios note may inspire others to follow suit.
It’s no secret that Instagram, and social media in general, gets flack for inciting the feeling to compare yourself to others when looking at their “perfect” content. Instagram especially aids in giving an illusion that certain users have amazing, picture-perfect lives.
And as the popularity of the media, and the follower count, grows, the pressure to create likeable content grows, creating this insane subculture where Instagram has taken on a life of its own. In this subculture, regular people fancy themselves: influencers, models, and photographers.
Sure, we live in a world where it’s acceptable to be whatever you want, but this can be dangerous as it makes those who have worked their tails off to develop a true talent get lost in the shuffle. This is especially true of professional photographers, as there is so much more to photography than selecting the right filter.
A photographer named Nick feels this sentiment, as he has written an inspiring message – vowing to ditch Instagram and create a space for true photographers to share their work and engage a community.
“For photographers like me, it just doesn’t work,” Nick writes on his website. “Whether you have 5 followers of 500,000, it’s not a place for photographers looking to share their work with a community of thoughtful, engaged people.
“Worse, it creates a toxic treadmill of insecurity and self-doubt by encouraging us to focus on follower counts, hearts and worthless comments. I’ve been there, obsessing over followers and likes. It’s not a good place to be.”
He then writes he wants to create a space with consistent, regular feedback. While this space does not have a platform or a name, Nick is committed to developing an app in the public eye, in real time, where people can follow its development.
Now, there’s something that can be qualified as true innovation. It will be kicking off Soon 2019, and those interested in following can sign up via email for an inside look when the time comes.
While this could turn into something amazing for photographers, it also gives us non-photographers something to think about. Nick has challenged himself to leave the unhealthiness of social media comparison behind; maybe challenge yourself (in small steps, of course).
Next time you’re out, try refraining from snapping a picture of your dinner for the ‘Gram, and just focus on eating it. Don’t worry about recording an entire concert for your story, focus on enjoying it. Sure, Instagram exists for us to showcase the highlights in our life. But, what’s a life that’s not actually being lived, just posted?
The highest earning YouTube star is a 7 year old #wow
(SOCIAL MEDIA) YouTube is dominated by a tiny child that is playing with toys. Unboxing has evolved!
Step aside, Markiplier. Out of the way, PewDiePie. Of all of the gaming commentators, cosmetics moguls, and online celebrities who made a living by posting YouTube videos this year, the highest earner and all-around star is a pint-size millionaire, seven-year-old Ryan, with his channel Ryan ToysReview.
According to Forbes, Ryan was the highest-earning YouTube influencer this year, raking in $21 million in advertising and another million from sponsored posts. Ryan’s channel has 17.3 million followers, usually other kids, and has amassed nearly 26 billion views since its launch in March 2015 when Ryan was four years old. Last year, his channel was ranked the #1 most-watched on YouTube for 40 consecutive weeks. Some of his videos have literally billions of views.
Ryan has perhaps been the most successful YouTuber to capitalize on the “unboxing” trend, wherein influencers open packages of products and explain and review them on camera.
In Ryan’s case, he’s living the dream as though every day were his birthday, enthusiastically unwrapping and playing with every kind of toy imaginable. One of his specialties is popping giant eggs full of surprises. Young viewers get the vicarious thrill of watching one of their peers play with the toys they covet.
Ryan’s content also includes science experiments, educational videos, animations, games, and a separate Ryan’s Family Review channel that features his parents and family-friendly activities.
In an NBC interview, Ryan explained that he has been successful because “I’m entertaining and I’m funny.”
The advent of the YouTube Kids app, which boasts 11 million active users and makes accessing online content easy for young children, has probably also helped.
Some jealous lesser YouTube stars like PewDiePie insist that Ryan is being exploited by his parents and that he’s racked up high numbers of views with bots.
These critics are suspicious of the fact that Ryan has a high number of views but proportionately lower engagement. However, parents worldwide will attest to the fact that their toddlers will happily watch Ryan’s videos over and over again without commenting.
Ryan has expanded his empire by signing with kids’ entertainment studio Pocket.watch and by plastering his likeness all over toys and apparel sold at Walmart and Target under the Ryan’s World label.
What else with Ryan do with his earnings? Fully 15 percent goes to a Coogan account that remains protected until Ryan reaches legal age. He says he wants to be a game developer when he grows up.
