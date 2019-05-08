Business News
Size matters – comparing corporate vs. startup life
(BUSINESS) There are tremendous differences between working at a corporation and working at a startup. Let’s discuss them in depth so you know if you’re on the right boat!
Where do you work? Take a second and answer that.
Did you feel that spark? Was your first emotion positive or negative?
I’ve been on both sides of the coin.
On one hand, it can be a delicate feeling that illuminates your life, where you just know you’re on the right path.
On the other, it could be a marathon with no end in sight. You could describe what you do, and be proud of your accomplishments, but you couldn’t very well explain why you do it (besides the money, we all knew that).
If you’re not on either end of the extreme, then you fall somewhere in the middle.
Our profession is a key part of our life. Its an identity or a person we become, and we spend over a third of our lives as this person.
Isn’t it worth it to evaluate how you feel about work? How to recognize what makes a good job good? How to work towards something we love?
It’s time to be honest about what work means to you. There is no reason to be apathetic about your place of employment.
You’ve heard the adage, “Mondays aren’t so bad, its your job that sucks.”
In this multi-part series, I’ll discuss the factors that can make a job invigorating, and provide you real ways to predict and measure satisfaction.
In this article, I’ll give you the hidden pros and cons of working at large corporations versus small companies and startups – using boats as a metaphor.
Size matters.
When joining a new company, a huge factor to your happiness will be company size and the organizational structure.
How large companies are different.
Large companies are like a capital ship cruising through the ocean. Outfitted with the a vast amount of resources and crew, the voyage is easy. A ship that large moves slowly, and life on board is not overly exciting. Each crew member has a specific, well-defined job, orders are followed to a T, and it becomes difficult to stand out. Crew members are regularly replaced.
Let’s talk about systems at large companies.
Despite outward displays of a flat hierarchy and fair company structure, it is the nature of large organizations to be bureaucratic. There are too many moving pieces to handle things case by case. In these organizations, there will be systems in place which serve the company at large rather than specific people or projects within.
This results in decisions you might find unfair or rules that seem to have no good reason behind them.
For instance, at large companies, you could be hired three days after a promotion eligibility cycle and be ineligible for promotion that year, even if you exceed all other performance criteria.
In the same vein, large companies inevitably have tremendous internal competition. There will be thousands (yes, thousands) of new hires like yourself looking to get a raise or promotion. It becomes hard to stand out, and politics can become a factor in your career trajectory, which is the norm for large companies.
Lastly, there is a lot of luck at play. It is common for the hiring managers and department heads to pick from the new stack of people. There is usually no hiring group that optimizes placement based on merit and skills, the first year of career can be dictated by your entry point into the company, a decision made by a stranger.
Its inevitable for large groups to develop power structures.
These structures often control the trajectory of the individuals underneath them – which can be very limiting to your career.
Unfortunately, you can be put in a position to pick people and alliances over the correct course of action; it is simply the nature of the game at a large company, and even this can be enjoyable for some.
As you move higher up the food chain, you will need to play this game in order to survive. The competition is simply too high, and the needs and wants of those within said power structures will always overshadow those not within a group.
You can tell I personally value career advancement from the negatives I perceived at larger companies. There are still a lot of positives, too.
One major upside is career stability.
It’s unlikely you will be laid off without knowing in advance at a large company. You can depend on a large company to employ you for several years, even when markets change and layoffs begin, you often get plenty of notice and can plan your exit.
Another (serious) upside is benefits.
The benefits are usually quite good, you receive nice equipment and can get reimbursed for extras. Health insurance and retirement savings options are seamless and setup quickly. Most companies also emphasize continuing education; there is no better way to keep your skills sharp at work, so take advantage of any resources you receive.
Networking is very different at large companies.
Any large company with a healthy culture has great internal communication. There are often groups based around each functional group (technologies, financials, design), and you are free to reach out to anyone.
You would be surprised at the people that would respond to an interesting email. Managers, even directors will typically make time to hear what employees think, even if its just to gather intelligence.
There is great ease in this environment.
There’s no doubt about it – working at large companies can be a lot more relaxed. All performance is measured proportionally to the group.
This is a double edged sword, it means you can coast or put in little effort and survive for quite some time. It also means it’s much harder to be promoted based on achievements.
There are 6 questions to ask yourself about working at a large company.
1. Is performance measured with respect to your experience level? Is there a quota or limit on the number of people that can be promoted?
2. Are there any rules or regulations regarding career advancement?
3. How easy is it to get transferred to another department, role, or project?
4. What are additional benefits aside from healthcare and retirement? What are the best ways to take advantage of them?
5. How open is the company to internal communication? Are there knowledge groups for your particular area? What extracurriculars can you get involved in?
6. How long do people typically work at this company? How long does it take them to get promoted from each level?
How working at a small company or startup is different.
Small companies are like a small warship. Agile and maneuverable, they avoid stormy weather. Each member of the small crew is invaluable, their job functions are crucial, and they often have multiple responsibilities. The ship moves a lot faster and consumes less resources, but could face peril in a storm.
At smaller companies, we figure everything out together.
Depending on what stage the small company or startup is in, rules and regulations will be in development, or even non-existent.
This means although there aren’t as many resources for you to follow, and you could be the one to define your company’s processes.
If you’re a resourceful person, or you enjoy improving existing structures – you would enjoy the opportunities faced at a startup.
If you work better under well-defined and directive leadership, then you might fare better in a corporate role.
This means there are less obstacles between you and your work. There is a smaller hierarchy for you to consider when making decisions, and you will most likely complete work faster and can accomplish more.
You will have a better chance to take lead on projects, which often leads to quicker promotions as the startup grows.
However this also potentially means that things are being mismanaged by the lack of different perspectives. Beware of small companies in bad situations due to their past decisions.
It’s definitely more flexible.
On par with less regulations, there are less employee standards you have to live up to – this means you may be able to get flexible working arrangements.
But of course, there are sacrifices.
During intense periods at a startup, you cannot hide behind the accomplishments of your team – it simply isn’t big enough for that.
Everyone must do their part, and everybody’s part is crucial to the company as a whole. No coasting allowed – you will need to put in the hours to get the job done, no matter what, or risk consequences for the entire company.
This could be perceived as a negative to some people, or a learning and growth experience to others.
There may be a time where you will need to make sacrifices to ensure the company’s well being. This may mean staying late, putting off friends and family, etc.
Your life may revolve around work for more than 40 hours a week. At large corporations, you can get away with doing the bare minimum for quite some time.
I’m not trying to scare you, and a lot of this depends on the startup, but you need to be aware of the trying times that every startup goes through – when it’s make or break.
Within a small company, you will always be around the same group of people.
This makes the relationships between you and others paramount.
Negative sentiments between team members lead to a loss of trust and a failure of the business. This is why small companies will always hire culture-fit over experience.
I urge you to build one on one relationships with everyone at your small company – you will need this trust later on. At a larger company, you should definitely make friends, but know that you might not end up friends with everyone, and that’s alright. At a larger company, you can may end up being transferred or assigned to a new project.
One major advantage is the opportunity for growth.
You have tremendous opportunities, as most individuals in a startup are wearing several hats, especially pitching to partners or potential customers.
You will have the opportunity to pivot or take charge of the role you want, as long as you take initiative. Enjoy this freedom, and your help in these other areas will be appreciated.
If you take advantage of the opportunity, and become a valued and reliable part of the team, then there is no doubt your satisfaction will grow along with the company.
I would recommend you go above and beyond within the area for your role, establishing expertise and consulting for the rest of the group. You can eventually identify other areas that the startup needs help with and repeat the process there.
The elephant in the room is the risks involved.
Unlike large corporations, startups usually face formidable threats to their existence. There will be work that will be crucial for the company to become profitable, and failure isn’t an option.
This means if you show signs of being unable to handle it, you may be let go sooner rather than later. Even worse, if you end up flubbing a major project, everyone may be in jeopardy. That’s a lot of pressure.
There are 6 questions to ask yourself about working at a small company or startup.
1. How are you getting along with others?
2. What rules and regulations exist for your job function?
3. Can you recommend company practices; are they open to change?
4. How have the responsibilities of other people on your team changed over time?
5. What critical tasks does your team handle?
6. What happens if someone fails at their task?
7. What other areas of the company do they need help with?
No matter what ship you board, know that you always have the freedom to board another.
Do not settle for a trip in the wrong direction, at the wrong speed, or where you are not the captain – if that’s what you want.
Explore your available options, and you’ll then have the perspective to say: I have a great job.
Business News
Texas employer to pay $85k in just one EEOC age discrimination settlement
(BUSINESS NEWS) Companies that are considering edging out current workers for younger, cheaper talent are already facing hefty penalties when the EEOC gets involved.
Atlas Energy Group, LLC, based out of Fort Worth posts this philosophy on their About Us page: “Atlas has a performance driven and team-based culture where employee input is valued and our employees are committed to our core values.” Interestingly, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) just settled an age discrimination lawsuit against the company.
Atlas was charged with age discrimination by the EEOC for forcing a 52-year-old foreman with over 20 years of experience out of his job for a younger person.
“Casting off long-term employees – who could otherwise continue to be solid contributors – based on age alone is unlawful and unacceptable,” said EEOC Regional Attorney Robert Canino.
The foreman will receive $85,000 in monetary relief from Atlas as part of the settlement. In addition, the company will offer training on age discrimination to its HR and managerial team members to prevent further incidents. Any future complaints of age discrimination must be reported to the EEOC. Atlas will face greater scrutiny for this one violation.
Age discrimination complaints are on the rise.
According to the EEOC, age discrimination is a significant problem in the United States. The Age Discrimination Act in Employment Act (ADEA) celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018, but age discrimination is still prevalent. The EEOC makes every attempt to resolve complaints before charges are filed with the court.
Today’s experienced workers (i.e. older workers) are working and living longer than the generations of the past. Some work out of necessity, while others simply want to stay busy and engaged within their community. Discrimination is demeaning to employees. Employers lose out when they overlook experienced workers.
Be mindful of your own age biases.
Small businesses should be aware of their policies concerning hiring and firing of employees when it comes to age. The ADEA protects workers aged 40+. Although ADEA only applies to employers with 20 or more employees, all employers should be aware of age discrimination in the workplace.
Business News
Remote workers are more likely to quit than those on-site
(BUSINESS) Employers are increasingly considering flexible remote options for their teams, but new studies indicate that there’s a downside to this practice.
Remote workers are driving the workforce. A 2018 study suggests that 55 percent of the workforce works remotely, 100 percent of the time. CNBC reported on a Switzerland office that suggests 70 percent of professionals work remotely at least once a week. Telecommuting, another name for remote work, is a phenomenon. But does it work?
Telecommuting leaves workers disengaged.
Future Workplace and Virgin Pulse surveyed 2,000 managers and employees in 10 different countries. Despite wanting flexibility and the freedom to work from anywhere, the study found that two-thirds of the workers are detached from the company and their team.
Dan Schwabel, research Director at Future Workplace, writes, “Only 5% always or very often see themselves working at their company for their entire career, compared to almost a third that never work remotely.”
Remote workers can be more productive, but don’t expect them to stay in their job without serious face-time with others in the office.
Loneliness is one reason people quit. Some companies have done away with remote work – Yahoo, Bank of America and Best Buy have all taken moves to either limit or eliminate telecommuting.
I have worked for a company for four years whose main office is in Utah (I’m in Oklahoma). I’ve never been there, nor do I have plans to visit. I’d like to say I’m the exception to the rule, but I know of many others who have been with the company as long as me or even longer. Maybe my career trajectory is not average. I’m not interested in moving up in the corporate world. And in my little corner of Oklahoma, there aren’t many opportunities for writers. I’d say I’m in it for the long haul.
With a force of 150+ writers and editors from across the country, BKA has to be doing something right. I stay connected through a weekly email and a group on Facebook. We have excellent guides that give us details about each company we’re writing for. Managers and editors get back to us very quickly. This is what makes telecommuting work for me. If it didn’t work, I’d be trying to find another job.
Can telecommuting work for your company?
Employers take note – remote workers who aren’t connected to your organization aren’t going to be in it for the long haul.
Considering the cost of employee turnover, it’s something to really think about when you’re offering telecommuting as a benefit. We’ve long written about the advantages of a remote workforce, but new studies indicate there is a downside employers need to consider.
That said, consider how can you keep telecommuters connected to your mission and employees if you’re seeking to balance the advantages with the disadvantages.
Business News
Supreme Court asked to consider landmark age discrimination case
(BUSINESS NEWS) After a circuit court rules that age discrimination is only illegal against employees, not applicants, the Supreme Court could possibly decide to hear the case.
In January, the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) only applied to current employees, not job applicants. The case, Kleber v. CareFusion involved a then 58-year-old applicant who argued that CareFusion discriminated against him in the hiring process.
Reuters reports that a petition has been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking for a review of the lower court’s ruling, saying that the ruling will weaken the ADEA.
Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation says, “”The Seventh Circuit’s decision essentially takes us back to 1967, when age limits in job postings were commonplace.”.
According to the AARP press release, by the end of June, the Supreme Court will decide whether or not to hear the case. The court may just review the case on written briefs alone, but it could also select Kleber v. CareFusion for an oral argument before the court. Of course, the court doesn’t even have to grant a review.
In addition to the appeal to the Supreme Court, other steps can be taken. Congress has the power to introduce reform to the ADEA and strengthen protection for experienced workers, i.e., those over 40 years old.
The Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (S.485 and H.R. 1230) would amend the ADEA to change the provision that requires employees to prove that age discrimination was the deciding factor in the case. POWADA would recognize mixed-motive claims against experienced/older workers.
The Bringing an End to Harassment by Enhancing Accountability and Rejecting Discrimination in the Workplace Act, S.1082 (BeHEARD) was just introduced by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) to give workers more support when seeking justice against harassment and discrimination in the workplace. It’s been referred to Committee.
Age discrimination is a serious issue in the workplace, and our culture is slowly taking steps to deal with it (key word being “slowly”), and we’ll be monitoring the changes as we move forward.
Size matters – comparing corporate vs. startup life
Texas employer to pay $85k in just one EEOC age discrimination settlement
10 podcasts that every business owner should hear
How to opt out of Google’s robots calling your business phone
Starting a business when you’re broke (and how to make it work)
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
A personalized daily digital marketing checklist
10 podcasts that every business owner should hear
Serial procrastinator? Your issue isn’t time management
Poindexter helps handle finances so you can focus on your business
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
-
Business Marketing4 days ago
10 podcasts that every business owner should hear
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
Poindexter helps handle finances so you can focus on your business
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
How to avoid the sting of loneliness while solopreneuring
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Starting a business when you’re broke (and how to make it work)
-
Business News2 weeks ago
So you were asked an illegal question in an interview, now what?
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Loopy is the easy tool that helps you explain hard ideas
-
Business News1 week ago
Top mistakes to avoid when you quit your job