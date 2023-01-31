Tech layoff rumors abound (are Dell & Everly Health up next?)

Amazon, Twitter, Meta, Stripe, Uber, and more – big tech companies are continuing to lay off thousands of tech workers across the nation.

Austin (where we are headquartered) is home to many major tech employers, and satellite offices for the Silicon Valley brands of all sizes.

Tech layoffs in our town have become increasingly common and in some generations they have been simply accepted as par for the course, but we’re noticing a growing resentment with workers unappreciative of being called “bloat” as publicly traded companies still post massive profits (just not as big as had been expected).

Yet in a strange twist, employers continue to struggle to fill existing positions they’re still hiring for.

All of this has accumulated into an increasingly tense atmosphere in Austin tech where employers and employees expect more layoffs. At AG, we operate two large Facebook Groups deeply tied to the ecosystem – Austin Digital Jobs as well as Remote Digital Jobs, and we’re quickly pairing recently laid off talent with eager employers.

But the bleeding has not stopped.

Today, we’re hearing from sources that Everly Health informed their staff on Monday that under current conditions, they would be announcing a 16% headcount reduction on Thursday. Per LinkedIn, the company employs a little over 700 employees.



Dell is also reportedly in talks of announcing staff reductions as early as this week, but we are not yet hearing a consistent number. One source tells us that managers in various departments have been told to put together names of who should get a pink slip. Another posits that the marketing and communication departments, for example, could face up to a 25% reduction in team size.



The tech giant laid off 9% globally in 2020, and some suspect this round will be similarly sized. Per LinkedIn, Dell Technologies employs over 141,000 people.

Neither company has responded to our request for comment. We will update this story as we receive new information.