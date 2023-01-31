Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Tech layoff rumors abound (are Dell & Everly Health up next?)

In the current economic environment, we’re accustomed to news of more and more layoffs, but that doesn’t make it easier on anyone.

Published

tech layoffs

Amazon, Twitter, Meta, Stripe, Uber, and more – big tech companies are continuing to lay off thousands of tech workers across the nation.

Austin (where we are headquartered) is home to many major tech employers, and satellite offices for the Silicon Valley brands of all sizes.

Tech layoffs in our town have become increasingly common and in some generations they have been simply accepted as par for the course, but we’re noticing a growing resentment with workers unappreciative of being called “bloat” as publicly traded companies still post massive profits (just not as big as had been expected).

Yet in a strange twist, employers continue to struggle to fill existing positions they’re still hiring for.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All of this has accumulated into an increasingly tense atmosphere in Austin tech where employers and employees expect more layoffs. At AG, we operate two large Facebook Groups deeply tied to the ecosystem – Austin Digital Jobs as well as Remote Digital Jobs, and we’re quickly pairing recently laid off talent with eager employers.

But the bleeding has not stopped.

Today, we’re hearing from sources that Everly Health informed their staff on Monday that under current conditions, they would be announcing a 16% headcount reduction on Thursday. Per LinkedIn, the company employs a little over 700 employees.

Dell is also reportedly in talks of announcing staff reductions as early as this week, but we are not yet hearing a consistent number. One source tells us that managers in various departments have been told to put together names of who should get a pink slip. Another posits that the marketing and communication departments, for example, could face up to a 25% reduction in team size.

The tech giant laid off 9% globally in 2020, and some suspect this round will be similarly sized. Per LinkedIn, Dell Technologies employs over 141,000 people.

Neither company has responded to our request for comment. We will update this story as we receive new information.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Tablets

Dell Streak 7 discontinued – blowing the Android tablet a kiss goodbye

Adios, Dell Streak 7 We do not take any pleasure in reporting to you that Dell has discontinued the Streak 7 from its online...

December 5, 2011

Housing News

Zillow Lays off 25% of Workforce

It’s true, I’ve just been informed and have confirmed that Zillow has laid off 25% of its staff. This comes on the heels of...

October 17, 2008

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.