Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Tech layoffs are putting H1B visa talent in a tight spot

The massive layoffs spanning the tech industry have far and wide effects, including diminishing the US’s top visa talent.

Published

People walking at work representing the tech industry

The U.S. has been a haven for people in foreign nations looking for a job in tech. If you look at the tech industry as a whole – in the US – it’s a melting pot. You have people from various like China, India, and Africa.

They often come to the county on an H-1B visa. The H-1B visa allows someone to stay in the country for an amount of time for work. Because tech has been growing like wildfire. companies have been in need of more progressive talent, which they have found abroad. Companies like Meta, Twitter, and Amazon, according to Insider, have sponsored roughly 45,000 H-1B visa holders over the course of the last three years.

However, with the massive tech layoffs, all of these hopeful individuals are clamoring to secure new positions in fear they may be deported back home, These folks usually only have 60 days from termination to find a new position. It sounds easy, as there are still tech jobs despite the layoff epidemic, but it’s not that simple. If someone is on an H-1B visa, the company that hired them is ‘sponsoring’ them. To get a new position means that they would need a new sponsor and companies aren’t quick to make those decisions.

Sponsoring someone means also taking shared responsibility if they have any problems here in the U.S. Companies like Meta and Google can afford those kinds of responsibilities while smaller tech companies or start-ups may not want to take that risk. This leaves visa holders out to dry and leaves them looking at other nations to move to.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If we lose these talented minds to other countries we would quickly see the U.S. no longer be the hub of knowledge and technology. Already, India is matching technological advances without the same political and financial strains as our country. It looks appealing to many who wish to continue in tech, and so does Canada, Korea, and Europe.

People come to this country on an H-1B visa for many reasons: to send money back home, for knowledge gain, or simply because they feel like it. With the changes in job security, those same individuals are now in a very tight spot.

Do they try to stick around in hopes they get another position that will sponsor them? Or do they pack up the life they have come to know and love and take their talents to another country?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Facebook (Meta) in binoculars on computer representing monitoring remote employees Facebook (Meta) in binoculars on computer representing monitoring remote employees

Tech News

Monitoring technology is on remote employer’s wish list this year

Employees love the flexibility of remote work, but some employers are looking to change that with monitoring software. Big Brother much?

December 8, 2022
cars on highway representing carvana cars on highway representing carvana

Business News

Carvana cuts jobs as used-car demand slows

In the midst of the layoffs across the tech industry, Carvana follows suit as the hot demand for cars recently dips unexpectedly.

November 28, 2022
person typing representing leaked elon musk email to twitter employees person typing representing leaked elon musk email to twitter employees

Tech News

Despite big tech layoffs, tech talent is still in high demand

Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Stripe, and Uber just scratch the surface of big tech companies initiating layoffs, but there is still hope.

November 16, 2022

Video

AG Live: Fake tweet sinks stock, tech layoffs abound, Home Depot earnings spike

This week, we talk about fake tweets tanking stocks, layoffs at big firms, home depot earnings beat expectations, and a script job seekers are...

November 12, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.