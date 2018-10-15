Business News
Complex battle between Trump White House and China heats up
(BUSINESS NEWS) Corporate espionage, midterm election meddling, intellectual property theft, cybercrimes, and more plague the relationship between China and America.
Recent news of corporate espionage from China highlights the current administration’s focus on America’s relationship with the Easter nation — but is substantive change possible?
Amazon’s denials of allegedly compromised security highlights the Trump administration’s increasingly hardline stance on China over the last two years. Tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods have escalated into a trade war between China and America (regardless of what the White House calls it). The reason cited? National security.
President Trump has even recently claimed Chinese interference in the midterm elections. “They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade,” he said. “We are winning on trade. We are winning at every level.”
Yet despite the President championing his tough policies against China, cybersecurity experts say that Chinese cyber-attacks on American interest are higher than ever.
Crowdstrike, a global cybersecurity firm, ranks China as the current number one state sponsor of cybercrime, ahead of Russia, Iran, and North Korea respectively.
While the Trump administration is half right (Chinese spies are a real threat to American business), comparing China’s cyber attacks to Russia’s is ill-informed. While Russian hackers by all accounts are attempting to destabilize American socio-political norms, China’s hacking attempts are both more subtle and more economic-focused. Chinese hackers commit corporate espionage, stealing companies’ intellectual property and trade secrets.
It’s the difference between cyber-terrorism and cyber-intellectual-property-rights-infringement. Criminal apples compared to economic oranges.
Take the case of American Superconductor (AMSC), a Massachusetts-based energy technology company. After creating proprietary power management software for wind turbines, AMSC began a partnership with Sinovel, the largest Chinese wind turbine manufacturer. This partnership turned out to be a ruse on Sinovel’s part. Through corporate espionage, Sinovel created their own wind turbines with stolen AMSC software. This loss of revenue cost AMSC an estimated billion dollars in market value, forcing the company to lay off two-thirds of its workforce — roughly 600 of 900 employees.
But in the cases of both AMSC and Amazon (whose tech was allegedly used to spy on American citizens and government operations), it was American companies who sought out the Chinese manufacturers first. Trump’s tariffs make doing business with China more difficult, yet companies are continuing to go to China for their manufacturing needs regardless. China has a manufacturing workforce of about 80 million people, roughly double the population of California. In 2011, China manufactured 90 percent of the global PC market.
Take the iPhone, for instance. The Chinese factories that assemble the iPhone are massive. Just one can employ up to 350,000 people and produce about half a million iPhones a day (that’s 350 iPhones per minute). These kind of manufacturing statistics just aren’t realistically possible anywhere else, yet they’re the statistics modern international companies demand.
Trump is championed by his base as a businessman. Placing hard sanctions against a global manufacturing hub like China risks his base turning on him. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, whose department would implement the sanctions, has already opposed any further sanctions against China going forward.Any American company going into business with China for their manufacturing needs to know the risks involved.Click To Tweet
Yet somehow despite these risks, American companies can’t seem to resist the siren song of cheap manufacturing costs. Until another manufacturing powerhouse nation can grow to compete with China (or until short-term profit is outweighed by long-term security) American business interests will most likely continue to be stymied by Chinese cyber-theft for the foreseeable future.
Business News
Courts to decide if ‘overqualified’ is being used as a code word for ‘too old’ to hire?
(BUSINESS) Many have long held that job seekers are told they are “overqualified” when some employers mean they’re just too old and they’ll carry higher cost and leave quickly. The court system is considering this contentious topic as we speak.
According to AARP, “age discrimination in the workplace is alive and well.” But a case before the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago questions whether older job applicants can sue for certain biased recruiting practices.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the case “raises a critical question about whether job applicants can pursue” a lawsuit raising the argument whether the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) protects external job applicants.Therefore, the question is, does 'overqualified' truly mean an applicant doesn't have the right qualifications, or is it a code word for someone being too old to hire?Click To Tweet
The case is Kleber v. CareFusion Corp digs into this challenge. Dale Kleber applied for a position with CareFusion. The job description asked for “3 to 7 years (no more than 7 years) of relevant legal experience.” Kleber had decades of experience, after all he was 58. The company never even interviewed him.
They ultimately hired a 29-year-old to fill the position. CareFusion insists that Kleber’s age had nothing to do with him not being considered for the role. Kleber argues that “overqualified” is a code word for “too old.”
The case has been working its way through the courts. The first judge dismissed the claim, ruling that the statue doesn’t cover external applicants, but that decision was reversed on appeal by a three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit which stated it “could not imagine” that Congress intended to only protect internal applicants from age discrimination.
CareFusion was given a rehearing in front of the full court in September. Depending on their ruling, the case could go before the U.S. Supreme Court.
What does this mean for you?
This case is just one of many that attorneys are filing with various courts. There is a case in Arizona in which two firefighters, the oldest in the district, were let go due to their age. Age discrimination could affect anyone, because everyone eventually becomes eligible. The courts are conflicted over the types of protection offered by the ADEA, but it’s also difficult to prove when age discrimination has occurred.
For small business owners, it’s imperative that you look at your hiring practices. Think about your recruiting practices. Do you simply look for talent at your local college? You miss valuable talent if you’re not looking at older applicants, and people are working well into their 70s these days, no longer retiring early. Think about the connections and experience an older team member could bring to the job.
If you (or your company) refuse to care about any of those things, fine. But consider this – based on the results of this and other lawsuits, you could be opening your business to being sued if you overlook age in the recruiting and hiring process.
Business News
Killing the 9-to-5 work day can improve workers’ output
(BUSINESS) Doing away with the tradition of working 9 to 5 in a cubicle can work wonders for a team’s productivity – let’s discuss why this isn’t an imaginary dream, but today’s reality.
As we’ve seen in recent years, many of the old concepts about work have been turned on their heads. Many offices allow a more casual dress as compared to the suit and tie standard, and more and more teams have the option of working remotely.
One of these concepts that’s been in flux for a bit is challenging the norm of 9-to-5 work days. Offices are giving more options of flex hours and remote work, with the understanding that the work must be completed effectively and efficiently with these flexibilities.
Recently, I got sucked into one of those quick-cut Facebook videos about a company that decided to test out the method of a four day work week. This gave employees the option of what day they would like to take off, or, it gave employees the option to work all five days of the week, but with flex hours.
Despite the decrease in hours worked, employees were still paid for a 40-hour work week which continued their incentive to get the same amount of work done in a more flexible manner. With this shift in time use, the results found that employees wasted less time around the office with mindless chit-chat, as they understood there was less time to waste.
The boss in this office had each team explain how they were going to deliver the same level of productivity. The video did not share the explanations, but it could be assumed that the incentive of a day off would encourage employees to continue their level of productivity, if not increase it.
This was done with the goal of worker smarter, rather than harder. Finding ways to manage time better (like finishing up a task before starting another one) help to stay efficient.
During the trial, it was found that productivity, team engagement, and morale all increased, while stress levels decreased. Having time for yourself (an extra day off) and not overworking yourself are important keys to being balanced and engaged.
There is such a stigma about the way you have to operate in order to be successful (e.g. getting up early, using every hour at your disposal, and using free time to meditate).
Let’s get real – we all need a little free time to check back in with ourselves by doing something mindless (like a good old fashioned Game of Thrones binge). If not, we’ll go bonkers.
Flex hours and remote working is not all about having time to do morning yoga and read best-seller after best-seller. Flex hours gives us the time to take our kids to and from school and comfortably wear our parenting caps without fear of getting fired for not showing up to work precisely at 9 AM.Bucking the 9-to-5 cubicle life can improve the quality of work and even increase quantity of work.Click To Tweet
The 9-to-5 method is becoming dated and I’m glad to see that happen. So many people run themselves ragged within this frame and it’s impossible to find that happy work-life balance. Using flex options can help people manage every aspect of their lives in a positive way.
Business News
Descriptors used by and about female job seekers close doors
(CAREER) Female job seekers are limited by surprisingly positive terms that tend to backfire and limit opportunities.
If you’re about to describe your female employee as “nice,” new research says you should take a second and rethink that.
According to the Harvard Business Review, there are stark differences between how male and female job candidates are described on the job.
Regardless of the gender of the supervisors, female employees are frequently described by what is called “communal words.” Examples of communal words include “kind,” ”friendly,” “sensitive,” and “caring.”
While communal words can help sell a candidate whose end career is a field associated with these traits (think early childhood education or nursing), it can be counted as a negative in fields perceived as hard-hitting and male-dominated. After studying the presence of communal words in letters of recommendation, researchers found that the more of those words were present in their letter, the less likely a manager was to hire that person.
Gendered language goes beyond just the recommendation letter and weaves its way through the application process itself. Researchers at Duke found that jobs in male-dominated fields use words like “competitive,” “dominate,” and even “ninja” whereas female-dominated fields used, you guessed it, communal words.
Even after the hiring process is complete, communal words still plague female employees. In research done on military performance reviews, social scientists found that in a choice between words like “compassionate” or “analytical,” both arguably positive characteristics in an employee, supervisors preferred analytical. Why? Because as compared to typically masculine associated words, they are perceived as weaker — the difference between being mission-oriented and relationship-oriented.
So what are female job seekers to do with this information?
Well, the first step is to review it in your own employment documentation. Many female candidates unknowingly refer to themselves using communal words on resumes and cover letters, not aware of how this can damage their employment chances.
If you’re a supervisor, comb through some of your reference letters or performance reviews and see how you talk about your female or male employees — it might surprise you how you unconsciously differ between the two.
The old adage “nice guys finish last” is true, but it just so happens to be “nice gals finish last.”
Courts to decide if ‘overqualified’ is being used as a code word for ‘too old’ to hire?
Are we really ready to be under constant video surveillance?
Killing the 9-to-5 work day can improve workers’ output
Complex battle between Trump White House and China heats up
The strong case for Texas being technology’s next frontier
10 advantages and disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
MeWe – the social network for your inner Ron Swanson
Why ‘stop doing it’ should be your brand’s social media strategy
Top 10 recent books for entrepreneurs
Study abroad, but for adults – a work abroad program
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials3 weeks ago
Why ‘stop doing it’ should be your brand’s social media strategy
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Top 10 recent books for entrepreneurs
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Study abroad, but for adults – a work abroad program
-
Opinion Editorials3 weeks ago
DNA ancestry tests are cool, but are they worth giving up your rights?
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Transitioning from corporate life to freelance life
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Drag keeps your email insanely organized
-
Business News2 weeks ago
The weight that gender carries in entrepreneurship
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How one podcast is giving a voice to veterans everywhere