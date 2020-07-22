Business News
Uh oh! Your stimulus payment might have been on a suspicious looking debit card
(BUSINESS NEWS) If you’re still missing your stimulus money, you might have been one of many who threw it away on accident. Do not despair – you can get another one reissued, free of charge.
If you’re wondering where your $1200 stimulus check is, this might have happened to you: Your stimulus funds may have been sent to you on a debit card, and you may have pitched it into the trash. You’re not alone either – many others did not realize they needed to look for a debit card and threw their payment away.
This is because the debit card payment looked like junk mail or a scam. The envelope came from a random entity most people wouldn’t know, “Money Network Cardholder Services,” and didn’t mention the IRS or U.S. Treasury. The notice that came inside the envelope, should you have gotten that far, shows the official seal of the Department of Treasury.
The debit cards themselves were issued by MetaBank, a bank most people have never heard of. The letter gave activation instructions for the card; however, the website it asked people to visit for more information, EIPCard.com, isn’t as easily recognizable as a .gov address. No wonder some people thought it was a scam.
Therefore, many people might have thrown out their stimulus debit cards away on accident. This feels on par for the course that is 2020, more sand trap than green, with water features full of giant gators and water moccasins.
The good news is, you can request a replacement stimulus payment if you haven’t activated your debit card yet (they are good for up to three years from the time of issuance).
Here’s how:
The Treasury is mailing 788,000+ letters to everyone who should have received an economic impact payment debit card but hasn’t activated it yet. This time around, it will look like an official government letter. Keep an eye out for it if you think you may have lost or thrown out your debit card.
The National Consumer Law Center posted what to look for:
“These new letters, like the prepaid cards, are not a scam, though people should be aware of what they look like in case scammers try to impersonate them. The envelope can be viewed here and a sample letter is here.”
These new reminder letters will include the Treasury logo and will have clear wording on both the envelope and in the letter, that it is an official U.S. Department Treasury document. If you need to request a replacement card at no charge (for the first one), call customer service at 800-240-8100 (TTY: 800-241-9100) to report the card lost or stolen.
You’ll also see instructions that tell you to call customer service at 800-240-8100 (TTY: 800-241-9100) to report the card lost or stolen, or to get a replacement card. There is no fee for the first replacement card. Apparently the automated phone system and cashing your card in is a bit of a jumble, so the Washington Post also provided a helpful FAQ to guide you through the maze.
As if we needed more challenges during this painful pandemic. If you are one of the people waiting for your Economic Impact Payment, please call the 800 number to get it resolved. Hang in there.
Business News
Google bullies Europe with its data access to show it’s not a monopoly
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google is flexing their access to advertisers to warn European media companies trying to cutting off the tech giant from collecting data from users.
European media companies are still struggling to edge Google out of their online ads dominance by blocking their ability to harvest user data on their media sites. Google is not having it, however, and has threatened to cut off these companies from their access to ad revenue.
The masterminds at Google have perfected data mining to propel advertising sales, and they don’t like being told no. The tech giant is once again under scrutiny for using their corporate heft to keep doing things their way, despite another dispute with European media companies.
While Google and these companies have claimed they are still negotiating, Google sits firmly at the lead of the $100 billion annual global banner ad market. They have unparalleled access to advertisers and enough ad tools that they are nearly essential to anyone hoping to generate ad income.
The group of European publishers had scheduled to begin blocking Google’s data collection and storage as of August 1, to level the playing field in the lucrative online advertising game.
Google’s glut of user data has made it easier and faster to target an audience, though this has led to questions of anti-competitiveness on Google’s part.
“You have to basically implement what [Google] expects from you or you’re out of the market – you can’t do without them,” said Thomas Adhumeau, general counsel at S4M, which competes with Google in software for advertisers, Reuters reports.
When the EU put the General Protection Data Protection (GDRP) in place two years ago, they required a user’s permission to track and use their data, leading to all the pop ups announcing various websites’ use of cookies. Then, the consortium Google is a member of, the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Europe (IAB), created a protocol for procuring user’s permission to track their online activities.
It’s no secret that Google has us coming and going. Their data mines are rich with information, and other media companies have to share part of their revenue with Google to access information to target their ideal audience. On August 15, the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) requested by the IAB would request two separate permissions for users – one to show personalized ads to media users and one to collect their personal data.
Some of the other media companies are talking about opting out of the second request, in order to cut Google out of the loop.
They will also be forgoing Google’s access to advertisers.
It is still up in the air whether or not regulatory agencies in the U.S., the U.K., the E.U., and Australia will pursue action against Google, but for now the company claims it is merely competing in a cutthroat market – and winning.
Business News
Walmart+ hopes to beat Amazon at their own game
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart has long been trying to become a serious Amazon competitor. Is their new membership program the edge they need to make that happen?
We at AG have been watching Walmart’s moves in the online grocery shopping market for a while now. Their latest attempt to usurp Amazon’s throne is called Walmart+, and it’s being billed as a competing service to Amazon Prime. For $98 per year, they’re offering perks like same-day home delivery from stores and discounts on fuel. Walmart+ is promising, but whether it will truly rival Prime remains to be seen. They’ve tried a few times now, but Walmart has yet to substantially threaten Amazon’s near-monopoly on internet retail.
In 2016, Walmart rolled out Jetblack, a startup from their Walmart Labs incubator, that offered a text message-based shopping experience. Jetblack charged an eye-popping $50 monthly membership fee and, perhaps because of this, it drew very few users. Jetblack was scrapped in May of this year, but not before hemorrhaging $2 billion. Reportedly, Walmart was losing nearly $15,000 yearly per member.
…Ouch.
Way before this, Walmart Labs also introduced a short lived food box subscription service – remember those? They called it Goodies Co., and it barely lasted a year before being killed in 2013.
Now flash forward to one year ago when Walmart submitted a patent for what they dubbed the “Fresh Online Experience”. This came after Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods brought the two retail behemoths into direct competition.
The FOE system would incorporate real images and 3D scans of store products. The patent goes on to propose that employees filling these online orders will photograph individual fresh items like produce or meat, presumably in order to build consumer confidence in their quality when buying online, rather than in person. However, this has the potential to be a labor-intensive and slow process for stores, and it remains to be seen if this will be worth it for Walmart.
It’s unclear exactly how much Walmart+ intends to take out of the Amazon Prime playbook. It hasn’t announced features like video and audio streaming, for instance. Certainly they’ll have big plans for incorporating the “Fresh Online Experience” in there somehow, and that could be a game changer for Walmart.
One thing is for sure, though: Walmart+ faces an uphill battle to climb out of Amazon Prime’s shadow. Honestly, it’s just hard to imagine Walmart really competing with an entity like Amazon. Roughly 40% of all online purchases in the U.S are made on Amazon, and it is almost synonymous with the concept of buying stuff on the internet in general.
Yet, it’s difficult to discuss Amazon’s success without also thinking about the enormous elephant in the warehouse that enables it; Amazon is becoming increasingly notorious for having inhumane working conditions. Their treatment of employees has incited boycotts and protests, most recently due to the company allegedly ignoring COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in their warehouse facilities. And spoiler alert, Walmart also exploits their workers. If there’s going to be a big, exciting disruption in online shopping any time soon, it’s hopefully going to be an ethical one.
Either way, it’s about time we stop thinking of Amazon as king of the jungle. Consumers and workers are begging for a change, and it’s only a matter of time until the right challenger steps forward. But let’s face it… that’s probably not going to be Walmart.
Business News
Walmart teams up with ThredUp: The online market for second-hand fashion is heating up
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart has teamed up with a new partner to sell second hand clothes online, hopefully this partnership works out better than the last.
In the beginning of May, Walmart announced its collaboration with ThredUp, the online secondhand fashion giant. The deal now allows users who order off ThredUp, through Walmart, to take advantage of big-box perks, such as free shipping and convenient returns at local franchises.
The alliance of the two stores is a good business deal for Walmart, whose effort to enter the fashion market has failed despite numerous attempts to embrace millennials. Walmart recently had no choice but to cut its losses and cancel a deal they made in 2018 with Jetblack, a text-based, world-at-your-fingertips shopping experience. The dominant grocery supermarket has also teamed up with notable celebrities like Ellen Degeneres, Kristen Bell, and Sofia Vergara to create fashion brands, but failed to create high traffic volume.
So, the attempt to pick up their clothing sales yet again may seem pointless. However, the difference with this deal is that, instead of investing (serving as a potential risk to lose capital), Walmart PARTNERED with ThredUp. Walmart is essentially opening up its fashion market, exchanging its notoriety for variety, while giving light to a smaller fish in the sea (ThredUp). It’s a win-win for both companies.
The collaboration does come with a price to smaller businesses whose doors have been forced shut due to the recent pandemic. The closures and restrictions have created a lack of game in the fashion market right now, and Walmart was quick to pick that up, expanding their clothing department and online services, at juuuuust the right time. For Walmart, a company that’s been looking to expand, this was the perfect opportunity.
Small thrift shops depend on in-person shopping, and many heartened thrifters believe the experience of secondhand buying can’t be replaced online. There’s something about walking into a hard to find, crowded thrift store, spending $9 and leaving with the two tops meant for you that you just can’t get online. The collaboration of Walmart and ThredUp do however, open up the door for secondhand fashion to many who would usually overlook the option. As so, as many other retailers watch what Walmart does, hopefully the partnership will also inspire a commercial way to expand into an eco-friendly, sustainable fashion market among other companies.
