Unify your remote team with these important conversations
(BUSINESS NEWS) More than a happy hour, consider having these poignant conversations to bring your remote team together like never before.
Cultivating a team dynamic is difficult enough without everyone’s Zoom feed freezing halfway through “happy” hour. You may not be able to bond over margaritas these days, but there are a few conversations you can have to make your team feel more supported—and more comfortable with communicating.
According to Forbes, the first conversation to have pertains to individual productivity. Ask your employees, quite simply, what their productivity indicators are. Since you can’t rely on popping into the office to see who is working on a project and who is beating their Snake score, knowing how your employees quantify productivity is the next-best thing. This may lead to a conversation about what you want to see in return, which is always helpful for your employees to know.
Another thing to discuss with your employees regards communication. Determining which avenues of communication are appropriate, which ones should be reserved for emergencies, and which ones are completely off the table is key. For example, you might find that most employees are comfortable texting each other while you prefer Slack or email updates. Setting that boundary ahead of time and making it “office” policy will help prevent strain down the road.
Finally, checking in with your employees about their expectations is also important. If you can discuss the sticky issue of who deals with what, whose job responsibilities overlap, and what each person is predominantly responsible for, you’ll negate a lot of stress later. Knowing exactly which of your employees specialize in specific areas is good for you, and it’s good for the team as a whole.
With these 3 discussions out of the way, you can turn your focus to more nebulous concepts, the first of which pertains to hiring. Loop your employees in and ask them how they would hire new talent during this time; what aspects would they look for, and how would they discern between candidates without being able to meet in-person? It may seem like a trivial conversation, but having it will serve to unify further your team—so it’s worth your time.
The last crucial conversation, per Forbes, is simple: Ask your employees what they would prioritize if they became CEOs tomorrow. There’s a lot of latitude for goofy responses here, but you’ll hear some really valuable—and potentially gut-wrenching—feedback you wouldn’t usually receive. It never hurts to know what your staff prioritize as idealists.
Unifying your staff can be difficult, but if you start with these conversations, you’ll be well on your way to a strong team during these trying times.
Walmart partners with GM for next venture: Driverless delivery
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart is test-driving driverless delivery for groceries sometime in 2021 as part of their push for zero emissions.
In the past, Walmart has toyed with different delivery subscriptions and services. Now, the company is looking ahead to a new frontier: Driverless delivery.
CNBC reports that Walmart plans to roll out the service sometime in 2021 to Scottsdale, Arizona residents. This initial test will utilize GM’s electric vehicle subsidiary, Cruise. If testing goes well, one can assume that the retail giant will begin expanding the service to comprise a national scale.
So what exactly does a driverless delivery service entail, and why is Walmart so keen on it?
The answer to that first question is still a bit murky, but it sounds like Walmart plans on using driverless delivery to bring groceries and “other items” to customers in a contactless, efficient manner.
As to the “why” factor, Walmart has made it clear that a goal of their company is a zero-emissions rating by 2040. That’s a pretty lofty goal for a company of Walmart’s size, but cutting down emissions via electric cars is at least a small step in the correct direction.
Additionally, the “last-mile” cost of delivering items purportedly carries significant costs—paying drivers, gas prices, and so on—that switching to an all-electric, driverless delivery model would largely mitigate. While this may cause some concern that Walmart would cut substantial job opportunities by switching over, that’s not necessarily the case—after all, Walmart has decided in favor of human workers over robotic options in the past.
While Walmart is launching their initial driverless delivery test using GM’s Cruise subsidiary, the retail giant isn’t exclusively working with GM. In fact, Walmart allegedly has additional contracts with electric options through Ford and Waymo, and they’re even looking into drone companies for smaller packages (like the COVID-19 testing kits they’re sending to people’s homes right now).
The driverless delivery initiative is an intriguing one because, as far as publicity goes, it’s a grand slam if Walmart pulls it off; on the other hand, environmentally speaking, it’s still too small of a step to make a huge difference in emissions, especially when considering production consequences associated with electric cars.
That said, Walmart is still moving in the right direction with this concept–even if they’re doing so at a snail’s pace.
Planet 13, the largest cannabis dispensary, is about to get a whole lot bigger
(BUSINESS NEWS) Larry Scheffler, the co-founder and co-CEO of Planet-13, shares his experience as his baby turns 2 years old.
“One of our competitors said when we first opened: ‘just give it 6 months and they’ll be a Korean BBQ’.” Larry Scheffler – co-Founder and co-CEO of Planet 13 dispensary— recalled fondly to me last Friday. “We like proving them wrong.”
Planet-13, which turned two years old on November 1st, isn’t your average dispensary. This place has an 80-foot infinity entertainment wall, a Willie Wonka style production-line that utilizes robotic arms to make cannabis products, and a partnership with Mike Tyson! Very Vegas!
And though it’s already the largest dispensary in the world, it’s about to get a whole lot bigger this year.
For Scheffler, who seems to love just about every part of his job, the fun is just beginning.
A little history on Planet 13: As Las Vegas politicians, Scheffler and Bob Groesbeck – the other “co-” – got started in the cannabis industry right from the get-go of legalization. “We decided to get into it. It was more brains than guts, but we did it”, remembered Scheffler.
The two partners opened a small dispensary in 2018 that catered to Vegas’s 2.3 million locals, though the store faced considerable competition. After some thought, they decided to go big: why not make a superstore and entertainment venue for the 50 million tourists that come through the city each year?
By conducting zoning checks (dispensaries aren’t allowed to be within a mile of the Las Vegas Strip), Groesbeck was able to find the perfect location for Planet 13 right on the edge of the Gaming Corridor. Thus, Planet 13 became an inextricable staple on the Strip and has been excelling better than anyone had anticipated ever since – last month with Vegas at a 50% tourism capacity, Planet 13 saw 7.8 million in revenue, which is their second highest month to date.
With Planet 13 being the giant money maker that it is, I was delightfully surprised to learn that the superstore has been supporting Vegas locals during the pandemic.
“Before COVID, we only did about 14% locals but of course with COVID we had to turn around on a dime and do 100% locals, no tourists.” Said Scheffler, who told me that they were offering 20%-50% discounts to Vegas residents, as well extensive delivery options to those who need their medicine but can’t pick it up. “We have 27 vehicles and 100 drivers to make deliveries, and 24 people full-time on the phones to take orders.”
Besides the new expansion, which he anticipates to be finished by the start of Q1, Scheffler is focused on extending the Planet 13 model to new cities. As the more creative mind of the two partners (Scheffler ran a very successful graphics company for 42 years), he loves the challenge of coming up with individualized, innovative ways to bring his brand to different spaces. “I enjoy figuring out what works in a town, what the people like to see.”
At the end of the day, Scheffler is confident that Planet 13 will simply keep growing – he anticipates sales will double the moment tourism picks back up in Vegas, hence the expansion. He hopes every customer has as much fun with the shopping experience as he has in providing it: “I love it, It’s not even a job, it’s fun coming to work and creating something new every time”.
If you find yourself in Vegas and in need of some cannabis, food, or simply wild theatrics (there is no shortage of that on the Strip!), check out the massive, ever growing Disney Land-esque dispensary right at the edge of the Corridor. I sincerely doubt it will disappoint.
Happy 2nd birthday, Planet 13!
Not just electric cars: Tesla sells out of their tequila
(BUSINESS NEWS) We thought it was a joke, but Tesla Tequila has already sold out for a serious price tag. How seriously should we take this?
As if Tesla wasn’t already one of the coolest brands on the block, they’re amping up cool points with the release of Tesla Tequila. Before you get too excited, it’s already sold out.
According to Tesla’s website, Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, premium 100% de agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels, featuring a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. It’s 750mL and 40 percent ABV, and is (well, was) only available in select U.S. states. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2020.
The $250 (with shipping generously included) tequila is produced by Nosotros Tequila and fulfilled by Speakeasy Co. The bottle – which is shaped like a lightning bolt – has the sleek look of a Tesla product. Tesla allowed for two bottles maximum to be purchased per customer, and the stock ran out in a matter of hours. An “out of stock” button now appears on the shop page.
According to Fast Company, “Tesla CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of a Tesla-branded tequila in an apparent April Fools’ Day joke in 2018, tweeting, “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.”” A tequila mockup was later teased by Musk on Twitter in late 2018 when he tweeted, “Teslaquila coming soon …”
After his infamous appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience when he partook in some greener products and naming his child X Æ A-12, Musk and his brand have become viewed by some as eccentric; but this doesn’t seem to be slowing him (or Tesla) down one bit.
It is not currently clear when and if Tesla will be restocking the tequila, and remnants have already gone up (with some selling out) on eBay – at outrageous markups, naturally – with empty bottles and stands selling for hundreds of dollars.
What do you think – is this a lightning bolt flash in the pan, or could they be onto something similar to what George Clooney has done with Casamigos?
