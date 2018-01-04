Business News
How veterans can get some free LinkedIn services
(CAREER) Veterans can get a leg-up on the employment competition with free LinkedIn Premium features, here’s how.
Looking for and landing a new job is hard enough, but if you’ve been away from the workforce for military duties, re-entering may be even tougher. But good news, veterans. LinkedIn has your back.
If you’ve served in the armed forces, sign-up for a free year of LinkedIn Premium, which typically costs $30 per month.
LinkedIn Premium can gives users a boost on the networking site in a number of ways:
- You will be identified as a “featured applicant” to potential employers when you apply for positions via LinkedIn.
- See who has visited your profile, which may let you know what companies are scoping you out or if the hiring manager is reviewing your application.
- Send three free emails to other LinkedIn Premium users, which you could use to inquire about open positions and/or check on the status of existing applications.
- When viewing job posts on LinkedIn, Premium users will see notes about how their listed skills match up with others who have applied for the same role as well as average salary figures.
Veterans who want to take advantage of this deal should visit LinkedIn’s veteran’s page to sign-up.
But first, make sure you have identified your military service on your profile.
You won’t be eligible if you are already a Premium subscriber; this promotion is for new users.
LinkedIn reviews applications for this deal twice a week. If you are eligible, your account will be upgraded and you’ll have a full year of job hunting and networking perks ahead.
7 steps to triumph at your next in-person job interview
(CAREER) While we all know the usual interview schtick, take some time to really study for your next face-to-face job interview.
So, you’re all scheduled for an in-person interview for a job you’d kill for. It’s exciting that you’ve made it to this step, but the question is, are you ready?
We all know the basics of an job interview: dress nice, get there early, come prepared, firm handshake, yada, yada, yada… However, it’s good to really sit and think about all of the requirements of a successful interview.
There are seven steps for crushing a face-to-face interview. Do your homework upside down and inside out in order to walk into that room.
Which brings us to the first step: know everything you need to know backwards and forwards.
This can be done in two steps: getting to know the company and getting to know yourself. By doing website, social media, and LinkedIn research, you can get a feel of the company culture as well as the position you’re interviewing for.
By getting to know yourself, have a friend ask you some interview questions so you can practice. Also, take a look at your resume through the eyes of someone who doesn’t know you. Make sure everything is clear and can compete with other candidates.
The next step is to anticipate solving future problems. Have some insight on the department that you are interviewing for and come prepared with ideas of how to better this department. (i.e. if it’s marketing, give examples of campaigns you’ve done in the past that have proven to have been successful.)
Step number three requires you to go back to the research board and get some information on the employer. Find out who you’re meeting with (head of HR, head of the department, etc.) and make your self-presentation appropriate for the given person.
Next, work on making the interview conversation a meaningful one. This can be done by asking questions as people like to see you take an interest in them. Also, be sure to never answer the questions as if it’s your regular spiel. Treat each job interview as if this is the first time you’re presenting your employability information.
With this, your next step is to have stories prepared for the job interview. Anecdotes and examples of previous jobs or volunteer/organization experiences can help bring life to an otherwise run-of-the-mill resume.
After this, you’ll want to make sure that you’re showing enthusiasm for the position you’re interviewing for. Don’t jump on the couch in the lobby like you’re Tom Cruise on Oprah, but definitely portray that you’re excited and up for the challenge.
Lastly, make a good impression by being impressive. Be professional and in control of your body language. Put yourself in the mindset of whatever position you’re interviewing for and show them that you have what it takes.
How apprenticeship programs could be the way of the future
(BUSINESS NEWS) The apprenticeship model was once commonplace, but faded, now to be revamped for the modern workforce.
Everyone has a college degree nowadays. The infamous mantra “Ds get degrees” is the reason the job market is saturated with BFAs that are worth little more than B.S.
The reality is that in today’s job market, the value of a degree has changed. As accessible as a click, concepts that 50 years ago were only passed down through college courses, are today available to anyone for free. What isn’t as accessible is practical experience and the ability to critically and creatively solve problems in novel ways.
Enter Revature. Revature pitches their program as getting paid while you’re in coding school, but it’s a shiny apprenticeship model. They supply software engineers to the officiest of companies (banks, insurance brokers, and the like) and pay students minimum wage to take a twelve week course in exchange for a two year commitment at the company with a $50k – 65k yearly salary.
This is what a college degree did for our parents and theirs – provided a meaningful and quantitative outcome for higher education. A degree gave them the tools and means to snag lifelong careers with wages that provided retirements and health insurance and financial freedom.
Perhaps to an out-for-themselves generation, this prospect sounds unsatisfying.
On the other hand, perhaps the entrepreneurial spirit of millennials was inspired by a market saturated with deflated degrees. That combined with fewer entry level jobs left an entire generation with no choice but to fend for themselves.
Perhaps, in the great cyclical nature of our time, the resurgence of the apprenticeship like Revature (and DCI, and others) offers, will provide a new means for people with drive and know-how to gain insight and skill without spending thousands for a piece of paper that nowadays is arguably worth about as much as a piece of paper.
The apprentice should be not only applauded but adopted by any company that can afford it.
It’s the perfect platform to witness potential candidates in an actual workplace rather than looking at degrees and GPAs. The best person for a position may not be someone who could afford college, but has the drive and the passion to stick with a company for the long haul.
There is a reason why graduate and doctoral programs require internships from their students before slapping them with credentials. Because a classroom setting teaches students how to survive in a classroom setting.
On the job paid training may give the next generation a new pathway to substantial careers, and give companies a workforce trained to their specific standards and needs.
Comcast raises price of its cheapest broadband internet package… again
(BUSINESS NEWS) Heads up, Comcast broadband users. Your bill is about to rise. Let’s all act so very surprised.
Are you tired of groan-worthy internet news yet? Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the hot topic will have a positive spin anytime soon. For example, Comcast is now raising the cost of its standalone broadband internet service plan. Please, let’s all act surprised.
Comcast’s 25Mbps internet package (the minimum speed required by the FCC to be defined as broadband internet) will soon cost about $75 a month in some markets.
That’s a $10 increase since the beginning of 2017 and another $5 more after an increase made a few months ago, according to research conducted by Stop the Cap (a group dedicated to holding broadband internet companies accountable for their activities).
This particular price increase only impacts Comcast’s Performance Internet service. However, if you have other standalone or bundled services with Comcast, keep an eye on your bill going forward. Price hikes are expected to continue as cable TV companies try to keep up with a rapidly-changing home entertainment industry.
Consumers are ditching traditional cable left and right in favor of streaming services. Meanwhile, competition in the home internet market dwindles. As a result, cable companies are doing what they can to keep profits up via a resource Americans still love: Home internet. A $5 or $10 price increase isn’t enough to make consumers to say sayonara to home internet access – and cable companies know this.
So for now, cable companies will slowly increase broadband service costs, much to Wall Street’s satisfaction. Analysts have argued for years that broadband internet is “too cheap” for how little competition the market actually has. In fact, they’ve recommend providers raise prices to a hefty $90 a month to maximize potential revenue on a service that is essential utility for many.
Keep an eye on your internet bill, folks. There are more changes to come.
