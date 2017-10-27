Business News
Make room in your wallet for the new Uber Card
(BUSINESS NEWS) When it comes to credit cards there are dozens of options for perks, points and companies. But November will bring in the first chauffer points card with the Uber card.
If you’re into credit card rewards, you’ve likely heard of a favorite airline rewards card. What you likely haven’t heard of is a favorite chauffer service credit card. That ends today. Ride-sharing service Uber just announced a rewards credit card to the masses, which will be available on November 2, 2017.
We have to say, the perks are excellent.
For starters, the Uber Card comes with a daily cash back rewards program. The most standout reward is the 4 percent cash back on dining. That’s one the most competitive cash back rate for dining expenses, according to research from CreditCards.com; any better deals will likely be temporary as a rotating category reward.
Another unique perk is the 2 percent cash back on online purchases, a distinction not made by other cards. This could be a good perk for the casual online shopper, although heavy duty online shoppers, who are likely shopping on Amazon a lot, might be better served by the Amazon credit card.
Other program perks include 3 percent back on hotel and airfare, a rate competitive with the much-lauded Chase Sapphire Reserve card, and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. Additionally, those who apply for the card and are accepted will be eligible for a sign-up bonus; those who spend $500 in the first three months will receive $100 in cash back.
The Uber card also has a few nice rebate options. The CreditCards.com article points out that the card gives you a $50 credit towards online subscription services, so long as you spend $5,000 annually on the card. The card also provides $600 in phone insurance, covering instances of damage and theft, so long as you pay your phone bill with the card. That coverage isn’t often offered by a credit card with no annual fee.
Finally, it’s important to understand rewards redemption. A post from The Points Guy notes that cardholders will be able to redeem rewards as Uber ride credits, statement credits or gift cards. Gift cards must be worth a minimum of $25 (2,500 points), while Uber credit must be worth at least $5 (500 points).
It’s clear that this card is geared towards the spending habits and budgets of a younger audience, and overall, this is a solid card for earning rewards on those existing expenses.
Business News
Monsanto and Dicamba, a drama of Shakespearean proportions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Agriculture is easily the world’s most important industry but what happens when seed companies and chemical companies start battling?
Let’s talk about weeds.
Not that kind of weed. Fun as it is to write about, socioeconomically speaking weed has nothing on weeds. Really get your head around the following number: per the USDA, and they’d know, as of 2012, 41 percent of the land area of the United States was used for agriculture.
That’s not “arable land” or “cleared land” or any other qualifier. All of it. From the peaks of the Rockies to the bit under the squeaky spot in your shower, two-fifths of this absurdly large country is used for one industry.
Between that and, yknow, keeping everybody from starving, agriculture is the Most Important Thing. Anything that changes how agriculture works quite literally changes the country.
Right now, there’s a scary consensus building among experts that it’s changing for the worse.
This is a tale of two names. The first is one you’ve probably heard. In fact, if you’re interested in agriculture or just follow the news (at quality outlets like American Genius, you well-informed, conscientious and terribly attractive person, you) you probably saw this name coming as soon as you knew this was about crops and drama: Monsanto.
Monsanto is a gigantic deal. They’re the world’s biggest seed supplier, with 26 percent of the global market. In particular, they’re far and away the leading seller of genetically modified seed. Roughly 40 percent of cropland in the United States is planted with crops that have patented Monsanto data in their eeny little genes.
They’re also drama magnets. They got straight-up busted for falsifying accounting data in 2016, and they’re under constant fire from folks who have a problem with genetically modified crops in general, since those are Monsanto’s large, seed-filled, faintly glowing bag.
That’s not the problem. The problem is they may be killing crops.
That brings us to the second name: dicamba. Dicamba is a weed killer, patented in 1967 and sold as Banvel, Diablo, Oracle and Vanquish, which I’m pretty sure were my first four WoW characters.
Obviously, dicamba isn’t new. What’s new is that Monsanto has formulated dicamba-resistant seed. That’s a big deal. The thing about plant killers is that they kill plants. As a rule, if you hose down your farm with a herbicide, you stop having a farm pretty quickly.
Monsanto is Monsanto because they changed that. They developed herbicide-resistant crops, specifically resistant to a plant killer called glyphosate.
You may have assaulted a dandelion or two with glyphosate yourself; it’s RoundUp. For decades, you could spray your fields with RoundUp and only the bad stuff would die. 80 flipping percent of American crops are grown from glyphosate-resistant seed, and Monsanto invented it.
Unfortunately, as a wise man once said while fleeing velociraptors, life… finds a way. Weeds are developing glyphosate resistance, or being displaced by species that already have it.
Monsanto needed to make lightning strike twice, and they chose dicamba. They engineered dicamba-resistant cotton and soybean seed and got it on the market, fast.
Then, crops started dying.
There’s no question that’s happening. According to a 2017 survey, 3.1 million acres of crops showed damage from drifting dicamba. The question is what’s causing it, and how (and whether) we can make it stop.
The problem is volatilization. Tl;dr on volatilization is that once administered, herbicides evaporate, forming clouds that move, condense and fall on other plants in unpredictable ways. Dicamba is infamously bad about that. Monsanto, as well as BASF and Du Pont, claimed to have formulated low-volatility versions that solved that problem.
Agriculture scientists and farmers alike have questioned those claims. Reports from multiple parts of the 26 million acres of land now planted with dicamba-resistant seed have described crop damage consistent with volatilization, the problem Monsanto et al said they’d fixed.
Monsanto’s argument is that the damage is just growing pains, the unavoidable consequences and human error that go with bringing a new product to market. The company claims that in 88 percent of cases investigated by Monsanto, the new herbicide had not been used in accordance with directions.
But scientists were able to replicate the effect in controlled conditions: a field sprayed according to Monsanto’s rules for low-volatility dicamba damaged an unsprayed field nearby, just by sharing the same air. According to those scientists, the patterns of crop damage also conflict with the Monsanto claim.
Monsanto is already fielding accusations of rushing or scamming scientific oversight on other products. Weed scientists are making similar accusations about dicamba-resistant seed. Whether that’s the case here or not has yet to be determined.
What is not in debate is that America’s most important industry is facing a serious problem. How – and whether – it gets fixed will have repercussions well beyond Monsanto’s market share.
Business News
Meet your new pharmacy: Amazon
(BUSINESS NEWS) Kind of out of left field, but also totally in line with their world domination plan, Amazon just got some states to sign wholesale pharmacy licenses
Amazon is getting into healthcare, and according to Business Insider, stocks from many of the major players in the pharmaceutical industry have already began to take a bit of a nosedive.
According to a review of records by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Amazon has been greenlit for wholesale pharmacy licenses in at least 12 states, including Nevada, Arizona, North Dakota, Louisiana, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, New Hampshire, Oregon and Tennessee.
Oh, and don’t forget Maine. Their license is still pending.
A source-based report tipped off CNBC earlier this month that Amazon would decide before Thanksgiving whether to move into selling prescription drugs online, though despite the licenses, that doesn’t necessarily mean this is will be true.
Drug supply chain researcher, Nicodemo Fiorentino, stated that Amazon will still need to obtain a pharmacy license, and so they won’t exactly begin shipping prescription drugs or devices directly to consumers. Per Fiorentino, simply seeing the licenses gives us some clues, but it doesn’t paint a whole picture.
What can be said is it is certainly ironic for the Internet giant to assign the licenses on the same day President Trump made an early announcement regarding opioids being a big enough problem to declare a public health emergency.
Not only that, but the Wall Street Journal reported that CVS has offered to buy health-insurance company, Aetna, sending the stock tearing even higher.
It’s not unusual for Amazon to put the competitive squeeze across a sundry of industries. Amazon has been putting to use its expansive reach and logistical muscle to threaten other companies to step up and get more creative in their efforts.
Naturally, with Amazon entering the healthcare industry game, this move threatens companies that ship and sell medicines to consumers.
Amazon’s looming and shadowy presence is already being felt by retailers and companies who sell over the counter drugs. According to Bloomberg, analysts have speculated that Amazon could soon enter the business of selling prescription drugs.
Amazon, however, has remained quiet on the subject, stating that the company does not respond to “rumors and speculation.”
Business News
If you got lost in Chapter 11, here’s the list of who’s there
(BUSINESS NEWS) A list of companies that have filed bankruptcy have either been reorganized or straight up closed.
There is no denying that the face of retail has changed drastically in the last few years. For the better part of a year we have been writing about how brick and mortar stores have been losing the sales battle to their online counterparts and thus filing for bankruptcy.
With the holidays right around the corner — I know it isn’t even Halloween yet– you might go to do some shopping and be flabbergasted by what you don’t find.
The list of companies that have filed is loooooong (extra o’s for emphasis) and by no means is this a comprehensive list, but it is a topic we’ve stayed on top of. So here are a few stores to not look for when you (maybe, probably not) go to the mall for your annual holiday shopping spree.
Toys “R” Us – Toys “R” Us has been racking up a sizable debt of more than $5 billion dollars. The company made the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in September in federal court in Richmond, Virginia.
True Religion – True Religion didn’t file but, rather, sought out a second chance by adjusting their business model, but the jury is still out on if it happened in time.
Gymboree – Back in June, the San Francisco-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. That was supposed to reduce the company’s debts by $900 million, but they were forced to close 375 of its 1,300 stores.
Rue 21 – Bloomberg Markets reported that the company, which operates over 1,000 stores prepared bankruptcy filings back in April.
Perfumania – In August, Perfumania Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, announcing it would close 64 of its 226 stores. Although Perfumania had already closed 103 stores in the past three years, the company was still losing money.
Abercrombie – The super ripped “teens” at Abercrombie are surviving the retail cull (barely) but in attempt to thrive in it, they decided to revamping their marketing.
Joe’s Crab Shack – In a $57M corporate shuffle Joe and his Crab Shacks got the axe. Around the same time, Dine Equity, owner of Applebee’s and IHOP, announced that they intend to close 160 restaurants, far more than previously estimated. They plan to shut down between 105 and 135 Applebee’s locations and 20 to 25 IHOPs.
Radio Shack – The once electronic great was purchased quietly in 2015 and there was a plan set in place to quietly shut down 200 stores on top of the other stores that had already shut down. Then five months ago, 1000 more stores were shuttered. If you’re keeping track of numbers that leaves only 72 company-owned stores remaining in seven states, including its native Texas. The About 500 dealer-owned store are sticking around for the time as well.
Payless – Payless finally admitted defeat and filed in April 2017. The initial filing estimates that the company owes between $1 and $10 billion in debt
Bebe – After four straight years of losses amounting to $200 million Bebe had to shut doors and file.
Family Christian – In 2015, Family Christian filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Surprisingly, the move came with a wave of optimism as company leaders believed it was a good opportunity to reorganize but it didn’t work and Family Christian wound up closing all 240 locations.
Wet Seal – In 2015, 3,700 employees were let go after the company filed for bankruptcy. It was acquired in April of 2015 by Versa Capital for $7.5 million; however, Versa could not raise funding or find a buyer for Wet Seal to continue and in January of 2017 all stores were closed.
By no stretch of the imagination is this every single company that filed in the last year.
Delia’s, Sears, Banana Republic were all on the chopping block at some point as were The Limited, BCBG Max Azria, Gander Mountain, Alfred Angelo, and Aerosoles. Also worth mentioning is that THE CITY OF DETROIT declared bankruptcy four years ago — how even?
In this day and age bankruptcy doesn’t mean what it used to, but it still isn’t anything to get excited about.
