Business News
DoorDash, Uber, Lyft look to ease pain at the pump through gas rebates
(BUSINESS) If you drive for popular delivery services as a side hustle or your full-time job, check out how much you could save on gas at the pump.
Across the country gas prices have soared leading to financial concerns for those who make a living from the driver’s seat. In response to the increase, popular ride-sharing and food delivery services are raising prices for the consumer to help drivers stay on the road, but not without caveats.
DOORDASH
On March 15, Doordash announced their plan to help drivers, some of which may make more than $1.50 per gallon according to company estimates.
As part of the changes, all DoorDash drivers in the United States can get 10% cashback on gas, however, there’s a catch. To get cashback, drivers need to buy gas through their DoorDash prepaid debit card called DasherDirect. As an added bonus, drivers can use the benefits even if they aren’t driving for DoorDash at the time.
If you get paid out by DoorDash in a different way and want the help, you’ll need to get the DasherDirect card. Luckily, you can use it to make purchases digitally as soon as you’re approved, otherwise, you’ll need to wait for your card to come in the mail.
If you’re a DoorDasher who drives constantly the company is adding even more benefits. Those who complete more than 100 miles a week will earn an extra $5; for 175 miles, drivers earn an additional $10; for 225, another $15.
DoorDash estimated these two changes could save drivers between $1.65 and $2 per gallon.
UBER AND UBER EATS
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft also changed their policies to help drivers.
On March 16, Uber riders began paying an additional 45 cents to 55 cents per trip to get to their destination. Uber Eats deliveries have a surcharge of 35 cents to 45 cents.
100% of the additional cost goes directly to drivers. These fees will last two months and then the company will reassess.
LYFT
On the same day as Uber’s announcement, Lyft made one of its own. The majority of drivers in the U.S. are also receiving an extra 55 cents per ride to offset the rising fuel costs.
Much like DoorDash’s approach, Lyft also offers cashback via their Lyft Direct debit card. Drivers could see an increased 4 to 5% cashback increase on gas through June.
In January 2022, Lyft also announced a partnership with GetUpside to give drivers cash back on gas. With that, drivers can find a gas station in the Lyft Driver app and use it to pay for gas. They will then get credited back on the app in a few days. Some drivers could see up to 32 cents per gallon back.
As of March 21, the average price of regular-grade gasoline was $4.52. That’s way up from $3.53 a month ago and $2.88 a year ago, but down from $4.32 a week prior according to AAA.
AAA data also showed California, Nevada, and Hawaii have the nation’s highest gas averages, and Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma have the lowest.
Business News
5 reasons why we HIGHLY recommend that you have a mentor
(BUSINESS) Having a mentor in business can improve your chances of success, and for some less obvious reasons than you may expect.
Having a mentor in business stimulates success
In the business world, asking for help can make you feel vulnerable and even like a failure, but if you do so in the form of mentorship, it can mean certain success for your business future.
Dan Levitan, Co-Founder of Maveron notes, “I was in my 30’s before someone asked me for the first time why I didn’t have more mentors in my business. The question stuck with me and I realized how important it is.”
1. You can learn from their experiences.
Why settle for “learning the hard way” when you can avoid some key mistakes simply by learning from one who has “been there and done that”?
2. It expands your network.
The key to most successful business ventures is networking. Having a mentor, especially one in your line of work, can help you to make connections you might not have been able to make otherwise.
3. They’ll give you honest feedback.
When looking for a mentor, find someone who isn’t afraid to be honest with you. Mentoring leads to the fact that failure is a sure thing. One of my mentors has a great quote: “Get comfortable that failure is part of the road to success.” What’s important is that entrepreneurs have a relentless tenacity to succeed no matter how many times you fail.
4. Someone’s “in your corner.”
No matter your success or failure, a mentor should be a person who is there for you professionally (and personally depending on the nature of your relationship) no matter what.
5. It’s usually free… but still pay it forward.
Of course there are many official mentorship programs out there that you can pay for, but the best type of mentor relationships happen naturally. Once you’re at a point in your career where you feel comfortable in your career, remember to “pay it forward” by being a mentor yourself. Part of mentorship is becoming part of their vision, and you go after your goal together.
Finding a mentor
As Levitan opined, mentorship is a “pay it forward” scenario. Broker Jeff Brown writes, “Need mentoring? Find one. Are you highly experienced at what you do? Let it be known you’ll mentor the right person. I look back on my mentors, some of whom were literally icons, and wonder how I came to be blessed so many times.”
“There are very few of us who are successful without being mentored,” Brown adds, “whether it was formal or not. We all owe them to pay it forward. Why? Simple — what we were taught was priceless. Without them. I would have been trapped doing something I hated. With them, I was given the key unlocking the door to a life I only dreamed of back then.”
To dig deeper into this topic, read the Mentorship Report which was designed for the real estate industry, but truly applies to any industry.
Business News
New Uber feature allows users to book things to do
(BUSINESS) Uber isn’t new to in-app expansion, especially since its grocery and goods delivery service took off – now, Uber will let you choose your day
It’s almost hysterical that companies are stepping out of their comfort zones to push the limits of revenue and beyond their main mission. This has happened in recent years with Disney merging into the streaming business, Amazon extending into podcasting, and Walmart rivaling the big guys with drone delivery. Surprisingly, many of these companies (and more unlisted) are pleasantly surprised when their new ventures take off beyond their original priority. Uber is no exception to the rule.
At the beginning of March, Uber announced a new feature that allows users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets, and other events through the existing Uber app.
New features that expand the ride-sharing business are not new to Uber. The addition of Uber Eats grocery brought convenient delivery services during COVID-19 and still continues to this day, seeing that that arm of the business alone brought in revenue of $2.42 billion in comparison to the $2.28 billion generated by the core ride-hailing part of the business. Their strategy remains at a point where new opportunities continue to outperform the core mission of the Uber company, and they are following this same plan of action with Explore.
Uber Explore will appear to users as a new tab in the current app. Tickets can be purchased within the user’s Uber Wallet or an added credit card.
Other categories include the ability to purchase food and drink, check out art and culture, nightlife and bars, music and shows, or provide personalized recommendations based on past Uber travel. There will be a function where users can immediately book a ride to the purchased destination.
The Explore feature is available in the following US cities and states: Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; New Orleans; Orlando, Florida; San Antonio; San Francisco and Seattle. It’s also live in New Jersey, upstate New York, and Mexico City, Mexico.
Business News
This Google Slides plugin adds tons of design elements to choose from
(BUSINESS) How this new software lets you beautifully design your next slides presentation without being an artist, but will make you look like one.
For small business owners and entrepreneurs, slides decks are a big part of business, and if you are still dropping black text on a white background it’s time to throw some color into your life.
If your first objection to that line above is “but I don’t have time,” users of Premast Plus — which just dropped its Google Slides plugin — say they’re saving time while taking their slides to the next level.
Similar to a favorite of non-designer designers, Canva, Premast “enables you to design stunning presentations in a snap” without design experience.
So why is it so special and different from regular ol’ Google Slides? Premast comes loaded with design elements you can just drag and drop that include hundreds of slide templates, different style icons, illustrations, thousands of stock images, and gifs.
You could spend time manually sourcing images, looking up icons, and placing a gif off-centered…again, or pay a professional to do it for you, but if you’re like me and don’t like wasting time or spending a lot of money Premast let me do it for free.
If you want to go above and beyond, there’s a paid version that comes out to $6 a month with access to premium templates and 2GB storage to save your beautiful new designs. The free version only comes with 100MB.
The real pièce de résistance for me, however, is Premast’s Brand Kit function. When you’re a small business keeping a uniform brand grows credibility and customer loyalty, and when I notice a brand that is all over the place it is normally enough to turn me off. With that function, whenever you finalize brand assets you can save them to quickly apply to other designs later, and if your team is growing you can share your brand kit with others to maintain branding across the board.
Premast also integrates with Microsoft Powerpoint and only takes about a minute to make a free account and add it to your software of choice.
So, please, I am begging…before you walk into your next meeting with a slide deck in hand make it pop, who knows maybe you’ll impress and land a new deal.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
How to professionally approach your business partner with feedback
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Burn-out is your company’s fault, not your staff’s fault
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Science says your creativity *may* dwindle as you get older
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
What is Swedish Death Cleaning? (it’s not as morbid as it sounds!)
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Minimalism and decluttering are similar, but not congruent
-
Business News2 days ago
5 reasons why we HIGHLY recommend that you have a mentor
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
A painful, but pleasing paradox exists between suffering and success
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
3 thoughts you must consider before you pivot your business model!