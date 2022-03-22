DoorDash, Uber, Lyft look to ease pain at the pump through gas rebates

Across the country gas prices have soared leading to financial concerns for those who make a living from the driver’s seat. In response to the increase, popular ride-sharing and food delivery services are raising prices for the consumer to help drivers stay on the road, but not without caveats.

DOORDASH

On March 15, Doordash announced their plan to help drivers, some of which may make more than $1.50 per gallon according to company estimates.

As part of the changes, all DoorDash drivers in the United States can get 10% cashback on gas, however, there’s a catch. To get cashback, drivers need to buy gas through their DoorDash prepaid debit card called DasherDirect. As an added bonus, drivers can use the benefits even if they aren’t driving for DoorDash at the time.

If you get paid out by DoorDash in a different way and want the help, you’ll need to get the DasherDirect card. Luckily, you can use it to make purchases digitally as soon as you’re approved, otherwise, you’ll need to wait for your card to come in the mail.

If you’re a DoorDasher who drives constantly the company is adding even more benefits. Those who complete more than 100 miles a week will earn an extra $5; for 175 miles, drivers earn an additional $10; for 225, another $15.

DoorDash estimated these two changes could save drivers between $1.65 and $2 per gallon.

UBER AND UBER EATS

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft also changed their policies to help drivers.

On March 16, Uber riders began paying an additional 45 cents to 55 cents per trip to get to their destination. Uber Eats deliveries have a surcharge of 35 cents to 45 cents.

100% of the additional cost goes directly to drivers. These fees will last two months and then the company will reassess.

LYFT

On the same day as Uber’s announcement, Lyft made one of its own. The majority of drivers in the U.S. are also receiving an extra 55 cents per ride to offset the rising fuel costs.

Much like DoorDash’s approach, Lyft also offers cashback via their Lyft Direct debit card. Drivers could see an increased 4 to 5% cashback increase on gas through June.

In January 2022, Lyft also announced a partnership with GetUpside to give drivers cash back on gas. With that, drivers can find a gas station in the Lyft Driver app and use it to pay for gas. They will then get credited back on the app in a few days. Some drivers could see up to 32 cents per gallon back.

As of March 21, the average price of regular-grade gasoline was $4.52. That’s way up from $3.53 a month ago and $2.88 a year ago, but down from $4.32 a week prior according to AAA.

AAA data also showed California, Nevada, and Hawaii have the nation’s highest gas averages, and Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma have the lowest.