Business News
New Uber feature allows users to book things to do
(BUSINESS) Uber isn’t new to in-app expansion, especially since its grocery and goods delivery service took off – now, Uber will let you choose your day
It’s almost hysterical that companies are stepping out of their comfort zones to push the limits of revenue and beyond their main mission. This has happened in recent years with Disney merging into the streaming business, Amazon extending into podcasting, and Walmart rivaling the big guys with drone delivery. Surprisingly, many of these companies (and more unlisted) are pleasantly surprised when their new ventures take off beyond their original priority. Uber is no exception to the rule.
At the beginning of March, Uber announced a new feature that allows users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets, and other events through the existing Uber app.
New features that expand the ride-sharing business are not new to Uber. The addition of Uber Eats grocery brought convenient delivery services during COVID-19 and still continues to this day, seeing that that arm of the business alone brought in revenue of $2.42 billion in comparison to the $2.28 billion generated by the core ride-hailing part of the business. Their strategy remains at a point where new opportunities continue to outperform the core mission of the Uber company, and they are following this same plan of action with Explore.
Uber Explore will appear to users as a new tab in the current app. Tickets can be purchased within the user’s Uber Wallet or an added credit card.
Other categories include the ability to purchase food and drink, check out art and culture, nightlife and bars, music and shows, or provide personalized recommendations based on past Uber travel. There will be a function where users can immediately book a ride to the purchased destination.
The Explore feature is available in the following US cities and states: Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; New Orleans; Orlando, Florida; San Antonio; San Francisco and Seattle. It’s also live in New Jersey, upstate New York, and Mexico City, Mexico.
Business News
This Google Slides plugin adds tons of design elements to choose from
(BUSINESS) How this new software lets you beautifully design your next slides presentation without being an artist, but will make you look like one.
For small business owners and entrepreneurs, slides decks are a big part of business, and if you are still dropping black text on a white background it’s time to throw some color into your life.
If your first objection to that line above is “but I don’t have time,” users of Premast Plus — which just dropped its Google Slides plugin — say they’re saving time while taking their slides to the next level.
Similar to a favorite of non-designer designers, Canva, Premast “enables you to design stunning presentations in a snap” without design experience.
So why is it so special and different from regular ol’ Google Slides? Premast comes loaded with design elements you can just drag and drop that include hundreds of slide templates, different style icons, illustrations, thousands of stock images, and gifs.
You could spend time manually sourcing images, looking up icons, and placing a gif off-centered…again, or pay a professional to do it for you, but if you’re like me and don’t like wasting time or spending a lot of money Premast let me do it for free.
If you want to go above and beyond, there’s a paid version that comes out to $6 a month with access to premium templates and 2GB storage to save your beautiful new designs. The free version only comes with 100MB.
The real pièce de résistance for me, however, is Premast’s Brand Kit function. When you’re a small business keeping a uniform brand grows credibility and customer loyalty, and when I notice a brand that is all over the place it is normally enough to turn me off. With that function, whenever you finalize brand assets you can save them to quickly apply to other designs later, and if your team is growing you can share your brand kit with others to maintain branding across the board.
Premast also integrates with Microsoft Powerpoint and only takes about a minute to make a free account and add it to your software of choice.
So, please, I am begging…before you walk into your next meeting with a slide deck in hand make it pop, who knows maybe you’ll impress and land a new deal.
Business News
How to apply to be on a Board of Directors
(BUSINESS NEWS) What do you need to think about and explore if you want to apply for a Board of Directors? Here’s a quick rundown of what, why, and when.
What?
What does a Board of Directors do? Investopedia explains “A board of directors (B of D) is an elected group of individuals that represent shareholders. The board is a governing body that typically meets at regular intervals to set policies for corporate management and oversight. Every public company must have a board of directors. Some private and nonprofit organizations also have a board of directors.”
Why?
It is time to have a diverse representation of thoughts, values and insights from intelligently minded people that can give you the intel you need to move forward – as they don’t have quite the same vested interests as you.
We have become the nation that works like a machine. Day in and day out we are consumed by our work (and have easy access to it with our smartphones). We do volunteer and participate in extra-curricular activities, but it’s possible that many of us have never understood or considered joining a Board of Directors. There’s a new wave of Gen Xers and Millennials that have plenty of years of life and work experience + insights that this might be the time to resurrect (or invigorate) interest.
Harvard Business Review shared a great article about identifying the FIVE key areas you would want to consider growing your knowledge if you want to join a board:
1. Financial – You need to be able to speak in numbers.
2. Strategic – You want to be able to speak to how to be strategic even if you know the numbers.
3. Relational – This is where communication is key – understanding what you want to share with others and what they are sharing with you. This is very different than being on the Operational side of things.
4. Role – You must be able to be clear and add value in your time allotted – and know where you especially add value from your skills, experiences and strengths.
5. Cultural – You must contribute the feeling that Executives can come forward to seek advice even if things aren’t going well and create that culture of collaboration.
As Charlotte Valeur, a Danish-born former investment banker who has chaired three international companies and now leads the UK’s Institute of Directors, says, “We need to help new participants from under-represented groups to develop the confidence of working on boards and to come to know that” – while boardroom capital does take effort to build – “this is not rocket science.”
When?
NOW! The time is now for all of us to get involved in helping to create a brighter future for organizations and businesses that we care about (including if they are our own business – you may want to create a Board of Directors).
The Harvard Business Review gave great explanations of the need to diversify those that have been on the Boards to continue to strive to better represent our population as a whole. Are you ready to take on this challenge? We need you.
Business News
Next steps when if you think you have been wrongfully terminated
(BUSINESS NEWS) Being fired hurts, but especially if you were wrongfully terminated. Here is what you can do if you need to take action.
While there are plenty of ways an employer can legally fire an employee, there’s also a long list of unethical and illegal methods. If you suspect you’ve been wrongfully terminated from your job, it’s imperative that you fight back.
Common Signs of Wrongful Termination
Research shows that around 150,000 people are unjustly fired every year in the United States. That’s more than 410 people per day – roughly 17 people per hour. Here are some common signs that you’re a victim:
- Violation of written rules or promises. The vast majority of employment is known as “at-will” employment. This means you may be fired at any time for any reason (so long as the reason is not illegal). However, if there’s a written statement or contract that implies job security, then you’re probably not an at-will employee. Review all of your employment documents to see what sort of language exists around the topic of termination.
- Discrimination. It doesn’t matter if you’re an at-will employee or not, employers can never fire someone based on discrimination. It’s illegal – point blank, period. If you suspect you’ve been fired because of your color, race, gender, nationality, sexual orientation, disability, age, religion, or pregnancy, discrimination could be to blame.
- Breach of good faith. Employers are known to breach good faith when they do things like mislead employees regarding their chances for promotions; fabricate reasons for firing; transfer or fire an employee to prevent the collection of sales commissions; and other similar situations.
Every situation is different, but these three signs are clear indicators that you have a potential wrongful termination claim. How you proceed will determine what happens next.
How to Respond to a Wrongful Termination
Emotions tend to run high when you’re fired from a job. Whether you loved the job or not, it’s totally normal to run a little hot under the collar upon being wrongfully terminated. But how you handle the first several hours and days will determine a lot about how this situation unfolds. Now is not the time to fly off the handle and say or do something you’ll regret. Instead, take a diplomatic response that includes steps like:
1. Gather Evidence
Wrongful termination cases are usually more complicated than they first appear on the surface. It’s important that you focus on gathering as much evidence as you possibly can. Any information or documentation you collect will increase your chances for a successful outcome. This may include emails, screenshots, written contracts and documentation, voicemails, text messages, and/or statements from coworkers.
On a related note, remember that your former employer will be doing the same thing (if a claim is brought). Be on your best behavior and don’t let your emotions get the best of you. Avoid venting to coworkers or firing off short, snappy emails to your former boss. As the saying goes, anything you say or do can and will be used against you.
2. Hire an Attorney
Don’t try to handle your wrongful termination case on your own. Hire an experienced lawyer who specializes in situations like yours. This will give you a much better chance of obtaining a successful outcome.
3. Get Legal Funding
If you’re like most victims of wrongful termination, you find yourself with no immediate source of income. This can make it difficult to pay your bills and stay financially solvent in the short term. An employment lawsuit loan could help bridge the gap.
As Upfit Legal Funding explains, “Wrongful termination lawsuit loans provide the necessary financial assistance they need to reach a settlement. This funding helps cover basic living costs until the plaintiff is able to get assistance from their settlement.”
The best thing about these loans is that you only have to repay them if there’s a successful outcome. In other words, if the claim gets thrown out or denied, you owe nothing.
4. File the Proper Paperwork
Work closely with your attorney to make sure that your complaints and claims are filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies (and that you meet the required deadlines). Depending on the type of claim, there are different groups that oversee the complaint and can help you move in the proper direction.
Adding it All Up
Getting fired is serious business. And while there are plenty of legal reasons for being terminated from a job, it’s worth exploring what’s actually going on behind the scenes. If it’s found that your employer stepped out of line, you’ll be compensated in an appropriate manner. This won’t typically help you get your job back, but it can provide some financial rectification.
