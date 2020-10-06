Tech News
Heads up! Walmart is building their own drones to catch up to Amazon
(TECH NEWS) Not to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart throws their hat, er, drones into the delivery game to try and catch up on innovation.
In late August, Amazon obtained a Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate for its fleet of Prime Air drones. This certificate allows the company to use unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) “to carry the property of another for compensation beyond visual line of sight.” And now, Walmart is trying to play catch-up by signing a bunch of deals with existing drone companies.
Walmart partnered with end-to-end drone delivery company, Flytrex, to deliver “select grocery and household essential items” using automated drones. Using a “smart and easy control dashboard”, these drones are controlled over the cloud. The small pilot launched in Fayetteville, North Carolina in early September.
Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president of customer products wrote, “Our latest initiative has us exploring how drones can deliver items in a way that’s convenient, safe, and – you guessed it – fast.” To catch up to ol’ Bezos, Walmart is going to need to be faster than fast. And to do that, they are using companies like Flytrex, which already have FAA approval.
But, Walmart is not relying on Flytrex alone. It has deals with two other companies, as well. Three weeks ago, Walmart expanded its drone delivery items to health and wellness products by partnering with Zipline. This startup has made its name delivering medical supplies across Africa. Although a bit behind, delivery test trials are set to start next year. Recently, Walmart has announced a partnership with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp, a nationwide drone services provider. With them, Walmart has started launching trial deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits at its North Las Vegas store.
COVID-19 tests can be delivered to customers within a one-mile radius. When your test is on the way, DroneUp will text customers letting them know that their Quest Diagnostics test is coming. People can expect to see their package on their driveways, front yard, or backyard. In a LinkedIn post, John Furner, Walmart’s President and CEO, wrote that they have already made 57 total flights and delivered 24 at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits to customers.
So, Amazon got there first, but Walmart is making sure it’s not far behind. The company has made a big leap in such a short time. However, they are relying on third-parties to get their air delivery system up and running. With more than one back-seat driver in the car, who knows if Walmart has made the right move by not building its drones.
Tech News
Chromecast revamps and updates for a reasonable price tag
(TECH NEWS) Google’s new Chromecast brings new features and smoother performance to the table for a perfectly reasonable price tag.
In 2013, Google changed online entertainment with its first Chromecast. At $35 per streaming stick, their new media player made it easy and cheap to stream videos, movies, or TV shows straight to your TV. In 2016, Google released Chromecast Ultra. This newer device made it possible to stream 4K video for about twice the price.
Four years later, Google has finally revamped its Chromecast streaming device without having to increase the price tag. The company unveiled its new product, Chromecast with Google TV, at its annual hardware event, Launch Night In. And the price? It’s just $50!
What makes the new Chromecast great is the Google TV entertainment experience. Running on an Android TV operating system, you’re able to stream content from a variety of apps. With a handful of subscriptions myself, I find this very appealing.
Shalini Govilpai, Senior Director for Google TV, said “We made Google TV—a new entertainment experience designed to help you easily browse and discover what to watch.” Easier is always better!
With older Chromecast devices, you would need to find videos or movies on your mobile device. Then, you could cast it to your TV using your phone or tablet. With this new reimagined Chromecast, there is no need for so much work. The built-in Google TV software offers a menu so you see what is available to stream across all your apps and subscriptions. According to Google, you can “spend less time jumping from one streaming app to another and more time watching your favorite shows.”
Also, it has a voice remote control with a lot of cool features. It has dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like Youtube and Netflix. There is a button for Google Assistant. If you want, you can ask the assistant to help you find something to watch, play music on YouTube, or even ask for the weather.
You can also use the remote to control your smart home lights or check on your Nest Camera. Gerardo Capiel, Director of Product Management for Hardware and Entertainment, said Chromecast with Google TV is the “Best Chromecast yet.” To me, at least, it does sound like a good one.
Due to the pandemic, streaming services haven’t been more in demand than they are now. With Chromecast’s added Google TV feature, I think the device’s release couldn’t come at a more perfect time.
The streaming device is available to buy in the U.S. right now. But according to CNET, the product is back-ordered at Home Depot, out of stock at Target, and sold out at Walmart. So, if you’re planning on purchasing one, you should probably get one sooner than later.
Tech News
4 things you need to know about Amazon’s pay-by-palm service
(TECH NEWS) Amazon One uses biometric palm reading, which sounds like science fiction. But here’s a few things you may want to know before you try it out.
We’d all like to wave a hand and make money magically appear. Amazon wants you to wave your hand to make money disappear into its coffers with its new Amazon One payment service.
That’s based on biometrics, not magic.
Amazon One’s FAQ says its purpose is to simplify everyday interactions by letting you use your palm to pay, enter, or identify yourself. It’s designed to be simple, fast, and best of all, contactless. Once you sign up, you don’t have to touch anything again.
Whether you think that sounds cool or creepy, you should know a few things about it and how it works.
1. A scanner will create an image of your palm that is then associated with your credit card.
To sign up, you place your palm over an Amazon One imaging device. That will create a “palm signature” based on your unique identifying features, such as the ridges, lines, and veins in your hand. Your palm’s image is linked with a credit card you put into the device. If you want, you can scan your other palm, too.
To use your palm, you hover it over the Amazon One device for a second or two. Requiring that “intentional act,” Amazon says, lets you maintain control over when it’s used.
2. You can try your hand at using Amazon One to pay at two Amazon Go stores in Seattle.
Before you shop at an Amazon Go convenience store, you place your phone – or now your palm – over the device at the entrance to initiate your purchase. Cameras and sensors throughout the store note what you put in your shopping bag. Amazon already knows what you’ve bought, so there’s no waiting in a checkout line. Your purchases get charged to your credit card, letting you fulfill the stores’ slogan, “Just walk out.”
Using a phone requires the Amazon or Amazon Go app. You don’t need an app for Amazon One unless you want to keep a running list of what you’ve bought.
3. Amazon envisions third parties using it as an additional payment method or for identification.
That would mean you could pay with your palm at retail stores, maybe shaving off the couple of seconds it takes to take out and put back your credit card. Bonus: Neither you nor the cashier has to touch your card. Other bonus: You can’t lose it or leave it in the car.
People might also use it for badging in at work or going through security at a stadium, Amazon says.
TheVerge.com says that’s potentially a problem: “Amazon One isn’t a payment technology. It’s an identity technology, and one that could give Amazon more reach into your life than ever before.”
4. Privacy and security could be real issues with a company that some people think already knows too much about us.
Amazon says the palm images are encrypted and securely stored in the cloud, not on the device. Also, because using your palm requires an intentional action, only you decide where and when to use Amazon One. So many questions: Do we want Amazon to know more about us? Could the technology be used for some kind of surveillance? Could hackers access the image of your palm – and what could they do with it?
There’s something a little disconcerting about using our bodies as tech devices or, in Amazon One’s case, as something that is essentially a password. This feels somewhat less creepy than inserting microchips under your skin, which became all the rage in Sweden in 2018. The chips are designed to do things like unlock doors, store information like emergency contacts or carry e-tickets for events or train tickets. But under our skin?
With Amazon One, we’re just starting to read the future of our palms. Stay tuned.
Tech News
Google launches AI secretary to wait on hold for you
(TECH NEWS) Hold for Me is a new optional feature for Google Pixel phones that uses an AI to hold during long wait times so you don’t have to.
Calling is usually the best way to get the information you need, but spending hours to get a representative to answer the other end of the line is frustrating. While we wait, we are forced to listen to awful elevator music. Your ears get all sweaty from having to hold the phone up to your ear, and the wrist pain is no joke. Yes, headphones help keep your hands free, but there is no resting for your ears. They have no choice but to listen to those annoying repetitive sounds and automated messages. For those tired with this first world nuisance, Google has something that might help alleviate the pain.
The company has released, Hold for Me, their latest Google phone app feature that allows Google Assistant to do all the waiting for you. Currently, this feature only works on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G devices in the U.S.
So, how does it work? You call a toll-free number. When you’re placed on hold, Google Assistant waits in line for you. Powered by Google’s Duplex technology, their algorithms can recognize “hold music”. It understands the difference between a recorded message and a customer support representative. While Google Assistant holds for you, your call is muted. Finally, you’re free of all that dull and annoying music!
At any time, you can “check real-time captions on your screen.” When someone is on the line, Google Assistant will notify you with a sound and vibration. And a screen prompt will say, “Someone’s waiting to talk to you.” It tells the representative to hold for you. Oh, how the roles have changed! This gives you time to answer your phone. However, I wouldn’t keep them waiting for too long. We don’t want to give them a reason to hang up after all that time.
“Hold for Me is our latest effort to make phone calls better and save you time,” said Google’s Andrew Goodman and Joseph Cherukara. It’s a good effort, but if you don’t want it, don’t worry. Hold for Me is an optional feature. It can be enabled in the phone settings, and you can choose to activate it during a call.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Use the ‘Blemish Effect’ to skyrocket your sales
-
Tech News1 week ago
Degree holders are shifting tech hubs and affordability
-
Business Marketing4 days ago
How becoming better listeners eliminates our culture’s growing isolation
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
Will shopping for that luxury item actually lower your quality of life?
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
What is UI/UX? Take a little time to learn for free!
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
We watched The Social Dilemma – here are some social media tips that stuck with us
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Zillow launches real estate brokerage after eons of swearing they wouldn’t
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
New Apple Watch is awesome, but past watches could be just as good for cheaper