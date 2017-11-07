Business News
Robots could be invading your local Walmart store
(BUSINESS NEWS) No, it’s not another conspiracy theory, but you could soon see robots at your local Walmart. These new robots have one clear task: increase efficiency.
Automation of tasks has become commonplace. From automating email responses, to pre-loading social media posts, we’ve become a world obsessed with efficiency, saving time, and organization. Businesses are no different; most businesses are continually searching for the next big thing in technology that will save time, money, or energy (and preferably all three).
Walmart is not exception; they have launched a rather large scale, test initiative to determine if shelf-scanning robots will increase efficiency in their stores.
Shelf-scanning robots are already common-place in warehouses and storage facilities (Amazon uses nearly 50,000 Kiva robots to keep up with their inventory), but Walmart is among the first retailers to choose to use this technology in-store.
Their shelf-scanning robots are manufactured by Bossa Nova Robotics in California, and are approximately two-feet tall and equipped with an extendable tower that contains lights and sensors that enable the robot to scan shelves.
The robots are docked in charging stations until a human employee deploys them on a “mission;” checking aisles to see what needs to be re-stocked, scanning for pricing errors, or locating items that have been placed in the wrong area.
Walmart made it clear that the robots will not lead to job losses, but rather, it will save employees from carrying out tasks that are “repeatable, predictable, and manual,” according to their statement. They also state that employees repeatedly mention in meetings that checking shelves is one of the least favorite tasks and the introduction of robots could not only improve efficiency, but morale as well.
Whether or not this will hold true in the long run, remains to be seen; while robots may not result in any immediate lay-offs, it could possibly result in a decrease in hiring, as robots can pick up the slack.
In a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, John Crecelius, Walmart’s Vice President of Central Operations, stated, “If you think about trying to go through a facility with all these different [products] and figure out if your prices are accurate [across the board], it can be very time-consuming. From our perspective, when you’re doing things like this, you’re trying to improve your service to your customers and trying to make things simpler and easier for your associates at the same time.”
“If you are running up and down the aisle and you want to decide if we are out of Cheerios or not, a human doesn’t do that job very well, and they don’t like it,” Jeremy King, Chief Technology Officer for Walmart U.S. and e-commerce, told Reuters.
Also, if you consider, robots are nearly 50 percent more efficient that humans and can scan shelves nearly three times faster, using robots to automate this task, really makes sense, in theory. So long as these robots are used to supplement human workers and not replace them, I think Walmart could see an increase in both efficiency and morale; what do you think? Is Walmart making a good decision by deploying this technology, or could workers lose their jobs in the long run?
Business News
Hilfiger is bringing function to fashion with adaptive clothing line
(BUSINESS NEWS) Everyone enjoys wearing clothes that are easy to wear. In the case of those with disabilities and other special needs, finding functional clothes can be hard which is why Tommy Hilfiger has just released Hilfiger Adaptive.
Ideally, we all want clothing that is both fashionable and functional. Functionality is all the more important for people with disabilities, who may face challenges getting dressed or may need to work around equipment like wheelchairs or braces.
But people with disabilities, like everyone else, also want to look good. American design darling Tommy Hilfiger has become one of the first brand name designers to make clothing specifically with these customers in mind, launching an adaptive line for children last year, and following up with an adult line that was just released.
Hilfiger’s adaptive garments include features like zippers that can be closed and opened with one hand, adjustable hems and plackets to accommodate assistive equipment, magnetic buttons, and adjustable enclosures.
These features are incorporated into the design so that the garments still look fashionable, and make dressing easier for people with disabilities or their caretakers.
These garments stay true to the signature, all-American aesthetic of the Hilfiger brand, heavy on stripes, denim, and red, white, and navy. The collection includes shirts, dresses, jackets, pants, and more.
Besides providing adaptive clothing, Tommy Hilfiger has also created an opportunity to feature models with disabilities, a sorely underrepresented demographic in the fashion industry. Their website shows adults and kids with prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs.
Rebekah Marine, one of the models for the adaptive line who was born without one forearm, raved about the line to USA Today. “One of my favorite pieces is the denim jacket,” she said, “The jacket is equipped with magnetic closures in the front and on the cuffs, making a big difference in the way I style my outfit. I no longer have to meticulously go through each button one-handed or pester my fiancé to help me fix the cuffs.”
Last year Hilfiger created an adaptive line for kids in collaboration with MagnaReady, a company that makes magnetic fasteners, and Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that works to make clothing for people with disabilities.
After the “incredible response to the children’s collection,” Hilfiger created 34 garments for women and 37 for men.
Hilfiger says that “Inclusivity and democratization of fashion have always been at the core of my brand’s DNA” and hopes that his adaptive line with have the effect of “empowering the differently abled community.”
Business News
10 ways to learn about a company’s culture when job hunting
(BUSINESS NEWS) Culture fit is important when job hunting, here are 10 ways to find out if the prospective company is a good fit.
To quote the American Bard, I’ve been everywhere, man. In my professional life I’ve worked for hippies in the hills, Gordon Gekko business savants, button-down Christian conservatives: name the American archetype, I’ve made them money. I am rich in experience.
Protip: that is not the same as actually being rich.
In the spirit of “memories don’t pay the Netflix bill,” I therefore assert the following: when you’re looking for a job, for the love of Dale Carnegie, remember you actually have to talk to these people.
Business culture can be the making or breaking of a gig. For that matter, it can be the making or breaking of a business. Day-to-day workplace experience is probably the most important question in any job hunt, and definitely the hardest to track. Here are 10 ways to get a sense of workplace culture – this is the important part – before you ambush your boss with a staple remover.
RESOURCES!
1. Comparably provides an interesting service, and an excuse to dust off your junior high compare/contrast skillz. They’re a job review database set up to allow searchers to review multiple positions side by side according to employee assessments. It’s a great tool for thinning out the herd in the first days of a job hunt, or coming to a final conclusion between opportunities.
2. Glassdoor. You know these guys. If you don’t, go forth. We’ll wait. Glassdoor is still the benchmark for workplace Yelp. Reviews are written by actual employees, often with sound and fury, and records of (mis)behavior often go back years.
3. Great Place to Work goes deep. They don’t have quite the breadth or recognition of Glassdoor, but what they do have is serious rigor. GPtW (it’s tiring to type) provides an anonymous survey to current employees of a given business covering the six categories of Atmosphere, Challenges, Communication, Pride and Rewards. Unless you have super strong views regarding workplace decor, that seems to cover matters.
4. Indeed. The best job board in the business has what is manifestly not the best job review site in the business, but a darn good start. They’ll break down your workplace-to-be (or not) on a 1-5 scale according to several things I guarantee you care about, and maintain a Glassdoor-style database of employee reviews.
5. Job Crowd. Job Crowd does a neat thing. They provide the usual employee reviews, but also encourage contributors to dig into their experience in specific job titles with the companies they review. That kind of specificity is a great value-add: if you’re the janitor, you probably don’t care how great the COO’s job is, and vice versa.
6. Kununu. Kununu is Europe’s Glassdoor, with better than a million reviews for over 250,000 companies. They went live in the States last year and haven’t matched that depth on this side of the hemisphere, but they’ve got the backing and the expertise.
7. Vault. Vaut’s a different beast from the above. Rather than being crowd driven, Vault has an in-house research company that puts together the goods on employers. As you’d expect, this costs. Their free content is only passable, but if you want the serious goods, it might be worth the 9.99/month (less with longer subscriptions.
STRATS, TIPS AND DIRTY TRICKS!
8. LinkedIn. I may be committing Internet blasphemy here, but reading the rants of strangers might – might! – not be as informative as communication with an actual human. Reach out to someone you’d be working with if you took the job you’re contemplating. You’ve got 150 characters, so keep it tight: “I’m Namey McNomen. We could be working together soon. Do you have a moment to chat about [issue you’re into]?”
9. Straight up Internet. Get your occupational stalker on. A Google search is, at its heart, a trawl through the greatest trove of gossip in the history of life. Delve into terribly informative and charming news articles like this one. Bone up on blog articles and – just this once! – read the comment sections. Even Facebook is worth a browse. Seriously, who doesn’t talk about work?
10. Get real. If you work in service, make like a customer. If there’s a front-end office, drop by. Watch, listen, get a feel for what’s happening around you. To compound my digital blasphemy, what comes out of glowing rectangles like the one you’re reading this on (thanks!) is great, but nothing compares to immediate experience.
Put some of this together with plenty of the digital resources above, and with any luck you’ll find yourself a gig that might just keep you from attempted murder with office supplies.
Business News
Amazon Key is vaguely reminiscent of Walmart’s in-fridge idea
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon’s recent announcement of a service that allows for delivery inside homes seems to be oddly similar to Wal-Mart’s in-fridge delivery model.
Favoritism is a funny thing in the world of tech darlings; even when you’re first to market with a certain idea, a copycat can swoop in and steal all the press intention. In light of the Amazon Key announcement, Walmart has got to be pretty pissed right now.
For the unfamiliar, Amazon took the next step to totally invading your home by introducing Amazon Key, a service that lets packages be delivered inside your front door, whether you are home or not. According to coverage from The Verge, the system works using a combination of smart camera and smart lock technology.
A delivery person scans the barcode into the camera, and the information is matched with order intel in the Amazon cloud. A matching order triggers the camera to start recording and triggers the smart lock to send an unlock code to the delivery guy, who can then drop the package and relock the door.
Compare this to Walmart who OVER A MONTH EARLIER announced an “in-fridge” delivery service, whereupon a Walmart employee could enter your home and load groceries in the fridge for you.
Like Amazon, Walmart partners with a smart lock company that allows employees to access your home with temporary, electronic key codes.
The only major difference here is the added security layer of the camera which, while important, is only a step away in this game of professional, convenient home invasion. Yet, Amazon gets all the praise, and Walmart gets crickets.
What gives?
Amazon’s previous delivery reputation helps some. Its Prime service is a critical darling of a First World Solution, so folks have a reason to trust them. Amazon’s brand also has a bit more polish to it; when Walmart is generally associated with parking lot shootings, it’s no mystery why people wouldn’t feel weird about letting the brand into their homes. Nobody wants to bring a stabbing scenario into their well-kept foyer.
However, in general, the idea of letting strangers into your home is a strange proposition. Amazon isn’t immune from this, despite the fact they’ve promised backyard drone drops for at least a year now. Twitter’s reaction to this sums it up well.
Amazon Key is gonna be great. pic.twitter.com/KXALBG7Non
— Robbie Howell (@robbiehowell) October 27, 2017
Amazon: do we have permission to leave your package using Amazon Key?
Me: sure
*later* pic.twitter.com/TWOJaPTij3
— The Don (@JackedYoTweets) October 27, 2017
Am I lying tho? ??????#AmazonKey #Amazon @AdrianXpression pic.twitter.com/zBEKnpfGda
— Ms Black & Ms Bougie (@MsBlkNMsBougie) October 26, 2017
Amazon Key: We Won’t Touch Your Stash #AmazonKeySlogan pic.twitter.com/5ULVhEz3Fk
— Michael (@quickbear) November 2, 2017
It will take a lot for either company to normalize this behavior. Perhaps the one who does will get the long-lasting glory.
Hilfiger is bringing function to fashion with adaptive clothing line
10 ways to learn about a company’s culture when job hunting
Primed Mind helps you reach the full potential of daily life
Robots could be invading your local Walmart store
Amazon Key is vaguely reminiscent of Walmart’s in-fridge idea
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
Workey is your AI solution to job searching
The top 10 startup cities in America
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
A few of my favorite things for Friday
-
Tech News2 days ago
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
-
Tech News7 days ago
Silicon Valleys’ industry monopoly is over
-
Business News5 days ago
Zenefits seeing consequences for misleading investors
-
Business News14 hours ago
10 ways to learn about a company’s culture when job hunting
-
Business News13 hours ago
Hilfiger is bringing function to fashion with adaptive clothing line
-
Business News2 days ago
Amazon Key is vaguely reminiscent of Walmart’s in-fridge idea
-
Tech News2 days ago
Storyline helps you customize your Alexa, no code needed