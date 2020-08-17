Business News
Wish pushes inventory to small businesses: Helpful or hurtful?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Wish offers small stores large quantities of items to sell, but do they actually want to help, or just get cheaper shipping?
Wish, persistent purveyor of oddities, fetish fuel, and a seemingly endless collection of mostly made-in-China cheapie junk, is moving their inventory into small, local businesses near you.
Wish built its empire by having suppliers in China ship directly to their customers, avoiding the need to receive, store, and deliver inventory stateside. It’s a slick, sneaky move that helped them keep their shipping costs down, thanks to a shipping subsidy. However, the Universal Postal Union, a branch of the United Nations responsible for international shipping rates, has recently done away with this subsidy, and now those shipping costs have doubled.
While Wish has been utilizing small businesses to sell their goods since January 2019, they now plan to expand their on-the-ground sales by pushing out their goods into small boutiques around the country. In doing so, they can bundle sales from China to circumvent the shipping laws and still not need to invest in warehouses or pay employees like Amazon.
So, does this help or hurt small businesses?
It’s an undeniable fact that small stores in the U.S. are hurting due to the pandemic. Perhaps they need this saving grace – this low-hanging fruit of inventory to stay afloat.
People aren’t out and about as much as they have been for obvious reasons. And when they are, they aren’t spending hours browsing in stores, either; most have a list or an idea of what they need and are in and out as quickly as possible. By acting as a Wish pickup location, small businesses will be able to attract people into their stores. Odds are, many of these people will splurge on an impulse buy or two since they’re already there.
Retail is already hard enough with the proliferation of online shopping. Maybe this is a case of “if you can’t beat them, join them.” Amazon partnered with bigger chains to serve as pickup spots; at least Wish is offering the same opportunity to smaller stores.
This may also be beneficial for consumers as Wish is also known for its bargain prices. It is not merely cheaply made goods they’re selling; they are also selling them for cheap. With more people unemployed and underemployed than ever before, many customers are seeking those deals. According to Forbes, Wish has traditionally catered to those in the bottom 25% of household incomes, making it a good alternative to Amazon and other online retailers.
On the flip side, while I want our charming small stores to survive, my concern is that with Wish merch flooding the shelves of our local businesses that are in survival mode, there will be less room for the handmade, local, unique goods that these stores have built their name and reputations on.
Instead of bailing out these original stores with charm and personality, Wish may be turning them into thousands of tiny clones. Sure, I mean, if I needed loose, pink plastic panties that look like an upside-down shower cap, affordable “diamond” ring, or body part enlarging cream, Wish would have definitely have those. But if I want dollar store stuff, I will go to the dollar store. I’m not ready to see my charming local businesses carry that many cheap goods made in who-knows-where and under what conditions.
Many of us make the effort to shop at local stores because we want to support unique artists and makers. I want to feel good about buying my artisanal whatnots and take pride in paying a little more, knowing my purchase goes back to an individual who made it with passion.
Lest you think I’m picking on them, Wish is the 4th largest digital marketplace in the U.S., moving around 3 million items a day. They’re an $11 billion business, so I’m pretty sure they are too busy counting their money to have their feelings hurt. According to Forbes, it was the most downloaded shopping app in 2019. So, they’re laughing all the way to the bank, if you will. Wish is already utilizing 36k stores in the U.S. this way, with a goal of 100k by the end of 2020. Fingers crossed that this move actually provides a temporary lifeline for our favorite small businesses.
Business News
Pay attention to the Midwest: Silicon Prairie could be better than Silicon Valley
(BUSINESS NEWS) The Midwest produces 20% of USA GDP but only receives 5% of venture capital funding, so why is it the most overlooked region for business?
When I tell people I’m from Cleveland, I reliably get three references for people to indicate what they know about my hometown: LeBron James, The Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, and The Drew Carey Show.
It has been my personal mission to spread the word about the hidden secrets that live in the Midwest. And it goes beyond the kind Midwestern sensibility, my favorite amber lager, and the home of America’s best rollercoasters.
A special report by the Economist analyzes the lessons to be learned from the past economic downfall of major cities in the Midwest, with an optimistic outlook for the growing region. It concludes that it is the assets of the Midwest urban centers that will be the driving force behind the region’s growth and future prosperity, which is brighter than many think.
Currently, economic expansion in the Midwest is slow. A 2019 report by The Brookings Institute found that the Midwest economy grew by just 187% compared with 342% combined growth on the coasts. And yet, in a region that includes (by the report’s definition) 12 states and 68 million people, it boasts a combined GDP of $4 trillion, equivalent to that of Germany.
The Midwest is also home to 150 Fortune 500 companies. It includes corporate giants like Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Kroger, and Walgreens, which each produce over $100 billion in revenue annually. It is also home to 60% of the United States’ manufacturing base. Not to mention the outsized political impact states like Wisconsin and Michigan had on the 2016 presidential election.
Despite these big statistics, startups in the Midwest receive only 5% of venture capital funding. Unsurprisingly, 76% of funding went to just three states in 2017: Massachusetts, New York, and California. However, in that same year, the investment in Midwestern companies totaled $4.5 billion. And it was worth it: 37 companies exited for a total value of $5.1 billion, a 218.75% increase from 2016.
But success doesn’t just rely on coastal elites moving in droves to develop the so-called ‘Silicon Prairie’ because they’ve heard there’s real potential in the Midwest. Instead it lies in increasing funding for the talent that already exists in the region, which is uniquely poised to provide solutions to its unique problems. Venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital are beginning to explore the potential in the tech landscape in the Midwest with enthusiasm.
According to founder Zach Ferres, there is a special business culture in the Midwest that lends itself to collaboration to tackle innovation. “In that tech community, your word was your bond — anyone who reneged on a handshake promise was shunned,” Ferres wrote in Venture Beat of his experience starting a company in Columbus, Ohio. “Successful people helped others learn and grow. Entrepreneurs from surrounding areas felt like part of one big family, and tangential industries (like insurance, banking, medicine, and agriculture) intersected naturally with the tech community.”
With the right investment, the unique culture, geography, and talent in the Midwest and its cities hold great potential to be the next economic powerhouse of the United States. So next time you catch me and want to make a dig about the 1969 Cuyahoga River Fire, remember that it wasn’t that bad – it’s 2020 now, and I don’t talk to bullies who ignore data.
Business News
Everyone should have an interview escape plan
(BUSINESS NEWS) A job interview should be a place to ask about qualifications but it seems more people are asked about their personal life. How do you escape this problem?
“So, why did you move from Utah to Austin?” the interviewer asked over the phone.
The question felt a little out of place in the job interview, but I gave my standard answer about wanting a fresh scene. I’d just graduated college and was looking to break into the Austin market. But the interviewer wasn’t done.
“But why Austin?” he insisted, “There can’t be that many Mormons here.”
My stomach curled. This was a job interview – I’d expected to discuss my qualifications for the position and express my interest in the company. Instead, I began to answer more and more invasive questions about my personal life and religion. The whole ordeal left me very uncomfortable, but because I was young and desperate, I put up with it. In fact, I even went back for a second interview!
At the time, I thought I had to put up with that sort of treatment. Only recently have I realized that the interview was extremely unprofessional and it wasn’t something I should have felt obligated to endure.
And I’m not the only one with a bad interview story. Slate ran an article sharing others’ terrible experiences, which ranged from having their purse inspected to being trapped in a 45 minute presentation! No doubt, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to mistreatment by potential employers.
So, why do we put up with it?
Well, sometimes people just don’t know better. Maybe, like I was, they’re young or inexperienced. In these cases, these sorts of situations seem like they could just be the norm. There’s also the obvious power dynamic: you might need a job, but the potential employers probably don’t need you.
While there might be times you have to grit your teeth and bear it, it’s also worth remembering that a bad interview scenario often means bad working conditions later on down the line. After all, if your employers don’t respect you during the interview stage, it’s likely the disrespect will continue when you’re hired.
Once you’ve identified an interview is bad news, though, how do you walk out? Politely. As tempting as it is to make a scene, you probably don’t want to go burning bridges. Instead, excuse yourself by thanking your interviewers, wishing them well and asserting that you have realized the business wouldn’t be a good fit.
Your time, as well as your comfort, are important! If your gut is telling you something is wrong, it probably is. It isn’t easy, but if a job interview is crossing the line, you’re well within your rights to leave. Better to cut your losses early.
Business News
Walmart delays the launch of its Amazon Prime competing service
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart+ is being delayed once again, but the service has yet to be cancelled. Will it be another flop?
Walmart+, the supposed Amazon Prime alternative of the century, has been delayed from launching until further notice. This marks the second delay of the year.
Vox reports that the Amazon Prime competitor was initially supposed to launch in the first quarter of 2020, but Walmart pushed the release back to July due to Coronavirus concerns. Now, Walmart+ doesn’t have a definitive launch date–indecision that’s easy to chalk up to both the ongoing pandemic and trepidation regarding profitability in an Amazon-dominated world.
Amazon Prime, a service which runs customers $119 per year, has well over 100 million members in the United States; that works out to at least one member in a little over 80 percent of households here. Between its ubiquitous nature and the fact that Amazon Prime members are more inclined to use Amazon frequently than non-Prime members, it isn’t hard to see why a premium Walmart subscription seems a little redundant.
But Walmart doesn’t see it that way. “Walmart executives have hoped the program would strike a balance of being valuable enough that customers will pay for it, while boasting different enough perks from Amazon Prime so that there aren’t perk-by-perk comparisons,” Vox posits. At $98 per year, Walmart+ would include things like same-day delivery, gas discounts, line-skipping, a dedicated credit card, and potentially even a video streaming service.
While there are some clear parallels between Amazon Prime and Walmart+, one can attribute those to convenience rather than imitation. People seem to enjoy having extra streaming options as a perk of Prime, so for Walmart+ to include something similar wouldn’t exactly be inappropriate.
The largest obstacle to Walmart+’s success in a post-Coronavirus world probably won’t have much to do with brand loyalty, but the fact remains that Amazon’s value is so far above and beyond Walmart’s that people who regularly use Amazon Prime aren’t likely to make the switch–and, as mentioned previously, the sheer number of people who have a Prime membership is high enough to be concerning to Walmart executives.
However, for customers who frequently shop at Walmart or live in relatively rural areas, Walmart+ doesn’t seem like a bad gig. It isn’t Amazon Prime, to be sure–but that’s the point.
