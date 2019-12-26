Opinion Editorials
12 inspirational quotes for a successful 2020
(EDITORIAL) It’s time to think about goal setting for 2020. To motivate you we offer some inspirational quotes to help set the tone for the coming year.
While we won’t deny that reading inspirational quotes can make us want to spew our Wheaties while rolling our eyes, today we are going full smarm. These quotes can seem laughable when heard on repeat.
Yet, we are also aware that having a guiding mantra to motivate can have a positive impact on staying focused on goals. I think we all could use a little motivation after this year.
Hold on to your hat as we share 12 quotes for your 20/20 visioning.
1. “What you can conceive and believe, you can achieve.” ~Napolean Hill, tweaked a tad to be inclusive.
2. “If your dreams don’t scare you, they are too small.” ~Sir Richard Branson
3. “Don’t fear failure. Fear being in the exact same place next year as you are today.”
4. “The key to success is to start before you are ready.” ~Marie Forleo
5. “If you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room.”
6. “Do or do not, there is no try.” ~Yoda
7. “Don’t blow out another’s candle for it won’t make yours shine brighter.” ~Jaachynma N.E. Agu
8. “Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you.” ~Marianne Williamson
9. “There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking.” ~Brian Tracy
10. “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” ~Tim Notke
11. “Fall down seven times, stand up eight.” ~Zen proverb
12. “I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.” From Invictus by William Ernest Henley
Now, you should be primed and ready to rock in 2020 and make the coming decade awesome. We wish you a brilliant New Year! Go get ‘em!
Opinion Editorials
How younger folks rejecting religion impacts your marketing efforts
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Is faith-based marketing still a go to for a wide audience, considering that millennials are leaving the religion in droves? Or should it be left behind?
Once upon a time in the 1950s, it was snazzy, zappy, and a clear time to be a marketer. With the recent world events, at that time, along with the growing pursuit of the picturesque vision of “The American Dream,” working in how to target white Chrsitian men was the handy focus group default.
Here are just a few examples of what ads were displayed to the public back then:
A happy “All-American” family waiting for wifey to finish dinner after a long day at the office.
A typical tough white male enjoying a “good” smoke.
A warning of marijuana in how it will affect “religious morals” and “family values,” starting with the wife.
We all know at this point in our lives this fantasy world is no longer real (thank you, cultural progression). But how has this cultural change impacted marketers in targeting the widely known and the almost-as-large-as-baby-boomers-demographic, millennials?
One substantial aspects is chosen religions.
New Pew Research Center uncovered shifting trends regarding attitudes toward religions across the generations.
For generations now, less and less people are participating in (or even believing in) organized religion. It has been a steady drop in behaviors, beliefs, and the importance of religion throughout younger people’s lives overall.
But marketers should take heed of this warning as you dig into demographic data – religion and spirituality are not always connected, nor are they the same thing all the time.
Within this age of nuances, it is important to note that you can choose to believe in something without wanting to follow “traditional” organized beliefs. Meaning, people are not cookie cutters with their beliefs anymore. Just check out any current drama series and you can start seeing the different aspects of a personality, and how people are just downright complex.
What does this have to do with marketers though? When being presented with this information the first response would be, it has become “too complex” or “less effective” right?
Wrong.
Yes, it isn’t as simple as just placing the word “God” somewhere as one once did, and marketers cannot just set out their own religious beliefs, no matter how connected to them they feel. It requires more care and creativity. Less bluntness.
Remember to take into consideration how others who might not feel as connected would perceive the message.
Typically if you come off as “preachy,” save that for your religious meeting place, not the side of my can of soda, thank you. But if you are reminding one to be thankful for the things they have, who wouldn’t like to take a moment of gratitude to say, “you’re right, I am thankful for this”?
As being part of the millenial generation (and yes, I will admit inherent bias), religion can sometimes feel like a step backwards when trying to move forward into more inclusivity. Not because religion is limiting for most people, but the display of judgement that is openly practiced by some followers just isn’t culturally accepted anymore.
No one wants to be criticized about their life, and that is the type of perception that some millennials have with organized religion.
But looking past the differences of religion, the overall messages of love, compassion, and acceptance are the spiritual connections that are important today.
That is what, in this writer’s opinion, marketing needs to lean into for the future.
Opinion Editorials
The *actual* reasons people choose to work at startups
(EDITORIAL) Startups have a lot going for them, environment, communication, visible growth. So it is easy to see why they are so popular now
Startups are perpetually viewed as the quintessential millennial paradise with all of the accompanying perks: flexible hours, in-house table tennis, and long holidays. With this reputation so massively ingrained in popular perception of startups, is it foolish to think that their employees actually care about the work that startup companies accomplish?
Well, yes and no.
The average startup has a few benefits that traditional business models can’t touch. These benefits often include things like open communication, a relaxed social hierarchy, and proximity to the startup’s mission. That last one is especially important: While larger businesses keep several degrees of separation between their employees and their end goals, startups put the stakes out in the open, allowing employees to find personal motivation to succeed.
When an employee can find themself personally fulfilled by their work, that work reaps many of the benefits of the employee’s dedication, which in turn helps the startup propagate. Many aspiring startup employees know this and are eager to “find themselves” through their work.
Nevertheless, the allure of your average startup doesn’t always come from the opportunity to work on “something that matters.”
Tiffany Philippou touches on this concept by pointing out that “People come to work for you because they need money to live… [s]tartups actually offer pretty decent salaries these days.”
It’s true that many employees in their early to late twenties will likely take any available job, so assuming that your startup’s 25-and-under employee base is as committed to finding new uses for plastic as you are may be a bit naïve—indeed, this is a notion that holds true for any business, regardless of size or persuasion.
However, startup experience can color a young employee’s perception of their own self-worth, thus allowing them to pursue more personally tailored employment opportunities down the road—and that’s not a bad legacy to have.
Additionally, startups often offer—and even encourage—a level of personal connection and interactivity that employees simply won’t find in larger, more established workplaces. That isn’t symptomatic of startups being too laid-back or operating under loosely defined parameters; instead, it’s a clue that work environments which facilitate personalities rather than rote productivity may stand to get more out of their employees.
Finally, your average startup has a limited number of spots, each of which has a clearly defined role and a possibility for massive growth. An employee of a startup doesn’t typically have to question their purpose in the company—it’s laid out for them; who are we to question their dedication to fulfilling it?
Opinion Editorials
People saying “I love you” at work casually – yay or nay?
(EDITORIAL) Is saying “I love you” in the workplace acceptable in the current harassment and lawsuit climate? Let’s take a look at the factors.
Anyone who works in “The Office” knows sometimes there is a failure to communicate. Per email conversation, context can get lost in translation.
So, why then, in the age of the Me Too Movement, are coworkers saying: I Love You?
I’m guessing it’s thanks to our digital lifestyle?
No, I’m not a Boomer. Thank you very much. That’s a different editorial. But, I’ve been working since way back in the day. A time when we wore tennis shoes with nylons. Wait, that’s still a thing?
Alas, I digress.
If we consider the culture of work, particularly in the case of some start-ups, it’s not uncommon for there to be beer in the workplace, casual dress – meaning you have clothes on – and possibly a more youthful expectation around communication.
So, f*ck yeah, dude, I love you!
With the use of workflow apps like Slack, where people can text you – while on the toilet, no less. I mean, who hasn’t told a colleague, “OMG! You are a f@cking ?” after dealing with a challenging situation/customer/boss/client and that colleague comes to the rescue.
Just me? Oops.
Maybe it started back with the I Love You Man commercial, which also became the title of a bromance.
If the bros can have their bromance, then why can’t we all say those three words in the workplace?
I’m not gonna spoil the party and say never. I’m just going to suggest some things are better left unsaid.
First, words are powerful.
Because this is the era of Me Too, it’s easy for there to be misinterpretation. What if a woman says it to a male colleague. A boss says to a much junior employee.
Can you say harassment?
One of my former managers didn’t even like me saying her name. I can’t imagine what she’d do if I said: “I love you.”
But, here’s a real reason. People are happy with us one day and not the next.
Keeping it chill and professional is important. For example, I once called my co-worker – and very good friend – a nasty Spanish word and it almost resulted in a knife fight. What I learned is one day you are joking around and your friend isn’t.
Second, a laissez-faire attitude toward communication can become second nature. You can’t be accidentally telling your client, you love them, now can you? I mean, beyond being authentic, those words mean a lot to some people, just tossing them about shows a real lack of judgment and can result in an extremely negative response.
Which leads me to my last point.
“Et, tu Cheryl”
One company I worked at hired Gallup to do a survey of staff. One of the questions was about having a work BFF, which is important in the workplace. Often we have our work husband or wife or sister, even. We all need someone we can lean on.
In the workplace, depending on the culture and environment, it may be a good place to keep it 100 or, if too toxic, a better place to fake it. Even people who seem to be on your side might be just waiting to pounce.
Get too close, say the wrong thing and Cheryl gets your office with the window and the red stapler too.
All I’m saying is keep it real, but maybe not too real.
Oh, and btw, I <3 U.
