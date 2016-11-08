Opinion Editorials

The American Genius Team celebrates the right to vote

Posted on
vote

(NEWS) This year, instead of talking politics, we celebrate what we all have in common – gratitude for the right to vote, which so many sacrificed for.

Share
+1
Share
Reddit
Share
Buffer
Pin
Flip
Email
Shares 30

Lines were long, we voted anyhow

It turns out that most of our team voted early, but some of us went to the voting booth today. Lines were long, we were all busy, but today was glorious, no matter who wins. Our team of writers are peppered all across the nation, and none of us knows how the other voted, but we all have something in common – gratitude.

Past, present, and future generations lay their life on the line for this sacred right.

Pause to think about that. People’s mothers have been handed folded flags for their sacrifice. Their hearts have stopped, their limbs have been shot off, they’ve left behind children, spouses, siblings, and parents… all for you.

To thank those that insured our right to vote, we did not take that sacrifice for granted. We voted. Thank you, thank you, thank you for everyone that gave us this opportunity.

We voted!

Although it appears that most of the males on the team were shy about taking pictures, here are a handful of us:

benn-rosales-vot

lauren-flanigan-vote

felix-morgan-vote

lani-rosales-vote

jennifer-walpole-vote

dawn-brotherton-vote

cl-brenton-vote

megan-noel-vote

taylor-leddin-vote

roger-jones-vote

becky-nathanson-vote

jack-lloyd-vote

dave-novotny-vote

#2016election

Share
+1
Share
Reddit
Share
Buffer
Pin
Flip
Email
Shares 30
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Obama urges states to nix non-compete agreements - does this make the rich richer? - The American Genius

  2. Pingback: The Federal Bar Association's initiative is looking to raise civic engagement with kids - The American Genius

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top