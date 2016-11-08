The American Genius Team celebrates the right to vote

Lines were long, we voted anyhow

It turns out that most of our team voted early, but some of us went to the voting booth today. Lines were long, we were all busy, but today was glorious, no matter who wins. Our team of writers are peppered all across the nation, and none of us knows how the other voted, but we all have something in common – gratitude.

Past, present, and future generations lay their life on the line for this sacred right.

Pause to think about that. People’s mothers have been handed folded flags for their sacrifice. Their hearts have stopped, their limbs have been shot off, they’ve left behind children, spouses, siblings, and parents… all for you.

To thank those that insured our right to vote, we did not take that sacrifice for granted. We voted. Thank you, thank you, thank you for everyone that gave us this opportunity.

We voted!

Although it appears that most of the males on the team were shy about taking pictures, here are a handful of us:

#2016election