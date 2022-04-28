Opinion Editorials
How to tell if friends in the business world are true and genuine
(EDITORIAL) How can you know who your true business friends are? In the cutthroat world of business, can you even have colleagues that you can depend on?
I don’t care how many Facebook friends you have, I would hazard a guess that there are only about 10, at most, that you really count on and that might include some family. Recently, I was reading Storyline about knowing your true friends. It got me thinking about other social networks, such as LinkedIn. How can you know your true business friends are? In the cutthroat world of business, can you even have colleagues that you can depend on? How can you tell?
Who are your business friends?
True friends are those who show up when the going is tough. That might mean someone who comes through when you’re moving across the country or that person who comes over to sleep on your couch after you’ve watched a horror movie. The people who are just one phone call away, even when you’ve ignored them for the past few weeks or even longer.
When you get to be successful in business, it can be difficult to really know who is loyal to you and who is just loyal to your achievements.
But it’s important for entrepreneurs and business owners to have people who will be there for the ups and downs of your life. You need two or three people who are going to tell you the truth, who you respect, and who can push you forward in your career. The real question is finding those individuals.
What’s the secret?
I think one of the best places to meet people who will be loyal business friends is outside of your actual business. I belong to the local Lion’s Club, and I’ve never met a group of people who are so dedicated to the community and to each other. The camaraderie is genuine, even between competitors.
Professional organizations are a great way to find others who will become a true business friend.
In business, much like your personal life, you have to work on building relationships with mentors and colleagues. Measure those relationships by who is there for you when you need a good kick in the pants, a pat on the back, or a harassment-free business hug. Go ahead and make connections on LinkedIn and Facebook, but don’t forget to nurture relationships in your community with business people. Look for people who have a good character and reputation, who want you to be successful.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Opinion Editorials
10 tips on how to remain focused on exceeding your work (and life) goals
(EDITORIAL) It’s easy to get bogged down by the details, procrastinate, and feel unproductive. Here are a few tips to help you crush your work goals.
Self-reflection is critical to a growth mindset, which you must have if you want to grow and improve. If you are ready to take your professional game to the next level, here are some stories and tips to help you remain focused on killing your work goals.
1. Don’t compare yourself to others. Comparison is the thief of joy, as the quote goes. And, in the workplace it’s bound to make you second guess yourself and your abilities. This story explains when comparison can be useful, when to avoid it, and how to change your focus if it’s sucking the life out of you.
2. Burnout is real and the harder you work, the less productive you are. It’s an inverse relationship. But, there are ways to work smarter and have better life balance. Here are some tips to prioritize your workload and find more ease.
3. Stop procrastinating and start getting sh@t done. The reason we procrastinate may be less about not wanting to do something and more about the emotions underlying the task. Ready to get going and stop hemming and hawing, you got this and here’s the way to push through.
4. Perfection is impossible and if you seek this in your work and life, it’s likely you are very frustrated. Let that desire go and learn to be happy with excellence over perfection.
5. If you think you’re really awesome and seriously deserve more money, more responsibility, more of anything and are ready to drop the knowledge on your supervisor or boss, you may want to check this story out to see if your spinning in the right direction.
6. Technology makes it so easy to get answers so quickly, it’s hard to wait around for things to happen. We like instant gratification. Yet, that is another reason procrastination is a problem for some of us, but every person has a different way/reason for procrastinating. Learn what’s up with that.
7. Making choices can be a challenge for some of us (me included) who worry we are making the wrong choice. If you’ve ever struggled with decision making, you know it can be paralyzing and then you either make no decision or choose the safest option. What we have here is the Ambiguity Effect and it can be a real time suck. Kick ambiguity to the curb.
8. If you are having trouble interacting with colleagues or wondering why you don’t hear back from contacts it could be you are creeping folks out unintentionally (we hope). Here’s how to #belesscreepy.
9. In the social media era building your brand and marketing are critical, yet, if you’re posting to the usual suspects and seeing very little engagement, you’ve got a problem. Wharton Business School even did a study on how to fix the situation and be more shareable.
10. Every time you do a presentation that one co-worker butts in and calls you out. Dang. If you aren’t earning respect on the job, you will be limited in your ability to get to the next level. Respect is critical to any leadership position, as well as to making a difference in any role you may have within an organization, but actions can be misconstrued. There are ways to take what may be negative situations and use them to your advantage, building mutual respect.
You have the tools you need, now get out there, work hard, play hard, and make sh*t happen. Oh, and remember, growth requires continual reflection and action, but you got this.
Opinion Editorials
We all need get over our glorified addiction to being busy
(EDITORIAL) America runs on Dunkin’? More like America runs on burn out and caffeine for steam. We all need to get over being busy, here’s how.
We’re all so busy
The day starts at 7:30 with coffee and a quick dog walk. A shower and oatmeal later, and email gets checked. News is read. Social media is managed. Work begins with a start as the phone is stacked on top of the tablet, thrown into a bag, and rushed to the office.
Email is checked again, fires are put out, calls are returned, and work conversations are had. Meetings commence, and set for the next few days, more tweets go out, and more emails are written, as we all hoard tabs in our browsers. The day ends, and we drive home, check email again, eat dinner, play with the kids, Instagram them, check email again, Facebook for a bit, work out, email some more, then go to bed.
This is a relatively standard day for the modern professional. Sound familiar? We sure as hell sound busy, right? It’s true, we are. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? It depends.
Being busy is an addiction, plain and simple, and our culture is just looking for the next hit. Be it a time saver or a shiny app, most people brag about how they are just oh so busy. For years, bragging about being busy has been a social commodity, with people getting “oohs” and “aahs” when they proclaim they’re so busy they only get three hours of sleep.
No more.
The glorification of being busy is being rejected by the masses, slowly but surely. I’m not convinced that the 4-hour workweek is the answer, nor am I convinced that bragging about working 80 hours a week is anything other than a sign of an inability to prioritize and manage tasks properly, but I am convinced that the glorified addiction to being busy can be broken.
But it’s tough.
I’m one of those people that are busy all the time. If I have an extra 30 seconds in a line at the store, I’ll check my email. When I’m waiting in the doctor’s office and don’t have an internet connection, I’m nose-deep in a book. If I’m waiting for an image to upload on Facebook, I’m diving into my feed reader, and when I’m on hold, I’m most certainly tweeting. I’m guilty of being busy, and I was born that way. I don’t see it as a bragging right, I’m just a toe-tapper and always on the go.
So how does one break free? There are millions of articles on productivity that you can Google or read here, but here’s how I’ve been breaking free from being addicted to being busy:
- Waiting in lines, I chat up people around me instead of hiding behind my phone. Being aware of my surroundings has reminded me that networking happens everywhere, not just online.
- I no longer work without breaks – I walk around, I make a personal call in the afternoon, I go outside and gather my thoughts without distraction. This has boosted my productivity tremendously.
- I shame myself when I tell others that I’m “busy,” rather I now try to say that I’m doing well and am excited about the projects I’m involved in. It leaves a much more positive impression in peoples’ minds than a veiled complaint about my chaotic schedule.
- I say no. We’re all told to never miss an opportunity and to say yes to everything, but last year, I resolved to never knee-jerk agree to anything, rather, I always thank someone for the opportunity and vow to put serious thought into it. And then I do. Most of the time, I end up saying no, because it doesn’t serve anyone for me to be stretched too thin.
What have you done to reject the glorification of being busy and actually work productively and make time for family and friends?
Opinion Editorials
Try out these mantras to help you cope with post-pandemic anxiety
(EDITORIAL) Are you being faced with anxiety? Here are a few things to try that may help you manage this stressful time.
Life is stressful. Yeah, okay, that’s stating (and probably understating) the obvious, but it’s worth talking about the anxiety that this new normal has brought with it. Whether you have anxiety disorder or you’re just generally anxious because of all the changes, it’s worth talking about ways you can cope, beyond the usual advice of “exercise, eat healthy, get sleep.”
I mean, yes. Try to do that too. But we’ve got some mental techniques that might help. Mantras, if you will, could be helpful when coping with the stress of this situation that just seems too tough.
“I made it through something before.”
It can be really easy to get swept up in the powerless feeling that comes along with something this big and out of our control. As an individual, you might not be able to turn the tides of the world or the effects it’s having on daily life, but you do have control over yourself. And human beings are tough. Even if we don’t feel like it.
One way to remind yourself of this power is to remember a time you overcame another obstacle. Whether it’s something big (like unemployment or the death of a loved one) or a smaller challenge (like getting a bad grade or losing something you treasured), visualize not just the problem, but how you got through it. Remember the strength and patience you had in overcoming it.
Then, take another deep breath and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that you’ve done hard things before. You can do them again.
“I couldn’t have planned for this.”
If you’re like me, it can be easy to get stressed out over unplanned occurrences. I prefer to plan in advance for things – especially big changes – and as someone who moved to a brand new city right before the pandemic blew up, well, all my plans went out the window. Sure, you might not be trying to make it in an entirely new environment during this upheaval, but chances are, some of your plans have gotten waylaid as well.
This is why it’s important to remind yourself that you couldn’t really have planned for this. Think about it – a few years ago, would this ever have entered into your five-year plan? Absolutely not! You planned for a pandemic-free future, which was perfectly reasonable. If your anxiety is stemming from the feeling that you “could have, should have” done something differently, take a deep breath and remind yourself that it’s not your fault.
Then, take another deep breath, and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that something of this scale changing your plans does not reflect your skill or value as an individual.
“This, too, will pass.”
It can be really hard to visualize the ongoing post-pandemic changes, so it’s worth taking another deep breath in the face of this uncertainty.
Then, take one more deep breath and be comforted by the knowledge that while it’s challenging now, it won’t always be this way.
Anxiety often leaves us trapped in uncertainty and fear. If these phrases don’t work to ease your worries, it’s worth keeping an eye out for something that will. At the very least, we can all benefit from taking a moment of pause when we’re feeling anxious and continue to remind ourselves that although it’s a scary time right now, we’re going to make it through.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
We all need get over our glorified addiction to being busy
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
4 things to remember when the future is looking bleak as an entrepreneur
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious woman
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work (and outside of it)
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious man
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Try out these mantras to help you cope with post-pandemic anxiety
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
6 simple self-care tips to keep any busy entrepreneur or freelancer sane
-
Business News1 week ago
Use these tips to motivate your team to reach peak performance
Pingback: Why a "time is money" attitude can lead to failure - The American Genius
Pingback: How the Van Halen brown M&M clause can help your own business - The American Genius