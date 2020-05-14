Opinion Editorials
Big tech keeps teams out of offices, but not their contractors #Disparity
(EDITORIAL) Big tech has had a strange relationship with contractors for years, but in the midst of a pandemic it should be pretty easy to be on the correct side.
Looks like there might be some inequality in how tech companies let people return to office work…
Tech companies seem to be competing for the most generous work-from-home policies lately, from Amazon telling white collar workers they can return to the office as late as October, to Twitter announcing employees could continue working from home indefinitely. WIth COVID-19 forcing us into quarantine, it’s no surprise that many companies are reconsidering their office policies, there’s just one problem: these benefits don’t always extend to everyone.
Don’t get me wrong, there are some jobs that just aren’t possible, or even aren’t ideal, when done remotely. From teachers to tattoo artists, there are people whose jobs should be in person. And, of course, there’s the countless essential workers who brave work daily in order to keep our worlds from entirely falling apart. But for the sake of this article, the workers we’re looking at are contractors.
See, tech companies like Facebook will hire contractors to do certain aspects of work for the company, like content moderation or IT. And ever since the pandemic hit, the gap between “full time employee” and “contractor” has never been more apparent. Take Facebook, for instance. Since March, many contractors have been forced to physically commute for questionable reasons, and those at home were not considered for the $1,000 bonus that Facebook extended to its full time employees.
Now, despite Facebook allowing many full-time employees to continue working from home until 2021, it’s forcing contractors like content moderators back into some offices, including Austin. This comes in spite of the fact we’re still revisiting the traditional office – not just because of the convenience of working from home, but because of the potential health risks posed by most open office designs.
Don’t get me wrong, contractors have had struggles long before COVID-19 – the strain on mental health that comes from working in content moderation is just one example – but the pandemic brings these inequalities back into focus.
Here’s the deal. Three months ago, it was seemingly “impossible” to have so many full-time employees working from home and now, many companies are pivoting to accommodate more remote work for the foreseeable future, even beyond the threat of COVID-19. As businesses reconsider their stances on working from home and what changes will eventually come to office work, may these considerations for comfort and safety be extended to all employees, no matter their status.
Starting a new remote job? How to impress others and secure your place
(EDITORIAL) New world. New normal. New job? How do you navigate it all? Try these three steps. Others have transitioned before, and so can you.
My past gig selling ergonomic furniture seems so much more meaningful these days. That’s a real aluminum foil lining on a horrible, deadly, terrifying situation, but I’ll take it.
For those of us who can keep up the grind for that daily bread (sourdough apparently) from home, we’re in da house like it’s a late 90s video. Or a much much much lamer early 2000s video aping late 90s videos.
It’s been weird. Intellectually, I know taking breaks to roast Brussels sprouts, hang my delicates, or weep uncontrollably into the living room carpet is NOT what I’m being paid for but…I’m doing it. And I can because I know my coworkers, superiors included, are doing the exact same.
We’ve already built up the kind of rapport that says ‘So long as XYZ gets done, organizing your spice rack between calls is fine, because we are all going NUCKING FUTS, and whatever keeps us from starting fires without driving up company costs is all gravy. Also here’s a picture of my dog’.
BUT, for those of us cranking the money mill in a whole NEW work situation…it’s gonna be…well. Not necessarily like that.
If my first off-color joke to my manager was over G-Chat instead of face to face, I can’t even IMAGINE what horror shows would go through my head if she say…went to go check her mail right as I hit send and just kinda left whatever it was I said about bras hanging there.
So what can you do to improve your new-person status when you can’t meet your team and cozy up face-to-face?
Make introductions
Imagine you’re taking a pre-covid19 bus. Some stranger taps you on the shoulder and says ‘Hey, you wanna approve this invoice right quick?’
Not the worst thing you could hear on public transport by a long shot…but it’s still a little presumptuous, no?
That’s why you need to introduce yourself.
Not just in the general group chats or Zoom meetings. No one’s going to remember those, and there’s a 75% chance you don’t have your video on anyway.
Introduce yourself every time you ask someone new for something. Like this: ‘Hi colleague! I’m April, the new girl in 2nd shift goth ops, how are you! I had a quick question about our joy division, do you have a moment?’
I get that I’m an 87 year old biddy when it comes to matters of courtesy, but when you can’t actually see someone, know someone, offer to grab something from the communal fridge for someone, this stuff goes a LONG way. Bonus, you might get some extra positivity back! And we ALL need that.
Scroll back
Put that mouse wheel in reverse, what we’re gon’ do right here is go back. The cool thing about work chat-ware is that most versions will have a history you can scroll through! Your mission now is to creep through public, multi-person channels and see how your new peeps cheep.
You’ll get a great sense of who’s who, the general vibe, and even see frequent pain points and questions that come up before you have to ask about them (which you WILL).
Is this the kind of workplace where you can leave an ‘It’s Twerkin Tuesday!’ gif, and get a whole bootylicious thread going to lift everyone’s spirits? Or do you work with more of an ‘Here’s an interesting article about twerking for spine health’ kind of crowd?
This is how you find out.
Keep your own records.
Art Markman over at the Harvard Business Review mentioned a super fun and also true fact: “ Your memory for what happens each day is strongest around things that are compatible with your general script about how work is supposed to go. That means that you are least likely to remember the novel aspects of your new workplace” .
Ergo, it makes sense to keep a diary of everything that happens at work so you can get help with what you need most…because those ‘novel aspects’ are EVERYTHING, experience or no.
I personally suck at making my hands write as quickly as I think, so I suggest a diary in the form of Google docs, or even a private Tumblr/Twitter, etc, where you can hashtag what you need to look back at, and search your logs at your leisure later.
Make sense?
It’s not always easy to navigate a new position, even if you’re the naturally charming adaptable type. Adapting to several major things at once is a lot for anyone! But hey, you’re doing the right thing for you reading this as it is. Gold star!
Congrats on the new gig. Keep your head up, or whatever direction medical doctors recommend, you got the job. Now you’ve got this.
Boomer.email is a scary look into all generations mindsets
(EDITORIAL) Boomer.email exposes problematic email chains circulating amongst the Baby Boomers, and subsequently how relentlessly unforgiving Millennials are of them.
Remember email chain letters circa 2002? It was perhaps the predecessor to the meme, where people would receive long emails with jokes, riddles, astrological advice, conspiracy theories, and other Internet-inspired nonsense? Well, they’re back. Or rather, they never left the email ethos for those born roughly 1944 to 1964.
I’m talking about Boomer.email. Boomer.email is the latest provocative content by MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based web-cult of pithy Internet nerds that may or may not classify themselves as a company.
MSCHF creates a new “drop” every two weeks of something completely out-of-pocket and weird, with the aim of producing social commentary prioritized over profit. Their most famous antic was probably the 2019 release of Jesus Shoes – custom Nike Air Max 97s shoes containing holy water from the River Jordan in the soles. The group, which is 90% male and 100% Millennial and Gen Z, produces a “portfolio [which] may amount to a very successful string of viral marketing campaigns, a series of jokes or something like art.”
Boomer.email, according to the website, is “a weekly newsletter where we forward unhinged email chains sourced from thousands of real, anonymous boomers.” The categories are Memes, News, Politics, and NSFW (Not Safe For Work). Email samples include a series of memes with Donald Trump’s face photo-shopped over images of Queen Elizabeth II, a long explanation of the conspiracy theory that China exported the coronavirus as biological warfare, and a supposed telegraph exchange between General MacArthur and President Truman where Truman defines political correctness for the general in order to mask prevent his Japanese racism from reaching the press. The exchange ends with a BUILD A WALL image and the text “Secure The Border” and “Make America Safe Again.”
All published emails are anonymous. Anyone can forward an email to ok@boomer.email.
If the goal at MSCHF (try pronouncing it, and you might get the name of the company, which I at first thought was a clunky acronym) is simply to create social commentary, it’s working. The emails are drawing praise and scorn from every corner of the Internet. Check out the following sound-bytes from articles reviewing the content:
“There is as much hilarity in the Boomer.Email newsletter as there is just pure sadness that a generation that gave us so much in the way of technology, infrastructure and wisdom has relegated itself to no much more than the brunt of jokes based on their ill-informed and quick-react emails.” (Forbes)
“Check out the website to read the first week’s emails in full or sign up to receive further newsletters for more evidence of how [expletive deleted]ed every younger generation will continue to be for at least a few more decades.” (AV Club)
“Unfortunately, many [boomers] don’t think to fact-check their personal emails. And if boomers can’t grasp documented history — which they lived through — with accuracy, it’s easy to understand why MSCHF, along with a majority of their millennial and Gen-Z cohorts, are so anxious about our future.” (New York Post)
And now, my own:
Shaming an entire population of people whose only common trait is their decade of birth is shameful and hypocritical. If Millennials don’t want to be pegged as collectively lazy and entitled, we should not be developing newsletters that paint Boomers as collectively ignorant and politically harmful.
Of course it is important to shine a light on injustice – there is no room to condone content that is downright bigoted (see racist examples above). As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
But when we are done clucking at the Internet-fueled ignorance of anonymous Baby Boomers, we must recall that civic engagement, productive discourse, and voting for our representation are far more effective and necessary tools for change. When we recall that Boomers are our relatives and colleagues — and if you are a Millennial, probably your parents – are Baby Boomers, Boomer Email presents us with an opportunity. It behooves consumers of this content to be critical, and take the opportunity to fact-check and start dialogue, rather than waste time simply mocking generational fodder.
Quarantine may be the opportune time to take stock
(EDITORIAL) COVID-19 quarantine has allowed people the time to look at their possessions and hobbies, and think about how their life is really going.
I have never considered myself a minimalist. The term brings to mind nest-haired hippies who eat the same thing for breakfast every day, own one pair of jeans for all occasions, and shower infrequently to save water.
But I recently moved from Boston to Austin. I had three months to whittle down my possessions into a conceivably affordable amount of junk to ship or drive across the country. Several big ones ($$) and a 17-day road trip later, I arrived in my new home and unpacked. As I did, I found even more things to discard. For the most part, I felt confident in my decisions of which things to keep, delighting in their existence as I tacked my most prized possessions onto my refrigerator: souvenir bottle openers from 19 countries and I don’t know how many states and cities.
Fast forward six months and we are in a pandemic-induced recession. I commute only to my beertending job and back home. My shelf space in my pantry and fridge are becoming increasingly visible as I am avoiding the grocery store as long as possible. The initial panic and pain and fear that my new living situation has introduced has mostly subsided (mostly…sort of). I have accepted the fact that for a while, I will not traveling for any concerts, weddings, family gatherings, baby showers, weekends with my long-distance sweetheart, friend reunions, college reunions, birthdays, or holidays. I will not collect any more bottle openers.
So my focus turns inward. I use my bottle openers to open more bottles of beer drank at home than at the bar. I actually look at the books on my bookshelf, and consider reading them now that I can’t access the library. I rearranged the furniture in my bedroom, which as a result is much more functional and enjoyable to be in.
I have not learned a new language. I have not taken up knitting or sewing masks. I have considered and even discussed, but not yet endeavored to make a sourdough starter.
But I have taken stock. I have continued to find possessions I have no use for, neither for now in this dystopian movie I live in nor for the future prosperity I expect we will return to at some distant point in the future. I have affirmed what were already my priorities were the right ones: having the people I love consistently in my life even if now I cannot see them, and even if I cannot protect them from this virus except by staying put, and enjoying the company of my bottle openers and books.
