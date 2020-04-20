Opinion Editorials
Boomer.email is a scary look into all generations mindsets
(EDITORIAL) Boomer.email exposes problematic email chains circulating amongst the Baby Boomers, and subsequently how relentlessly unforgiving Millennials are of them.
Remember email chain letters circa 2002? It was perhaps the predecessor to the meme, where people would receive long emails with jokes, riddles, astrological advice, conspiracy theories, and other Internet-inspired nonsense? Well, they’re back. Or rather, they never left the email ethos for those born roughly 1944 to 1964.
I’m talking about Boomer.email. Boomer.email is the latest provocative content by MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based web-cult of pithy Internet nerds that may or may not classify themselves as a company.
MSCHF creates a new “drop” every two weeks of something completely out-of-pocket and weird, with the aim of producing social commentary prioritized over profit. Their most famous antic was probably the 2019 release of Jesus Shoes – custom Nike Air Max 97s shoes containing holy water from the River Jordan in the soles. The group, which is 90% male and 100% Millennial and Gen Z, produces a “portfolio [which] may amount to a very successful string of viral marketing campaigns, a series of jokes or something like art.”
Boomer.email, according to the website, is “a weekly newsletter where we forward unhinged email chains sourced from thousands of real, anonymous boomers.” The categories are Memes, News, Politics, and NSFW (Not Safe For Work). Email samples include a series of memes with Donald Trump’s face photo-shopped over images of Queen Elizabeth II, a long explanation of the conspiracy theory that China exported the coronavirus as biological warfare, and a supposed telegraph exchange between General MacArthur and President Truman where Truman defines political correctness for the general in order to mask prevent his Japanese racism from reaching the press. The exchange ends with a BUILD A WALL image and the text “Secure The Border” and “Make America Safe Again.”
All published emails are anonymous. Anyone can forward an email to ok@boomer.email.
If the goal at MSCHF (try pronouncing it, and you might get the name of the company, which I at first thought was a clunky acronym) is simply to create social commentary, it’s working. The emails are drawing praise and scorn from every corner of the Internet. Check out the following sound-bytes from articles reviewing the content:
“There is as much hilarity in the Boomer.Email newsletter as there is just pure sadness that a generation that gave us so much in the way of technology, infrastructure and wisdom has relegated itself to no much more than the brunt of jokes based on their ill-informed and quick-react emails.” (Forbes)
“Check out the website to read the first week’s emails in full or sign up to receive further newsletters for more evidence of how [expletive deleted]ed every younger generation will continue to be for at least a few more decades.” (AV Club)
“Unfortunately, many [boomers] don’t think to fact-check their personal emails. And if boomers can’t grasp documented history — which they lived through — with accuracy, it’s easy to understand why MSCHF, along with a majority of their millennial and Gen-Z cohorts, are so anxious about our future.” (New York Post)
And now, my own:
Shaming an entire population of people whose only common trait is their decade of birth is shameful and hypocritical. If Millennials don’t want to be pegged as collectively lazy and entitled, we should not be developing newsletters that paint Boomers as collectively ignorant and politically harmful.
Of course it is important to shine a light on injustice – there is no room to condone content that is downright bigoted (see racist examples above). As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
But when we are done clucking at the Internet-fueled ignorance of anonymous Baby Boomers, we must recall that civic engagement, productive discourse, and voting for our representation are far more effective and necessary tools for change. When we recall that Boomers are our relatives and colleagues — and if you are a Millennial, probably your parents – are Baby Boomers, Boomer Email presents us with an opportunity. It behooves consumers of this content to be critical, and take the opportunity to fact-check and start dialogue, rather than waste time simply mocking generational fodder.
Quarantine may be the opportune time to take stock
(EDITORIAL) COVID-19 quarantine has allowed people the time to look at their possessions and hobbies, and think about how their life is really going.
I have never considered myself a minimalist. The term brings to mind nest-haired hippies who eat the same thing for breakfast every day, own one pair of jeans for all occasions, and shower infrequently to save water.
But I recently moved from Boston to Austin. I had three months to whittle down my possessions into a conceivably affordable amount of junk to ship or drive across the country. Several big ones ($$) and a 17-day road trip later, I arrived in my new home and unpacked. As I did, I found even more things to discard. For the most part, I felt confident in my decisions of which things to keep, delighting in their existence as I tacked my most prized possessions onto my refrigerator: souvenir bottle openers from 19 countries and I don’t know how many states and cities.
Fast forward six months and we are in a pandemic-induced recession. I commute only to my beertending job and back home. My shelf space in my pantry and fridge are becoming increasingly visible as I am avoiding the grocery store as long as possible. The initial panic and pain and fear that my new living situation has introduced has mostly subsided (mostly…sort of). I have accepted the fact that for a while, I will not traveling for any concerts, weddings, family gatherings, baby showers, weekends with my long-distance sweetheart, friend reunions, college reunions, birthdays, or holidays. I will not collect any more bottle openers.
So my focus turns inward. I use my bottle openers to open more bottles of beer drank at home than at the bar. I actually look at the books on my bookshelf, and consider reading them now that I can’t access the library. I rearranged the furniture in my bedroom, which as a result is much more functional and enjoyable to be in.
I have not learned a new language. I have not taken up knitting or sewing masks. I have considered and even discussed, but not yet endeavored to make a sourdough starter.
But I have taken stock. I have continued to find possessions I have no use for, neither for now in this dystopian movie I live in nor for the future prosperity I expect we will return to at some distant point in the future. I have affirmed what were already my priorities were the right ones: having the people I love consistently in my life even if now I cannot see them, and even if I cannot protect them from this virus except by staying put, and enjoying the company of my bottle openers and books.
President’s ‘reopen America’ committee will fail without a well crafted social contract
(EDITORIAL) As Trump sits down with 200 American business titans to kickstart the economy, we implore the task force to craft a social contract we could attempt to adhere to.
President Trump hast met with the “reopen America” committee comprised of over 200 high profile business leaders in America, and while we await results, we are anxious about what we suspect could be missing – a well crafted social contract to guide businesses and consumers to slowly let their guard down.
While they worry about the nuts and bolts of moving forward, our worry remains that the social contract, the unregulated behaviors, the culture of America moving forward could be lost in the fray.
For the committee to be successful, every press conference and every media interview with White House officials must include information on how culturally we move forward. It must include leadership on scripting the social contract for getting back into the world.
And get back into the world we must.
People are anxious, not just because of cabin fever and isolation, but because we’re hearing drips of hopeful information from other nations that are reopening. For example, Hermès in China racked up $2.7 million in sales the first day they reopened. Two. Point. Seven. MILLION. In one day.
We sit at home in America, either desperately trying to run a small business in a dry economy, or worried that our job might get cut before we can get back to our desk. But hearing tidbits like Hermès’ sales fills us with a tiny ounce of hope, a far off ray at the end of a long tunnel we know we must still venture into.
So how do we behave when we can begin free-roaming again? On day one, we’ll want to go eat at a restaurant and leave dishes on the table for once, but what will make us feel comfortable supporting businesses outside of our home again?
There must be a social contract regarding what we all agree is “safe.” Would we feel comfortable if a waitstaff is wearing full personal protective equipment (and would staff be comfortable wearing it at all times)? Does that mean everyone wears face masks and protective goggles at all times? No, that’s not “normal,” and that’s not feasible.
But adhering to the new normal of what proper health standards are may be more feasible. How and when was the last time the building was sterilized professionally? Is that communicated on the front door? Are there signs expressing what has been done inside to keep consumers safe?
Culturally, do we go to a mall and just pass by a store that looks too full, vowing to return later? Do we continue with some social distancing regardless of the location? Do sporting events fill stadiums with spectators wearing masks or bandanas?
How can large employers be more understanding of sick time so less people spread disease because they’re scared of losing their job due to time missed? How can that trickle down to small businesses? We’re not talking about empathy, we’re talking about practicality. It must be addressed in our nation’s next delicate steps.
This social contract must contain cultural rules between consumers and businesses in order to get people in the door to risk their life to buy a taco, shirt, or fancy pen. “Risk their life” sounds dramatic, but that is how most people feel right now by leaving their homes, so not ignoring or minimizing that emotion when the economy gears back up is the only option for the business world.
The President’s task force must address this social contract to inspire people to venture back into the world, otherwise the committee has failed. Crafting a meaningful social contract and promoting this culture without regulating it will remarry consumers to businesses, and it is a core component to kickstarting the economy.
Learning to love COVID-19-induced involuntary simplicity
(EDITORIAL) Staying home and relying on fewer outside resources or activities, it’s time to embrace involuntary simplicity, or try. You might feel better.
COVID-19 has ushered in a new era of stillness, taking social and professional gatherings off the table. People are spending unheard-of amounts of time at home, and you either are learning to love it or going bonkers, or both.
In a world where “hustle” is the name of the game, and at least 37% of U.S. workers make part or all of their income with gig economy jobs, many of us have forgotten the art of slowing down. With the required physical distancing orders in place across the country and millions of people out of work, many people are experiencing an inescapable slower pace.
It’s…jarring at first. It can also be beautiful and restorative. We need it, too, most likely. Between our jobs and side gigs, and even vacation itineraries loaded with must-sees and must-dos, this involuntary simplicity is no doubt needed. The longer people have stayed home longer, the more they appear to be finding new ways to occupy their time at home.
Busy people in the routine of commuting, going to the gym, attending social events, volunteering, getting dressed in work clothes, actually working, or attending kiddos’ sportsball games and the like are not okay with down time, necessarily. Frankly, we miss our “places to go, people to meet, and things to do.” Yet, in this unforeseen down time, many are discovering ways to divert that energy, to return to some simplicity.
My Facebook and Instagram feeds tell the tale: people are spending time in their newly shrunken world, and it doesn’t suck. I’ve seen (and made) more posts of lizards, flowers, jigsaw puzzles, and homemade meals than ever before, with an outpouring of appreciation from others in the same boat. The parents I know are tapping into their dormant creativity and craftiness, sharing ideas with each other. It’s sweet, really. Plus, it’s probably a good thing that the U.S. shelter-in-place rules are happening during springtime, when something new is in bloom every other week.
I see people who are gardening, painting, baking, writing music, journaling, blogging, or embracing other creative endeavors. Still others–bless their souls–are working on their novels. I’m envious of that one for sure. Good on them. Some people are taking advantage of a cleared out calendar by learning a new skill or hobby. Kudos to them.
People are finding ways to connect, beyond online happy hours or birthday parties. Lots of people are now taking leisurely walks and bicycle rides through their neighborhoods in lieu of driving to a crowded gym to sweat it out on the machines. They are rewarded by waving a howdy (or a hello if you’re not in Texas) to their neighbors who’ve taken to lounging in lawn chairs in their yards or on their porches.
Some of these neighbors may have never greeted each other before the COVID-19 era. What a neat thing this is, to meet your neighbors, without any pressure to immediately make plans to “do” something together, like a potluck or bunko game. I don’t mean you can’t make neighborly togetherness happen later, if it’s your thing, only that obligatory socializing is temporarily off the table, much to the delight of introverts everywhere.
Now, this is all well and good, and I am genuinely happy for those among us who can embrace a more toned down lifestyle. However, not everyone copes with change the same way. Some people are crawling the walls with the additional time on their hands and lack of social stimulation. Type A people will always be Type A. Not everyone can flip a switch, hang their hammocks, and start appreciating the gentle breeze making the leaves on the trees dance. It isn’t in their DNA.
If you see yourself in that description, don’t dismay. More resources for enrichment, relaxation, exercising, and mindfulness are proliferating online. Many have turned to these virtual gurus to aid them in transitioning to this suddenly slower lifestyle. This could help you, too. If you need a challenge, look into online learning. There are loads of online courses and certification classes going up for free or a greatly discounted price.
You can always use this time to plan out your strategy for world domination. Nobody’s stopping you, champ! In the meantime, you can find me outside watching the butterflies fluttering about the yard. To each their own.
