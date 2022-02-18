Opinion Editorials
Calendly etiquette: How automated scheduling lacks interpersonal skills
(EDITORIAL) With everyone meeting virtually, we need to question the perception of automated scheduling links like from Calendly, despite your intention.
Last month, Sam Lessin, former Facebook VP, called Calendly “The Most Raw/Naked Display of Social Capital Dynamics in Business,” making many people question whether sending someone a Calendly link is rude or not. Lessin asserts that when you send a Calendly link, you’re sending a social message that you’re more important than the other person. I’d like to assert that automated scheduling isn’t the devil that Lessin makes it out to be, but you can’t just send out calendar links without thinking about how it will be received. You can’t account for how the recipient will feel, but you can reduce the seemingly implied politeness with a little bit of rephrasing.
Is sending a calendar link aggressive?
The technology behind sharing your calendar availability is designed to make scheduling an appointment between two people easier. It becomes problematic when you make someone – presumably someone with importance – do the work of booking time with you when you are the one who wants time with them. It can feel rude or even impersonal at that point. Lessin even tweeted “…in practice, I will never click on your Calendly ever (unless you are the president of the US).” This may make some people think twice about sharing their availability. Sharing your availability isn’t inherently aggressive. It does depend on the context.
Calendar etiquette
There’s been a shift in corporate culture over the past few years. Scheduling meetings via a calendar link is one of those things that is evolving. Personally, I prefer the ease of scheduling a meeting without all the back and forth, but I have to be motivated to make the appointment. If I were scheduling a meeting with a vendor who wanted to pitch their product, I’d be much less inclined to use the calendar link. Calendly gives a nice option, that is “opening the door” for the other person. “Feel free to share some times you’re available, or you can also pick from my Calendly if it’s easier.”
Bottom line – if you’re asking for someone’s time, try to work around their schedule. Don’t assume that the other person wants to use automated scheduling without asking first.
Opinion Editorials
Interviews are a two-way street: Don’t ask for feedback if you won’t provide it
(EDITORIAL) It takes a lot for a candidate crushed by rejection to ask for interview feedback. If you won’t provide feedback, don’t ask it for it either.
We all know the Golden Rule: treat others the way you want to be treated. This is also true in different iterations.
One such iteration is to never ask someone to do something you wouldn’t be willing to do yourself. This was the topic of conversation on a Reddit thread where a user shared a form email response to their job application.
The email was to inform the user that they didn’t get the job and it was topped off with, “due to the large number of applicants, we are unfortunately unable to provide individual feedback on your application.” In short, we don’t want you, and we won’t explain why.
The screenshot next to this form response was another form email from the same company, this time asking the applicant for their time in a five-minute survey to provide feedback to the talent acquisition team.
So, they’re not going to hire the person, they won’t tell them why, and they have the nerve to ask for a favor?
Don’t be this company.
If you won’t take the time to give feedback when asked, don’t ask for feedback. It’s that simple.
That’s essentially the same as telling a friend you can’t help them move (for no good reason) and then asking shortly down the line that they help you move. It’s a bit of a slap in the face.
Now, I’m not saying every company should offer feedback on each applicant. There’s simply not enough time in the day for that. Just don’t ask for what you won’t give.
With situations like this where you apply for a position online and an unknown number of other applications are flooding in, the reason you didn’t get the job could be as simple as there was someone better suited by 0.0001 percent.
The best time to request feedback in this process would be in an actual interview setting, where you ask the employer if there’s anything on your resume or application that they’d like you to expound on. Don’t explicitly ask for “application feedback” as that comes off unprofessional.
Finding the right person for the role is a process and something that should be treated with prioritization. However, it’s not the time to get feedback you can boast on your Glassdoor page unless you’re taking the time to dish it out yourself.
Opinion Editorials
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight, it’s a process – start here!
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Minimalism doesn’t have to mean throwing out everything this instant – you can get similar benefits from starting on smaller spaces.
7Minimalism. This trend has reared its head in many forms, from Instagram-worthy shots of near empty homes to Marie Kondo making a splash on Netflix with Tidying Up with Marie Kondo in 2019. If you’re anything like me, the concept of minimalism is tempting, but the execution seems out of reach. Paring down a closet to fit into a single basket or getting rid of beloved objects can sometimes seem too difficult, and I get it! Luckily, minimalism doesn’t have to be quite so extreme.
#1. Digitally
Not ready to purge your home yet? That’s fine! Start on your digital devices. Chances are, there are plenty of easy ways to clean up the storage space on your computer or phone. When it comes to low stakes minimalism, try clearing out your email inbox or deleting apps you no longer use. It’ll increase your storage space and make upkeep much more manageable on a daily basis.
It’s also worth taking a look through your photos. With our phones so readily available, plenty of us have pictures that we don’t really need. Clearing out the excess and subpar pictures will also have the added bonus of making your good pictures easily accessible!
Now, if this task seems more daunting, consider starting by simply deleting duplicate photos. You know the ones, where someone snaps a dozen pics of the same group pose? Pick your favorite (whittle it down if you have to) and delete the rest! It’s an easy way to get started with minimizing your digital photo collection.
#2. Slowly
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen all at once. If you’re hesitant about taking the plunge, try dipping your toe in the water first. There’s no shame in taking your time with this process. For instance, rather than immediately emptying your wardrobe, start small by just removing articles of clothing that are not wearable anymore. Things that are damaged, for instance, or just don’t fit.
Another way to start slow is to set a number. Take a look at your bookshelf and resolve to get rid of just two books. This way, you can hold yourself accountable for minimizing while not pushing too far. Besides, chances are, you do have two books on your shelf that are just collecting dust.
Finally, it’s also possible to take things slow by doing them over time. Observe your closet over the course of six months, for instance, to see if there are articles of clothing that remain unworn. Keep an eye on your kitchen supplies to get a feel for what you’re using and what you’re not. Sure, that egg separator you got for your wedding looks useful, but if you haven’t picked it up, it probably has to go.
#3. Somewhat
Sometimes, minimalism is pitched as all or nothing (pun intended), but it doesn’t have to be that way. Just because I want to purge my closet doesn’t mean I’m beholden to purging my kitchen too. And that’s okay!
Instead of getting overwhelmed by everything that needs to be reduced, just pick one aspect of your life to declutter. Clear out your wardrobe and hang onto your books. Cut down on decorations but keep your clothes. Maybe even minimize a few aspects of your life while holding onto one or two.
Or, don’t go too extreme in any direction and work to cut down on the stuff in your life in general. Minimizing doesn’t have to mean getting rid of everything – it can mean simply stepping back. For instance, you can minimize just by avoiding buying more things. Or maybe you set a maximum number of clothes you want, which means purchasing a new shirt might mean getting rid of an old one.
The point is, there are plenty of ways to start on the minimalist lifestyle without pushing yourself too far outside your comfort zone. So, what are you waiting for? Try decluttering your life soon!
Opinion Editorials
How continual learning in the workplace can foster efficiency
(OPINION) A typical business model is to run a tight ship with fear of inefficiencies, but cultivating learning can bring the best out of organizations
Despite living in an ever-changing world, many people assume that learning, be it academic or vocational, more or less stops with the conclusion of formal education. Harvard Business Review’s John Hagel III posits that an exploratory mindset, rather than fear, is the most effective way to cultivate an ongoing interest in learning – something that, as Hagel reveals, is more beneficial to a modern world than business owners realize.
Inefficiency is perhaps the most common fear of any business owner, and for good reason- Efficiency is tied directly to profits. Because of this, the majority of industries focus on establishing protocols, training employees rigorously, and then holding them to their prescribed models of operation.
And while those models can be extremely restrictive, the fear of inefficiency prevents employers from fostering creativity and personal learning, prompting some to go so far as to penalize employees who color outside of the lines. Indeed, Hagel describes one such interaction affecting an acquaintance of his: “As someone who was excited about improving the company’s supply network, she created and began testing a new intake form to assess supplier reliability.”
“She was fired for not using the standard procurement forms,” he adds.
But Hagel’s acquaintance wasn’t acting maliciously, at least by his description; she had simply identified a bottleneck and attempted to fix it using her own expertise.
We’ve written before about the importance of trusting one’s employees, implementing flexible procedures, and even welcoming constructive criticism in the interest of maintaining efficiency in a growing market. This is exactly the point that Hagel drives home – that holding employees to standards that are optimized for maximum efficiency discourages flexibility, thus culminating in eventual inefficiency.
“In a rapidly changing world with growing uncertainty, front-line workers find themselves consuming much more time and effort because they have to deviate from the tightly specified processes, so scalable efficiency is becoming increasingly inefficient,” says Hagel.
The irony of rigidly efficient practices inspiring inefficiency is clear, but the process of moving away from those structures is fraught with missteps and a general lack of understanding regarding what truly motivates employees to seek education on their own.
Let’s be clear: No one is advocating for a Montessori approach to work, one in which employees spend more time licking the walls and asking questions about the sky than they do attending to the tasks at hand. But employees who have been encouraged to explore alternative solutions and procedures, especially if they are supported through both their successes and failures, tend to be more ready to “scale” to increasingly changing demands in the work environment.
Ultimately, those employees and their expertise will create a more efficient system than all of the best-thought-out procedures and guidelines one can muster.
“Cultivating the passion of the explorer enables innovative thinking in the organization at a whole new level,” Hagel summarizes. “But harnessing that opportunity requires us to move beyond fear and to find and cultivate the passion of the explorer that lies waiting to be discovered in all of us.”
It is both Hagel’s and our own hope that businesses will find ways to appeal to that same exploratory passion – if not because it is in the best interests of employees, then, at least, in the name of improved efficiency.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Struggle with procrastination? Check your energy, not time management
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
Are you feeling lost? What to do when you can’t find your career passion
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
How to ask your manager for better work equipment in office or at home
-
Business News1 week ago
Why age should be included in diversity & inclusion practices too
-
Business News2 days ago
What’s the difference between leadership and management?
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
How much of a 40 hour work week is *actually* efficient?
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
What exactly is financial impostor syndrome and how to fix it
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight, it’s a process – start here!