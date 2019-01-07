Opinion Editorials
Why I paused my career to raise our child
(OPINION) Our children are like tiny little sponges that absorb everything that we give them — your job and the sentiments it produces and evokes included.
I never dreamed of being a stay-at-home-mom. Not in a million years did I think I’d find myself choosing to press pause on my career, but here I am, a mother for just nine months, doing just that.
HBR recently published an article about how our careers impact our children focusing on parental values and the emotional toll of our career involvement on our families. It got me thinking about my own childhood.
Growing up, my parents’ discussion of work was almost always negative. A job was something you had to do whether you liked it or not. As a child, I listened to my parents fight over money; I observed them in constant worry about the future. I watched them stress over unsatisfying jobs.
There was never any room for risk, no money to invest in a new career path, and no financial cushion to fall back on to give a new career time to grow.
Later, when choosing a path of my own, I would often wonder what my parents had wanted to be or who they could’ve been if they would’ve been able to choose careers they might’ve thrived in. All I ever knew is that my parents hated their jobs. While they’re on better financial footing now, the residue of their negativity persists in the career choices of their children.
While I was pregnant, I was working at an international tech startup in Silicon Valley. The company suffered from poor leadership; the week I was hired, my team quit and I was left to piece together a position for myself. The company continued to flounder, its culture unable to recover from interim toxic leadership.
I constantly worried about my son and the stress of a toxic culture on my pregnancy. Going into the office made me anxious. Leaving left me feeling stressed out and overwhelmed. Instead of imagining a bright, beautiful baby boy, I closed my eyes and saw a dark and anxious bundle of nerves. Of course, I blamed myself for everything.
Toward the end of my pregnancy, I promised my baby that when he arrived, I would do things differently. This would be the last time I accepted a job that I only felt lukewarm about. Never again would I participate in a culture that could diminish my talents and self-worth. I’d seen this kind of thing during my childhood and I’d be damned to repeat it.
During my career, I’ve watched coworkers hire full time live-in nannies, missing their baby’s developmental milestones and their children’s school events. I listened as one CMO talked about moving into his backyard yurt when the pains of parenthood became too much for him. He left his three preteen sons alone to fend for themselves in the mansion they shared in Silicon Valley.
We pride ourselves on the amount of work we put into our careers, but we rarely measure our success through the eyes of our children.
Children are mimics, they absorb everything we do, even during infancy. So, what are we offering them when we abandon them to make conference calls from yurts? What message are we sending them when our eyes are glued to texts, emails and push notifications? What are we teaching them when we come home stressed out, energy depleted and our values compromised?
We try “disrupting” anything these days so what about the working parent model? Would it be worth it?
My husband and I decided that it was and we’re doing things differently.
My husband works in the service industry. He doesn’t leave for work until late in the afternoon which means he spends all day with our son. At nine months old, my son has a strong emotional relationship with his father.
I carve out time during my days and nights to schedule writing work. I’ve recently returned to freelancing and I find that when I’m working with clients I believe in and doing work that I enjoy, we’re all much happier.
Everyone who’s ever had children says the first year goes by incredibly quickly. It’s true. My career will be there next year and for years after that. My son is only a baby once and I wouldn’t miss it for all the money in the world.
Opinion Editorials
Homeowner’s political sign burned – is civility dead?
(OPINION) As tension continues to increase in the political arena, finding decency and civility will make or break us.
Let’s talk politics. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Libertarian, Democrat, Progressive, or Independent. We need to have a civil discussion about the right to back the candidate of your choice. We don’t need to agree with our neighbors, but we should respect their property and voice.
What prompted this? A flag-burning in Burlington. A Vermont homeowner found his 2020 Trump flag burned and thrown on his porch. The flag was on private property. Yes, Vermont is a blue state. The homeowner is in a minority. But vandalism is unwarranted. A person should feel safe at his own home.
PBS reports that 79 percent of Americans are concerned about the negative tone of national politics.
Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are in agreement about this. Granted, it is usually extremists that cause violence and unrest, but we’re seeing more and more incidents.
The Vermont flag-burning is just the tip of the iceberg.
It was recently reported that Christine Blasey Ford is still receiving death threats. Ted Cruz and his family should be able to dine out with being accosted. You should be allowed to have a political sign in your yard without fear of being vandalized.
Some believe that the increased violence is due to the way President Trump conducts himself and/or the way the media presents the news.
Can we agree that everyone behaves badly in the political arena at some point? But the only one responsible for burning the homeowner’s flag is the one who actually did it.
Arguably, political stakes are high. What happens in Washington affects every person throughout the country, and sometimes, it has international effects. But we still have to live with each other. The attacks have to stop.
Attacking others for their personal political views isn’t likely to change their mind.
We should debate the issues.
We have to talk politics civilly to help our country move forward rather than retract into private non-concentric circles of safe spaces.
We can’t support violence and vandalism in the name of political rhetoric, be it from the top or the bottom. America is divided. It’s not due to politicians and journalists. It’s because Americans forgot to be respectful and courteous when disagreeing.
Opinion Editorials
Living as a 7 in the Instagram world of 11s (why hotties rule IG)
(OPINION) Hot people have it, not people want it, Instagram perpetuates it – beauty, and it’s a prime ingredient for success.
Who runs the world? Girls. Who runs the social media world (read: Instagram)? Hot girls. And hot guys.
Social media has always fascinated me. When I was a freshman in high school I got a Facebook – all you older millennials that had to wait ‘til college can hop off because I wasn’t allowed to have Myspace / Xanga / any other predecessor social sites.
That Facebook allowed me to connect to my camp friends, one of whom lived in a different country, family in other states and the friends that I saw every day.
My story is pretty predictable after that. Social media blew up, I did my millennial duty to help the creation and exposure of new sites and now here we are. Living in a society where hot girls on Instagram selling tea that makes you poo make more money than that girl with multiple degrees.
I’m not gonna blame millennials, but I kind of am, but everyone had a hand in this.
As a society we value celebrity. When I was a child that value manifested into society with tabloid magazines and copying haircuts (hello, Rachel Green). As a teen, that value on celebrity pivoted into the daytime/nighttime / anytime talk show. Now, as an adult that missed the opportunity to make an ascent into stardom via YouTube, celebrity is valued by way of social media.
EVEN CELEBRITIES HAVE THEIR CELEBRITY VALUE MEASURE BY SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWERS.
Don’t get me wrong. Several *actually* talented and wonderful people have leveraged social media in niche ways and created a nice lifestyle for themselves. However, I’m also going to assert that 80% of social media influencers / modern celebrities would be nothing if they weren’t hot.
Singers that have worked their way up the ranks with 6 second Vine video snippets and two minute YouTube videos can have insanely gifted voices but it also doesn’t hurt that were nice to look at while they hit that E5 note.
Artists and illustrators that have busted their butts and their hands creating and making stunning visual pieces can create one-of-a-kind masterpieces but it also helps that they throw the occasional full-glam face selfie.
That one guy or gal that posts photos of (seemingly) delectable food can have grown a 100% organic following by creating content that people want to see but it will also never be a negative for them to post a photo of them in their swimsuit on that tropical island they got paid to visit.
And please hear me when I say this: being attractive helps offline too. The amount of times my insanely attractive guy friend has profited from his jawline jaw line is almost as crazy as the amount of times my unfairly gorgeous gal pal has reaped the benefits of having phenomenal facial symmetry. Hell, even I’ve used a hair flip and batted an eye in lieu of twisting arms.
I’m pretty sure there’s some science somewhere that says that its natural for people to be inherently attracted to attractive people. I’m not sure why that is, but at least in my life, I’ve found it to be true. Unashamedly (and slightly shamefully) I’ve listened to authority figures better when they were kind on the eyes, I’ve gone to the cash register with the prettier human, I’ve followed the accounts of people who created an aesthetic I vibed with more.
Sometimes it just feels like that if a quarter of the pictures on a highly followed account – skilled or otherwise — weren’t of the person made up, or shirtless, or provocatively posed, they might not have the same level of following or at least engagement. Honestly, it makes the whole exchange feel insincere (which is a funny thing to say about internet interactions to begin with). Like, even if I buy that gadget / get those clothes / put that makeup on / fill-in-the-blank from that #ad on your Instagram story the exact way you do I still won’t look like you.
Reminds me of that old saying, “you can put lipstick on a pig but its still a pig.” You can buy that stuff off that one hottie’s Instagram but you’re still going to be you.
Opinion Editorials
Do women that downplay their gender get ahead faster?
(OPINION) A new study about gender in the workplace is being perceived differently than we are viewing it – let’s discuss.
The Harvard Business Review reports that women benefit professionally when they downplay their gender, as opposed to trying to focus on their “differences” as professional strength.
The article includes a lot of interesting concepts underneath its click-bait-y title. According to the study by Professors Ashley Martin and Katherine Phillips, women felt increasingly confident when they pivoted from focusing on highlighting potential differences in their perceived abilities based on their gender and instead gave their attention to cultivating qualities that are traditionally coded as male*.
Does this really mean that women need to “downplay” their gender? Does it really mean women who attempt this get ahead in this world faster?
I don’t think so.
The article seems to imply that “celebrating diversity” in workers is akin to giving femme-identified employees a hot pink briefcase – it actually calls attention to stereotyped behaviors. I would argue that this is not the case (and, for the record, rock a hot pink briefcase if you want to, that sounds pretty badass).
I believe that we should instead highlight the fact that this study shows the benefits that come when everyone expands preconceived notions of gender.
Dr. Martin and her interviewer touch on this when they discuss the difference between gender “awareness” and “blindness.” As Dr. Martin explains, “Gender blindness doesn’t mean that women should act more like men; it diminishes the idea that certain qualities are associated with men and women.”
It is the paradox of studies like this one that, in order to interrogate how noxious gendered beliefs are, researchers must create categories to place otherwise gender-neutral qualities and actions in, thus emphasizing the sort of stereotypes being investigated. Regardless, there is a silver lining here as said by Dr. Martin herself:
“[People] are not naturally better suited to different roles, and [people] aren’t better or worse at certain things.”
Regardless of a worker’s gender identity, they are capable of excelling at whatever their skills and talent help them to.
*Though the HBR article and study perpetuate a binary gender structure, for the purposes of our discussion in this article, I expand its “diversity” to include femme-identified individuals, nonbinary and trans workers, and anybody else that does not benefit from traditional notions of power that place cisgendered men at the top of the social totem pole.
