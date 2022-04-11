Opinion Editorials
Is “Cuddle a Coworker” ever an acceptable team building exercise?
(EDITORIAL) In today’s “oh hell no” news, one company’s foray into conflict resolution has us heated. A coworker cuddle huddle is just plain stupid.
Nowadays, it seems that companies are taking a more active role in employee engagement and activity. This often consists of team building exercises. I’ve heard of offices conducting these exercises in forms of activities like “Minute to Win It” and team outings. Hell, even trust falls. But, I’ve never been as shocked, disturbed, and confused at a team building exercise as I was earlier today. Why, you ask? Because I just learned that “cuddle a coworker” is apparently a thing.
And, if you’re first response wasn’t “what the…,” you probably won’t like the rest of this story.
My initial assumption was that this had to be a deleted scene from an episode of The Office. When I dug a little deeper, I found out that this was something implemented by Team Tactics.
Apparently this “exercise” is where groups of 4 to 20 people can get into a tent (say it with me, “what the…”) and have the option to cuddle. They also have different positions available in which to cuddle.
This team building exercise lasts for the entire workday (how?) and is based on science which shows that cuddling, specifically skin to skin contact, can encourage the release of Oxytocin and Serotonin. The tent used, referred to as a “relaxation tent,” is designed to reduce stress and encourage team bonding.
Each relaxation tent is based on Moroccan and Indian relaxation practices, which includes incense, oil lamp lighting, large bean bags, and relaxation beds. Sure, they’re in the UK, but the culture isn’t different enough to make much of a difference in this #MeToo era.
Regardless, the team building event begins with employees airing their grievances about negative traits of co-workers, and bringing up issues that they’d like to discuss. This is all designed to clear the air, and eventually will make way for “conflict resolution cuddling.”
Conflict. Resolution. Cuddling.
“Team building is at the centre of our business, and we’re always looking for new ways to help employees across the UK become more connected with their colleagues,” said Tina Benson, managing director at Team Tactics.“We know it’s something completely new and it might not be for everyone, but the science is already there – we’re just putting it to the test!”
I, for one, have never passed Tony in HR and thought, “Man, the way he chews his food is super annoying. But, I bet if we cuddled it out, I could get past his flaws.”
What are your thoughts on this… interesting concept?
Should mentors be paid for their time?
(EDITORIAL) Mentors are a tremendous value, but should they expect to be paid for their time or does that violate the entire social contract here?
CBS reported on PivotPlanet back in 2012, a company that provided advice from advisors who wanted to “pivot” into a new career. The question then was “Should you pay for mentorship?”
I would like to quantifiably say no, you should not pay for mentorship.
Take a moment to consider what mentorship is
Think about what mentorship is. It’s a long term relationship, most typically at least a year or more, that is to develop professional or even personal success. A mentor is a support for their mentee, helping the mentee gain confidence in the industry and challenging the mentee to grow.
How dollars change the relationship
Although the world is changing, once you start paying for something, it changes the dynamics of the relationship. Once you involve money, it becomes a consulting gig. Mentoring needs to be a safe environment for the mentee. Concerns about monetary restraints can put limits on this relationship. Building a contract into a mentor/mentee partnership raises all kinds of questions.
Who is actually driving the process? What happens during a dispute? Can the mentee sue the mentor if their direction is wrong?
Mentees aren’t the only ones that benefit
This relationship can also benefit mentors. In one relationship where I was the mentee, through their connections to me, my mentor stayed in touch with newer technology. She was able to practice skills that let her grow in leadership. By the time our relationship progressed to another level, we both felt as if we benefited. We stayed friends for over 25 years, until she passed away.
I’m not saying that the mentor should just give their time without consideration. I firmly believe that mentors need to set boundaries and guidelines about what they are prepared to give when mentoring. But I don’t believe this can ever be a paid relationship and work for personal development when the mentee is paying for the privilege.
Opinion Editorials
Grace: The answer to improving mental health in unprecedented times
(EDITORIAL) Part of our brains are pondering how to emerge from a pandemic while the other part is worried about WW3. Give yourself (and others) grace.
There is a need for grace. We are living in unprecedented times.
There isn’t a single one of us who hasn’t been affected by current events. Whether it’s the loss of a job, a loved one, the loss of security, or even just a loss of hope, we have all experienced some kind of loss in the last two years. It feels like we’re in some type of spiral of never-ending uncertainty. We can’t even heal from the effects of COVID-19 on our society, as we are reminded that people are continuing to lose their lives to the pandemic and new strains pop up worldwide. People uprooted their jobs, their education, and their lives, with many having to put their dreams on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If that wasn’t uncertain enough, the war waged by Russia against Ukraine has left many, even those worlds away, feeling uneasy, as fuel prices rise, and the supply chains are further interrupted. While those are minor inconveniences compared to what many others in the world are going through, it serves as a reminder. Social media and the twenty-four-hour news cycle keep us all aware and connected even as we try to disconnect. And while it’s good to know what’s going on in the world, it’s also anxiety-inducing because there isn’t an escape, any social media site we log on to (which we namely do to keep up with loved ones and forget the problems in our lives) is splashed with uncensored headlines of war, disease, and atrocities.
Every day, there is a new thing that has to occupy our minds, in addition to the everyday personal problems and stressors that already take up space in our heads. This pandemic has caused more mass trauma than World War II, according to the World Health Organization. This mass trauma, in turn, can negatively impact mental health and cause mental health issues to arise or worsen.
We, as a society are feeling the effects of the pandemic, even two years later. The labor market faced The Great resignation and the highest inflation rate in four decades. Not to mention the increase in societal issues, such as the murder rate and fatal drug overdoses increasing at staggering rates.
Michele Oliver, a Podcaster and Career Coach with ten thousand followers on LinkedIn reminds her followers that it’s okay, it’s okay to feel the trauma, it’s okay if the best any of us can do is survive, and remind us we need to show grace to ourselves and others.
I am here to echo those sentiments. It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to feel stressed, sad, or anxious. It’s also okay to feel happy even with so many distressing things going on. Everything will be okay eventually. In the meantime, we need to treat every person we encounter with kindness. Remember, high gas prices are not the fault of the gas station employees, the high prices and supply chain shortages are not the faults of the store clerks and the overcrowding of the hospitals is not the fault of the nurses, so show them extra kindness. They are likely overworked, burned out, and trying their best, as we all are.
But Covid rates are dropping, kids are back in school in person and many are returning back to offices. Health officials think COVID will reach endemic status sometime this year and will be treated much like the flu is. The truth is, we are slowly inching back to normal.
I know it can be difficult, as we all get so wrapped up in our own issues we often forget the problems of others, or that we’re all going through tough times as a society. So, show kindness and grace to not only yourselves but everyone you encounter. A lot has happened in the last two years, but we’re still all in this together.
But, I hope we don’t go back to the old normal and instead, as a society, go towards a new normal, one where we value mental and physical health and treat people, and ourselves with kindness and grace.
Opinion Editorials
Does writing with pen and paper make you smarter than your digital peers?
(EDITORIAL) Can writing old fashioned make you smarter? Once considered and art form, handwriting is becoming a thing of the past, but should it be?
When I was in college, in 2002, laptops weren’t really commonplace yet. Most students took notes by hand with pen and paper. Today, most students take notes with laptops, tablets, cell phones, or other electronic devices. The days of pen and paper seem to be fading. Some students even wait until the end of class and use their cell phones to take a picture of the whiteboard, so in effect, they are not absorbing any of the information because they “can just take a picture of it and look at it later.”
Is it easier to take notes on an electronic device? I think that largely depends on preference. I type faster than I write, but I still prefer to take notes on paper.
According to researchers at Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles, students who take handwritten notes generally outperform students who typed them.
Writing notes help students learn better, retain information longer, and more readily grasp new ideas, according to experiments by other researchers who also compared note-taking techniques.
While most students can type faster than they write, this advantage is short-term. As the WSJ points out, “after just 24 hours, the computer note takers typically forgot material they’ve transcribed, several studies said. Nor were their copious notes much help in refreshing their memory because they were so superficial.” So while it may take a bit longer to capture the notes by hand, more likely than not, you will retain the information longer if you put pen to paper.
As I teach English Composition at the University of Oklahoma, I would also like to say that while I find this to be true for myself, every student has a different learning style. Typed notes are much better than no notes at all. Some students detest writing by hand and I understand that. Everything in our world has gone digital from phones to cable television so it makes sense, even if I don’t like it, that students gravitate more towards electronic note taking than pen and paper.
While I would like to see more students take notes by hand, I certainly won’t require it. Some students are navigating learning disabilities, anxieties, and other impediments that make taking notes digitally more advantageous.
I imagine the same is true for other areas as well: instead of typing meeting notes, what would happen if you wrote them by hand? Would you retain the information longer? Perhaps, and perhaps not; again, I think this depends on your individual learning style.
I would like to suggest that if you are one of the more “electronically-minded” writers, use a flashcard app, or other studying tool to help you review your classroom notes or meeting notes to make them “stick” a bit better. While I find this type of research intriguing, if you enjoy taking your notes electronically, I wouldn’t change my method based on this.
If it’s working for you, keep doing it. Don’t mind me, I’ll be over here, writing everything down with pen and paper.
Michael LaRocca
September 5, 2018 at 6:34 pm
It probably depends on the coworker.
B
September 6, 2018 at 8:05 pm
No, it’s a horrible idea. No one IMO is close enough to their coworkers to want to “cuddle” with them. I’ve worked several jobs and never wanted to “cuddle” anyone.
I think it should be saved for close friendships, familial and intimate relationships.
M.C. Otter
September 10, 2018 at 7:08 pm
As someone who is a touch professional and thinks about this topic a lot, I say NOPE. Work situations are just too loaded with hierarchical dynamics and power imbalances.
That being said…many people find work stressful, and probably WOULD benefit from more nurturing human touch in their lives. They should be getting it from a peer group, though (think: support group for the recently divorced, or new moms), and not their coworkers.Too many of us live far away from our family and/or are single, and don’t have any outlets to get our touch needs met.
Lani Rosales
September 12, 2018 at 12:52 pm
Great points about the dynamics at work AND about the power of touch!
John
September 22, 2018 at 11:39 pm
would it be gender neutral, meaning males cuddle with males and females and visa versa – I do not think this could work, could it effect ones job if they did not want certain employees cuddling with them… I say this is definitely risky
Ryan Huggins
September 28, 2018 at 7:51 pm
This just sounds like an HR issue and a lawsuit waiting to happen.
Bluesky experiences
January 9, 2020 at 5:39 am
This really is interesting. And as you’ve mentioned, in the #Metoo or even with secret stalkers going around, may be this isn’t what one would expect. But let’s see how it turns out and if people are feeling better about doing this. Team building events This should however be a choice though, and not forced.