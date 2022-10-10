Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Opinion Editorials

Why Is menopause a taboo subject in the workplace?

Menopause is a natural part of those born female and identify as such, so why is such a taboo subject? Let’s break the mold.

Published

Woman at work representing menopause

Read part 1 of menopause in the workplace here.

Understanding how menopause became stigmatized can help understand how to change the dialogue. It was 1821 when a French physician coined the term menopause but it has always been with us.

In the Bible, Genesis 18:11 mentions “the manner of women,” when referring to Sarah as old and well-advanced in days. Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist, gave birth as an old woman who was “well along in years,” presumably past the childbearing years.

Aristotle referred to menopause occurring at 40 years of age, even though he didn’t actually call it by name. Until the 18th century, it was just part of life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When did the tone shift?

During the 18th century, the attitudes toward women and sex took a dramatic change. Women were considered sinful beings. It was thought that women’s minds were controlled by the ovaries. This led to other misconceptions, among them that women in menopause were demonized or considered insane for the normal symptoms such as hot flashes, depression, and insomnia. Unfortunately, these attitudes didn’t change through the Victorian Era. It wasn’t until the 20th century that research into menopause expanded the conversation, but attitudes can take much longer to change.

Why don’t women talk about menopause?

Menopause may no longer be shrouded in mystery, but it’s still difficult to discuss sexual health even with a healthcare provider. A 2018 survey from AARP reported that only 50% of women had ever discussed menopause with their healthcare provider. But it’s not just the personal nature of menopause that makes it hard to talk about.

Gender discrimination is illegal, but it still happens

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women have faced discrimination in the workplace for generations. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 made it illegal to discriminate based on gender, but that hasn’t stopped the lawsuits today. In 1978, it became illegal to discriminate on the basis of pregnancy or childbirth, but many employers still take a woman’s age into account during the hiring or when making promotions. Endometriosis, another issue that women face in the workplace, is often discounted as well.

It’s no wonder that menopause is practically a workplace taboo. It’s time to change that. This is part 2 of a 4-part story. Parts 3 and 4 will be posted soon.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Woman with graying hair in office representing menopause Woman with graying hair in office representing menopause

Opinion Editorials

Menopause: Breaking the workplace taboo

Women go through many unique challenges throughout their careers, including menopause. This is why employers should care about this milestone.

4 days ago
Older employee checking phone after being laid off, holding tablet in other hand to prepare. Older employee checking phone after being laid off, holding tablet in other hand to prepare.

Business News

Why you may receive a list of colleague names & ages after layoffs

If you get laid off, is it weird to receive a list of employees who were also laid off—along with their ages? If you’re...

July 25, 2022
Jewel age discrimination Jewel age discrimination

Business Marketing

Here’s how one employer was able beat an age discrimination lawsuit

(MARKETING) Age discrimination is a rare occurrence but still something to be battled. It's good practice to keep your house in order to be...

June 16, 2022
Gavel representing law gavel over age discrimination lawsuit. Gavel representing law gavel over age discrimination lawsuit.

Business News

Discrimination lawsuit: Veteran employee denied transfer for younger hire

(BUSINESS) The EEOC files an age discrimination lawsuit against Novo Nordisk for denying a transfer to an older employee for preference to a new...

June 8, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.