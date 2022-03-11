Opinion Editorials
A painful, but pleasing paradox exists between suffering and success
(EDITORIAL) Evaluating success is about more than focusing on “rise and grind” cliches, instead adopting a meaningful perspective.
I know I’m not entirely old, but in my 27 short years on earth, I’ve found one thing to be absolutely true — life exists inside of paradoxes. Foods are sweet and savory, sour and sweet. Weather is sunny and beautiful, damp and dreary. Life itself is living and dying, up and down. And in every paradox there is something to be learned. The most recent paradox I’m learning is the one that exists between suffering and success.
I think it is important to first define the two words: suffering and success. And not the Miriam-Webster Dictionary definition, that definition focuses entirely of the etymology of the word and doesn’t take life into account.
Suffering, as it pertains to success, is what a lot of people call the grind. Suffering is whatever loss you feel along the way. They’re the tiny deaths you die each time something doesn’t go the way you thought it should. It is that voice in the back of your head that keeps telling you to quit— that you’ll never make it. Suffering is what makes the success so sweet.
Success, as it pertains to suffering, is each time you get back up. It is the drive you have that tells the naysayers to suck an egg. Success is the rebirth that follows each tiny death. It is what accompanies each milestone that is met. Success is what makes the suffering worth it.
I think this paradox is materialized well in the Japanese practice of Kintsugi. Kintsugi is an art form of repairing broken ceramics with gold alloy. It is the artistic manifestation of the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, or celebrating the imperfection. You see, Kintsugi has less to do with the what, and everything to do with the why… Why repair broken ceramics? Why go through such lengths to make it beautiful?
Because the imperfections tell just as much of a story as the original piece. The gold lines that now hold the ceramic together add beauty to the piece *while* strengthening it.
Kintsugi reminds us to exist in the paradox of suffering and success. Not to fight it or to ignore it but to celebrate it and to be a part of it.
Suffering is an inescapable part of existing. It is also the fortifier of most experiences.
Suffering is the gold alloy that binds our successes together. Suffering is the beauty that intricately weaves between the success of a once shattered dream. Success is the mended piece that is now decorated with suffering.
The two give each other such a deeper context. Outside of each other, suffering and success are merely events that happen. Independently, they give some things context. Together they give everything context.
So I implore you to try this:
Make a list of your successes, then list every single failure that led you to that place. Don’t do so out of spite or out of anger. Rather, do so with thanksgiving. Fondly remember the lessons you learned through suffering and don’t forget them when you experience success.
And through this exercise, going forward, you’ll remember your own gold alloy sprinkled throughout your life.
7 ways to carve out alone time while working from home
(OPINION/EDITORIAL) It can be easy to forget about self-care when you’re working from home, but it’s critical for your mental health, and your work quality.
We are all familiar with the syndrome, getting caught up in work, chores, and taking care of others, and neglecting to take care of ourselves in the meantime. This has always been the case, but now, with more people working from home and a seemingly endless lineup of chores, thanks to the pandemic. There is simply so much to do.
The line is thinly drawn between personal and professional time already, with emails, cell phones, and devices relentlessly reaching out around the clock, pulling at us like zombie arms reaching up from the grave. Working from home makes this tendency to always be “on” worse, as living and working take place in such close proximity. We have to turn it off, though.
Our brains and bodies need downtime, me-time, self-care. Carving out this time is one of the kindest and most important things you can do for yourself. If we can begin to honor ourselves like this, the outcome with not only our mental and physical health but also our productivity at work will be beneficial. When we make the time to do things we love, our mind’s gears slow down that constant grinding. Burnout behooves nobody.
Our work will also benefit. Healthier, happier, more well-rested, and well-treated minds and bodies can work wonders! Our immune systems also need this, and we need our immune systems to be at their peak performance this intense season.
I wanted to write this article because I have such a struggle with this in my own life. I need to print it out and put it in my workspace. Last week, I posted something on my social media pages that so many people shared. It is clear we all need these reminders, so I am paying it forward here. The graphic was a quote from Devyn W.
“If you are reading this, release your shoulders away from your ears, unclench your jaw, and drop your tongue from the roof of your mouth.”
There now, isn’t that remarkable? It is a great first step. Let go of the tension in your body, and check out these ways to make yourself some healing me-time.
- Set aside strict no-work times. This could be any time of day, but set the times and adhere to them strictly. This may look like taking a full hour for lunch, not checking email after a certain hour, or committing to spending that time outdoors, reading, exercising, or enjoying the company of your loved ones. Make this a daily routine, because we need these boundaries. Every. Single. Day.
- Remember not to apologize to anyone for taking this me-time. Mentally and physically you need this, and everyone will be better off if you do. It is nothing to apologize for! Building these work-free hours into your daily schedule will feel more normal as time goes on. This giving of time and space to your joy, health, and even basic human needs is what should be the norm, not the other way around.
- Give yourself a device-free hour or two every day, especially before bedtime. The pinging, dinging, and blinging keep us on edge. Restful sleep is one of the wonderful ways our bodies and brains heal and putting devices away before bedtime is one of the quick tips for getting better sleep.
- Of course, make time for the things you absolutely love. If this is a hot bath, getting a massage, reading books, working out, cooking or eating an extravagant meal, or talking and laughing with a loved one, you have to find a way to get this serotonin boost!
- Use the sunshine shortcut. It isn’t a cure-all, but sunlight and Vitamin D are mood boosters. At least when it’s not 107 degrees, like in a Texas summer. But as a general rule, taking in at least a good 10-15 minutes of that sweet, sweet Vitamin D provided by the sun is good for us.
- Spend time with animals! Walk your dog, shake that feathery thing at your cat, or snuggle either one. Whatever animals make you smile, spend time with them. If you don’t have pets of your own, you could volunteer to walk them at a local shelter or even watch a cute animal video online. They are shown to reduce stress. Best case scenario is in person if you are able, but thankfully the internet is bursting with adorable animal videos, as a backup.
- Give in to a bit of planning or daydreaming about a big future trip. Spending time looking at all the places you will go in the future and even plotting out an itinerary are usually excellent mood-boosters.
I hope we can all improve our lives while working from home by making time for regenerating, healing, and having fun! Gotta run—the sun is out, and my dog is begging for a walk.
Science says your creativity *may* dwindle as you get older
(OPINION EDITORIAL) As we get older all sorts of things start to change but does that change include lessening creativity? It’s possible.
There is a moment in every adult’s life where they wish they were a child again. The appeal of childhood is strong, especially when facing the reality, and responsibilities, of being an adult. We try everything to avoid it, but age is inevitable. However, does growing older correlate with a decline in creativity? Or rather, does adulthood stifle the creative mind?
Building Blocks of Creativity
Researchers at The New York Times decided to experiment with this idea. They conducted various tests with children and adults and tried to evaluate their method of thinking. The participants ranged in age and were put into groups: ages 4-5, 6-11, 12-14 and adults.
The first experiment tested how creativity is utilized in the physical world.
Participants were given a machine with blocks of different shapes and sizes. When certain blocks and combinations of them were arranged, the machine would light up. With others, no light appeared. As expected, the majority of adults dealt with this in a pragmatic way. They tested each block to figure out which ones worked. Researchers found that the younger age groups, particularly the preschoolers, tried unusual combinations. As participants aged, they were less likely to spend time testing combinations just for fun, and instead opted to think more logically about how to make the machine light up.
The second experiment involved the social world.
Participants heard the story of Sally, who used a skateboard and Josie who avoided a scooter. When thinking about why this would happen, teenagers were the most creative in their explanations. They thought about the objects themselves, rather than attributing the behavior to character traits. While this does nothing for the theory of deterioration of creativity as we age, it speaks to how age groups may save their creativity for the realities that affect them. In our teens, social aspects of life take precedent over physical ones.
The Harsh Reality
So, it is not really a question of if creativity dies as we’re older. It all comes down to what we choose to attribute our creativity to, which is a result of our individual realities. Scientists break down thinking into two forms: exploration and exploitation.
In adolescence, exploration is necessary to learn about the world.
When dealing with an issue, youths may try new things in order to find out what works. Adults, who have explored the world to a certain degree, will use exploitation thinking to find a faster solution. It is a matter of knowledge gained, not creativity lost.
With age comes a changing world view, but luckily we can’t know everything. Unless you are set in your ways, there are always opportunities to be creative.
The 10 most-loved and most-hated jobs, plus where to live for your career
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Resume.io collected tons of career-related tweets and analyzed the language used by Twitter users to uncover insightful data on professions.
Curious about the most-loved and the most-hated jobs in the 2020s? What jobs do people appreciate and what jobs do they loathe?
This list is nothing like the most sought-after jobs in 2022.
Resume.io collected hundreds of thousands of tweets about different professions and analyzed the language used by Twitter users to uncover the professions people feel the most positive and negative about.
They used the AFINN Sentiment Lexicon to classify the language.
For the most-loved occupations in the United States, only five percent of tweets were negative about…receptionists!
From there, the most loved included (respectively): chefs, realtors, dentists, cashiers, electricians, students, builders, salespeople, mechanics.
If you break it down by state, the ones that love students most are: Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Iowa.
Chefs are loved in California, Maryland, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, and Michigan. Managers feel the love in Utah, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Maine.
Traders are hot in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, and Delaware. Builders are beloved in Nevada, Nebraska, and Massachusetts.
Up next is dentists with love in Ohio, Texas, and New York. Journalists are enjoyed in Alaska, South Dakota, and Montana.
Missouri, Alabama, and Oregon love mechanics. And Wisconsin and Connecticut are all about C-Suite.
Teachers feel the love in Arkansas and Rhode Island, and salespeople are loved in Indiana.
Lastly, Washington loves accountants, Virginia loves cashiers, Georgia loves landlords, and Vermont loves politicians.
Now, for the least-loved occupations in the United States. Can you guess which profession garnered the highest percentage of negative tweets?
If you guessed lawyers, you’re correct. Sixty-one percent of tweets were in a negative view of attorneys.
After that, journalists (thanks!), politicians, construction workers, CEOs, teachers, managers, accountants, traders, and laborers were the least faves, respectively.
Broken down by state, lawyers are most loathed by: Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Alaska, Texas, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Journalists are apparently not welcome in Iowa, California, Arizona, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Maine.
Teachers feel the hate in Utah, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, Hawaii, and Ohio.
Politicians don’t poll well in Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Indiana, and North Dakota. Landlords don’t earn their rent in Oregon, Louisiana, Missouri, and Mississippi.
Traders are not loved in Arkansas and South Carolina, and CEOs are not big in Nebraska and Illinois. Tennessee doesn’t love managers, Oklahoma is not fond of students, and Kansas does not dig builders.
In the United Kingdom, the following 10 professions are most loved, in order: receptionists, accountants, chefs, students, traders, mechanics, managers, electricians, teachers, and CEOs.
The 10 least-loved professions are: estate agents, journalists, politicians, construction workers, lawyers, builders, cashiers, salespeople, landlords, and dentists.
