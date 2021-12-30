Opinion Editorials
A remarkably simple way to rethink what motivation means to you
(EDITORIAL) Most of you want to focus on the business of your business, but what is lighting your fire? What’s your motivation?
Motivation is complicated
Let’s start this conversation with a challenge, shall we?
What is it that, if nowhere else but the quiet recesses of your mind and soul, you find yourself motivated to be?
How do you want to spend your time?
I hadn’t seen my friend for years; we’d been close in high school, but went our separate ways after graduation. So when I bumped into him at a mutual friend’s surprise birthday party 25 years later, I was surprised to learn he owns an independent coffee shop, an increasing rarity in a world dominated by Starbucks and the other mega-brands that attempt to standardize the customer experience.
I asked him how he came to do that, and the simplicity of his reply was remarkable:
“I just found out that I loved good coffee, making it correctly, and teaching others to do the same. At the root of it is that I just loved pleasing people, and wanted to spend my time only doing that.”
Coffee was a motivation for him, and I have to say, I totally relate.
Going big
Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Great minds discuss ideas, average ones discuss events, and small minds discuss people.”
We so often get overwhelmed attempting to find our purpose, forgetting it can simply be distilled to doing things we love and want to devote our time and attention to.
We chase the Big Vision in an attempt to try to make our passion feel more important to others, which is altogether unnecessary. Your vision doesn’t have to be earthshaking in scope to be important. For my friend, the vision was one good cup of coffee at a time, in a place that was a home for good friends to have a great conversation.
Your vision might be as simple as that, or it may be Brobdingnagian in scope. The only thing that matters is that you find the thing (or things) you’re passionate about and find a way to translate that into meaning for others along the way.
Define your own success
As you progress forward in finding your personal answer to that question, it’s easy to become overwhelmed in the day-to-day operations of business and lose sight of why you pursued that path in the first place.
You’ve got to attend to the business of being in business, but you also have to keep that vision inside of you burning brightly as well. Don’t get lost in the events or the people around you and lose sight of why you began in the first place.
As your business grows and prospers, keep that focus that allows it to stay great and transcend towards the next level of success, however you choose to define it.
Find that motivation, again.
Opinion Editorials
Turn your constant complaining into constructive actions for 2022
(EDITORIAL) There are people that are constantly complaining, but their opinions never to seem to change anything. If that’s you, let’s change that.
Everybody knows someone who complains too much. While being open is important for mental health, constant bellyaching is not, so here are a few tips on turning your complaining into constructive actions.
It’s important to understand the difference between “complaining” and “addressing.” Talking about problems which mandate discussion, bringing up issues slated to cause larger issues down the line, and letting your boss know that you have the sniffles all fall into the latter category due to necessity; complaining is volitional, self-serving, and completely unnecessary in most contexts.
Complaining also puts you in an excessively bad mood, which may prevent you from acknowledging all the reasons you have not to complain.
Another point to keep in mind is that complaining occasionally (and briefly) isn’t usually cause for ostracization. Constant or extensive complaining, however, can lead others to view you as a largely negative, self-centered person — you know, the kind of person literally no one actively seeks out — which is why you should focus more on redirecting that negative energy rather than using it to remind your barista why they gave up their dream of becoming a therapist.
Complaining stems from two main sources: the need to be validated—for example, for others to know what you’re going through—and the need to be comforted. Addressing a chronic complaint mindset, then, is largely about validating and comforting yourself. This is a simple solution which nevertheless can take years to manifest properly, but you can start by doing a couple of things differently.
“Focus on the positive” is perhaps the hokiest advice you’ll get from anyone, but it works. In virtually any situation, you can find a positive aspect—be it an eventual outcome or an auxiliary side-effect—on which you can concentrate. Think about the positive enough, and you’ll talk yourself out of complaining before you’ve even started.
It’s also good to remember that no one, no matter how much they care about you, can handle constant negativity. If you find yourself constantly hitting people with bad news or tragic personal updates, try mixing up the dialogue with some positive stuff. That’s not to say that you can’t be honest with people—friends, family, and colleagues all deserve to know what’s going on in your life—but make sure that you aren’t oversaturating your listeners with sadness.
Lastly, keep your complaining off of social media. It’s all too easy to post a long Facebook rant about being served cold pizza (no one likes cold pizza on day one), but this just results in your loding a complaint reaching a larger number of people than vocalization ever could. If you have to complain about something in earnest, avoid doing it anywhere on the Internet—your future self will thank you.
Being honest about how you feel is never a bad thing, but constant negativity will bring down you and everyone around you. If you can avoid a complaint mindset as a general rule, you’ll one day find that you have significantly less to complain about.
Opinion Editorials
Saying “I love you” has a time and place, what about at work?
(EDITORIAL) Is saying “I love you” in the workplace acceptable in the current harassment and lawsuit climate? Let’s take a look at the factors.
Anyone who works in “The Office” knows sometimes there is a failure to communicate. Per email conversation, context can get lost in translation.
So, why then, in the age of the Me Too Movement, are coworkers saying: I Love You?
I’m guessing it’s thanks to our digital lifestyle?
No, I’m not a Boomer. Thank you very much. That’s a different editorial. But, I’ve been working since way back in the day. A time when we wore tennis shoes with nylons. Wait, that’s still a thing?
Alas, I digress.
If we consider the culture of work, particularly in the case of some start-ups, it’s not uncommon for there to be beer in the workplace, casual dress – meaning you have clothes on – and possibly a more youthful expectation around communication.
So, f*ck yeah, dude, I love you!
With the use of workflow apps like Slack, where people can text you – while on the toilet, no less. I mean, who hasn’t told a colleague, “OMG! You are a f@cking ?” after dealing with a challenging situation/customer/boss/client and that colleague comes to the rescue.
Just me? Oops.
Maybe it started back with the I Love You Man commercial, which also became the title of a bromance.
If the bros can have their bromance, then why can’t we all say those three words in the workplace?
I’m not gonna spoil the party and say never. I’m just going to suggest some things are better left unsaid.
First, words are powerful.
Because this is the era of Me Too, it’s easy for there to be misinterpretation. What if a woman says it to a male colleague. A boss says to a much junior employee.
Can you say harassment?
One of my former managers didn’t even like me saying her name. I can’t imagine what she’d do if I said: “I love you.”
But, here’s a real reason. People are happy with us one day and not the next.
Keeping it chill and professional is important. For example, I once called my co-worker – and very good friend – a nasty Spanish word and it almost resulted in a knife fight. What I learned is one day you are joking around and your friend isn’t.
Second, a laissez-faire attitude toward communication can become second nature. You can’t be accidentally telling your client, you love them, now can you? I mean, beyond being authentic, those words mean a lot to some people, just tossing them about shows a real lack of judgment and can result in an extremely negative response.
Which leads me to my last point.
“Et, tu Cheryl”
One company I worked at hired Gallup to do a survey of staff. One of the questions was about having a work BFF, which is important in the workplace. Often we have our work husband or wife or sister, even. We all need someone we can lean on.
In the workplace, depending on the culture and environment, it may be a good place to keep it 100 or, if too toxic, a better place to fake it. Even people who seem to be on your side might be just waiting to pounce.
Get too close, say the wrong thing and Cheryl gets your office with the window and the red stapler too.
All I’m saying is keep it real, but maybe not too real.
Oh, and btw, I <3 U.
Opinion Editorials
Your business model doesn’t have to be a unicorn or a camel to succeed
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) It’s not unusual for people to suggest a new business model analogy, but this latest “camel” suggestion isn’t new or helpful.
I’ve seen a great deal of unique takes on how our system works. After reading this article published by the Harvard Business Review, I don’t think I’ve ever seen something so out of touch with the rest of the business world. Here’s a brief synopsis of this article on the business model.
The author has decided that now of all times it’s drastically important for startups and entrepreneurs to switch their business tactics. Changing from a heavy front-end investment or “startups worth over a billion dollars” colloquially called “Unicorns” to a more financially reserved business model. One he has tried to coin as the “Camel”, using references to the animal’s ability to survive “long periods of time without sustenance, withstand the scorching desert heat, and adapt to extreme variations in climate.”
The author then goes on to outline best practices for this new business plan: “Balance instead of burn”, “Camels are built for the long haul”, “Breadth and depth for resilience”.
Now I will admit that he’s not wrong on his take. It’s a well-thought-out adjustment to a very short-term solution. You want to know why I’m sure of that? Because people figured this out decades ago.
The only place that a “Unicorn” system worked was in something like the Silicon Valley software companies. Where people can start with their billions of dollars and expect “blitzscaling” (a rapid building-up tactic) to actually succeed. The rest of the world knows that a slow and resilient pace is better suited for long-term investments and growth. This ‘new’ business realization is almost as outdated as the 2000 Olympics.
The other reason I’m not thrilled with this analogy is that they’ve chosen an animal that doesn’t really work well. Camels are temperamental creatures that actually need a great deal of sustenance to survive those conditions they’ve mentioned. It’s water that they don’t need for long periods, once they stock up. They have to have many other resources upfront to survive those harsh conditions the article writer mentioned. So by this analogy, it’s not that different than Silicon Valley’s strongly backed “startups.”
If he wanted to actually use the correct animal for this analogy, then he should call it a tortoise business plan. Actually, any type of reptile or shark would work. It would probably be a better comparison in temperament as well, if we’re talking ‘slow and steady wins the race.’ Whatever you do, consider your angle, and settle in for the long haul.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Score to scale your business: Up your game in a competitive market
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Why email remains the top communication tool for businesses
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Saying “I love you” has a time and place, what about at work?
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
How to declutter the chaos in your life by cleaning your digital hoarding
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Are you worried about risking your reputation during your job search?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Friends in the business world: How to tell if they’re true and genuine
-
Business Finance1 week ago
How to win over investors immediately with a great 1st impression
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
Not sure what to charge? Determine your freelance rates based on data