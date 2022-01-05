Opinion Editorials
10 motivational quotes and writing prompts for the New Year
(EDITORIAL) The New Year is a time for change, but the excitement of the start of something new can also bring stress. Here are 10 quotes to help!
Each year, we consider our resolutions, buy bottles of champagne, and cook up a pot of lucky black-eyed peas. We publicly proclaim that we’re going to stop eating chocolate and that we’re going to write ten articles every day this year and regardless of how insane or easy our resolutions are, we write about them. We’re here to help you with your efforts, so here are 10 New Year quotes to help get your juices flowing for 2022.
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.” -T.S. Eliot
“In the New Year, may your right hand always be stretched out in friendship, never in want.” -Old Irish toast
“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” -Benjamin Franklin
“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” -Bill Vaughn
“New Year’s Day – Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.” -Mark Twain
“A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.” -Author Unknown
“No one ever regarded the First of January with indifference. It is that from which all date their time, and count upon what is left. It is the nativity of our common Adam.” -Charles Lamb
“The new year begins in a snow-storm of white vows.” -George William Curtis
“New Year’s Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.” -James Agate
“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” -Hal Borland
6 Comments
Opinion Editorials
How to keep your diverse team from fleeing to competitors
(EDITORIAL) There’s only one way to make your diverse office an inclusive one, and it doesn’t involve any complex graphs.
Diversifying your workplace is a necessity both for well-rounded results, improved product feedback, and socially acceptable appearances; unfortunately, too many businesses focus on the latter while completely neglecting the former. There’s only one way to make your diverse office an inclusive one, and it doesn’t involve any graphs.
The bottom line for inclusivity is that you must impart ownership from day one. Having a diverse workplace is useless if you don’t take advantage of the talent you have in order to flesh out and enrich your process, and failing to use your diverse employees’ unique skillsets in practice is a guaranteed way to lose those skillsets to a competitor.
Sadly, fostering a sense of belonging is far easier said than done, and hokey “solutions” like team-building exercises and PowerPoint presentations about inclusion only serve to further the gap between your original team and your diverse team members. Instead of discussing the full implementation of your workforce’s talent over coffee, you should just do it.
The easiest way to ensure that your employees all feel included is by giving equal weight to their input. This isn’t to say that your employees need to be patted on the back even when they’re spouting nonsense; it just means that your role should include listening to everyone’s point of view rather than favoring a specific person or group of people — a problem that is all too easy to develop and nearly impossible to see until someone points it out.
Of course, diversification can also refer to accepting ideas that run counter to your own. Nothing will shut down office morale faster than a boss who doesn’t accept multiple channels of consideration.
Remember that your team’s diversity is valuable BECAUSE of its differences in perception, not in spite of them.
Rather than practicing diversity on paper while utilizing the same process, look at your new employees as individual opportunities to branch out.
It’s important to remember that diversity isn’t just about having different genders or races in your office. While you should strive to keep your employees’ cultural backgrounds as widespread as possible, actual diversification results when you’re able to use those employees’ unique abilities and experiences to create a truly multifaceted product.
Opinion Editorials
Building a culture within your remote team is crucial
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) The end of pandemic lockdown is a possible reality, but creating a strong culture while dealing with a remote team is more critical than ever.
As more companies ponder the future of remote work, it’s going to be important to keep remote teams engaged with your business and brand. For the past 6 years, I’ve been a part of BKA Content, a award-winning company based in Utah, that has maintained a good reputation among its writers for creating an excellent remote working environment and known for its high standards.
According to Matt Secrist, co-founder and COO, BKA has over 600 independent contractors and 20 employees, all of whom work remotely. Over 200 of those writers have been with the company for two or more years. About 30 writers have been with the company for more than 6 years. It’s not easy to keep freelancers on board that long without some strong ties to the company.
Communication
Secrist states, “I think frequent communication…(makes) a huge difference.” I concur with this statement. BKA sends out a weekly newsletter to all its writers. After six years, I still enjoy reading it because it always gives relevant information. Their culture comes through in the newsletter. It’s not preachy. Sometimes, they have fun games and contests that create camaraderie and give us fun things beyond writing. The newsletter also keeps us up to date with AP grammar and other industry items. But it’s never a newspaper, so it’s quick to read. We also have a Facebook group in which we can interact. The leaders are committed to keeping the remote teams engaged.
Organized processes
Starting with the training modules, BKA creates a strong culture through organization and clear goals. Their strong onboarding process set standards right away. Their writers were not left to their own device. I worked closely with one person for the first few pieces I turned in, which is core to their success in keeping excellent writers. Their business has grown so much that they have created teams for certain accounts. Secrist estimates that they have more than 150 individual teams. I deal with one account manager for each team, which strengthens the bonds between people. We aren’t just email accounts, but real people working together.
Clear goals and standards
I believe one of the keys to BKA’s success is that it is transparent with its goals and standards. Writers are required to turn in a certain amount every week, which means it needs to be part of our routine. Every account has a style guide with detailed instructions for writing for that brand. We are encouraged to contact the account manager with questions. The account managers always respond in a timely manner with professionalism. The culture of BKA is positivity. Even though missed deadlines can have consequences, there is grace and flexibility. In six years, I can say that they have always dealt with me fairly, which is a core value of the company.
Transparency
The leadership is always transparent with the writers. When we’ve had a hiccup with payroll, the CFO has always addressed it head-on and not prevaricated. It’s always been fixed as quick as possible. I had lost over $200 over a period of four months because one payment amount had gotten changed to $0 in the system. When I discovered it, the account manager had it corrected that day and added the amount to my next deposit. Dealing with issues, especially financial issues, quickly is key to keeping remote workers engaged.
Remote work is here to stay
Secrist supports my own insights by saying, (BKA has) “worked to build an online community where people feel valued and heard. Being kind to, invested in and interested in the people we rub shoulders with in a virtual setting has created an atmosphere of mutual respect.”
We may be seeing an end to the pandemic, but workers want remote work. Regardless of how that looks in your company, you have to address how to keep your remote teams engaged while giving them flexibility. Looking at other companies and how they do it can help you create a solid team who are on the same page.
Opinion Editorials
What to do when you have job interview adrenaline and anxiety
(EDITORIAL) Find out how to use the pressure and adrenaline of a face-to-face job interview to your advantage, even if riddled with anxiety.
It’s undeniable that there is a certain amount of adrenaline that flows through you during a face-to-face job interview (or remote for that matter). You’re theoretically vying for a job you really want (or need), so you have to make sure that you put in your best effort.
Even under the best of circumstances, this can make you feel like you’re in an interrogation room being asked what you were doing the night of December 2nd, 1997. This is where that adrenaline can come into play, which can make things harder – just make sure you’re properly utilizing it.
First off, use that adrenaline to get you to the interview location with plenty of time to spare. No employer values tardiness, and it’s good to walk into a high-pressure situation with all of your ducks in a row.
Being early also gives you a chance to get a feel for the environment and gives you a chance to make an impression with the receptionist. Speaking as a former receptionist, this is not something you should overlook as our opinions are often asked by the employer.
Once you’re in the interview setting, use the adrenaline to keep you engaged in the conversation. An important aspect of this is making eye contact.
Don’t confuse this with being creepy and staring without blinking. Just be sure to look into the eye of the person you’re speaking to, and be sure to share that eye contact with others if you’re speaking to a panel of interviewers, keeping a happy, interested (but not scared or overly enthusiastic) look on your face.
With rushing adrenaline, you may use self-soothing movements like playing with your hair or wringing your hands. You may exhibit anxious movements like toe tapping. Don’t do any of these things – they’re within your control. But if something like a shaky voice from these nerves are not within your control, apologize up front (“Apologies for my shaky voice, I have normal interview jitters, I usually speak like a normal human person”) and move on.
Depending on how the interviewer leads the conversation, the entire interview doesn’t have to be this stiff discussion. If given the opportunity, use this time to work in some small talk so they can see the personable side of your personality. For example, you can keep it related to the situation by making small talk about the traffic and asking how the interviewer typically gets to work each day (buying time is another great way to work through the anxiety of rushing adrenaline).
Throughout the course of the conversation, whether the small talk or the interview itself, make sure you’re showing your true colors and not lying. It isn’t hard (especially these days) to be caught in a lie, so don’t waste anyone’s time with the nonsense.
Once everything is said and done, say your thank yous and your goodbyes and make your way to the exit. Don’t try and overstay your welcome or linger in the lobby, just be on your way. But, don’t forget to send a courteous “thank you” email.
Above all, remember that everyone is nervous in a job interview situation – you’re not alone!
Anne Rains
December 30, 2008 at 2:47 pm
These are great quotes Lani! Thanks for sharing!
–Anne Rains
Christine Rich
December 30, 2008 at 5:10 pm
Thank you so much! I was just trying to work out what I was going to post on my blog. This is great, and greatly appreciated. Happy New Year to you!
Paula Henry
December 30, 2008 at 8:45 pm
Lani –
I thought it was lucky cooked cabbage:) I guess it’s different in the south.
These are some great quotes worth to draw out the creative juices! Now to the writing board – it’s been awhile……
Missy Caulk
December 30, 2008 at 8:46 pm
I love those quotes. I love quotes in general as there is so much wisdom in them as they are passed along from generation to generation.
Oh I love my black-eyed peas too. People up here think I am nuts but I am passing it along to my children.
Happy New Year !!
Terry McDonald
December 31, 2008 at 9:14 am
Perfect way to close out the year, or start the new one. We Realtors may have to add one from Winston Churchill, I especially like his famous quote that describes the fight of the empire, and finishes “We will never surrender.” Onward To 2009.
Mack
December 31, 2008 at 9:20 am
“A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.”
That one got me. Blackeyed Peas for luck and Turnip Greens for money Paula. It’s a southern thang.