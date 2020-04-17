Opinion Editorials
Quarantine may be the opportune time to take stock
(EDITORIAL) COVID-19 quarantine has allowed people the time to look at their possessions and hobbies, and think about how their life is really going.
I have never considered myself a minimalist. The term brings to mind nest-haired hippies who eat the same thing for breakfast every day, own one pair of jeans for all occasions, and shower infrequently to save water.
But I recently moved from Boston to Austin. I had three months to whittle down my possessions into a conceivably affordable amount of junk to ship or drive across the country. Several big ones ($$) and a 17-day road trip later, I arrived in my new home and unpacked. As I did, I found even more things to discard. For the most part, I felt confident in my decisions of which things to keep, delighting in their existence as I tacked my most prized possessions onto my refrigerator: souvenir bottle openers from 19 countries and I don’t know how many states and cities.
Fast forward six months and we are in a pandemic-induced recession. I commute only to my beertending job and back home. My shelf space in my pantry and fridge are becoming increasingly visible as I am avoiding the grocery store as long as possible. The initial panic and pain and fear that my new living situation has introduced has mostly subsided (mostly…sort of). I have accepted the fact that for a while, I will not traveling for any concerts, weddings, family gatherings, baby showers, weekends with my long-distance sweetheart, friend reunions, college reunions, birthdays, or holidays. I will not collect any more bottle openers.
So my focus turns inward. I use my bottle openers to open more bottles of beer drank at home than at the bar. I actually look at the books on my bookshelf, and consider reading them now that I can’t access the library. I rearranged the furniture in my bedroom, which as a result is much more functional and enjoyable to be in.
I have not learned a new language. I have not taken up knitting or sewing masks. I have considered and even discussed, but not yet endeavored to make a sourdough starter.
But I have taken stock. I have continued to find possessions I have no use for, neither for now in this dystopian movie I live in nor for the future prosperity I expect we will return to at some distant point in the future. I have affirmed what were already my priorities were the right ones: having the people I love consistently in my life even if now I cannot see them, and even if I cannot protect them from this virus except by staying put, and enjoying the company of my bottle openers and books.
Opinion Editorials
President’s ‘reopen America’ committee will fail without a well crafted social contract
(EDITORIAL) As Trump sits down with 200 American business titans to kickstart the economy, we implore the task force to craft a social contract we could attempt to adhere to.
President Trump hast met with the “reopen America” committee comprised of over 200 high profile business leaders in America, and while we await results, we are anxious about what we suspect could be missing – a well crafted social contract to guide businesses and consumers to slowly let their guard down.
While they worry about the nuts and bolts of moving forward, our worry remains that the social contract, the unregulated behaviors, the culture of America moving forward could be lost in the fray.
For the committee to be successful, every press conference and every media interview with White House officials must include information on how culturally we move forward. It must include leadership on scripting the social contract for getting back into the world.
And get back into the world we must.
People are anxious, not just because of cabin fever and isolation, but because we’re hearing drips of hopeful information from other nations that are reopening. For example, Hermès in China racked up $2.7 million in sales the first day they reopened. Two. Point. Seven. MILLION. In one day.
We sit at home in America, either desperately trying to run a small business in a dry economy, or worried that our job might get cut before we can get back to our desk. But hearing tidbits like Hermès’ sales fills us with a tiny ounce of hope, a far off ray at the end of a long tunnel we know we must still venture into.
So how do we behave when we can begin free-roaming again? On day one, we’ll want to go eat at a restaurant and leave dishes on the table for once, but what will make us feel comfortable supporting businesses outside of our home again?
There must be a social contract regarding what we all agree is “safe.” Would we feel comfortable if a waitstaff is wearing full personal protective equipment (and would staff be comfortable wearing it at all times)? Does that mean everyone wears face masks and protective goggles at all times? No, that’s not “normal,” and that’s not feasible.
But adhering to the new normal of what proper health standards are may be more feasible. How and when was the last time the building was sterilized professionally? Is that communicated on the front door? Are there signs expressing what has been done inside to keep consumers safe?
Culturally, do we go to a mall and just pass by a store that looks too full, vowing to return later? Do we continue with some social distancing regardless of the location? Do sporting events fill stadiums with spectators wearing masks or bandanas?
How can large employers be more understanding of sick time so less people spread disease because they’re scared of losing their job due to time missed? How can that trickle down to small businesses? We’re not talking about empathy, we’re talking about practicality. It must be addressed in our nation’s next delicate steps.
This social contract must contain cultural rules between consumers and businesses in order to get people in the door to risk their life to buy a taco, shirt, or fancy pen. “Risk their life” sounds dramatic, but that is how most people feel right now by leaving their homes, so not ignoring or minimizing that emotion when the economy gears back up is the only option for the business world.
The President’s task force must address this social contract to inspire people to venture back into the world, otherwise the committee has failed. Crafting a meaningful social contract and promoting this culture without regulating it will remarry consumers to businesses, and it is a core component to kickstarting the economy.
Opinion Editorials
Learning to love COVID-19-induced involuntary simplicity
(EDITORIAL) Staying home and relying on fewer outside resources or activities, it’s time to embrace involuntary simplicity, or try. You might feel better.
COVID-19 has ushered in a new era of stillness, taking social and professional gatherings off the table. People are spending unheard-of amounts of time at home, and you either are learning to love it or going bonkers, or both.
In a world where “hustle” is the name of the game, and at least 37% of U.S. workers make part or all of their income with gig economy jobs, many of us have forgotten the art of slowing down. With the required physical distancing orders in place across the country and millions of people out of work, many people are experiencing an inescapable slower pace.
It’s…jarring at first. It can also be beautiful and restorative. We need it, too, most likely. Between our jobs and side gigs, and even vacation itineraries loaded with must-sees and must-dos, this involuntary simplicity is no doubt needed. The longer people have stayed home longer, the more they appear to be finding new ways to occupy their time at home.
Busy people in the routine of commuting, going to the gym, attending social events, volunteering, getting dressed in work clothes, actually working, or attending kiddos’ sportsball games and the like are not okay with down time, necessarily. Frankly, we miss our “places to go, people to meet, and things to do.” Yet, in this unforeseen down time, many are discovering ways to divert that energy, to return to some simplicity.
My Facebook and Instagram feeds tell the tale: people are spending time in their newly shrunken world, and it doesn’t suck. I’ve seen (and made) more posts of lizards, flowers, jigsaw puzzles, and homemade meals than ever before, with an outpouring of appreciation from others in the same boat. The parents I know are tapping into their dormant creativity and craftiness, sharing ideas with each other. It’s sweet, really. Plus, it’s probably a good thing that the U.S. shelter-in-place rules are happening during springtime, when something new is in bloom every other week.
I see people who are gardening, painting, baking, writing music, journaling, blogging, or embracing other creative endeavors. Still others–bless their souls–are working on their novels. I’m envious of that one for sure. Good on them. Some people are taking advantage of a cleared out calendar by learning a new skill or hobby. Kudos to them.
People are finding ways to connect, beyond online happy hours or birthday parties. Lots of people are now taking leisurely walks and bicycle rides through their neighborhoods in lieu of driving to a crowded gym to sweat it out on the machines. They are rewarded by waving a howdy (or a hello if you’re not in Texas) to their neighbors who’ve taken to lounging in lawn chairs in their yards or on their porches.
Some of these neighbors may have never greeted each other before the COVID-19 era. What a neat thing this is, to meet your neighbors, without any pressure to immediately make plans to “do” something together, like a potluck or bunko game. I don’t mean you can’t make neighborly togetherness happen later, if it’s your thing, only that obligatory socializing is temporarily off the table, much to the delight of introverts everywhere.
Now, this is all well and good, and I am genuinely happy for those among us who can embrace a more toned down lifestyle. However, not everyone copes with change the same way. Some people are crawling the walls with the additional time on their hands and lack of social stimulation. Type A people will always be Type A. Not everyone can flip a switch, hang their hammocks, and start appreciating the gentle breeze making the leaves on the trees dance. It isn’t in their DNA.
If you see yourself in that description, don’t dismay. More resources for enrichment, relaxation, exercising, and mindfulness are proliferating online. Many have turned to these virtual gurus to aid them in transitioning to this suddenly slower lifestyle. This could help you, too. If you need a challenge, look into online learning. There are loads of online courses and certification classes going up for free or a greatly discounted price.
You can always use this time to plan out your strategy for world domination. Nobody’s stopping you, champ! In the meantime, you can find me outside watching the butterflies fluttering about the yard. To each their own.
Opinion Editorials
Mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxieties
(EDITORIAL) COVID-19 has cause a lot of wierd changes to everyday life, and with unexpected changes can come serious anxiety. Here’s a couple ways to deal with it.
COVID-19 is stressful. Yeah, okay, that’s stating (and probably understating) the obvious, but it’s worth talking about the anxiety that this new normal has brought with it. Whether you have anxiety disorder or you’re just generally anxious because of all the sudden changes that COVID-19 has brought with it, it’s worth talking about ways you can cope, beyond the usual advice of “exercise, eat healthy, get sleep.”
I mean, yes. Try to do that too. But we’ve got some mental techniques that might help. Mantras, if you will, that could be helpful when coping with the stress of this situation seems to be too tough.
“I made it through something before.”
It can be really easy to get swept up in the powerless feeling that comes along with something this big and out of our control. As an individual, you might not be able to turn the tides of the virus or the affects it’s having on daily life, but you do have control over yourself. And human beings are tough. Even if we don’t feel like it.
One way to remind yourself of this power is to remember a time you overcame another obstacle. Whether it’s something big, like unemployment or the death of a loved one, or a smaller challenge, like getting a bad grade or losing something you treasured, visualize not just the problem, but how you got through it. Remember the strength and patience you had in overcoming the challenge.
Then take another deep breath and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that you’ve done hard things before. You can do them again.
“I couldn’t have planned for this.”
If you’re like me, it can be easy to get stressed out about unplanned occurrences. I prefer to plan in advance for things – especially big changes – and as someone who moved to a brand new city right before this pandemic blew up, well, all my plans went out the window. Sure, you might not be trying to make it in an entirely new environment during this upheaval, but chances are, some of your plans have gotten waylaid as well.
Which is why it’s important to remind yourself that you couldn’t really have planned for this. Think about it, a year ago, would this ever have entered into your five year plan? Absolutely not! You planned for a pandemic-free future, which was perfectly reasonable. If your anxiety is stemming from the feeling that you “could have, should have” done something differently, take a deep breath and remind yourself it’s not your fault.
Then take another deep breath, and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that something of this scale changing your plans does not reflect your skill or value as an individual.
“This, too, will pass.”
It can be really hard to visualize this thing being over. I mean, have you heard the joke that March seemed to last a whole year? In all seriousness, though, with so much changing so quickly and no definite answer of when shut-downs will end, it can feel overwhelming, but as cliche as it might sound, this trouble will end too. So it’s worth taking a deep breath in the face of this uncertainty to remember that it will be over one day.
Then take another deep breath and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that while it’s challenging now, in the moment, it won’t always be this way.
Anxiety often leaves us trapped in our uncertainty and fear. If these phrases don’t work to ease your worry, it’s worth keeping an eye out for something that will. Because we can all benefit from taking a moment to take some deep breaths and remind ourselves that even though it’s a scary time right now, we’re going to make it through.
Quarantine may be the opportune time to take stock
VC firms must take a critical look at founder data to better understand funding disparities
COVID-19 is a VR gaming boom-VR chair startup raises $1.8 million
Enterprise was the golden calf, but startups look to SMBs for next boom
President’s ‘reopen America’ committee will fail without a well crafted social contract
Ultimate list of Austin women who can speak at your tech event (or podcast)
COVID-19: Self employed Texans get some relief benefits
Sequoia ‘Black Swan’ memo could steer companies off of the COVID-19 cliff
COVID-19: Should I even bother applying for jobs right now?
The cringe inducing and lesson learning tale of Poor Jennifer
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
The neuroscience of respectful leadership – preventing professional disrespect
-
Business News4 days ago
‘Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic?’
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
How to make sure your newly remote team stays productive
-
Business News2 weeks ago
34 places to find open remote jobs available now
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Why the world is looking at HEB as the model for preparedness
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Zoom banned by Space X? Why?
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxieties
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How Gen X is nailing the COVID-19 social distancing order