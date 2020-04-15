Opinion Editorials
Learning to love COVID-19-induced involuntary simplicity
(EDITORIAL) Staying home and relying on fewer outside resources or activities, it’s time to embrace involuntary simplicity, or try. You might feel better.
COVID-19 has ushered in a new era of stillness, taking social and professional gatherings off the table. People are spending unheard-of amounts of time at home, and you either are learning to love it or going bonkers, or both.
In a world where “hustle” is the name of the game, and at least 37% of U.S. workers make part or all of their income with gig economy jobs, many of us have forgotten the art of slowing down. With the required physical distancing orders in place across the country and millions of people out of work, many people are experiencing an inescapable slower pace.
It’s…jarring at first. It can also be beautiful and restorative. We need it, too, most likely. Between our jobs and side gigs, and even vacation itineraries loaded with must-sees and must-dos, this involuntary simplicity is no doubt needed. The longer people have stayed home longer, the more they appear to be finding new ways to occupy their time at home.
Busy people in the routine of commuting, going to the gym, attending social events, volunteering, getting dressed in work clothes, actually working, or attending kiddos’ sportsball games and the like are not okay with down time, necessarily. Frankly, we miss our “places to go, people to meet, and things to do.” Yet, in this unforeseen down time, many are discovering ways to divert that energy, to return to some simplicity.
My Facebook and Instagram feeds tell the tale: people are spending time in their newly shrunken world, and it doesn’t suck. I’ve seen (and made) more posts of lizards, flowers, jigsaw puzzles, and homemade meals than ever before, with an outpouring of appreciation from others in the same boat. The parents I know are tapping into their dormant creativity and craftiness, sharing ideas with each other. It’s sweet, really. Plus, it’s probably a good thing that the U.S. shelter-in-place rules are happening during springtime, when something new is in bloom every other week.
I see people who are gardening, painting, baking, writing music, journaling, blogging, or embracing other creative endeavors. Still others–bless their souls–are working on their novels. I’m envious of that one for sure. Good on them. Some people are taking advantage of a cleared out calendar by learning a new skill or hobby. Kudos to them.
People are finding ways to connect, beyond online happy hours or birthday parties. Lots of people are now taking leisurely walks and bicycle rides through their neighborhoods in lieu of driving to a crowded gym to sweat it out on the machines. They are rewarded by waving a howdy (or a hello if you’re not in Texas) to their neighbors who’ve taken to lounging in lawn chairs in their yards or on their porches.
Some of these neighbors may have never greeted each other before the COVID-19 era. What a neat thing this is, to meet your neighbors, without any pressure to immediately make plans to “do” something together, like a potluck or bunko game. I don’t mean you can’t make neighborly togetherness happen later, if it’s your thing, only that obligatory socializing is temporarily off the table, much to the delight of introverts everywhere.
Now, this is all well and good, and I am genuinely happy for those among us who can embrace a more toned down lifestyle. However, not everyone copes with change the same way. Some people are crawling the walls with the additional time on their hands and lack of social stimulation. Type A people will always be Type A. Not everyone can flip a switch, hang their hammocks, and start appreciating the gentle breeze making the leaves on the trees dance. It isn’t in their DNA.
If you see yourself in that description, don’t dismay. More resources for enrichment, relaxation, exercising, and mindfulness are proliferating online. Many have turned to these virtual gurus to aid them in transitioning to this suddenly slower lifestyle. This could help you, too. If you need a challenge, look into online learning. There are loads of online courses and certification classes going up for free or a greatly discounted price.
You can always use this time to plan out your strategy for world domination. Nobody’s stopping you, champ! In the meantime, you can find me outside watching the butterflies fluttering about the yard. To each their own.
Opinion Editorials
Mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxieties
(EDITORIAL) COVID-19 has cause a lot of wierd changes to everyday life, and with unexpected changes can come serious anxiety. Here’s a couple ways to deal with it.
COVID-19 is stressful. Yeah, okay, that’s stating (and probably understating) the obvious, but it’s worth talking about the anxiety that this new normal has brought with it. Whether you have anxiety disorder or you’re just generally anxious because of all the sudden changes that COVID-19 has brought with it, it’s worth talking about ways you can cope, beyond the usual advice of “exercise, eat healthy, get sleep.”
I mean, yes. Try to do that too. But we’ve got some mental techniques that might help. Mantras, if you will, that could be helpful when coping with the stress of this situation seems to be too tough.
“I made it through something before.”
It can be really easy to get swept up in the powerless feeling that comes along with something this big and out of our control. As an individual, you might not be able to turn the tides of the virus or the affects it’s having on daily life, but you do have control over yourself. And human beings are tough. Even if we don’t feel like it.
One way to remind yourself of this power is to remember a time you overcame another obstacle. Whether it’s something big, like unemployment or the death of a loved one, or a smaller challenge, like getting a bad grade or losing something you treasured, visualize not just the problem, but how you got through it. Remember the strength and patience you had in overcoming the challenge.
Then take another deep breath and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that you’ve done hard things before. You can do them again.
“I couldn’t have planned for this.”
If you’re like me, it can be easy to get stressed out about unplanned occurrences. I prefer to plan in advance for things – especially big changes – and as someone who moved to a brand new city right before this pandemic blew up, well, all my plans went out the window. Sure, you might not be trying to make it in an entirely new environment during this upheaval, but chances are, some of your plans have gotten waylaid as well.
Which is why it’s important to remind yourself that you couldn’t really have planned for this. Think about it, a year ago, would this ever have entered into your five year plan? Absolutely not! You planned for a pandemic-free future, which was perfectly reasonable. If your anxiety is stemming from the feeling that you “could have, should have” done something differently, take a deep breath and remind yourself it’s not your fault.
Then take another deep breath, and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that something of this scale changing your plans does not reflect your skill or value as an individual.
“This, too, will pass.”
It can be really hard to visualize this thing being over. I mean, have you heard the joke that March seemed to last a whole year? In all seriousness, though, with so much changing so quickly and no definite answer of when shut-downs will end, it can feel overwhelming, but as cliche as it might sound, this trouble will end too. So it’s worth taking a deep breath in the face of this uncertainty to remember that it will be over one day.
Then take another deep breath and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that while it’s challenging now, in the moment, it won’t always be this way.
Anxiety often leaves us trapped in our uncertainty and fear. If these phrases don’t work to ease your worry, it’s worth keeping an eye out for something that will. Because we can all benefit from taking a moment to take some deep breaths and remind ourselves that even though it’s a scary time right now, we’re going to make it through.
Opinion Editorials
How Gen X is nailing the COVID-19 social distancing order
(EDITORIAL) Of course, someone found a way to bring up generational stereotyping during COVID-19 and claim who is best, but are they onto something?
Demographics and categorizing people helps us to process groups. A huge part of demographics and how we market ourselves in a job search, for example, is sharing our level of experiences and skill sets related to our profession – thus alluding to our age. Millennials (b. 1981-1996) received a lot of generational shame for being elitist and growing up in a time where they all received participation trophies – therefore being judged for not always winning a fair competition.
Gen X (roughly b. 1961-1981) has often commented that they feel like the forgotten generation which so much attention being play to the Baby Boomers (b. 1946-1964) who seemed to be born in to a great time of prosperity for “The American Dream” and then the Millennials who overtook Gen X and some of their jobs while they weren’t enough Gen Xers to fill them.
In this article “It Took a Global Pandemic, But Generation X is Finally Getting Love”, it is discussed how great Gen X is at this social distancing thing and maybe this will be helpful to anyone who feels like they are losing their mind. This is by no means an intent to shame any generation nor claim no one else knows how to handle it but this article does a great job about why Gen X might be primed to be handling the global pandemic well with the times they were raised in.
Right now, it’s a waiting game for many people who’s professions and lives have changed in what seemed like overnight. The patience required. The uncertainty of it all. The global pandemic forced (without any forgiveness), a swift move to new ways of life. The busy-ness of our days came to a crashing halt when we were no longer allowed to be out and about in places with large groups and possibly sent home to work remotely.
Many non-essential businesses were forced to close which meant people could not only not work at the office, but also had to cease their extra-curricular activities like working out at the gym, shopping, eating brunch with friends or taking their kids to their sporting events, a playground and/or coordinating a play date or sleepover. The directive from our local and federal government was for “social distancing” before the shelter in place orders came.
Gen X may agree that there were some pretty great things about their childhood – the types of things you do with your time because you don’t have a smartphone or tablet addiction and the fact that there was no way for your work to get a hold of you 24/7. Gen X did have TV and video games and sure, Mom and Dad didn’t really want you spending all of your time behind a screen but it also seemed that there wasn’t as much of a guilt trip if you did spend some of your “summer vacation” from school playing Nintendo or Sega with your neighborhood friends.
It seems like the article alludes to the idea that COVID might be helping people to get back to some of those basics before smartphones became as important to us as one of our limbs.
Gen X has had no problem adapting to technology and in their careers, they have had to adapt to many new ways of doing things (remember when caller ID came out and it was no longer a surprise who was calling?! Whaaaat?! And you can’t prank call anyone any more with your teenage friends at a sleepover! Gasp! You also wouldn’t dare TP an ex-boyfriend’s house right now).
Regardless of the need to learn new hard skills and technologies, everyone has been forced to adjust their soft skills like how technology and still being a human can play well together (since it is really nice to be able to FaceTime with loved ones far away). It seems those slightly unquantifiable adaptable and flexible skills are even more required now. It also seems that as you grow in your career, Emotional Intelligence might be your best skill in these uncertain times.
And not that we are recommending eating like crap or too many unhealthy items, Gen X has been known to be content surviving on Pop Tarts, Spaghetti O’s, Ding-dongs and macaroni and cheese which are all pretty shelf stable items right now. Whatever way is possible for you, it might be a good time to find the balance again in work, technology, home, rest, relaxation and education if at all possible.
Opinion Editorials
How strong leaders use times of crises to improve their company’s future
(EDITORIAL) We’re weeks into the COVID-19 crisis, and some leaders are fumbling through it, while others are quietly safeguarding their company’s future.
Anthony J. Algmin is the Founder and CEO of Algmin Data Leadership, a company helping business and technology leaders transform their future with data, and author of a new book on data leadership. We asked for his insights on how a strong leader can see their teams, their companies, their people through this global pandemic (and other crises in the future). The following are his own words:
Managers sometimes forget that the people we lead have lives outside of the office. This is true always, but is amplified when a crisis like COVID-19 occurs. We need to remember that our job is to serve our teams, to help them be as aligned and productive as possible in the short and long terms.
Crises are exactly when we need to think about what they might be going through, and realize that the partnership we have with our employees is more than a transaction. If we’ve ever asked our people to make sacrifices, like working over a weekend without extra pay, we should be thinking first about how we can support them through the tough times. When we do right by people when they really need it, they will run through walls again for our organizations when things return to normal.
Let them know it’s okay to breathe and talk about it. In a situation like COVID-19 where everything is disrupted and people are now adjusting to things like working from home, it is naturally going to be difficult and frustrating.
The best advice is to encourage people to turn off the TV and stop frequently checking the news websites. As fast as news is happening, it will not make a difference in what we can control ourselves. Right now most of us know what our day will look like, and nothing that comes out in the news is going to materially change it. If we avoid the noisy inputs, we’ll be much better able to focus and get our brains to stop spinning on things we can’t control.
And this may be the only time I would advocate for more meetings. If you don’t have at least a daily standup with your team, you should. And encourage everyone to have a video-enabled setup if at all possible. We may not be able to be in the same room, but the sense of engagement with video is much greater than audio-only calls.
We also risk spiraling if we think too much about how our companies are struggling, or if our teams cannot achieve what our organizations need to be successful. It’s like the difference in sports between practice and the big game. Normal times are when we game plan, we strategize, and work on our fundamentals. Crises are the time to focus and leave it all on the field.
That said, do not fail to observe and note what works well and where you struggle. If you had problems with data quality or inefficient processes before the crisis, you are not fixing them now. Pull out the duct tape and find a way through it. But later, when the crisis subsides, learn from the experience and get better for next time.
Find a hobby. Anything you can do to clear your head and separate work from the other considerations in your life. We may feel like the weight of the world is on our shoulders, and without a pressure release we will not be able to sustain this level of stress and remain as productive as our teams, businesses, and families need us.
Learning to love COVID-19-induced involuntary simplicity
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy despite working from home
Giant corporations and a gig economy do not mix
The strongest business leaders in the COVID-19 era might be startup companies
Verizon abandons paying customers over COVID-19 fears
11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
Ultimate list of Austin women who can speak at your tech event (or podcast)
COVID-19: Self employed Texans get some relief benefits
Sequoia ‘Black Swan’ memo could steer companies off of the COVID-19 cliff
COVID-19: Should I even bother applying for jobs right now?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Will COVID-19 break the internet?
-
Business Marketing6 days ago
The neuroscience of respectful leadership – preventing professional disrespect
-
Business News2 days ago
‘Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic?’
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How strong leaders use times of crises to improve their company’s future
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
How to make sure your newly remote team stays productive
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Easy email signature builder quickly updates your info
-
Business News1 week ago
34 places to find open remote jobs available now
-
Business News1 week ago
Why the world is looking at HEB as the model for preparedness