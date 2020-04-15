Learning to love COVID-19-induced involuntary simplicity

COVID-19 has ushered in a new era of stillness, taking social and professional gatherings off the table. People are spending unheard-of amounts of time at home, and you either are learning to love it or going bonkers, or both.

In a world where “hustle” is the name of the game, and at least 37% of U.S. workers make part or all of their income with gig economy jobs, many of us have forgotten the art of slowing down. With the required physical distancing orders in place across the country and millions of people out of work, many people are experiencing an inescapable slower pace.

It’s…jarring at first. It can also be beautiful and restorative. We need it, too, most likely. Between our jobs and side gigs, and even vacation itineraries loaded with must-sees and must-dos, this involuntary simplicity is no doubt needed. The longer people have stayed home longer, the more they appear to be finding new ways to occupy their time at home.

Busy people in the routine of commuting, going to the gym, attending social events, volunteering, getting dressed in work clothes, actually working, or attending kiddos’ sportsball games and the like are not okay with down time, necessarily. Frankly, we miss our “places to go, people to meet, and things to do.” Yet, in this unforeseen down time, many are discovering ways to divert that energy, to return to some simplicity.

My Facebook and Instagram feeds tell the tale: people are spending time in their newly shrunken world, and it doesn’t suck. I’ve seen (and made) more posts of lizards, flowers, jigsaw puzzles, and homemade meals than ever before, with an outpouring of appreciation from others in the same boat. The parents I know are tapping into their dormant creativity and craftiness, sharing ideas with each other. It’s sweet, really. Plus, it’s probably a good thing that the U.S. shelter-in-place rules are happening during springtime, when something new is in bloom every other week.

I see people who are gardening, painting, baking, writing music, journaling, blogging, or embracing other creative endeavors. Still others–bless their souls–are working on their novels. I’m envious of that one for sure. Good on them. Some people are taking advantage of a cleared out calendar by learning a new skill or hobby. Kudos to them.

People are finding ways to connect, beyond online happy hours or birthday parties. Lots of people are now taking leisurely walks and bicycle rides through their neighborhoods in lieu of driving to a crowded gym to sweat it out on the machines. They are rewarded by waving a howdy (or a hello if you’re not in Texas) to their neighbors who’ve taken to lounging in lawn chairs in their yards or on their porches.

Some of these neighbors may have never greeted each other before the COVID-19 era. What a neat thing this is, to meet your neighbors, without any pressure to immediately make plans to “do” something together, like a potluck or bunko game. I don’t mean you can’t make neighborly togetherness happen later, if it’s your thing, only that obligatory socializing is temporarily off the table, much to the delight of introverts everywhere.

Now, this is all well and good, and I am genuinely happy for those among us who can embrace a more toned down lifestyle. However, not everyone copes with change the same way. Some people are crawling the walls with the additional time on their hands and lack of social stimulation. Type A people will always be Type A. Not everyone can flip a switch, hang their hammocks, and start appreciating the gentle breeze making the leaves on the trees dance. It isn’t in their DNA.

If you see yourself in that description, don’t dismay. More resources for enrichment, relaxation, exercising, and mindfulness are proliferating online. Many have turned to these virtual gurus to aid them in transitioning to this suddenly slower lifestyle. This could help you, too. If you need a challenge, look into online learning. There are loads of online courses and certification classes going up for free or a greatly discounted price.

You can always use this time to plan out your strategy for world domination. Nobody’s stopping you, champ! In the meantime, you can find me outside watching the butterflies fluttering about the yard. To each their own.