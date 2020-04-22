Stay off the streets, start up helps you cut your own hair, Karen

Many parts of the U.S. have been in some form of shelter-in-place for over a month now. People have been learning to cook, picking up new hobbies, and starting DIY renovation projects during their time at home. So, now that we’ve all warmed up our DIY muscles and built up a little confidence, this is a good time to mention that you probably need a haircut.

Your hair doesn’t care if there is a pandemic going on, it still grows. Maybe you’ve been giving it a hard look in the mirror every morning trying to decide how you should deal with this. There is always the grab a pair of scissors and hope for the best option. This could produce some entertaining results for the other members of your household. But, if you want keep yourself looking professional and put together on video calls, there are better DIY haircut options.

You Probably Need a Haircut is a new website that connects people across the world with barbers and hairdressers who can walk them through a DIY haircut. With a trained professional on the other end of the line, giving yourself a fresh cut should feel a little less scary.

Using the website is simple. First, users need to acquire tools to cut their own hair such as haircutting scissors or a razor. These are not provided. Once users have assembled their tools, users can book an appointment. During the appointment users will video chat with their stylist who will coach them through the process. Voila! You no longer need a haircut. The pandemic can’t keep you from looking fresh.

Many of us are looking at several more weeks of some degree of self-isolation. Getting a haircut could be just what you need to feel more put together at a time when many things are largely out of our control. It is easy for the days to start blending together when you’re not going to the office or attending social events, but maintaining some kind of routine – like getting a regular haircut – could be exactly what you need to stay sane.