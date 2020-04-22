Tech News
Stay off the streets, start up helps you cut your own hair, Karen
With many amenities inaccessible, and most people still at home, You Probably Need a Haircut is connecting people with hairdressers around the world.
Many parts of the U.S. have been in some form of shelter-in-place for over a month now. People have been learning to cook, picking up new hobbies, and starting DIY renovation projects during their time at home. So, now that we’ve all warmed up our DIY muscles and built up a little confidence, this is a good time to mention that you probably need a haircut.
Your hair doesn’t care if there is a pandemic going on, it still grows. Maybe you’ve been giving it a hard look in the mirror every morning trying to decide how you should deal with this. There is always the grab a pair of scissors and hope for the best option. This could produce some entertaining results for the other members of your household. But, if you want keep yourself looking professional and put together on video calls, there are better DIY haircut options.
You Probably Need a Haircut is a new website that connects people across the world with barbers and hairdressers who can walk them through a DIY haircut. With a trained professional on the other end of the line, giving yourself a fresh cut should feel a little less scary.
Using the website is simple. First, users need to acquire tools to cut their own hair such as haircutting scissors or a razor. These are not provided. Once users have assembled their tools, users can book an appointment. During the appointment users will video chat with their stylist who will coach them through the process. Voila! You no longer need a haircut. The pandemic can’t keep you from looking fresh.
Many of us are looking at several more weeks of some degree of self-isolation. Getting a haircut could be just what you need to feel more put together at a time when many things are largely out of our control. It is easy for the days to start blending together when you’re not going to the office or attending social events, but maintaining some kind of routine – like getting a regular haircut – could be exactly what you need to stay sane.
Build the perfect digital workspace for your team with Fibery
(TECH NEWS) Fibery.io is another remote collaboration tool that is “mediocre at everything,” according to its creators. Humor and creativity makes this app a win.
Fibery.io is a digital, customizable workspace built to connect teams and unify workflow across sales, marketing, product, and development. It provides a nimble workspace to integrate project management tools, collaborative documents, workflows, and data visualization. The program allows you to select an app template that can be customized and integrated into the use of other apps to create one comprehensive, collaborative workspace.
The best part is that the workspace evolves with your needs. Rather than investing in complicated, intricate software that is deeply customized to a particular business need, Fibery.io allows you to customize along the way. It does not require complicated integrations, or worse, fancy new software every time your specific needs change ever so slightly.
“You eliminate the gap between goals and initiatives, never enter the same data twice, effortlessly share data across teams, and never enter the same data twice — without having to maintain any integrations,” says founder Michael Dubakov.
The tool had a silent launch in November 2019 that saw positive, but not exceptional initial success. What launched the tool into infamy was a submission to Hacker News sharing the “Fibery Anxiety” website, a shadow version of their actual website that’s a bit more honest. The site headlines with a compelling opener: “Yet another collaboration tool: claims to be all-in-one, is mediocre at everything” and provides a button to “sign up anyway.” The website is a riot of self-deprecating jokes including a demo video that ends with Google Chrome crashing, and headlines that progress from “Try” to “Suffer” and finally “Quit,” with a concluding plea “But we have mortgages…” The site also includes reviews from “detractors” explaining why their top competitors, Notion and Coda, may be a better solution for prospective customers.
Dubakov also runs an “inappropriately transparent blog” where he documents the Fibery.io chronicles. Chronicle post #16 describes in his characteristically irreverent and emoji-laden style the emotional rollercoaster of the November silent launch, and the overwhelmingly positive response thanks to the Hacker News share. The post includes screenshots of sales leads and user channel visits throughout November, and how they decided to delay a full launch to January 2020 (spoiler alert: there was a coin toss).
It is unclear whether the investor reel at the bottom is a joke or not. The photo strip includes photos of seven older white men (including Warren Buffet), two Asian women, and a dog (Dubakov’s) – an entirely believable roster of investors and venture capitalists.
Jokes aside, Fibery is actually positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the realm of digital organization solutions, especially for many now-distributed teams. And while the layout and branding is polished and shiny, the window to the not-so-shiny insecurities of its creators makes it all the more approachable.
If focus is a struggle for you, try this exploding to do list
(TECH NEWS) Nearly 90 percent of people who make to-do lists don’t finish them; can timed explosions fix that? Exploding To Do gives you productive chaos.
I’m a to-do list guy. I can’t remember the last time I started a day without one; indeed, an average day for me entails several to-do lists written on anything from scraps of yellow legal pad paper to my phone’s built-in Reminders app. There’s only one problem: I rarely make it through one list, to say nothing of the numerous one-offs I create as the day wears on.
According to Huffington Post, nearly 90 percent of people who make to-do lists doom their bulleted entries to the same fate—and, while many point to daily interruptions as the culprit, it’s clear that a sheer lack of urgency is the problem for anyone regularly struggling to check that last box (or ten).
But what if your to-do list…exploded? That’s a question that Exploding To Do wants desperately to answer for you.
Explosive urgency is the idea behind the company’s titular app. Citing decision fatigue as a major contributor to unfinished business, Exploding To Do seeks to cut down on your long-term planning in favor of manageable, daily tasks—and, even then, only the important ones.
After all, you don’t have much time. At the end of the day, your to-do list “explodes”, and while you can relegate entries to future dates or review combusted days of the past, the current day’s events are over; through this somewhat dramatic approach, Exploding To Do hopes to foster your “selective focus” so that you can make the most out of your day—and maybe finish a to-do list along the way.
From a presentation standpoint, Exploding To Do offers a fairly minimal presentation—something akin to a pen-and-paper approach—but the company behind it confirms that users will be able to track data, access to-do lists of days past, and create a back-log of ideas and actions for use at any time without having to detract from the day’s work.
Decision fatigue is a beast, especially in an age of neon lights and 60-hour work weeks. It’s refreshing to see something minimal and task-oriented grace the market—even if that product promises to explode daily.
You can sign up for Exploding To Do’s wait list on their website.
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy despite working from home
(TECH NEWS) Remotehour is the interesting app that allows for open-door-policy via webcam while working from home to make it easier for employees to talk to you.
One of the strangest aspects of working from home is not getting an immediate response from a co-worker the way you would in the office. I mean, I guess it would be weird if Jim from accounting set up shop in a cubicle in your kitchen.
The other element we’re missing during working from home is not getting as much face-to-face interaction with coworkers. You don’t get the nonverbals and the body language in a Slack instant message chat the way you would from stopping by someone’s office.
Video chats help with this, however they’re more so used for team meetings and not so much for one-on-one conversation (in general). For one-on-ones, it’s easier to hop on the phone or into an IM chat.
Remotehour has taken this into consideration and has developed a way for you to be on (video) call whenever you’re available. According to their website, “Come online when you open the app. You can set up messages and update status here when online, offline, and when talking. Easy to share your room with URL.”
This way, your co-workers or employees don’t need to take the time to set up an appointment with you. If you’re marked as available, they can just pop on a video call and there you’ll be – similar to how it would be for someone to stop by your office in-person.
Start a call simply by hitting the “talk” button – allowing for an open-door policy when utilizing the app. Remotehour supports screen share and high-quality video calls.
If you don’t like the sudden call, there is a new feature that allows for a “knock first” option. The user knocks and you decide if you’d like to talk to them then and there (this keeps Chatty Kathys from coming in and taking up your whole day with stories about their kids). However, if you’re concerned that employees or co-workers will waste time just chatting about nothing, there is a timeout option for each call.
Remotehour is ideal for teams who generally work on-site but are now secluded to the remote setting of being at home. Additionally, this would be great for teachers and professors as a way to provide virtual office hours.
