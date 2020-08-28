Opinion Editorials
All talk, no action: Black employees respond to the racial inequity in Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative
[OPINION EDITORIALS] Black employees at the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative call out co-CEOs Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg for perpetuating an “All Lives Matter” approach to racial justice, internally, and externally.
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s $80 billion eponymous Chan-Zuckerburg Initiative (CZI) is working hard to disrupt traditional philanthropy to advance social change and racial justice, but Black employees at CZI call BS.
In what was surely a PR move for Zuckerberg to appeal to the left, the 36-year-old CEO posted about the death of George Floyd. It was obviously a ploy to shine some attention on CZI’s racial justice investments, but whatever good intentions the post had fell flat.
“To help in this fight, I know Facebook needs to do more to support equality and safety for the Black community through our platforms. As hard as it was to watch, I’m grateful that Darnella Frazier posted on Facebook her video of George Floyd’s murder because we all needed to see that. We need to know George Floyd’s name. But it’s clear Facebook also has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure our systems don’t amplify bias.”
Did we need to see that, Mark? Did we need to see another Black person killed by the police? It’s no wonder that Black CZI employees are frustrated by the organization’s seemingly lackadaisical and ineffectual approach to racial equity.
In response to Zuckerberg’s tone-deaf statement and the protests that followed Floyd’s death, CZI’s Black employees resource group, Building Leadership & Knowledge (BLK), wrote a letter to Chan to call out the organization’s resistance to internal and external work grounded in racial equity.
“You, Mark, and the senior leadership team have asked us to trust your commitment to making CZI a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable organization,” the letter said. “You’ve asked for grace as you each engage in your personal racial equity journeys. You have made these requests of us for years, yet you have not made much progress.”
COO Josué Estrada spoke to the Washington Post about the matter. “We also have work to do internally. As a growing start-up philanthropy, we need to build systems that ensure we are supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion within our own organization,” he said. Using the DEI buzzword is cute, and technically a mirror to the letter’s assertions, but as a whole is insufficient, primarily because CZI’s leadership doesn’t seem to understand what those words mean.
CZI and Facebook are not the only places where external communications around intentions to address racial inequity are not reflective of internal company culture. This type of behavior is pervasive in the tech sector overall, where Black employees are asked to carry the weight of racial justice work on behalf of their organizations.
The effect is not only emotional and professional stress for an already marginalized group, but also a denial of its importance. At a CZI town hall meeting in June, Chan implored staff that, “it is all of our responsibility to look at our work and think about making sure we’re serving everyone,” which, if you ask me, feels like a thinly veiled euphemism for All Lives Matter.
In fact, Black employees at CZI concur. In a 2018 survey, Black employees asserted that CZI’s philosophy had in fact become “All Lives Matter.” In an April 2020 employee engagement survey, 87 percent of White employees and 86 percent of Asian and Latino employees felt CZI was inclusive. Only 59 percent of Black employees agreed.
This blind spot is painfully obvious in the watered-down rhetoric that Chan and Zuckerburg have employed as they describe their efforts. Employees and other critics believe CZI is a tool for the couple to enforce their own political beliefs and values through philanthropy, while trying to appear non-partisan on the surface. And it very well may be. Zuckerberg chose LLC status for CZI instead of the traditional 501(c)3 favored by foundations, specifically to give it more flexibility, including the ability to influence policy.
It should be no surprise that someone like Zuckerberg, who was worth $4 billion and counting ten years ago at age 26, has not bothered himself with the difficult work of racial equity self-education. If he and Chan plan to follow through on their promise to disrupt philanthropy for the better, they will need to do some serious internal work, or step aside for more critical thinkers to lead.
Opinion Editorials
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
(EDITORIAL) Global Pandemic or not, people struggle to search for job opportunities, their career, and find their purpose. Knowing yourself is the most important part.
Feeling lost? Can you relate to this Reddit post in the Career Guidance forum?
“Careers that aren’t boring?
I’m really lost right now. I just graduated high school and I really don’t know what I want to do with my life.
At the moment my only idea is to join the military (United States) and see how it goes. I really want to go to college on the side but I don’t know what I want to get into. I tried coding in high school and it didn’t make sense, making me feel like i won’t be successful in the technology field. Medical field costs too much+ time in school. Only other career field that’s on my mind is engineering but I don’t know if I’ll be successful?
Is it okay to feel like I’ll fail? Will college actually teach you unlike in high school? I feel like high school didn’t really prep me and I’ll be behind”
And then you have to love this response:
“Is the grass really not greener on the other side?
I’ve been a trucker since I left school 10 years ago. Every post I come across are full of people dreading the office culture, politics, environment etc. and saying how they’d love to be outdoors.
I work outdoors and it’s shit, -5°C in winter and 40+°C in summer. Slogging 12-15 hour days behind the wheel, micro-sleeping and hallucinating just to make delivery times. Getting filthy and soaking wet when working outside.
The idea of being in a nice cooled office, not having to put my life on the line and actually working on a project with a team sounds so stimulating to me instead of being a monkey behind a wheel. But then I see so many people call themselves monkeys in other professions and hate the office.”
It’s alluring how the ego is meant to ensure our security and survival, and unless we learn how to work with it and the messages we tell ourselves, we can often feel alone, isolated and the only one with these feelings. It is when you start exploring others’ stories that you may feel an a-ha moment, or things may seem like they click.
One would venture to argue that many people are sometimes lost in a fog, and not sure what to do. Above was an example of a high schooler who is feeling like the military might be his only option, but if you read through the thread, it does appear that he has other ideas but just doesn’t know enough about them or doesn’t trust himself enough to look further in to them. And if the military is the right option for him, that is okay too.
“The ego is the human consciousness part of you. It was designed to ensure your security and survival. Unfortunately for many of us it has never relinquished its initial purpose. Instead, for many the ego became the master script writer and because of it, everything becomes a drama based on past happenings.” Beverly Blanchard
If you’re feeling in a fog, people may ask you:
- What are you passionate about?
- What do you love doing that you can make money from?
- What company do you want to work for?
- Where do you want to live?
- Are you living for your resume, or for your obituary?
If there’s a screaming feeling inside that literally feels like you are going to BURST with all caps of “I DON’T KNOW”, then let’s take a breath and see what we can do to work with that. Here are some ideas that may be great activities for you to help move forward.
Kindly note, the first thing is to allow yourself TIME. You need some time to figure it out, do some research, look in to options, have conversations, possibly work experiences, maybe some inner soul searching and spiritual work. If you think you have to have this figured out right away, you may have already put a limit on yourself (sorry to be a buzzkill but you might need YEARS to figure out your purpose). You ideally need to figure out how to get from A to B, not A to Z right now.
- Do some research on Design Thinking.
Spend some time with a journal getting out some of your thoughts so you can move them from the emotional part of your brain to a more logical and rational place (usually once you’ve put something on paper or even said it out loud). You may like this Design Your Life workbook based on a Career Exploration class at Stanford where you explore your interests, and how they can align with work and your purpose. The workbook is great because it gives you writing prompts that help guide you (they also give ideas on how long to spend on an activity so it could be 10 minutes or 30 and you can decide if that is something you can do at that point in time). They also just released a book, Designing Your Work Life. How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work.
- Make a simple list.
Spend 5-10 minutes just writing out things you really like or love (no explanation, just the name of the item). There is no judgement to this list and nothing is too silly (Iced coffee, video games, tennis, music, dogs, photography, favorite subject(s) in school, friends, family, reading…) Walk away. Come back to it. Do any of these things give you clues on what type(s) of professions fascinate you? Then make a list of what you need to do from here (more school, internship, volunteering, pro-bono projects, part-time or full-time job). Stop and ask yourself how you can get more of these things in your day to day.
- Consider yourself an Investigative Reporter, and talk to people about how they chose their areas of study and/or careers.
The hope is that you are pleasantly surprised to hear many people have had this feeling and they moved forward anyway. They made decisions with the information they had, and their career and projects grew from there. This could help you recognize what is that next step you need to take.
I would tell that high schooler to go meet with military recruiting offices and see what they have to say. I’d also suggest they reach out to mechanical engineers and learn about what they work on and what they had to do to get there. If they are unsure of how to find any, check out LinkedIn to start. Many people look at those that they consider to be successful and see where they ended up – often we miss the part of the story about what they had to do to get there. This is what we should be looking to uncover, and that may give us insights on what our next steps can be.
In job searching, a great tool is conducting Informational Interviews and speaking with people that are in jobs that you think may interest you and they can tell you more real details. Whatever you find to be really intriguing and makes you want to know more about, that could be a good sign of a career/job you’re interested in. Ask them about education and skills requirements and take notes.
- Consider your life like a flight of stairs.
Each step is leading to the next one. You don’t have to know or see the entire staircase, and you may not even know what’s on the second floor.
- Write your Eulogy.
This sounds really morbid and maybe slightly is, but a plane doesn’t just take off on a flight plan without knowing where it’s going and landing. If you write out your eulogy, you may discover what you want to be remembered for, and start living a life that includes those types of efforts, endeavors, and projects. This also may take a little bit of pressure off of you that everything in your life will not be solely based on your job or career. Then, maybe hide it so your family doesn’t think you’ve lost your mind.
Whatever you do, please know you are not alone and the more you think everyone else has it all figured out, the better acting you are witnessing. Yes, there are people that have known what they wanted to do since they were little but even their job/career has had it’s twists and turns.
Opinion Editorials
Try these mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxiety
(EDITORIAL) Dealing with anxiety? Here are a few things to try that may help you manage this stressful time.
COVID-19 is stressful. Yeah, okay, that’s stating (and probably understating) the obvious, but it’s worth talking about the anxiety that this new normal has brought with it. Whether you have anxiety disorder or you’re just generally anxious because of all the sudden changes that COVID-19 has brought with it, it’s worth talking about ways you can cope, beyond the usual advice of “exercise, eat healthy, get sleep.”
I mean, yes. Try to do that too. But we’ve got some mental techniques that might help. Mantras, if you will, that could be helpful when coping with the stress of this situation seems too tough.
“I made it through something before.”
It can be really easy to get swept up in the powerless feeling that comes along with something this big and out of our control. As an individual, you might not be able to turn the tides of the virus or the affects it’s having on daily life, but you do have control over yourself. And human beings are tough. Even if we don’t feel like it.
One way to remind yourself of this power is to remember a time you overcame another obstacle. Whether it’s something big (like unemployment or the death of a loved one) or a smaller challenge (like getting a bad grade or losing something you treasured), visualize not just the problem, but how you got through it. Remember the strength and patience you had in overcoming it.
Then, take another deep breath and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that you’ve done hard things before. You can do them again.
“I couldn’t have planned for this.”
If you’re like me, it can be easy stressed out over unplanned occurrences. I prefer to plan in advance for things – especially big changes – and as someone who moved to a brand new city right before this pandemic blew up, well, all my plans went out the window. Sure, you might not be trying to make it in an entirely new environment during this upheaval, but chances are, some of your plans have gotten waylaid as well.
This is why it’s important to remind yourself that you couldn’t really have planned for this. Think about it – a year ago, would this ever have entered into your five year plan? Absolutely not! You planned for a pandemic-free future, which was perfectly reasonable. If your anxiety is stemming from the feeling that you “could have, should have” done something differently, take a deep breath and remind yourself that it’s not your fault.
Then, take another deep breath, and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that something of this scale changing your plans does not reflect your skill or value as an individual.
“This, too, will pass.”
It can be really hard to visualize this thing being over. In all seriousness, though, with so much changing so quickly and no definite answer of when it will end, it can feel overwhelming. But, as cliche as it might sound, this trouble will end too. So it’s worth taking another deep breath in the face of this uncertainty and remember that it will be over one day.
Then, take one more deep breath and be comforted by the knowledge that while it’s challenging now, it won’t always be this way.
Anxiety often leaves us trapped in uncertainty and fear. If these phrases don’t work to ease your worries, it’s worth keeping an eye out for something that will. At the very least, we can all benefit from taking a moment of pause when we’re feeling anxious and continue to remind ourselves that although it’s a scary time right now, we’re going to make it through.
Opinion Editorials
Starting a new remote job? Here’s how to impress your team
(EDITORIAL) New world. New normal. New remote job? Here are three steps to help you navigate your new job and make a lasting first impression.
My past gig selling ergonomic furniture seems so much more meaningful these days. That’s a real aluminum foil lining on a horrible, deadly, terrifying situation, but I’ll take it.
For those of us who can keep up the grind for that daily bread (sourdough apparently) from home, we’re in da house like it’s a late 90s video. Or a much much much lamer early 2000s video aping late 90s videos.
It’s been weird. Intellectually, I know taking breaks to roast Brussels sprouts, hang my delicates, or weep uncontrollably into the living room carpet is NOT what I’m being paid for but…I’m doing it. And I can because I know my coworkers, superiors included, are doing the exact same.
We’ve already built up the kind of rapport that says ‘So long as XYZ gets done, organizing your spice rack between calls is fine, because we are all going NUCKING FUTS, and whatever keeps us from starting fires without driving up company costs is all gravy. Also here’s a picture of my dog’.
BUT, for those of us cranking the money mill in a whole NEW work situation… it’s gonna be… well. Not necessarily like that.
If my first off-color joke to my manager was over G-Chat instead of face-to-face, I can’t even IMAGINE what horror shows would go through my head if she say… went to go check her mail right as I hit send and just kinda left whatever it was I said about bras hanging there.
So what can you do to improve your new-person status when you can’t meet your team and cozy up face-to-face?
Make introductions
Imagine you’re taking a pre-covid19 bus. Some stranger taps you on the shoulder and says, “Hey, you wanna approve this invoice right quick?”
Not the worst thing you could hear on public transport by a long shot, but it’s still a little presumptuous, no?
That’s why you need to introduce yourself.
Not just in the general group chats or Zoom meetings. No one’s going to remember those (and there’s a 75% chance you don’t have your video on anyway).
Introduce yourself every time you ask someone new for something. Like this: “Hi colleague! I’m April, the new girl in 2nd shift goth ops, how are you? I had a quick question about our joy division, do you have a moment?”
I get that I’m an 87 year old biddy when it comes to matters of courtesy, but when you can’t actually see someone or offer to grab something from the communal fridge for someone, this stuff goes a LONG way. Bonus, you might get some extra positivity back! And we ALL need that.
Scroll back
Put that mouse wheel in reverse, what we’re gon’ do right here is go back. The cool thing about work chat-ware is that most versions will have a history you can scroll through! Your mission now is to creep through public, multi-person channels and see how your new peeps cheep.
You’ll get a great sense of who’s who, the general vibe, and even see frequent pain points and questions that come up before you have to ask about them (which you WILL).
Is this the kind of workplace where you can leave an ‘It’s Twerkin Tuesday!’ GIF, and get a whole bootylicious thread going to lift everyone’s spirits? Or do you work with more of an “Here’s an interesting article about twerking for spine health” kind of crowd?
This is how you find out.
Keep your own records.
Art Markman over at the Harvard Business Review mentioned a super fun and also true fact: “ Your memory for what happens each day is strongest around things that are compatible with your general script about how work is supposed to go. That means that you are least likely to remember the novel aspects of your new workplace” .
Ergo, it makes sense to keep a diary of everything that happens at work so you can get help with what you need most… because those ‘novel aspects’ are EVERYTHING, experience or no.
I personally suck at making my hands write as quickly as I think, so I suggest a diary in the form of Google docs, or even a private Tumblr/Twitter, etc, where you can hashtag what you need to look back at, and search your logs at your leisure later.
Make sense?
It’s not always easy to navigate a new position, even if you’re the naturally charming, adaptable type. Adapting to several major things at once is a lot for anyone! But hey, you’re doing the right thing by reading this as it is. Gold star!
Congrats on the new gig. Keep your head up, or whatever direction medical doctors recommend – you got the job. You’ve got this!
All talk, no action: Black employees respond to the racial inequity in Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative
Is the gig up for Uber and Lyft?
How and why Walmart is thriving right now
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy when working from home
Try these mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxiety
How to ask your manager for better work equipment
5 side hustles that could turn into your new career
How strong leaders use times of crises to improve their company’s future
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
5 side hustles that could turn into your new career
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
-
Business Marketing3 days ago
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
-
Tech News3 days ago
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy when working from home
-
Tech News1 week ago
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use your data
-
Business News1 week ago
Instead of letting people go, company retrains staff for new roles
-
Business Finance1 week ago
Tool simplifies vendor payments, saves small businesses tons of time
-
Tech News1 week ago
Facebook Messenger is merging with Instagram chat