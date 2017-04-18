The nuances of remote work that are often overlooked

The missing implications of working remotely

I’m reading Crew.co “5 Signs a Remote Work Lifestyle Might Be Right for You” and I think the author missed a few points.

Sure, you have to be super-organized and uber-diligent to work remotely, but whether that type of work is for you depends on a lot more. Here are a few of my observations.

Does your industry support working remotely

I don’t care how dedicated you are, there are some jobs that simply won’t translate into working out of the office.

There might be security issues that could preclude you from using open Wi-Fis.

You might sit at a desk all day billing insurance for a doctor, but is that business going to let you take your home out of the office?

Can you get into a routine to be productive?

The author of the Crew article states, “remember, you’re still a professional even if you’re working in your PJs, so you have to act like it.” I’d like to argue that you cannot be professional if you work in pajamas.

Maybe you can dress down and get into work mode, but after doing this for 6 years, I know that when I get fully dressed I’m more likely to get the job done.

Can you be firm with your family?

You also have to think about your ability to set boundaries with your family and friends. Is your mom going to come over every day just to chat because you’re home?

Can you tell her no?

What about your child’s teacher, who thinks you can chaperone the field trip because you don’t go to an office every day. Setting boundaries is not easy. Training your family to leave you alone will take time.

Can you embrace new technology?

Keeping in touch with clients and bosses is going to be much more difficult as a remote worker. You may have to find new methods of workflow and communication. I use about 6 different platforms with my clients, many of which are not my preference.

Can you step away from your work?

Working remotely can feel like you’re always on duty. Can you practice self-care to take a break to clear your mind?

Will your employer expect you to be on duty 24/7?

If you cannot set boundaries with work, remote work is not going to help.

Do you have a place to work?

To separate your work and home life, you need a dedicated place to work. The coffee shop might be a nice morning change of pace, but you cannot work there every day. If you cannot make a place in your home to keep your work, it might not be for you.

