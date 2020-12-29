Opinion Editorials
Head’s up: Required paid sick leave for COVID ending before new year
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) For those infected with COVID or with friends and family infected, be aware: As of December 31st, mandatory paid sick leave for COVID is expiring.
If you’re one of many people who benefited from paid sick leave via the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) passed in March, take note: That perk expires come December 31st.
The FFCRA guaranteed paid sick leave for anyone who met the prerequisite requirements of testing positive for COVID-19 while working for a company with fewer than 500 employees. While larger companies and, of course, anyone testing negative were exempt from this act, the benefits for those who fell ill courtesy of the pandemic were undeniable.
Come December 31st, though, those benefits will expire—and the legislature in their stead is underwhelming by comparison.
The most recent relief bill, which was fully passed on Sunday, does include a stipulation for COVID sick leave—but it is contingent on employer discretion, meaning companies can opt out without legal repercussions. While employers do stand to gain tax credits upon enacting sick leave for those who test positive, the fact remains that many will most likely tighten their sick leave policies rather than continuing with the prior lenience.
The bill does also include some unemployment relief—300 dollars per week in addition to state unemployment benefits—along with some extended benefits and time periods for those claiming unemployment. However, some are questioning whether or not this relief is too little, too late.
This updated legislature comes into play on the heels of two major holidays. While some may argue that anything is better than nothing at all, it seems tone-deaf to restrict protections for those diagnosed with COVID during a time in which one can feasibly expect a surge in cases. When forced to choose between their fellow employees’ wellness and a necessary paycheck, people shouldn’t expect others to make the “right” choice.
Simply put, if your workplace looks anything like mine, people are already struggling. Removing paid leave for confirmed COVID cases makes it all the more likely that people will show up to work while positive, thus increasing an already elevated spread.
Employers who are on the fence about continuing to offer paid leave should remember that allowing a few employees to take some paid time off certainly beats having to shut down the company because half of the office is out due to one person deciding to come to work while infected.
How to increase website engagement
(EDITORIAL) A website is vital to any business, but customer engagement guarantees success. Check out these powerful tips to boost engagement.
Having a website for your business isn’t enough. If you want to grow your company, you need to maximize this digital asset by increasing user engagement. The question is, where do you begin?
What does healthy website engagement look like?
Launching a website is one of the quintessential first steps in building a business. It’s a new company’s way of saying, “We’ve arrived! See, we’re legit!” But the problem is that very few entrepreneurs and business owners know anything about building websites. So they use a drag-and-drop web builder to throw a few elements together and develop a site in a few hours.
Simply having a website isn’t enough. If it’s only a placeholder for your brand, you’re missing out on an opportunity to reach people and move them from awareness to purchase. You don’t need a website – you need an engaging website.
What is user engagement?
“Put most simply, user engagement is when visitors to your site appreciate your content enough to stick around, absorb, and convert,” web design and UX optimizer Rob Wells writes. “Most importantly, when user engagement is high, you’ll find that your audience becomes more loyal. You’ll notice more return visits and higher conversions, because your website simply works.”
Signs of high user engagement include reading and absorbing content, organic comments on blog posts, social media shares, watching videos, above average time on site, high click-through rates, and low bounce rates. We’ll tell you more about how to achieve these “wins’ in the following section.
5 Tips for Boosting Engagement
Every website developer, marketing guru, and entrepreneur has their own formula for boosting engagement, but there are a few tactics that everyone can agree on. If you want to see immediate results, start by doing the following:
-
- Make it About Your Target Audience: Too many businesses make the mistake of shaping their marketing messages around themselves. They mistakenly assume that customers care about them, when the truth of the matter is that customers only care about themselves.If you want to boost engagement on your website, start by transforming your messaging. Make it about your audience. Make the customer the hero of their own story. You’re just there to guide them along and point to solutions (products and services) that may help them get from where they are now to where they want to be.
- Tell Stories: Cut out the sterile corporate lingo and breathe a little life into your copy. Mission statements are lame. Tell stories!The Ward & Barnes, P.A. website is a perfect example of how storytelling can cause engagement to soar. They actually include client stories, testimonials, and quotes on their homepage. This helps visitors connect with the brand and immediately establish a feeling of trust and goodwill.
- Eliminate Distractions: “According to research by Google, people judge websites as beautiful or not within 1/50th to 1/20th of a second,” Website Magazine notes. “Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that visually complex websites are consistently rated as less beautiful than simpler sites.”Stop with the complex websites and sophisticated designs. You’re not a web design company – there’s no need for all of these bells and whistles! Eliminate distractions and simplify every page to one specific focal point. Anything more means you’re actually competing against yourself.
- Empower Your CTAs: Every page on your website should have a call-to-action (CTA). And when creating these CTAs, always ask yourself one simple question: “Why would anyone click this?”If you’re asking for an email address or sale without providing clear and direct value in return, you’re missing the point. You have to compel people to follow through.One of the best ways to empower your CTAs is to offer something in return – like a free eBook, a discount code, or a product sample. When there’s an enticing reward, people will be much more likely to follow through.
- Go Visual: The brain processes visuals much faster than text. Use this to your advantage by integrating visual content into your website. This means video, graphics, and original images. Skip the stock photos! However, don’t overdo it. Remember to keep it simple and avoid unnecessary distractions. Quality over quantity works every time.
Turn your website into a lead generating asset
Transform your website from a branded placeholder into a powerful, lead generating asset that procures leads, and converts them from curious visitors into profitable lifelong customers. This process can take time, but you have to begin somewhere. Start by leveraging the tips in this article and analyzing the data. Based on the numbers, you can optimize, iterate, and improve over time.
Basic tips on how to handle common (and ridiculous) interview questions
(EDITORIAL) There will always be off the wall questions in an interview, but what is the point of them? Do interviewers expect quick, honest, or deep and thought out answers?
We’ve all been asked (or know of friends who have been) some ridiculous interview questions:
- What type of fruit would you be in a smoothie and why?
- If you were stuck on a deserted island, what is one item that you couldn’t live without?
- Could you tell us a joke?
Sound familiar? You may have worried about stumbling in your response, but the reality is, you will receive questions in an interview that you may not know the answer to. Many of us sweat bullets preparing for interviews, trying to think through every possible scenario and every question we might be asked. Usually the hardest part about these questions is simply that you cannot prepare for them. So how do you approach questions like these?
First and foremost, you have to be comfortable with the uncomfortable and do your best to answer them in the moment. Interviewers are not expecting you to know the answer to these question. Instead, they are literally looking to see how you handle yourself in a situation where you may not know the answer. Would you answer with the first thing that comes to mind? Would you ask for more information or resources? What is your thought process and justification for answering this question? Please know that how you answer this particular question is not usually a deal-breaker, but how you handle yourself can be.
Now, with more common questions, even though some can still feel ridiculous, you have the opportunity to practice.
“What are your strengths and weaknesses?”
They want to be able to see that you have confidence and know your strengths – but also that you are human and recognize where you may have areas of improvement, as well as self-awareness. This isn’t a trick question per se, but it is an important one to think through how you would answer this in a professional manner.
If you’re not feeling super confident or know how to answer the strength question, it may be worth asking your friends and family what they think. What areas of business or life do they feel comfortable coming to ask you about? Were there subjects in school or work projects that you picked up really quickly? This may help identify some strengths (and they can be general like communication or project management.) One great way to delve in to your strengths is to take the CliftonStrengths Test.
“Your CliftonStrengths themes are your talent DNA. They explain the ways you most naturally think, feel and behave.” It gives you your top 5 strengths (unique to you), as well as a detailed report on how those work together and amongst groups. Per the research from Gallup, they say time is better spent on growing your strengths than trying to overcome your weaknesses.
The thing with the “What is your weakness?” question is that you cannot say things like “I really cannot get up in the morning!” or “I absolutely hate small talk!” – even though those may be true for you. They are looking for a more thoughtful answer demonstrating your self-awareness and desire to grow and learn.
They know you’re human, but the interviewer is looking for what you’re doing to address your weakness. An example of a response may be, “I have struggled with advanced formulas in Excel, but have made sure to attend regular workshops and seek out opportunities to practice more functionality so that I can improve in this area”. Another example might be, “I have a very direct type of communication style and I have learned that sometimes, I need to let the other person share and speak more before I jump to a decision.” Many times you can also find some great insights in self-assessment tests too (like DISC, Myers-Briggs, Enneagram for examples).
“Why do you want to work for this company?”
Let’s be real. Companies want people that want to work there. They want you to be interested in their products/service because that usually means you will be a happier employee. You should be able to answer this question by doing some company research, (if any) drawing from your personal experience with the company, or getting “insider insight” from a friend or colleague who works there and can help you understand more about what it’s like to be employed by that company.
“Where do you see yourself in five years?”
All companies have goals and plans to make progress. They ask this question to see if you, a potential future employee, will have goals that align with theirs. Jokingly, we are all curious about how people answered this question back in 2015…but in all seriousness, it is worth asking yourself and thinking through how this company or role aligns with your future goals. This question is similar to the weaknesses question in that you still have to remain professional. You don’t want to tell them that you want to work there so you can learn the ins/outs to then go start your own (competitive) company.
Take a few minutes to think about what excites you about this job, how you can grow and learn there, and maybe one piece of personal (hope to adopt a dog, travel to India, buy a home) but it doesn’t have to be anything super committal.
When it comes to behavioral interview questions, these are also much easier to prepare for. You can take out your resume, review your experience, and write out 3 examples for the following scenarios:
-
- Handled a difficult person or situation
- Decided steps (or pulled together resources) to figure out a problem/solution that was new to your team or organization
- Brought a new idea to the table, saved expenses and/or brought in revenue – basically how you made a positive impact on the organization
These are very common questions you’ll find in an interview, and while interviewers may not ask you exactly those questions verbatim, if you have thought through a few scenarios, you will be better conditioned to recall and share examples (also looking at your resume can trigger your memory). Bring these notes with you to the interview if that makes you feel more comfortable (just don’t bring them and read them out loud – use it as a refresher before the interview starts).
Practicing is the best way to prepare, but there’s always a chance that you’ll get a question you might not know the answer to. Do your research and consider asking friends (or family) about how they’ve handled being in a similar situation. Ultimately, you have to trust yourselves that you will be able to rise to the occasion and answer to the best of your ability, in a professional manner.
Whatever you do, please also have questions prepared for your interviewers. This is a great opportunity to help you decide if this is a right fit for you (projects, growth opportunity, team dynamics, management styles, location/travel, what they do for the company/what are they proud of/how did they choose to work here). Never waste it with “Nope, I’m good” as that can leave a bad final impression.
What does it even mean to get creative with your job search?
(EDITORIAL) There are often times people give advice that may not always be a match in your job search. Now is a good time to try new things so get creative.
Do you remember in 2008 when people were wearing sandwich boards outside of train stations that read “LOOKING FOR A JOB” or handing out their resumes on busy expressway turn offs? Some of them even ended up in the local news. Check out One Sandwich Board Guy Gets a Job.
That was creative. And also, not for everyone.
How do you get creative in your job search? What does that even mean? Why do people toss that advice out like it’s a fix all?
Creative has a variety of definitions on Merriam-Webster whether you’re looking at it as an adjective or noun and synonyms are clever, imaginative, ingenious, innovational, innovative, innovatory, inventive, original and originative.
I believe this is a time to get creative but in the sense of ALL OF US opening up our minds to new avenues and ways of working (looking at a variety of job boards – including Remote Job Boards, consider contracts or temporary work, exploring new industries or non-profits, finally starting your business, reaching out to small business owners to see if you can help them with anything).
You still shouldn’t skip the basics as mentioned in this article from Ask a Manager like tailoring your resume to positions or really doing the work up front in your resume and LinkedIn profiles to show your strengths as a candidate. The heavy lifting is still on the job seeker to update your materials and clarify what you are searching for.
You cannot send a generic message “Hey, I’m looking for something!” It needs to be genuine, thought out and tailored “Hey friends! I know these are tough times for everyone. I’m looking for Project Manager roles within Tech companies or suggestions of places you know that are hiring in (CITY).”
The tried and true ways to obtain a new position are to apply to positions with sincere interest and intention and do whatever you can to get your credentials to a human being over a bot and/or applying online. This may be more challenging in COVID-19 times as we see such high unemployment rates but there could be some simple approaches:
- Some of the creativity for you may be opening up to your friends and family to let them know that you are looking or could use some help or an extra set of eyes out there for you. This can be a point of vulnerability for some but ultimately, your network is familiar with you and may have some great ideas or leads (or terrible ones, that you can ignore).
- Consider signing on with a staffing firm and/or work with recruiters. You may have had your stereotypes in the past, but these folks can be additional eyes and ears for you and connected to companies that are currently hiring. Here are some positive examples.
- Optimize your online presence – and I don’t mean you have to build an entire website or start a blog (but that could work). Try updating your LinkedIn, ask for recommendations, add some work samples, reach out to former colleagues, Follow Influencers, consider a LinkedIn Learning Certification course to help strengthen your profile. Consider refreshing any of your social media channels that you feel still represent you professionally and show a side of your personality and interests.
- Reach out for informational interviews so you can gather insights that you just cannot find by googling for companies or positions. These can be with people in your network (or out if you are really courageous) and just see if they’d be willing to do a 15-20 minute phone call to share more about their work and company. These are not meant to be so you can pass along your resume but sometimes they lead to that. These contacts can help with unique information like job boards they recommend, professional organizations or even networking (that likely has moved virtually for now).
- Is there a position that you’ve always wanted to go for but just never did? Is now the time because really, do you have anything to lose? Always try to get in touch with a real person that works there and even write an intentional and sincere cover letter (sometimes they don’t read it, but this is a time where we are all looking for creativity and genuine people to bring on our teams).
It is tough to give people exact direction because some of this is what you are personally comfortable doing. It does come down to connections and hopefully you have done a good job of truly connecting with people and have a network that you can utilize. If not, maybe some of the above will help like staffing firms and LinkedIn. Technology is wonderful – but it doesn’t replace human interaction and get creative.
