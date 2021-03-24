Opinion Editorials
Tip for tips: A response to food delivery drivers
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Taking feedback from food delivery drivers, we offer a corrected response to tipping food delivery drivers, especially during the pandemic.
When you’re wrong, you’re wrong, and I will admit that I got a few things wrong in my most recent article about food delivery drivers. I want to clear up some misunderstandings I had, despite my research.
Dozens of delivery drivers have reached out to offer more insights on their job and how it really works, and especially why tips are crucial to their livelihood. I spoke with a few of them and wanted to share some of the updated information. Most of these drivers were helpful, which is why I wanted to write an updated version.
In the original article, part of the issue was comparing food delivery services with dining at a full service restaurant. I stated, “The same rule of dining at a full service restaurant applies: Don’t eat out (or order the food delivery service) if you can’t afford to tip.”
While I stand by my tipping statement in the story, I initially felt that drivers should deliver food despite the expected tip. I was thinking of waiting tables, where the server has to serve each table in their station, whether they want to or not, and that the majority of fair or good tips compensate for the few bad tippers.
Here is where I see that this conclusion—and comparison—falls short.
- A restaurant is run by a full staff of employees, and each server has a team to rely on for help in case things get difficult: Kitchen staff, bussers, other servers, often a bartender or barista, and manager(s). Dealing with a difficult situation is a team effort. Delivery drivers may have a centralized support system, but nobody else to rely on or ask for help in the moment.
- Delivery drivers are usually only able to deliver one order at a time, unlike servers at a restaurant who work in stations where they usually are responsible for several tables at once. Therefore, each order in a day counts significantly toward the bottom line.
- Delivery drivers’ contracts with the parent companies gives them the choice to opt out of low dollar orders. They treat each order as a “bid,’ much like a freelancer. If the offer is too low, based on the expected payout shown in the app, the driver has every right to turn it down, unlike a server, who is required to take each table and does not find out the tip until the guests leave.
This takes me to the next point, which I tried to explain in my last article, but did not make clear. The food delivery apps have the greater responsibility here to the customers, as they are the ones who are “selling” the service. I’ve written before about their predatory practices toward restaurants, charging businesses up to 30% of the order, and sometimes even more when they offer a promotion.
Some apps even pay to have their ordering platform pop up when someone Googles the restaurant, so the unsuspecting customer who intends to support a small local business ends up ordering through the third party platform instead. These food delivery apps offer a service that has helped people stay home and support local restaurants safely, and have given drivers a way to pay the bills after losing their jobs due to COVID-19. Some of them have reduced their charges to restaurants, helping them stay in business with takeout orders, and we need to see more of this. Mind you, they are charging the restaurants and the guests, and by taking a good chunk out of the service fees, the drivers may actually end up losing money if they were to accept every possible trip.
Here are a few more points to consider when ordering through these apps–and when deciding how much to tip your drivers.
- Most of these apps do not have a minimum order, as their service fee stays the same whether the driver is being asked to deliver, say a single fast food burger or a larger order from a restaurant. The driver’s portion of the service fee or base rate is often the same for both orders, so the tip really can make the trip worth it or not. Often the tip reflects the lower purchase price, something drivers must weigh when considering time spent, gas, and wear and tear on their own personal cars.
- I admit I have always lived in cities, closer to the center of the action, and I did not consider that apps will offer trips to drivers who may be more than 10 miles away. This is especially true in rural and suburban areas, although this also happens in cities. Therefore, drivers may not only be asked to spend 20+ minutes to pick up and deliver one order, one way, they may be asked to do so for as little as $3.00.
- Some of the apps are better at incentivizing drivers to make these trips worth their time. Several drivers noted that UberEats often did so, although usually not unless the trip has been refused a number of times. Even so, there doesn’t seem to be a standard for when or whom to incentivize, as drivers report that one driver in an area may be offered the incentive while others are not.
It’s a complex system, but it is clear that if these food delivery apps want the most reliable drivers, they will need to take better care of their contractors. Incentivizing them by making up for low ticket and lower tipping orders is a good start.
At the end of the day, having our food delivered to us is a luxury service. While it’s true that many people are new to this system and to using the apps (such as the elderly who are at greater risk out in public during a pandemic), it’s also the consumer’s obligation to educate themselves on how it works, and to opt in or out accordingly. Tipping is optional, but be aware that so is accepting these trips. Nobody should be expected to work for free.
Opinion Editorials
Want your employees to perform better? Focus on engagement
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) You can’t expect blind loyalty from employees. Positive employee engagement is crucial to retain and enhance staff performance.
Jack Welch, former CEO and Chairman of General Electric, once said, “There are only 3 measurements that tell you nearly everything you need to know about your organization’s overall performance: Employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and cash flow…” Cash flow is easy to track. Modern marketing tools have made it simpler to track customer satisfaction, but it’s easy to overlook employee engagement.
The Employee Experience Index report, from the IBM Smarter Workforce Institute and Workhuman, examines the human experience in the workplace and how it affects a person’s performance.
Engaged employees perform at higher levels
Not surprisingly, one of the key findings was that employees want, even crave, a meaningful experience in the workplace. Positive work experiences were linked to better performance, more effort and higher retention. Employees who believe their opinions matter or who receive recognition at work report positive experiences over those who don’t.
Employees with positive experiences report that they are less likely to leave the organization. The case for a positive work experience is clear. The question then becomes, what can organizations do to create an ideal employee experience?
What drives employee experience?
The IBM survey looked at leadership and workplace behaviors that relate to employee experience. Leadership and managers have a crucial part in creating a positive workplace. Employees want leaders to provide direction, clarity and support. The IBM survey found that 44% of employees believe they do not have that support from their senior leaders and managers.
Employees are demanding more out of their workplace. Integrity in the workplace directly affects the employee experience. Supportive coworkers are another element toward a positive experience. Employees who have meaningful work that is consistent with the organization’s core values report higher positive workplace experience. Employees also want opportunities for their voice to be heard. Flexibility and work-life balances are also associated with the ideal employee experience.
The Employee Experience Index report suggests “more positive employee experiences are linked to better performance, extra effort at work, and lower turnover intentions.” You’ll achieve better outcomes when your business remembers to pay attention to employee engagement as well as your customers and profits.
Opinion Editorials
Why soft skills are even more essential in online era
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Since many of us aren’t seeing our co-workers in person these days, our soft skills are even more important in the online working space.
When did we start thinking of “soft” as bad? I mean, we’ve got soft serve (excellent), softball (good exercise), fabric soft-ener (another industry I’m enjoying killing as a millennial). And we’ve got soft skills.
Or at least… I hope we do.
The shift to non-optional remote working has been difficult for a lot of us, especially for everyone who forgets to press mute before making sure the kids behave. But it’ll take more than being hot-mic savvy to make it through the foreseeable future. Brush up on these soft skills while we’re waiting on a vaccine, and it’ll make the coming months (years?) much easier.
1. Tone mastery
Do you know the difference between “Hey, Brenda, can we have a 1:1 at 12:30pm to go over the laser-equipped yoga pants presentation details?” and “Brenda, we need to talk…”?
If not, you might not have a great grasp on how to say with your typey-words what you can no longer say with your facial expressions. You don’t need to throw an emoji or exclamation point into every sentence to get your points across, but you do have the power to keep your coworkers’ heart rates in a safe range by explaining what exactly you need from them in your initial messages.
Use that power wisely.
2. Checking in
There’s no water cooler talk if there’s no water cooler, right?
Making and maintaining connections is more important now than ever, natural introversion be damned. You wanna be a star, don’tcha? Keep up relationships with public shoutouts, inquiries, and reaction images, and you’ll keep up morale while maintaining and boosting your potential for growth in the company.
Even if you’re not a small-talk kind of person, just a drop in for updates, meeting minutes, or sharing a relevant article via appropriate chatrooms and DMs can help hone your soft skills.
“Karen, this MLM article reminded me of your anti-Scentsy tangent you forgot we could all hear, maybe send this to your pushy ex-friend.”
“Hey, Ravindra, how’s the new laptop working out? All good? No ‘Kill all Humans’ protocols like the last one?”
Simple blips like this can add up like couch change. If you’re an admin, make a general chats section, and work in enough time in meetings to allow everyone to have a bit of a chat before getting down to business.
3. Make yourself available
This was important before the pandemic, honestly, but it bears repeating now, especially for everyone in a leadership position. If you’re not making time for check-ins, constantly cancelling meetings, or just generally enjoying being gone when people need you…figure out a way to not. Delegate what you can, bring on a VA, shorten that vacation, whatever you have to do. Everyone’s struggling, and being captain means your crew is looking to you. Don’t let the general air of desperation lull you into thinking a metaphorical keelhauling is out of the question—that extra power still comes with extra responsibility.
Keep yourself from double-bookings, cancellations, and absences as much as possible, and things will continue to improve internally… Even if they don’t in the outside world.
Aesop had a fable about an oak tree and a little river reed. When a storm came, the hardened oak tree fell and died, while the flexible reed bent with the wind and lived. We’re in the storm now, and everyone’s doing their best not to break. Keep yourself rooted friends, but the moral here is to soften up.
Opinion Editorials
Food delivery drivers, here’s a tip: Deliver the order, no matter the tip
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Food delivery drivers admit to passing on trips where they aren’t sure there is a tip. Is that justifiable, or is it just the way the cookie crumbles?
After hearing customers complaining about not getting the food they ordered through a delivery app, or getting it hours late and cold, delivery drivers admitted they were not accepting certain orders if they thought there would be little or no tip. This one makes my blood boil on everyone’s behalf. With my service industry background, I am super protective of servers who work largely for tips. As a customer, I understand that tipping is a choice. I choose to tip well and wish everyone would. Even though tips are a large part of their income, it’s not clear to customers exactly how drivers get paid. That may be part of the problem.
The same rule of dining at a full service restaurant applies: Don’t eat out (or order the food delivery service) if you can’t afford to tip. It’s part of the social contract. Delivery drivers, though, also opted into that social contract when they agreed to drive for a food delivery service. In the report in the Houston KHOU news story, drivers aren’t even sure there is no or little tip; they are guessing from the estimated pay in the app (not a perfect measure). Just as servers have the obligation to wait on people who may or may not tip, drivers have the obligation to deliver food that customers have ordered.
Most people tip decently, many tip very well, and a few do not tip well, or at all. Some people are simply lousy tippers. Others, who may truly need the service during the pandemic, such as the elderly, disabled, or shut-in, may be unaware of how tipping in the app works, or they may assume the full delivery fee goes to the driver. It’s a more complicated system than interacting with a server, where you pay for the product and tip as payment for the service. With delivery apps, you pay for a product, pay a fee for the service, and are expected to tip on top of that.
The apps have to make their money somehow. They have created complex online systems that gather, match up, and distribute massive amounts of personal information and manage to get your food to you (usually) while keeping your data private. Those types of systems and securities aren’t cheap. However, with the apps charging both the customer and the restaurant service fees (sometimes way too much, as we noted last year), and with drivers responsible for their car maintenance, gas, and expenses, the apps certainly can come across like the cat who ate the canary. Mind you, several of them have partnered with restaurants and food trucks to charge them less during the pandemic, and that’s a good thing.
How much do drivers make? Based on recent articles on Indeed.com, and appjobs.com, most delivery services pay a minimum fare per trip, plus some combination of distance + time + tip. When all is said and done, including tip, the per-hour rate varies between $9.00 per hour up to $25.00, depending on the market in which you are driving and the app. Most seem to average somewhere in between $13.00-$18.00/hour (gross earnings, and including tips).
Some apps, like DoorDash, will guarantee a minimum per ride, in case the base + tip does not meet the minimum amount. Most apps give 100% of tips to the driver, and others may offer some benefits, such as discounted/subsidized car repairs. Others offer bonuses for a certain number of deliveries per month, and still others may pay (and charge) more at peak times. I hope more of these services examine their practices and provide some of these drivers’ perks and benefits.
The variations in rate and perks are numerous, but two things stay the same. These delivery drivers have committed to providing a service, and tips are optional. I hate to say it, because I believe in tipping big, but it’s in the job description. In my experience, most people hold up their end of the bargain and tip. Others may not. If you don’t like it, then maybe driving for a delivery service isn’t for you.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News1 week ago
How well-meaning diversity and inclusion hiring practices could backfire
-
Business News1 week ago
The future of work from home will be a hybrid, says Google CEO
-
Tech News5 days ago
Internet of Things and deep learning: How your devices are getting smarter
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
How to increase website engagement
-
Tech News1 week ago
Spike helps you stay on top of website issues before they happen
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Want your employees to perform better? Focus on engagement
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Food delivery drivers, here’s a tip: Deliver the order, no matter the tip
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Why soft skills are even more essential in online era