The real reason AI art tools can’t create hands or feet

It has become a running joke that AI can’t create hands or feet, instead creating nightmare fuel. What’s the real reason for this?

Published

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rising in popularity as regular people finally figure out how to get past the learning curve. It is not without controversy, as AI art tools rely on imagery from the internet, both photography from professional photographers, and art from artists.

Many have fear that AI art tools will take away artists’ and designers’ jobs, but we’ve shared with you a case study to prove otherwise, and i would note that many of today’s arguments sound exactly like what was said when Photoshop launched. Yet here we all are.

Regardless, AI art is now being used not just for fun, but to create imagery for websites, books, and more.

Ethics or logic aside, a huge problem exists with AI art in that it just cannot properly render hands or feet on humans or animals.

I asked one bot to draw me a human hand, a human foot, human hands, and human feet. BEHOLD:

These were done with extremely limited prompts, literally just “human hands” with no other commands. More specific results could be crafted by adding more directives to the typed prompt, but I wanted to see what AI thought on its own without guidance.

Talk about nightmare fuel!

It is a running joke among people who have tried the AI art tools, in fact one said, “AI has as hard [of] a time drawing hands as I do.” Exactly.

So why are the bots generating these atrocities?

There are plenty of theories floating around, but I’d like to float my own, and you can even call it a conspiracy theory if you want to…

It started as a joke in our household, but this theory is something I’m starting to think has some actual merit.

Sure, humans are programming these AI bots, and they’re but a mirror of ourselves, but they’re not sentient and they don’t make decisions. Just reflect.

But is it possible that the AI bots are finding ways to assuage our fears that they’re going to take over the world? Nothing says “I’m not a threat” quite like a consistent inability to “draw” simple hands or feet.

Laugh all you want, but every day, we’re one step closer to the robot apocalypse, and these fun tools are amazing to play with, but are we SURE they’re not just trying to trick us into being overly comfortable?

Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

