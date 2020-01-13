Opinion Editorials
You f**ked up and got fired – now what do you do?
(EDITORIAL) Ever get fired, or have an office fail? We will examine how to handle problems and life crises in the workspace with seriousness and humor.
One day recently, I was feeling lost and was about to use Google because I needed answers! I wanted to magically stop the world because it was spinning too fast.
Some questions have a lot of different answers. Some answers aren’t so clear and some questions are hard to ask when you are feeling like a major f@ck up. That was how I was feeling.
In this ongoing column, I will attempt to share some real-life situations, options, answers, and when needed, consult with experts to provide responses to those questions you may be too afraid to ask. Or, to consider questions you may have not even realized you needed to ask.
To kick off our column, the first I F@cked Up situation we will consider is getting let go or laid off. While they are not the same situation, they do have some similarities.
Why, Mary Ann, what do you know about either of these situations? Well, I’ve been laid off twice, both from major news enterprises. And, I’ve been released of my duties. Neither situation feels very good, but believe me when I say, it’s not the end of the world. These situations bring with them a lot of baggage to unpack, so we will break it down. Today we deal with what to do first.
I Just Got Fired/Laid Off
So, you get called to the office. You are met either with your boss and HR or a person your company hired to separate you from them. (Like in Up in the Air) If you are being let go, you may have seen it coming – if you were paying attention. If you were laid off, depending on if other folks were let go recently, it may come as a surprise and a very harsh blow.
How you feel
Regardless of how it happened, you probably feel like crap. It’s a fact. Whether you are happy to be set free from the most toxic of toxic of work environments, or you’ve been laid off and provided with a decent severance package, you will still probably have a bit of worry, fear and feeling of “what the hell is wrong with me” self-doubt going on. And, then there’s the big question. What’s next?
This is all pretty standard. Unless you are a narcissist and then, that is a whole different column.
When you are laid off or fired, most decent employers will try do it in the middle of the week – so you can call later with questions. If you were like me – you were a deer in the headlights. I remembered very little of the actual conversation. You will have questions you didn’t think to ask at such a moment. You will want answers. If you are released on a Friday. Your employer is really shitty because now you have the entire weekend to ruminate over the questions.
Don’t ruminate over the questions.
Feeling like crap and being pissed are normal. So, feel all the feels.
NOW, DO THIS:
Gather your things. Hold your head high. Tell your colleagues deuces. Leave the office.
If you imbibe alcohol, stop at the store, get your favorite food and whatever beverage you like the most. Go home. Get plastered or near shit-faced – if you don’t drink, then buy a carton of ice cream or a sheet cake. I don’t encourage over consumption of alcohol OR food, but at this moment, you probably feel lower than low. Give yourself permission for this moment to let loose, honor, and celebrate it. As much as it may feel like the world is blowing up, right now you get the opportunity to say “What the hell, what do I have to lose?”
The point is: Get it out of your system, and quickly. If you get released from your position take a few days before you begin to do anything work search related. Your ego is probably hurting. People get fired for a wide variety of reasons, many of which have nothing to do with their ability to do the work. And, if you get laid off, usually it’s about money, bankruptcy and situations far beyond your control. Still, it hurts your pride and can do a number on your self-confidence and self-esteem.
BUT, DON’T DO THIS:
If you’re pissed off after being let go, especially if you were fired and if your workplace sucked you may want to scream it from the rafters and announce it all over social media. DON’T.
Don’t go on Facebook and blast: I got fired!
Don’t go on LinkedIn and say: Company XYZ are a bunch of douches.
Don’t change your LinkedIn to say you are no longer at Company X.
Don’t immediately hit Glassdoor with a crap review.
Don’t immediately email/text/PM connections saying you were fired/laid off.
Don’t immediately start looking for jobs.
Why?
You are raw. You are pissed. You may or may not be super worried and concerned about your next paycheck. You may be really upset. You don’t want to come off as someone who is desperate, even if you really are. We will come back to this in another column.
What’s next
You’ve overeaten and gotten shit faced. You may have cried or broken stuff. Good! ARGH!
Feels so much better.
You should take a few days to rest, recharge and focus on self-care.
But, one thing you do not want to put on hold is filing for unemployment.
File for Unemployment the day after you get let go.
Now is the time when you need to be focused and aware. When you file, don’t lie about anything, be honest and fill out the forms.
You say you don’t want to take money from the state. Well, that’s great, champ, but it’s a good fall back option.
Also, please note, if you get fired for doing something very wrong on the job, it’s likely you will not be eligible for unemployment, so don’t be surprised if you called your boss a mofo and you don’t get unemployment.
You want to file as soon as possible because it takes weeks (from 4 to 6 but typically a little less) for the state to start paying. And, if you haven’t been saving and are living paycheck to paycheck – you know income creep – you will probably need what little unemployment provides, a lot less than your standard salary.
Unemployment filed, consider if you have any mileage you need to be reimbursed for and get that done. If you have a severance package, get those checks in the bank ASAP. If your employer let you go as part of a layoff, they may be having financial issues. So cash the check(s) fast.
Self-reflection
You’ve had time for a pity party. You’ve filed for unemployment. Now, it’s time to do some reflection.
You say, ‘self-reflection, that a lot of BS and I don’t have time for that I need money now.’
Yeah, you probably really need some self-reflection if you don’t see the value in it.
Now is the perfect opportunity to consider some deep questions like:
What went wrong at your last job? If you were released, let go, fired, why did that happen? Whether your boss was a total asshole or not, you probably had some part in the final outcome. Own it. Now’s the time to think about what went sideways. Was it a clash of cultures? Was it a personality clash? Were your skills not what you presented on your resume? What was your work ethic?
Even if you weren’t fired you should reflect.
Think about what was going on. What did you like, hate, learn? This is an opportunity to take the experience you had and use it to discover what you want next, which should be a job where you feel celebrated and not tolerated.
Find some surveys online where you can do self-reflection about your skills and abilities. Talk to your closest friends and ask them for feedback on what they like most about you. They care about you and can offer some real feedback to help you to regain your self-esteem.
If you haven’t done this before, take some time to do an inventory of what you like, hate, what you must have in your next position and what are deal breakers.
If you were working in a really awful workplace, you really may need time to decompress. Take the time to get outside, go for walks, do what you love. Now’s the time to sleep in and regroup. But, don’t wallow and start doing whatever you need to feel motivated for your next opportunity.
As my mom (and religious texts) always said: “This too shall pass.” So be ready.
Coming next week: You ate, drank, and reflected, so what the heck do you do now?
Opinion Editorials
Art meets business: Entrepreneurship tips for creative people
(EDITORIAL) Making your creative hobby into a business is an uphill battle, but hey, many other people have done it. This is how they crested that hill.
If the success of platforms like Etsy has proven anything, it’s that creative people can launch successful businesses, even with relatively few tools at their disposal – and for many hobbyists, this is the dream. That doesn’t mean it’s easy, though, and what pushes someone from creator to businessperson can be hard to pin down. In one study, the determining factor was encouragement by family and friends. Others make a slower transition from hobby to side hustle to full-time employment in the arts. Whatever the motivating factors, though, artists interested in becoming entrepreneurs need to hone an additional set of skills.
It’s All In The Plan
From one perspective, artists know how to follow a plan. Whether we’re talking about a knitter who can work through a pattern or a novelist outlining a chapter and building characters, creative thinkers also tend to be very methodical. Just because someone can create or follow a plan, that doesn’t mean they know how to develop a business plan. Luckily, there are plenty of guides to starting a business out there that contain all the basic information you’ll need to get started.
Business development guides are full of valuable technical information – what paperwork you’ll need to file, the cost of licenses, and other similar details – but they can also help you answer questions about your goals. Before you can even start writing a business plan, you’ll need to consider what service or product you want to offer, who your clients will be, and what differentiates your product from others out there. This last question is more important than ever before as more people try to break into creative fields.
Assess Your System
Once you know what your business goals are and what products you’ll be offering, you need to consider whether you have the ability to scale up that operation to fulfill market demand. There aren’t very many art forms that you can pay the bills with fulfilling commissions one at a time. The ability to scale up the artistic process is what made the famous painter Thomas Kinkade so successful during his lifetime when many others have failed. For the modern artist, this might mean asking whether you can mechanize or outsource any of your activities, or if you’ll be doing only exclusive work for high-paying clients.
Find The Right Supports
Every business needs support to thrive, whether in the form of a startup accelerator, a bank loan, a community of fellow professionals, or some other organization or resource. Artists are no different. If you’re going to develop a successful creative business, you need to research and connect with supports for working artists. They may be able to help you access tools or studio space, get loans, market your business, or connect you with a receptive audience. These groups are expert repositories of information and you don’t have to be in a major city to connect with them.
Find Professional Partners
You’re a talented artist. You have a vision and a plan. That doesn’t mean you have to go it alone – or even that you should. To build a successful creative business, you’ll want to partner with people who have different strengths. Not only will these people be able to lend their expertise to your operation, but they’ll make you a better artist and entrepreneur by lending a critical eye to your approach. Just like a major corporation won’t thrive if it’s composed of yes-men who are just along for the ride, your creative undertaking needs internal critics whose ultimate aim is to support you.
Stay Inspired
It’s easy to get bogged down in business logistics and lose your creative spark. In fact, that’s why many artists are reticent to monetize their work, but you shouldn’t let that fear hold you back. Instead, put in the effort to stay inspired. Read books about art and creativity, keep a journal, or go to museums. Experiment with new forms. Be willing to push your own limits and know that it’s okay to fail. Many businesses that aren’t tied to creative output flounder and struggle to find their way, and there’s no reason your business should be any different. Still, the surest path to failure is stagnation and losing your spark. That’s worse for any artist than a sloppy business plan.
Artists are often told that they aren’t meant to be entrepreneurs – but the most successful businesspeople are creative types, even if they aren’t typical artists. Use that outside-the-box thinking to your advantage and make a splash. If you want to do more with your art, you owe it to yourself to try.
Opinion Editorials
12 inspirational quotes for a successful 2020
(EDITORIAL) It’s time to think about goal setting for 2020. To motivate you we offer some inspirational quotes to help set the tone for the coming year.
While we won’t deny that reading inspirational quotes can make us want to spew our Wheaties while rolling our eyes, today we are going full smarm. These quotes can seem laughable when heard on repeat.
Yet, we are also aware that having a guiding mantra to motivate can have a positive impact on staying focused on goals. I think we all could use a little motivation after this year.
Hold on to your hat as we share 12 quotes for your 20/20 visioning.
1. “What you can conceive and believe, you can achieve.” ~Napolean Hill, tweaked a tad to be inclusive.
2. “If your dreams don’t scare you, they are too small.” ~Sir Richard Branson
3. “Don’t fear failure. Fear being in the exact same place next year as you are today.”
4. “The key to success is to start before you are ready.” ~Marie Forleo
5. “If you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room.”
6. “Do or do not, there is no try.” ~Yoda
7. “Don’t blow out another’s candle for it won’t make yours shine brighter.” ~Jaachynma N.E. Agu
8. “Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you.” ~Marianne Williamson
9. “There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking.” ~Brian Tracy
10. “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” ~Tim Notke
11. “Fall down seven times, stand up eight.” ~Zen proverb
12. “I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.” From Invictus by William Ernest Henley
Now, you should be primed and ready to rock in 2020 and make the coming decade awesome. We wish you a brilliant New Year! Go get ‘em!
Opinion Editorials
How younger folks rejecting religion impacts your marketing efforts
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Is faith-based marketing still a go to for a wide audience, considering that millennials are leaving the religion in droves? Or should it be left behind?
Once upon a time in the 1950s, it was snazzy, zappy, and a clear time to be a marketer. With the recent world events, at that time, along with the growing pursuit of the picturesque vision of “The American Dream,” working in how to target white Chrsitian men was the handy focus group default.
Here are just a few examples of what ads were displayed to the public back then:
A happy “All-American” family waiting for wifey to finish dinner after a long day at the office.
A typical tough white male enjoying a “good” smoke.
A warning of marijuana in how it will affect “religious morals” and “family values,” starting with the wife.
We all know at this point in our lives this fantasy world is no longer real (thank you, cultural progression). But how has this cultural change impacted marketers in targeting the widely known and the almost-as-large-as-baby-boomers-demographic, millennials?
One substantial aspects is chosen religions.
New Pew Research Center uncovered shifting trends regarding attitudes toward religions across the generations.
For generations now, less and less people are participating in (or even believing in) organized religion. It has been a steady drop in behaviors, beliefs, and the importance of religion throughout younger people’s lives overall.
But marketers should take heed of this warning as you dig into demographic data – religion and spirituality are not always connected, nor are they the same thing all the time.
Within this age of nuances, it is important to note that you can choose to believe in something without wanting to follow “traditional” organized beliefs. Meaning, people are not cookie cutters with their beliefs anymore. Just check out any current drama series and you can start seeing the different aspects of a personality, and how people are just downright complex.
What does this have to do with marketers though? When being presented with this information the first response would be, it has become “too complex” or “less effective” right?
Wrong.
Yes, it isn’t as simple as just placing the word “God” somewhere as one once did, and marketers cannot just set out their own religious beliefs, no matter how connected to them they feel. It requires more care and creativity. Less bluntness.
Remember to take into consideration how others who might not feel as connected would perceive the message.
Typically if you come off as “preachy,” save that for your religious meeting place, not the side of my can of soda, thank you. But if you are reminding one to be thankful for the things they have, who wouldn’t like to take a moment of gratitude to say, “you’re right, I am thankful for this”?
As being part of the millenial generation (and yes, I will admit inherent bias), religion can sometimes feel like a step backwards when trying to move forward into more inclusivity. Not because religion is limiting for most people, but the display of judgement that is openly practiced by some followers just isn’t culturally accepted anymore.
No one wants to be criticized about their life, and that is the type of perception that some millennials have with organized religion.
But looking past the differences of religion, the overall messages of love, compassion, and acceptance are the spiritual connections that are important today.
That is what, in this writer’s opinion, marketing needs to lean into for the future.
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
How to know when a candidate is a true fit for your startup
You f**ked up and got fired – now what do you do?
Employees gain a new litany of legislative benefits this year
Art meets business: Entrepreneurship tips for creative people
12 inspirational quotes for a successful 2020
Burnout is not your staff’s fault, it’s your company’s fault
The most popular 2019 Google searches makes us all wonder what we were thinking
Coworking spaces are still on the rise, regardless of WeWork mistakes
How younger folks rejecting religion impacts your marketing efforts
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Worker badges track location, posture, potty breaks, and more
-
Tech News5 days ago
AI technology is using facial recognition to hire the “right” people
-
Business Marketing7 days ago
UI/UX design trends in 2020 for maximum user friendliness
-
Tech News1 week ago
Counter Terrorism in the tech space is a growing concern for Facebook
-
Business News7 days ago
The devastating ripple effect of California’s new gig worker laws
-
Social Media1 week ago
The US Navy, and Army ban TikTok for fears of national security risks
-
Tech News1 week ago
Video games have helped one email company succeed