A coworkation retreat is the new way to relax, collaborate, and get sh*t done

The marrow of life

When Henry David Thoreau abandoned city life, he did so with a purpose. Writing in Walden, “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived…I wanted to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life, to live so sturdily and Spartan-like as to put to rout all that was not life, to cut a broad swath and shave close, to drive life into a corner, and reduce it to its lowest terms…”

And that was before the introduction of cell phones and e-mail accounts.

Finding your Walden

So, in the modern era, how does one find that Walden experience for ourselves? How do we combine a restorative approach to mind, body, and soul, while at the same time tempering the need for focusing on work, including the power that comes with like-minded souls who can provide a resource for collaborative thought?

LiveWorkFit just might have the answer. Offering a host of sites around the globe for professionals who are location independent (a very polished way to say “work from home”), LiveWorkFit provides month-long all-inclusive “coworkation” retreats that focus on blending the best approaches, designed to ensure that you’re physically rested and in peak condition to do the heavy mental work that comes with the creative and practical sides of your professional success.

What comes with it?

With gym access, alongside accountability partners and group activities, they have designed personal opportunities for you to pursue your own goals and pathway towards improving your physical conditioning.

Living arrangements are found in private rooms, allowing you to have the solitude to reflect and design your thinking, in suites equipped with Wi-Fi and air conditioning. Because work never stops, the coworking spaces are open 24 hours every day of your stay, and come with what LiveWorkFit calls “Masterminds”; coaches that help you set goals, provide assistance to you when desired, and help you become your definition of successful.

Expansion of work

This offering from LiveWorkFit is a natural evolution in the expansion of coworking. Moving away from just offering space to work in a city, as a way for location independent professionals to work outside of their homes, to offering themed travel components as a part of the coworking experience. The refinement that LiveWorkFit offers as an extension from those coworking sites that offer a travel component is the physical fitness and business coaching element.

The continued evolution of this field will indeed be intriguing to see, as the economy shifts to offering more opportunities for working at home, as well as society encroaching more and more on ourselves, requiring a place of respite to clear our minds and bodies for the work ahead.

