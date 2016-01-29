New ways to find desk space when you’re sick of working from coffee shops

Finding space to work

A change of scenery is a great way to spark creativity and foster innovation. Whether you’re seeking a quiet sanctuary where you can focus or a collaborative coworking environment where you can brainstorm with others, two new digital products, Breather and SpareChair, want to help you find your perfect locale.

Read also: Croissant makes freelance the coolest place to work

Breather – beautiful, practical spaces

Escape the bustle of urban life by renting a private space for an hour or two using the mobile app Breather.

Breather’s mission is to help city-dwellers “find beautiful, practical spaces where you can work, meet, or relax.” Most Breather spaces are equipped with a desk, lounge area, and whiteboard, and some have additional features like flat screen TVs and conference tables. Spaces cost around $25-$75 per hour depending on the room’s location, size, and amenities.

If you need a space to meet with clients, or just an escape where you can focus and increase productivity, Breather will show you available spots nearby that meet your needs. Spaces can be rented for as little as 30-minutes, or up to a few hours, and all scheduling and check-in is done in-app, making it very convenient to book and unlock your perfect hideaway.

Breather spaces are currently available in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Ottawa, and Montreal. You can sign up for a notification when Breather comes to your city.

SpareChair – coworking marketplace

The hourly rate might be a little steep if you’re a freelancer who needs to rent space regularly, as some Product Hunt users have noted. However, it is a convenient way to reserve space on demand for occasional meetings or team collaboration.

SpareChair is an online marketplace where users can list or search for available coworking spaces nearby. The site features coworking spaces in cities across the United States, with detailed pictures and descriptions of each location and its amenities.

The work spaces listed on SpareChair range from traditional offices with standard desks, executive chairs, and copiers; to shared home offices in private apartments; to specialized workspaces like San Francisco’s Ergo Depot Design Studio, where coworkers can try out a variety of ergonomic furniture, such as height-adjustable desks and active-sitting desks. Some spaces can be rented for as little as $10 per day.

The website is currently in beta, and users must be invited in order to join. Fill out the form at sparechair.me to request an invite.

#BreatherAndSpareChair