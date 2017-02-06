JP Sears’s spoof of entrepreneur life is too real #hilarious

The entrepreneur life

Entrepreneurs are vastly misunderstood creatures. Running a startup isn’t all black turtlenecks, artisan coffee and acronyms — there’s a whole other 10% to it that most people aren’t aware of.

It’s for the people.

The goal isn’t to make money. Every startup has a vision, and at the core of it is the selfless yearning to make the world a better, more beautiful place. It’s important that entrepreneurs never lose sight of what really matters, and never forget their humble beginnings. They’ll need to use all that for the sensational opening of their TED talk:

“When we started, we were just two guys in secondhand cargo shorts, sketching designs on paper napkins in a dimly lit cafe.”

If this altruism can earn them a billion-dollar public offering, well, that’s just good karma.

Revenue is overrated.

Even after funding, turning a profit takes time, what with all the Facebook ads and branded sunglasses required to generate leads.

Entrepreneurs need to invest internally, too — not just in backend engineers and sales reps, but also the ping-pong tables and cappuccino machines required to sustain them. And of course, a custom-tailored razor sharp suit for all the press they’re about to get.

Any day now.

Innovation is hard.

For most people. Not for entrepreneurs — that’s what makes them entrepreneurs. Anywhere they look, they can spot an unmet need, an opportunity to capture market share and disrupt an industry. And it may just be the next big thing — the Uber of channel data management, or the AirBnb of insulated rain parkas. Better yet, a seamless integration of both.

The most cutting-edge startups are those that offer a comprehensive solution.

Just take two ideas, put them together, and explain yourself with a kick-ass slide deck about shifting consumer behaviors.

That’s called innovating innovation.

“But will it scale?”

Someone can have a fantastic idea that everyone loves, like the Uber of Corgi puppies–talk about an unmet need! But let’s get real. Does it have the capacity to become a best-in-class enterprise-grade solution? If not, the most lucrative move is to crumple up that napkin and throw it in the recycling bin — unless, of course, it’s compostable.

#EntrepreneurialLife