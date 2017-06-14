Slidecast makes presentations on the go easier than ever

Remote control

It is becoming more and more common for work to be accomplished in a virtual state. This allows teams to be able to work remotely from one another but still collaborate.

This is overall a good thing, as the perfect matches for teams may not all live in the same city (or even continent.) However, communication can suffer when it is in computer-mediated form rather than face-to-face.

Current state of affairs

That is why tools such as Skype or Google Hangouts can be so beneficial. In addition, using Google Docs and Sheets can be really helpful for remote collaboration.

Now working its way onto the scene is Slidecast, which is built for presenting slideshows.

“Slidecast makes it easy for you to present your slides when you’re on the go. Simply upload your slides and share the viewer link with anyone who wants to follow along as you present,” according to developers. “When you change slides, they’ll change for everyone else too. No projector? No problem!”

How it works

You can upload your slides to Slidecast straight from your desktop. Then, you provide your email address so that Slidecast can send you a link, making you an admin for the slides.

Once the slides have been processed and uploaded, the presentation is given a four-digit code that can be provided to those who will have access.

The presentation can be viewed on smartphones and tablets as well as desktops.

When the viewer enters the four-digit code, they are given access to the slides and can follow along with your presentation in real time. Whatever you’re doing in Slidecast when it is in presentation mode can be seen by viewers.

Groundbreaking? Not necessarily. Beneficial? Yes.

Slidecast is said to not need a large amount of bandwidth, so it makes it easy to be used on the go. The platform is still in beta but can be tested by those interested.

While there are aforementioned tools that are similar to Slidecast (because Google has everything,) it still holds benefits for public speakers, team meetings, and for sales pitches as it is not restricted to one presentation space.