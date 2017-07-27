Pitchdeck allowing your startup the tools to nail that first impression

A what what?

Slidebean is making it easier than ever for startups to get investments. They are taking care of the design element of pitch decks by providing tried and true templates.

A pitch deck is a startups’ first impression for investors.

An effective pitch deck contains high quality content as well as professional design. For most startups, the content is a given. As the founders, they know what their company is about. It’s a lot easier to fall flat when it comes to design, especially when it gets put on the back burner. Slidebean wants to emphasize design by taking care of it for you.

They use professional examples from successful startups to put together templates that not only look good, but are effective as well. If you’re looking for inspiration, Dconstrct offers a nice collection of pitch decks from successful companies such as AirBnB, YouTube, and Snapchat, which are worth taking a peek to see how others have pitched their ideas.

Choice and variety is nice

Within Slidebean, there are various types of pitch deck templates to choose from. For instance, the 500 Startups “Elevator Pitch” template focuses on startup growth metrics and traction as a way to attract initial investors. The template is modeled for companies looking to go head first into Silicon Valley, as 500 Startups is a leading venture for capital seed funds.

Another popular template emulates Silicon Valley Marketing Executive Guy Kawasaki’s book, “The Art of Getting Started”. In his book he describes the ten slides essential to sell anything – whether it is an idea or a full-fledged company. This template is based off of those ten slides to give startups a boost and some guidance along the way.

Benefits

The main reason for creating pitch deck templates is to allow startups to focus on their message. Slidebean promises a professional pitch deck in only a few clicks by providing quality color palettes and letting you make alterations as many times as you’d like.

In addition to design templates, Slidebean also provides presentation insights so that startups can track how investors engage with their content.

Pitch decks are a team effort, which is why multiple members can edit content at once that will be automatically synched along the way.

Slidebean provides startups with a first step to communicate with their investors in a professional manner. Design matters, even if it is not the center of your company. Think of the pitch deck as a first impression of your brand – don’t you want to look good?

