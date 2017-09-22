Pitch-A-Kid is changing the way that entrepreneurs pitch products

(BUISNESS ENTREPRENEUR) The Pitch-A-Kid program is helping change the way that entrepreneurs pitch their ideas and is giving kids the opportunity to see entrepreneurialism in action. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 1

Kid pitch of the not baseball variety

You’ve heard of the elevator pitch, but what about the kid pitch? Contrary to what it sounds like, Pitch-a-Kid is not a controversial parenting method.

Actually it is a program that encourages entrepreneurs to make coherent and engaging pitches to children in an effort to help both groups grow in their respective fields.

Throw-a-Child

Pitch-a-Kid’s goal is simple: to foster a relationship between children and entrepreneurs in a setting that allows both to learn from one another. The idea is that children can offer a non-biased, genuinely limited capacity for understanding in this, meaning that your pitches have to be concise, understandable, and fun—thereby making them memorable and engaging in the process.

When pitching an idea for an equity tool, for example, nothing will floor you faster than hearing a chorus of “Why do people need this?” at the end of it.

This method of forcing entrepreneurs to hedge their language and make fewer assumptions about their audience eventually leads to objectively better pitch strategies.

Symbiotic Relationship

Of course, the kids aren’t exactly chopped liver in this equation. They get the chance to meet and interact with entrepreneurs of today who, by sharing their visions and know-how, help shape and inspire these wee entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

The children are also taught to think outside of the box when presented with pitches. A child’s creativity is virtually unrivaled in the corporate world, and teaching them to retain and use that creativity is beneficial to everyone—both now and going forward.

Nicht Niche

So how does all of this kidding about pertain to you?

If you haven’t picked up on recent marketing trends and advertising in general, the industry is definitely pushing toward a more casual narrative than we’ve seen in the past. Naturally, this means that your product pitches must mirror the same narrative—where better to hone this evolution than with kids?

Currently, Pitch-a-Kid is based in Austin, but the small company has big plans to expand to other cities soon. Even if you don’t have a chance to get involved in this program, the principle that’s driving it is one which you should not ignore.

