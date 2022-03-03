Business Entrepreneur
Why you should determine job titles before deciding your startup name
(ENTREPRENEUR) Organizing job titles is the first step in starting a business to avoid rifts over power and money, as well as avoiding legal trouble.
If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to start that business you’ve always dreamed of, don’t think that you can avoid the big question of titles. When you’re starting out, it might feel difficult to be so formal to decide who is the founder or CEO. Unfortunately, some of the biggest disputes occur over money and/or power. As you grow, the less distinction your organization has between people’s duties and roles, the more conflict you’ll have. Working through these decisions before you bring more people into the business can help you avoid many problems.
Titles aren’t about ego
When you work for a large organization, the structure of each position is already built in. In a startup, you have to create that structure. Your engineer shouldn’t be responsible for bookkeeping, nor do you want two people handling the same duties. It just creates confusion and resentment. By defining people’s roles, everyone is on the same page and knows what they are responsible for.
Titles can prevent legal issues
Conflicts over titles can cost a startup a lot in legal fees when someone sues. Remember the Winklevoss twins and Zuckerberg? They settled for $65 million, a mix of Facebook shares and cash. Snapchat ended up settling with Reggie Brown for $157.5 million in a lawsuit against the co-founders. These may be high-profile cases, but one search of co-founder lawsuits brings up hundreds, if not thousands, of other cases. Pinterest was accused of not paying one of its co-creators. Square was sued by Robert Morley, who alleged he should be a co-founder of the company because he invented the card reader but was not included on the patent. Win or lose, the costs of defending legal actions goes far deeper than finances.
Titles are confidence
When presenting to investors, having clear titles shows the investors that you and your co-founders can have tough conversations about who owns the company and its intellectual property. It demonstrates that you have a solid foundation for your business. Even if you never need investors, titles give your business structure.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Business Entrepreneur
5 tips for productive business owners to fight through distractions and stay focused
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Multitasking isn’t something you should brag about. Retrain your brain to stay focused and boost your productivity with these simple tips.
As a small business owner, you have a lot on your plate. And if you aren’t careful, daily distractions can prevent you from accomplishing what you need to get done. But how do you stay focused?
Practical suggestions for eliminating distractions
Research suggests that the average human attention span has fallen from 12 seconds in 2000 to just eight seconds today. For perspective, that’s shorter than the average attention span of a goldfish! And if certain offenders are worse than others, business owners would have to be near the top of the list.
It’s not that the human brain is less capable of focusing today than it was a decade ago. The problem doesn’t lie within – it can be found without. It’s the direct result of the onslaught of new distractions competing for our limited focus.
As a business owner, your responsibilities run deep and wide. And if you aren’t careful, you can easily become overwhelmed and rendered useless. Here are some practical ways to fight back:
1. Centralize communications
As a business owner, it’s not uncommon to have half a dozen communication channels open at one time. Between email, phone, SMS, Slack, and social media messages, you find yourself constantly tending to notifications across a spectrum of isolated platforms. The result is constant back and forth movement that’s difficult (if not impossible) to keep track of. One way to fix this is by centralizing communications.
There are numerous ways to centralize communications, but a social intranet is a fantastic option – particularly if you can find one that integrates with G Suite (or whatever collection of tools you use).
2. Block distracting websites
We all have our favorite go-to websites. These are the sites that we mindlessly browse when we’re looking to kill time or avoid doing work. News sites, blogs, and social networking sites are all good examples. And though there’s nothing technically wrong with any of these, they become problematic when they keep you from important tasks.
If sheer willpower isn’t doing it for you, try using some sort of website blocking tool that prevents you from visiting these websites during work hours. (Here’s a list of some of the top options.)
3. Create email time blocks
Email is a time killer! The average business owner receives well over 100 emails per day and, if you aren’t careful, managing your inbox can become a full-time job.
One of the best techniques is to create email time blocks. These are blocks of time – between 15 to 60 minutes – that you dedicate exclusively to email. And then during the rest of the day, you log out of your email account and reserve your focus for other tasks.
You might think this sounds impractical, but it’s really not. A 20-minute email block early morning, late morning, early afternoon, and late afternoon is enough to keep you in the loop without totally eating away at your schedule.
4. Silence your phone
Your phone is another attention magnet. By silencing your phone for large chunks out of the day, you can keep your focus on the tasks that matter. (If you have an assistant, ask them to filter your calls for you and only pass along the ones that are urgent and necessary.)
5. Avoid multitasking
As Americans, we love to brag about multitasking. We flaunt our ability to juggle multiple tasks at once like it’s a badge of honor. But no matter how skilled you think you are at multitasking, there’s simply no evidence to suggest you’re getting more done. In fact, all of the research indicates you’re preventing yourself from being as productive as you could be.
As Travis Bradberry writes for Forbes, “Multitasking reduces your efficiency and performance because your brain can only focus on one thing at a time. When you try to do two things at once, your brain lacks the capacity to perform both tasks successfully.”
Bradberry points to additional research from the University of London that found multitasking also lowers your IQ and leads to long-term cognitive impairment. In other words, it doesn’t just impact short-term focus. It also inhibits long-term results.
Reclaim your focus and boost productivity
Focus can be difficult to cultivate. But if you want to enhance your productivity and output, it’s a critical element in the equation. From centralizing communications to eliminating your reliance on multitasking, a quick and thorough response is a must.
Business Entrepreneur
The succession plan of your business is ultimately tied to your success
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) You can’t spell ‘successor’ without success. In the age of COVID-19, are the two mutually exclusive to your ventures?
“Heir” is a weighty term. A fun pun, to be sure, through the beauty of English homophones. But seriously, unless you’re already 10% and up rich, talk of heirs and succession does connote a certain heaviness you may not be used to.
For those choosing successors, it’s the heaviness of accepting mortality. For the potential promotees, it’s the heaviness of accepting a multitude of responsibilities. Or buying ear poison. Either way.
We expect to deal with familial succession. As eldest (assuming he doesn’t outlive me), I’m in charge of flinging Dad’s ashes into a nicer section of the ocean and distributing all of his Cosby sweaters amongst the sibs, and I take the role very seriously.
As a serial-small-business employee though, I’ve only just started wondering what would happen if my boss died. Of all the ‘lose your job’ scenarios I’ve had waking nightmares about, that one in particular only cropped up for me a year ago. And now, with the coronavirus taking up our attention, more business owners than usual might be wondering the same thing from the other side of the desk.
What’s going to happen to my employees if I’m too sick to work? Have I set things up so that this company can survive past me? Does at least one other person know the combination to the safes?
If your business is big enough to have employees and advisors on deck, these are questions you need to have answered… Preferably in written, notarized form to ensure smooth succession.
So where should you start? Probably with a good talk.
If you have a next-in-command standing ready, but don’t have a plan yet, let them know that if the inevitable happens sooner rather than later, that you’d like them to step in. A frank conversation about their future with your brand, and actually asking them if they feel up to taking the reins is a great place to start. Otherwise, consider your network— who you might sell the business to, and who might know someone who knows someone.
P.S. If your VP says they’d rather run off and sail the world if you got hit by an asteroid next week, please don’t hold it against them.
We all know that ghosts stick around because they’ve got unfinished business, right? Don’t let your literal business be the shade that haunts your team! Take a deep breath and get the ball rolling on THIS side of the dirt… Ouija boards can only do so much.
Business Entrepreneur
15 tips to spot a toxic work environment while interviewing
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Interviewing can be tricky, but this new infographic will help you look for signs of toxicity before, during, and after the interview.
When we’re in the process of job hunting, we’re typically looking because we need a change, for multiple reasons. Any interview sparks hope. Because we’re sometimes so willing to make that change, we often put our blinders on in the hopes that whatever comes is the perfect opportunity for us.
With those blinders, however, it can be common to miss some red flags that tell you what you really need to know about the job you may be applying or interviewing for. Luckily, Resume.io is here to help.
They have developed 15 warning signs in their infographic: How to Spot a Toxic Work Environment Before You Take the Job. Let’s dive in and take a look at these.
First, the preparation before the interview. Red flags can shop up from the get-go. Here’s what to look out for before you even meet face-to-face (or over the phone/Zoom).
- Vague job description: If there is nothing substantial about the description of the job itself and only buzzwords like “team player,” be on alert.
- Negative Glassdoor reviews: These reviews on company culture are worth taking into account. If multiple people have a recurring issue, it’s something to be aware of.
- Arranging an interview is taking forever: If they keep you waiting, it’s typically a sign of disorganization. This may not always be the case, but pay attention to how they’re respecting you and your time.
- Your arrival comes as a surprise to them: Again, disorganization. This is also displaying a lack of communication in the company.
- The interview starts late: See the last sentence of #3. Not only are they disrespecting your time, but they’re displaying a lack of time management.
Now, for the high-pressure situation: During the interview. Here’s what you need to be keeping an eye on (while simultaneously listing your strengths and weaknesses, of course)
- Unpreparedness: If the interviewer is scattered and not prepared for your conversation, this may be a sign that they don’t fully understand the tasks and expectations for the job.
- Doesn’t get into your skill set: If they don’t ask about your skills, how can they know what you’re bringing to the table?
- Rudeness: If the interviewer is rude throughout the interview or is authoritative (either to you or to a panel who may be present,) be on alert. This is just a sign of what’s to come.
- Uncommunicative about company values: If it’s different from what’s on their website or they seem spacey about company values, this is a red flag.
- Your questions aren’t being answered: If they’re avoiding answering your questions, they may be hiding an aspect of the job – or the company – that they don’t want to reveal.
Finally, the waiting game. Once the interview is complete, here are some less-than-good things to be on the lookout for. Keep in mind that some of these may be hard to gauge seeing that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and many companies haven’t returned to their offices yet:
- Brief interview: If the interview was too short, they are either desperate or have already filled the position. Either way, bad.
- Quiet workplace: This may be a sign of a lack of teamwork or a tense environment.
- No tour: If you don’t get to see the office, again, they may be hiding something.
- Offer on the day of interview: Not giving you time to think may be a sign of desperation.
- Leaving you waiting: Again, if they leave you waiting on an answer like they did with scheduling, it’s a sign of disorganization and disrespect.
While one of these 15 things happening doesn’t necessarily mean the job is a bust, a few of these things happening may be an indicator to look elsewhere.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
Scale your business by keeping score & up your game against competition
-
Business News1 week ago
7 ways to tell if a job posting is actually a human sex trafficker
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Want to be an ally to women in tech? You must do these 3 things!
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
A message to the unsung entrepreneur: We believe in you!
-
Business News6 days ago
How to get what you want through negotiation and persuasion
-
Business News3 days ago
You don’t need to be a 100% match for a job to apply. You just don’t.
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
If you are funny and a female, you’re less likely to be promoted
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
‘Ok Boomer’ can get you fired but Millennial jokes they let slide
Pingback: Titles are everything: Name job titles before deciding your startup name - WorkHooked