Workstack makes team planning easy and kind of awesome

Easy and pretty to look at

Team planning can cause major stress, especially when everything is disorganized. Luckily the new online project planning tool, Workstack, is simplifying team management.

Workstack is an online dashboard that gives businesses the tools they need to make each project successful. It keeps tasks organized and the work flowing by giving employees a place to communicate and keep track of each project. Not only is it easy to use, it actually looks good too. Calendars are color-coded based on each task and employee so that everyone knows exactly what they need to do.

Keeps you in the know

Workstack gives companies everything they need to work effectively as a team.

The team calendar allows everyone to see who is assigned to each task and when they are working on it.

Teams can also create task lists that include due dates and deadlines. Tasks can be assigned to specific people, which will get notifications as the deadline gets closer.

Workstack also includes a feature that allows employees to track the time they work on each task. This helps teams to set estimates for how long something is going to take which can be useful when everyone is under strict time crunches. Workstack also allows teams can block out times on the calendar for meetings and vacations to communicate with the rest of their coworkers in case a project is not being worked on.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Streamlined communication is the key to getting projects done and keeping the entire team happy.

When everyone knows what they need to do and when they need to do it by, stress is automatically reduced.

Workstack lets employees discuss tasks directly on their application to get quick answers and the work done faster. Teams are meant to collaborate. So there is no better way to encourage collaboration than by making it easy to do.

Teams that already use planning applications like Google Calendar and Slack can integrate them with Wordstack seamlessly. This way, projects will not be lost in the transition. Anyone can start organizing their work flow by signing up for a free 30-day trial. Wordstack makes team planning enjoyable so your team will accomplish more and have fun in the process.

