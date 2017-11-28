Business Finance
Square tests buying and selling bitcoin inside its payment app
(FINANCE NEWS) Cryptocurrency lovers rejoice, you can now buy, sell, and store bitcoin in your Square wallet.
Recently, Square rolled out a special new feature to select users, allowing them to store bitcoin in-app. Square Cash started moving away from immediate transactions when the company released Cash Drawer in February of 2016, allowing users to stash currency in a digital wallet for later use.
Now, Square has dubbed some of its Cash users chosen ones, giving them the ability to buy, sell, and store bitcoin. Unlike Cash Drawer, users do not yet have the option to send bitcoin to others.
Those with the new feature can simply swipe right from the Cash Card page to buy and sell bitcoin – the screen also compares the current price of bitcoin against the U.S. dollar with a handy graph.
A Square spokesperson noted, “We’re exploring how Square can make this experience faster and easier, and have rolled out this feature to a small number of Cash app customers. We believe cryptocurrency can greatly impact the ability of individuals to participate in the global financial system and we’re excited to learn more here.”
Bitcoin is the most popular kid in school right now when it comes to rise in popularity. In January, the currency was valued at $1000 per unit, but is now flirting with the $10,000 milestone. Users that opted in to the new feature rejoiced on Twitter, making this a marketing plus for CEO Jack Dorsey who also heads Square.
However, not everyone is so optimistic.
This Monday, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer expressed concerns about Square Cash adding the bitcoin feature, noting it adds an unnecessary risk to users. Palmer downgraded Square from Neutral to Sell, setting a $30 target for the stock.
Other investors aren’t so keen on the volatile cryptocurrency making its way into Square. Mark Tepper, CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, said in the long run, Square won’t be able to support bitcoin. “Square has a good track record of losing money, and there’s just no clear path to profitability in the near future,” Tepper noted on CNBC.
Despite these concerns, this cryptocurrency remains wildly popular. And Jack Dorsey has just made it significantly easier to people to purchase the cryptocurrency. Of course, investing in an unregulated market is risky, so if you’re one of the few with Square’s new bitcoin feature, proceed with caution. But also feel free to brag that you’re a chosen one.
Why are health insurance premiums higher in the healthiest areas?
(FINANCE) Rising health insurance costs are a perplexing mystery in some of the nation’s healthiest places to live, but why?
You would never guess it by the fit people, the Whole Foods Markets, the abundance of cycling and snow sports, but some of the highest insurance costs can be found in some of the county’s with the nation’s lowest mortality rates.
Counties home to famous mountain towns like Breckenridge, Aspen, and Vail are home to some of the highest insurance costs for individuals and families purchasing insurance in the marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act.
According to research done by FiveThirtyEight, premiums in Summit County, home of Breckenridge, have gone up 32 percent for 2018 over the previous year. Summit County has the lowest mortality rate in the nation, yet still is home to some of the highest premiums provided by the ACA. This problem has even gotten itself some statewide recognition, being dubbed the “Summit County Paradox.”
Its not just Summit County. With the second and third lowest mortality rates in the country, Pitkin and Eagle counties are facing the same problem. Despite low rates of smoking and obesity, the unsubsidized lowest-cost bronze premium for a 40 year old in Summit, Eagle, and Pitkin counties (Eagle home to Vail and Pitkin home to Aspen) is above the 95th percentile when compared to the rest of the nation.
Generally, when rates are rising for insurance, it is due to the high cost of insuring sick people. But these counties show that this is not always the rule. Being healthy doesn’t always mean paying less for insurance.
Summit County officials are baffled by the high costs and are left searching for answers, “It’s something we’re scratching our head about,” Summit County Commissioner Dan Gibbs said. “It’s a crisis situation for many working families who can’t afford health insurance now.”
As one of the states that created its own ACA health insurance exchange, Colorado government has been very hands-on when it comes to managing insurance in their state, and their constituents have let them know that that something has gone awry here.
Two big reasons found for this spike in insurance cost are availability of services and residents of these counties’ needs for more thorough, and subsequently more expensive, services. In an area with so few people yet such high cost of living, convincing health care workers to move permanently to the area is difficult, without paying them through the roof.
While there are extra hospital wings open to treat ski injuries through peak seasons, the availability of services is extremely low compared to a big city.
Also, residents seem to be requiring MRI and other imaging services at a much higher rate than the rest of the nation, and not just looking for bone breaks and tendon tears, but for cancer and other problems as well.
With multiple reasons for this spike in cost, there is no simple solution. However, recent studies and reports are teaching us a lesson regarding overall healthcare costs. Not only do we need to worry about getting people healthy, it is also extremely important to make the best use of expensive care and overuse of expensive testing.
New debit card lets some folks spend cryptocurrency like cash
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Cryptocurrency is changing the face of finance, but a major challenge is consumers being able to spend the currency – until now.
Bitcoin and other digital cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more like regular money every day.
A London-based startup would like consumers to be able to access cryptocurrencies and use them for everyday purchases in the same way that they use cash or a debit card.
In the next few weeks, London Block Exchange (LBX) plans to unveil their Dragoncard, a Visa debit card that will allow consumers in the UK to spend Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies across the country, just as they would use a regular debit card (sorry, it won’t be available in America quite yet).
The card had been pre-approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Dragoncard app will allow users to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, or Monero by converting these currencies to sterling. Other cryptocurrencies may be added in the future.
After making the conversion, users will be able to pre-load Dragoncard with funds. Dragoncard will be secured using the same systems as other UK bank cards.
Users will have to pay a one-time £20 fee, plus fees to withdraw from ATMs. When making a purchase at a retailer, the user will also be charged a 0.5% fee for converting the digital currency. LBX, rather than the retailer, will manage the conversion, which may help speed up the notoriously slow cryptocurrency transactions.
LBX’s CEO Ben Dives hopes to make cryptocurrency more “mainstream” by “removing the barriers to access, and by helping people understand and have confidence in what we believe is the future of money.”
LBX’s executive chairman, Adam Bryant, formerly of Credit Suisse, reiterated the idea that cryptocurrencies are the future. “We’re confident we’ll transform this market in the UK,” he said. He believes that LBX “will become the leading cryptocurrency and blockchain consultancy for institutional investors and consumers alike.”
LBX has opened pre-registration for the general public, but institutional investors must be invited.
Senator Johnson rejects tax bill for leaving out small businesses
(BUSINESS FINANCE) The ongoing debate over the tax bill draft rages on, with Senator Ron Johnson championing small businesses being left out.
It’s obvious that Democrats oppose the GOP’s tax reform bill. However, at least one outspoken Republican Senator is also standing against his own party, saying that he won’t vote for the bill in its “current form.”
Republican Senator Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, the first Republican to openly oppose the bill, is standing up for small businesses. He says that the current Senate and House bills don’t do enough to cut tax rates for small businesses run by sole proprietors, partnerships, and S-corporations.
These businesses are known as “pass-throughs,” because the profits and losses and “passed through” to the individual owners, partners, and shareholders, who then pay taxes through their individual tax returns.
While the current draft bills cut taxes for corporations from 35 percent to 20 percent, small businesses won’t benefit from these cuts.
Currently, proprietors and partners in small businesses are taxed at the individual tax rate of up to 39.6 percent. The House Bill would only reduce pass-through tax rates by 25 percent, while the Senate bill offers even more meager cuts.
Johnson, a former small business owner himself, says that the current bill is “leaving those pass-through businesses behind. And those pass-through businesses are the engine of economic growth, job creation, innovation in our economy.”
However, Johnson isn’t necessarily putting his foot down. He doesn’t want to block the passage of the bill, would but would like to see changes made so that he can vote for it in good faith. “I’m just looking for a fair share for all businesses to maintain the competitive balance and position of all businesses.”
Johnson received a phone call from Trump last week, wherein they discussed the pass-through tax rate, and says that Trump vowed to “work my tail off over the weekend to fix this problem.”
Critics worry that Johnson’s proposed cuts will raise the overall cost of the bill, causing other Senators to balk.
Representatives are gearing up to try to push the bill through this week.
