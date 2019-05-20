Business Finance
Facebook is raising funds to launch a cryptocurrency #ThanksIHateIt
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Love or hate Facebook, their choices often lead the path and dictate what is normal for business, so what does their potential cyrptocurrency mean for you?
The promises of blockchain have circulated throughout the Internet for several years and Facebook is now getting into the game. It’s not exactly a bleeding edge move, but could eventually be a move that impacts the business world.
Since blockchain is a secure system of handling two-party transactions, what does it mean for businesses if Facebook utilizes this tech for their own cryptocurrency? The company is currently seeking to raise $1 billion for this cryptocurrency endeavor.
Facebook has been researching and experimenting with digital currency tech for some time according to CB Insights. Should this interest continue, how long before we see the rise of FaceCoin? Additionally, what would this mean for the rest of us?
Since Facebook is one of the most used identity layers for nearly 2.5 billion users, its “single sign-in” system creates a universal access point for users to login to other sites.
Here are just several of the possible implementations if the company adopts blockchain cryptocurrency:
- Micropayments for content creators and services
- Banking apps (a branchless challenger bank)
- Identity technology (decentralized apps could use a Facebook login)
- FaceCoin incentives for e-commerce
- And unfortunately, illegal activities
Mass implementation of what we’re guessing will be called FaceCoin will bring all users and anyone who interacts with a Facebook-related platform into this system.
The benefits are seamless transactions and cross-platform movement for businesses. However, this could rattle the digital payment industry across the globe as users have their Facebook identities tied to their FaceCoin wallets. L
ikewise, stablecoins will become easier to use with Facebook’s hat in the cryptocurrency ring. Mainstream popularity, anyone?
If FaceCoin is the future, e-commerce will get sucked in.
Businesses should be keeping a close eye on this development—US dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies are already growing rapidly, regardless. These projects bring new services and products to the global market.
If Facebook ends up in the crypto game, it’s likely many others will follow suit.
Business Finance
Calculator for what your freelance rate should be
(FINANCE) When every second on the clock counts and saving is imperative, where can you go to figure out your optimal freelance rate?
The issue of what your freelance rate should be is daunting for most, but is especially stressful for those who aren’t particularly mathematically gifted. When every second on the clock counts and saving is imperative, where can you go to figure out your optimal rate? A new calculator has an answer.
What Is My Day Rate is a salary calculator which determines the hourly (and daily) amount you’d have to charge in order to meet your optimal salary.
The calculator itself is intuitive enough: upon landing on the What Is My Day Rate webpage, you simply enter your preferred annual income and wait for the results to load. You’ll see both a daily and an hourly sum appear shortly thereafter.
The process of figuring out how much to charge is simple, but that doesn’t mean the process is simple.
What Is My Day Rate draws from similar geographical, workplace, and demographic data to give you a number which reflects post-holiday, post-fee, post-non-billable work results.
By clicking the “See how we calculated this” link at the bottom of the page, you can see a specific breakdown of how What Is My Day Rate determined your rate.
You’ll notice that they take into account weekends, holidays, sick leave, bonuses, benefits, and more.
If division is a strong suit for you, you may also notice that What Is My Day Rate operates on a 40-hour workweek model, meaning your rate might even be optimistic for your standards.
One problem with the calculator is that it doesn’t account for taxes of any kind; while it factors in a rather generous benefits percentage and adds in things like mandatory vacation time and unpaid sick leave, there’s still a noticeable gap between the calculator’s projected expenses and what you would probably have to pay.
On the plus side, tax brackets change, so you’ll be able to plug the day rate results into a separate tax calculator without worrying about accuracy issues.
What Is My Day Rate is a valuable tool for any freelancer looking to establish their daily freelance rate without necessitating a spreadsheet and several hours of botched accounting—or a more expensive alternative. If you’re worried about undercharging, head over to their site to lock in your rate ASAP.
Business Finance
How to spot and avoid crowdfunding scams
(TECH NEWS) Crowdfunding has become ripe for scams, don’t be a sucker — here’s how to spot ’em.
When it comes to your personal life, you don’t want to be on the receiving end of a crowdfunding campaign because if you’re turning to GoFundMe or YouCaring, it means your house has burned down, you have cancer or your dog has died.
We regularly see these campaigns pop up in our social feeds and for the most part, we believe them because they’re our friends, they’re in need and we trust them so, of course, we pitch in.
However, some people use crowdfunding to fleece you. By now, you’ve probably heard of the couple from New Jersey who teamed up with a homeless man to raise over $400,000. The campaign was a scam, the cash was split and now these crooks are facing some serious consequences in court. Ugh.
We shouldn’t need to write this article, but some people suck and they’re out there duping us. Here’s how to spot them.
This should be obvious, but do not give money to people you do not know or do not at least tangentially know. It never hurts to scroll through the donor list to see if you recognize any of your friends or acquaintances there. If you do and have questions, reach out to them before you reach deep into your wallet.
What about victims of natural disasters? Offer your money to emergency funds run by non-profit organizations. Anyone can create a crowdfunding campaign, but in times of crisis many platforms create verified campaigns.
If the objective of the campaign is unclear, do not donate. We’ve all come across campaigns that are strangely worded or lack enough specifics to piece together a plausible story. If it feels like a Nigerian Prince is the campaign administrator, close the tab.
If a campaign’s photo looks fishy, do a reverse image search on Google to help validate that fishy feeling. If the search yields a lot of results for the photo, scammers have stolen it and are using it to tug at your heartstrings.
Most campaigns run for a very short amount of time, typically a couple of weeks and rarely more than a month. While there is generally a final social push to get to an unmet goal, there are rarely open-ended campaigns. Again, if the goal is unclear or out-of-reach, move on.
We’ve all seen campaigns that are truly gut-wrenching – deaths of loved ones, fights with cancer, entire villages wiped out. As with the case of the three jerks from New Jersey, if it feels too good to be true, it probably is. While some sites may be able to reimburse your donation, others won’t and nothing feels worse than falling for a scam AND losing your money.
And so, dear friends, this is why we at The American Genius almost never, ever write about crowdfunded projects. We care about you and we want you to use your money to help your real friends, fund YOUR next project or pay off your student loans.
Business Finance
Financial impostor syndrome – what it is and how to fix it
(FINANCE) Financial impostor syndrome is more common than most know, but seeing polished people in your industry may make you feel like your struggle is unique – it’s not.
If you’ve ever felt like a fraud when it comes to your success, you’re not alone. Impostor syndrome is recognized as a “a psychological pattern in which an individual doubts their accomplishments.”
Typically, impostor syndrome is discussed as it pertains to your career, but it can manifest in other areas, like with finances.
Financial impostor syndrome has many components. You might feel as if you are bad with money and can’t be any different. Maybe you’ve made some bad decisions in the past.
You let these mistakes define your financial future.
Or maybe you dwell on the endless Instagram posts from people in your industry that depict the glamour of their financial successes (not knowing that they don’t own that jet, their client rented it for the weekend, or that they have a Ferrari but are potentially hiding it from being repossessed).
Some people believe money is bad or that they don’t deserve financial stability. Especially freelancers and entrepreneurs.
Alternatively, you may have money in the bank, but feel like a fake or fraud for earning it. You might think it was just luck that you have any resources, rather than believing in your own capabilities.
Financial impostor syndrome keeps you from reaching your potential.
Most people who have impostor syndrome also have low self-confidence and fear that they’ll fail. This can self-sabotage success. Instead of taking initiative and making positive changes, someone with impostor syndrome may bury themselves in work and avoid taking on extra responsibilities that could prove themselves.
When it comes to money, you might think that you can’t make changes, so why try? This type of thinking limits you.
Overcoming financial impostor syndrome isn’t going to happen overnight, but it is possible with some work.
1. Talk about it. You have to look at the reality of your situation versus your perception. Work with a mentor or mental health professional who can help you get information about impostor syndrome and help you manage your symptoms. You may want to consider getting a financial coach or manager.
2. Make a list of your accomplishments and successes. Celebrate your achievements. Learn to recognize what you contributed to your successes.
3. Create a new script for times when you feel like a failure. “I can improve my finances.” “I am able to stick to my budget.” I deserve financial freedom.”
4. Change your habits. Take small steps towards financial success. Spend cash only. Automate your savings and your bills. Cut up credit cards. Learn your strengths and weaknesses. Stick to your budget.
Additionally, you must forgive yourself for past mistakes.
Everyone has at least one or two regrets when it comes to their money. We don’t always see those mistakes, because we only hear about the person’s success. If you can’t learn to forgive yourself, you restrict your ability to make changes. Blame and shame never help anyone change behavior.
Make a plan to change your financial impostor syndrome. No matter what you’ve done in the past, you can start making small changes to your financial situation to find a way out. You deserve it.
Facebook is raising funds to launch a cryptocurrency #ThanksIHateIt
Is this normal (you wonder about your business)?
How companies are embracing the gig economy to fight employee burnout
Calculator for what your freelance rate should be
MeWe – the social network for your inner Ron Swanson
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
MeWe – the social network for your inner Ron Swanson
10 podcasts that every business owner should hear
Poindexter helps handle finances so you can focus on your business
How to avoid the sting of loneliness while solopreneuring
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Social Media4 days ago
MeWe – the social network for your inner Ron Swanson
-
Business News5 days ago
How to work with someone who’s a never-ending stress mess
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Culture Codes is the guide you need for company culture questions
-
Business Marketing5 days ago
7 ways Instagram Stories get people pumped about your brand
-
Tech News6 days ago
Want to know how your passwords could get hacked?
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Simple, inspiring growth hacks from successful startups
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How top performers work smarter, not harder
-
Business Finance3 days ago
Calculator for what your freelance rate should be