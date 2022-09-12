Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Finance

Federal Reserve Banking Chief discusses crypto & climate change

Michael S. Barr is the Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve for Supervision and on the Board of Governors. He talks crypto & climate change.

Published

climate change sign representing federal reserve banking chief speech

Michael S. Barr was confirmed as the Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve for Supervision, after being nominated by the Biden Administration in July of this year.

He is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. This new title for Barr was established after serving under former President Obama as the assistant secretary of the treasury for financial institutions and makes him the most On Wednesday, he gave his first public speech since taking the position, laying out his proposed agenda at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at Brookings Institute. The focus of this speech was on making the financial system safer and fairer.

One of the main issues on Vice Chair Barr’s agenda has to do with cryptocurrencies. He wants to regulate these currencies. In his speech he specifically mentioned Stablecoins, cryptocurrencies that attempt to peg their market value to some external source. Barr said that these, and other unregulated private money, could cause risks to financial stability. In his speech, Barr stated,

“History shows that in the absence of appropriate regulation, private money is subject to destabilizing runs, financial instability, and the potential for widespread economic harm.”

Before banks were regulated, there were several financial crises caused by this lack of stability. Barr called for multiple regulatory agencies to work together in order to pass legislation on the subject as soon as possible.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another potential issue Barr addressed in his speech is financial issues related to climate change. Banks have their eyes on how this environmental concern will affect their bottom lines. The Federal Reserve is currently looking into the risks posed by climate change and has been more vocal about this in recent times.

Barr is intending to work with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in order to give banks better guidance on how to handle these issues.

The goal according to Barr’s speech is to “provide guidance to large banks on how we expect them to identify, measure, monitor, and manage the financial risks of climate change.” Next year, there will be a program to assess the long-term risks of climate change on larger institutions.

He went on to speak about fairness in financial institutions as well. The first way to increase fairness is through ensuring banks use financial capability, which involves price transparency in order to enable buyers to make more informed choices.

Another way to promote fairness is by ensuring access to low-cost and safe banking services for people with low to moderate income, using methods such as fast digital payments. The last way Barr mentioned is consumer protection, which will be accomplished via supervision and regulation of business practices.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his new position, Barr intends to work with the Board of Governors, as well as other agencies, in order to ensure that the Federal Reserve is encouraging fair, equitable practices, and ensuring the financial success of America’s large corporations.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Allison Snider is a freelance writer and owner of AllieWritesCreatively. She is passionate about raising awareness for chronic illnesses and ending the stigma around mental health. In her free time, you can find Allison hiking with her wife, Sara, and two dogs, Stella and Sophie.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Web3 symbols and crypto coins acting as Mark Cuban's investments Web3 symbols and crypto coins acting as Mark Cuban's investments

Tech News

Mark Cuban suggests buying crypto, not digital real estate

Over 100 years ago, Andrew Carnegie said, “More money has been made in real estate than in all industrial investments combined. The wise young...

August 13, 2022
tinder pig butchering scam tinder pig butchering scam

Social Media

‘Pig butchering’ scam has dating app users losing big bucks

Dating app scams unfortunately run rampant, including those taunting fake identities to cat-fishing to ghosting. Pig butchering is up next.

July 24, 2022
Gamestop storefront in a shopping mall. Gamestop storefront in a shopping mall.

Business News

GameStop hires 20+ employees to lead a new NFT and crypto division

(BUSINESS) GameStop is the newest business in town to start capitalizing on the Metaverse by creating a corporate division for NFTs and cryptocurrency.

February 1, 2022
Man handing Mastercard Man handing Mastercard

Business Finance

Mastercard partners with Bakkt to offer crypto services to its vast network

(FINANCE) The thousands of banks and millions of merchants on the Mastercard network could soon integrate cryptocurrency in their products and purchases

November 9, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.